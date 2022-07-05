News
10 Best Historical Places To Visit In Delhi – A Capital City Full Of Culture and History
One of the oldest cities in India, Delhi has seen many different dynasties rule over its land. The city is full of history and culture and it’s important to be aware of this. If you’re looking to visit historical places in Delhi, look no further than these 10 places, which are considered some of the best historical places to visit in Delhi!
Red Fort
The Red Fort, built in the 1600s, is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It was the main residence of the Mughal emperors for nearly 200 years and is a beautiful example of Mughal architecture. Today, the Red Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination and among the famous historical places in Delhi. If you’re interested in history and culture, this is definitely one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi.
India Gate
The India Gate is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It was built in 1931 to commemorate the Indian soldiers who died during World War I. The structure is made of red sandstone and granite, and it stands 42 meters tall. The India Gate is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi and also a very popular spot for tourists to take photos, it’s also a great place to learn about Indian history.
Jama Masjid
The Jama Masjid is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. It is the largest mosque in India and one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. The mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656. It is made of red sandstone and white marble. The mosque has three gates, four towers, and two minarets.
Qutub Minar
The Qutub Minar is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It is a 73-meter tall tower that was built in the 12th century. The tower has five stories, each with a different design. The Qutub Minar is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi because it is a beautiful example of early Islamic architecture.
Humayun’s Tomb
Built in the 1500s, Humayun’s Tomb is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. The tomb is an excellent example of Mughal architecture and is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. A must-see for anyone interested in history or architecture, Humayun’s Tomb is definitely one of the top 10 historical places in Delhi.
Lodi Gardens
The Lodi Gardens is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. This is especially true if you’re interested in Indian history, as the gardens contain several tombs of famous historical figures. The gardens are also a great place to relax, as they’re full of greenery and flowers. If you’re looking for a place to learn more about famous historical places in Delhi, the Lodi Gardens is definitely in the top 10 historical places in Delhi.
Purana Quila (Old Fort)
The Old Fort, or Purana Quila, is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. It was built by Humayun, the second Mughal Emperor, and later rebuilt by Sher Shah Suri. The fort has three main gates and a double moat. Inside, there is a mosque, a museum, and plenty of green space to explore. The views from the top of the fort are stunning, making it one of the most famous historical places in Delhi.
Safdarjung Tomb
The Safdarjung Tomb is one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. This beautiful mausoleum was built in 1753 in memory of Safdarjung, a powerful ruler during the Mughal Empire. The tomb is surrounded by lovely gardens and has impressive architecture that makes it one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. If you are interested in history or architecture, then this is definitely a place you should add to your list of top 10 historical places in Delhi to visit this year.
Jantar Mantar
The Jantar Mantar is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi. It was built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in 1724 and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Jantar Mantar is a great place to learn about Indian astronomy and history. The observatory has a number of large instruments that were used to measure the movement of the stars and planets. The Jantar Mantar is also a beautiful piece of architecture and is definitely worth a visit when you are in Delhi. One of the best historical places to visit in Delhi for sure.
Alai Minar
The Alai Minar is one of the most famous historical places in Delhi and definitely one of the best historical places to visit in Delhi. It was built by Ala-ud-din Khilji, the second ruler of the Khilji dynasty. The minar is 72.5 meters tall and has a diameter of 14.32 meters at its base. It is made of red sandstone and white marble which makes it in the top 10 historical places in Delhi.
St. Paul’s WestRock paper plant to lay off 130 workers
In a decision blamed on outdated machinery too pricey to maintain, the storied WestRock recycled paper plant off Vandalia Street and University Avenue in St. Paul will lay off 130 workers, ending the production of corrugated paper at the location.
A separate unit at the site dedicated to the production of coated recycled board will remain in operation.
In a written statement, chief executive officer David Sewell called the partial plant closure “a difficult decision to make” and said the company plans to assist the team members in exploring other roles at other WestRock locations, among other outplacement services. They’ll also receive severance pay.
“WestRock is committed to improving its return on invested capital as well as maximizing the performance of its assets, and the corrugated medium machinery at the St. Paul location would require significant capital investment to maintain and improve going forward,” reads the statement. The shutdown will reduce the production of corrugated medium paper by 200,000 tons annually.
It was not immediately clear how many employees will remain at the location, still commonly referred to in St. Paul as the RockTenn plant. A call to a WestRock spokesman was not immediately returned Thursday.
