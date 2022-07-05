10 Best Historical Places To Visit In Delhi – A Capital City Full Of Culture and History

Pin 1 1 Shares

One of the oldest cities in India, Delhi has seen many different dynasties rule over its land. The city is full of history and culture and it’s important to be aware of this. If you’re looking to visit historical places in Delhi, look no further than these 10 places, which are considered some of the best historical places to visit in Delhi!

Red Fort

The Red Fort, built in the 1600s, is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years and is a beautiful example of Mughal architecture. Today, the Red Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination and among the famous historical places in Delhi. If you’re interested in history and culture, this is definitely one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi.

India Gate

The India Gate is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It was built in 1931 to commemorate the Indian soldiers who died during World War I. The structure is made of red sandstone and granite, and it stands 42 meters tall. The India Gate is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi and also a very popular spot for tourists to take photos, it’s also a great place to learn about Indian history.

Jama Masjid

The Jama Masjid is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. It is the largest mosque in India and one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. The mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656. It is made of red sandstone and white marble. The mosque has three gates, four towers, and two minarets.

Qutub Minar

The Qutub Minar is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It is a 73-meter tall tower that was built in the 12th century. The tower has five stories, each with a different design. The Qutub Minar is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi because it is a beautiful example of early Islamic architecture.

Humayun’s Tomb

Built in the 1500s, Humayun’s Tomb is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. The tomb is an excellent example of Mughal architecture and is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. A must-see for anyone interested in history or architecture, Humayun’s Tomb is definitely one of the top 10 historical places in Delhi.

Lodi Gardens

The Lodi Gardens is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. This is especially true if you’re interested in Indian history, as the gardens contain several tombs of famous historical figures. The gardens are also a great place to relax, as they’re full of greenery and flowers. If you’re looking for a place to learn more about famous historical places in Delhi, the Lodi Gardens is definitely in the top 10 historical places in Delhi.

Purana Quila (Old Fort)

The Old Fort, or Purana Quila, is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. It was built by Humayun, the second Mughal Emperor, and later rebuilt by Sher Shah Suri. The fort has three main gates and a double moat. Inside, there is a mosque, a museum, and plenty of green space to explore. The views from the top of the fort are stunning, making it one of the most famous historical places in Delhi.

Safdarjung Tomb

The Safdarjung Tomb is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. This beautiful mausoleum was built in 1753 in memory of Safdarjung, a powerful ruler during the Mughal Empire. The tomb is surrounded by lovely gardens and has impressive architecture that makes it one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. If you are interested in history or architecture, then this is definitely a place you should add to your list of top 10 historical places in Delhi to visit this year.

Jantar Mantar

The Jantar Mantar is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It was built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in 1724 and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Jantar Mantar is a great place to learn about Indian astronomy and history. The observatory has a number of large instruments that were used to measure the movement of the stars and planets. The Jantar Mantar is also a beautiful piece of architecture and is definitely worth a visit when you are in Delhi. One of the best historical places to visit in Delhi for sure.

Alai Minar

The Alai Minar is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi and definitely one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. It was built by Ala-ud-din Khilji, the second ruler of the Khilji dynasty. The minar is 72.5 meters tall and has a diameter of 14.32 meters at its base. It is made of red sandstone and white marble which makes it in the top 10 historical places in Delhi.