The St. Paul location dates back to 1907, when Michael Waldorf launched a factory that has grown to become the state’s oldest and largest paper recycler. Georgia-based RockTenn bought the St. Paul operation as part of a $410 million deal in 1996. WestRock, one of the world’s largest corrugated packaging companies, was formed in 2015 through the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco.
The St. Paul location has been known to recycle up to 100 tons of paper per day, or half of all the paper recycled in Minnesota.
The package shipping industry has endured a softening market and a difficult few weeks, reflected in stock market performance for WestRock, International Paper and the Packaging Corporation of America. Still, long-term outlooks are healthier as analysts expect demand for international packaged goods to increase over the next decade in step with online sales globally and the growth of emerging economies.
Acclaimed urban planner who redesigned St. Paul’s Lowertown Weiming Lu dies at 92
As the son of a Chinese architect, Weiming Lu was raised to appreciate both the cultural continuity of classical Chinese structures and the avant-garde, nature-inspired designs of famed Wisconsin architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Lu, who spent most of his adult life in the U.S., brought the two seemingly incongruous styles to bear on his own architecture and artistic calligraphy, including the internationally-acclaimed redesign of St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood into a greener, more village-style layout.
As an urban planner, his goals included making the Twin Cities more people-oriented and less dominated by cars, according to a 2019 profile in the Minnesota Alumni magazine. His efforts, which set the tone for urban renewal efforts across the U.S. and beyond, also set the stage for the reopening of a fully reconstructed Mears Park in 1992, including a new man-made stream and performance bandshell.
Prior to that, he was heavily involved in planning the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, the Interstate 35W highway and the Minneapolis skyway system.
Lu, recently of Golden Valley, died Tuesday, according to his wife Caroline. He was 92. He is also survived by his son Kevin Lu.
‘HE WAS A POWERHOUSE’
On a Facebook page dedicated to the Lowertown Arts District, neighborhood residents this week recalled him as a creative giant whose gentle demeanor could be powerfully persuasive.
“He was a powerhouse,” said Bill Hanley, a former executive vice president of Twin Cities Public Television, or TPT, in an email. “He was the guy who talked TPT into moving to Lowertown in 1989. … He was just that pivotal.”
Lu was born in Shanghai, China on March 20, 1930. Political unrest caused his family to flee to Taiwan in 1949, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Cheng-Kung University, fulfilled a military obligation for the Chinese government and then emigrated to the United States, where he obtained a master’s degree in structural engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1954.
He later obtained a degree in regional planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After returning to the Twin Cities for a planning job with the city of Minneapolis, he helped develop the first plan for the Metropolitan Planning Commission and successfully pursued legislation that allowed cities to use tax increment financing, a type of tax incentive, to bolster new real estate development.
LOWERTOWN PROJECT
After spending much of the 1970s as a planner in Dallas, Lu was hired by then-St. Paul Mayor George Latimer in 1979 as the city’s deputy director for urban design. Lu worked alongside the Lowertown Redevelopment Corporation to revitalize the city’s struggling 16-block warehouse district, and two years later became the corporation’s executive director.
His efforts encouraged the preservation of the old buildings throughout the warehouse district, while reinventing them for residential uses and the arts and better connecting them to the Mississippi River. Lowertown also became linked to the city’s new downtown-area district heating system, which eventually added cooling, as well.
John Mannillo, who worked with Lu at the Lowertown Redevelopment Corporation, said his efforts helped shape Mears Park, the Union Depot, the North Quadrant, the St. Paul Farmers’ Market and the St. Paul Saints ballpark. More recently he was active in the Lower Phalen Creek project.
“Weiming was completely committed to his work,” Mannillo said. “He was always independent, never allowed politics to change his plans.”
Lu’s book, “The Tao of Urban Rejuvenation: Building a Livable Creative Urban Village,” was translated into Chinese, and he traveled the world presenting at conferences.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Throughout his career, his public service included service on multiple boards, including an effort centered on the reconstruction of South Central Los Angeles after “not guilty” verdicts in the 1992 Rodney King police brutality case led to widespread rioting. He was heavily involved in the Chinese-American community, including sister-city efforts between St. Paul and Changsha, China, as well as a committee that helped plan the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
Lu served as a planning advisor to the mayors of Beijing and Taipei, and his artistic calligraphy has been featured in multiple art galleries.
“The Chinese calligraphy has 3,000 years of history,” said Lu, in an interview with Twin Cities Public Television. “It’s a wonderful heritage, but sometimes too confined, not willing to try new things. I guess I have the luxury of trying to do it in America. No one can stop me.”
Caroline Lu said services will be handled at a later date.
Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner ready for biggest challenge of his young career against Dolphins
On Wednesday, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah named Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as the top rookie in the 2022 class after four weeks.
Although Gardner has been praised for how quickly he has performed at the NFL level, he’s about to receive his biggest test of the season Sunday.
Not only will Gardner and D.J. Reed have to deal with Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, but the team also has Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.
“It’s a big challenge,” Gardner said. “It’s a huge opportunity for the secondary to why we belong and why we are one of the best in the NFL.
“I’m looking forward to it and I know the rest of my guys are.”
After being selected No. 4 overall in last April’s draft, Gardner has impressed the Jets staff and players.
During his first four games, Gardner has lined up opposite players like Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Browns receiver Amari Cooper, Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. But playing against the speed of the Dolphins’ receivers comes with different challenges.
Hill and Waddle have been the best receiver tandem in the league during the first quarter of the season. Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards with 477 yards, along with 31 catches and two touchdowns. Waddle is sixth in receiving yards as he has 21 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 18.1 yards per catch.
In the 24-20 victory over the Steelers last week, Gardner was targeted seven times but only allowed two catches for nine yards and allowed a passer rating of 39.6, according to Pro Football Focus. Gardner also has an overall grade of 71.1 as he’s allowed nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Reed, who plays on the opposite side of Gardner, and who was signed in free agency, has a 75.4 PFF grade. By those metrics, Gardner and Reed are two of the best cornerbacks in the league.
As a team, the Jets recorded four interceptions against the Steelers, three against rookie Kenny Pickett and one against Mitch Trubisky. Even early in his career, Gardner already looks like a top cornerback as he is even conducting himself like one off the field as well.
After the game ended against the Steelers, Gardner started watching film of both Hill and Waddle to understand each player’s tendencies.
“Some of my individual goals line up with me going up against guys that are great like Tyreek Hill and the other receivers that I’ve went against,” Gardner said.
“We talked a lot about it and we were talking about it right after the Pittsburgh game. We always talk about the quarterbacks we are going up against and the receiver and how they might try to target us.
“I feel like that’s why we’ve been able to do so well so far.”
The Dolphins will be shorthanded this weekend as they will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In Miami’s 27-15 loss to the Bengals last week, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was ruled out this week by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Monday.
Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will start in place of Tagovailoa. Bridgwater completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in relief.
Because Bridgewater will be under center, the Dolphins could rely more on their rushing attack instead of throwing the ball deep, which has what the team has done a lot this season.
“The challenge for him, again, he’s doing a really nice job making sure everything is contested,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Gardner.
“He’s tackling really well. He’s absorbing a lot of information. He’s learning on the fly. He’s in the film room, him, D.J. [Reed], Bryce Hall, [Brandin] Echols, they’re all doing a really good job meeting together, Michael Carter II.
“They’re doing a great job meeting together and getting with the safeties to make sure we’re all seeing things the same way. His sky’s the limit. He’s going to be a special player. Knock on wood. So, as the season goes and he gets more reps, he’s only going to get better.”
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
By DAVID KEYTON, FRANK JORDANS and JILL LAWLESS
STOCKHOLM (AP) — French author Annie Ernaux, who has mined her own biography to explore life in France since the 1940s, was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for work that illuminates murky corners of memory, family and society.
Ernaux’s autobiographical books explore deeply personal experiences and feelings – love, sex, abortion, shame – within a changing web of social and class relationships. Much of her material came out of her experiences being raised in a working-class family in the Normandy region of northwest France.
The Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, was recognized for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her writing.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel literature committee, said Ernaux is “an extremely honest writer who is not afraid to confront the hard truths.”
“She writes about things that no one else writes about, for instance her abortion, her jealousy, her experiences as an abandoned lover and so forth. I mean, really hard experiences,” he said after the award announcement in Stockholm. “And she gives words for these experiences that are very simple and striking. They are short books, but they are really moving.”
Ernaux is just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates and is the first French literature laureate since Patrick Modiano in 2014. One of France’s most-garlanded authors and a prominent feminist voice, she expressed surprise at the award, asking a Swedish journalist who reached her by phone: “Are you sure?”
“I was working this morning and the phone has been ringing all the time but I haven’t answered,” she told the TT news agency.
Ernaux told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the award was “a great honor” and “a very great responsibility.”
Olsson said Ernaux had used the term “an ethnologist of herself” rather than a writer of fiction.
Her more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents.
Olsson said Ernaux’s work was often “written in plain language, scraped clean.”
Ernaux describes her style as “flat writing” — aiming for an very objective view of the events she is describing, unshaped by florid description or overwhelming emotions.
Ernaux worked as a teacher before becoming a full-time writer. Her first book was “Cleaned Out” in 1974. Two more autobiographical novels followed – “What They Say Goes” and “The Frozen Woman” – before she moved to more overtly autobiographical books.
In the book that made her name, “La Place” (A Man’s Place), published in 1983 and about her relationship with her father, she writes: “No lyrical reminiscences, no triumphant displays of irony. This neutral writing style comes to me naturally.”
“Shame,” published in 1997, explored a childhood trauma, while “Happening,” from 2000 depicts an illegal abortion.
Her most critically acclaimed book is “The Years,” published in 2008, which described herself and wider French society from the end of World War II to the 21st century. Unlike in previous books, in “The Years,” Ernaux wrote in the third person, calling her character “she” rather than “I”. The book received numerous awards and honors, and Olsson said it has been called “the first collective autobiography.”
“A Girl’s Story,” from 2016, follows a young woman’s coming of age in the 1950s.
The Nobel literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated. Last year’s prize winner, Tanzanian-born, U.K.-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa.
“We try first of all to broaden the scope of the Nobel Prize, but our focus must be on literary quality,” Olsson said.
The prizes to Gurnah in 2021 and U.S. poet Louise Glück in 2020 helped the literature prize move on from years of controversy and scandal.
In 2018, the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, which names the Nobel literature committee, and sparked an exodus of members. The academy revamped itself but faced more criticism for giving the 2019 literature award to Austria’s Peter Handke, who has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.
Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.
The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.
The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.
‘It’s not right’: Players want more from NHL against racism
For too long, Matt Dumba felt he was on his own dealing with racial taunts directed at him as a youngster growing up in Saskatchewan.
It was no different for Dumba as an adult, one of just a handful of minority players in the National Hockey League. Even in a circle of his fellow players, the Minnesota defenseman was alone in dropping to one knee on a global stage to silently protest systemic racism.
Some two years since that iconic moment as the league resumed the pandemic-delayed playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta, Dumba has gained some perspective to know he has, in fact, not been alone.
“I’m the first one to say our generation, everything with the phones, social media, it’s not an easy world to live in,” Dumba told The Associated Press during a recent interview before shifting his gaze to the past.
“But back then, segregation and just how people of color were treated, it really gives you a different perspective on things, and just how much they did for us to even be in a position where we can make our impact felt in the present,” he added. “It’s all of us as a collective, everyone pulling on this rope to better the game.”
Dumba is referring to not only his peers, including members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance he helped establish in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in 2020. The 28-year-old player with a Filipino mother and white father is also referring to those who endured many of the same taunts and confronted intolerance since hockey’s earliest days.
He came to this realization while taking part in the filming of the 90-minute documentary titled “Black Ice,” which is set to be released Friday.
The movie ties the past to the present by first highlighting the inroads made and struggles encountered by members of the Nova Scotia-based Coloured Hockey League. Established in the late 1800s and lasting until the 1930s, the league is credited for introducing the slap shot and allowing goalies to leave their feet to make saves but was nearly forgotten until being featured in a book of the same name that was published in 2004.
As for the present, the film documents first-hand experiences in revealing just how marred by hate hockey remains in affecting current players, from the NHL to 16-year-old goalie Mark Connors, the son of mixed-raced parents who faced racial slurs while competing in a tournament in Prince Edward Island in February.
For Dumba, the reality he and others have faced hit home when watching the late Herb Carnegie break down in tears during a television interview in response to Toronto Maple Leafs founder Conn Smythe reportedly saying he’d pay anyone $10,000 if they could turn Carnegie white in order to sign him.
“It’s not right,” Dumba said of Smythe, whose name is on the trophy awarded to each season’s playoff MVP. “People are seeing that. And people are also recognizing now that, really, in a different way, it’s still happening, which is the saddest part of all.”
The NHL is a sport wrangling with issues of diversity and inclusion, with Dumba among those saying the league has been slow to adapt and grow. After being turned down by the NHL for financing two years ago, he said, the HDA launched its own program this spring to bring hockey to under-served communities in Toronto, similar to what Skillz Hockey founder Kirk Brooks has done locally for the past 25 years.
”(The NHL) has been taking about diversity since ’93, but they don’t seem to know what to do with this,” Brooks says in the film.
Added Dumba: “It just goes back to everything that’s been done for a long, long time in the same fashion. You know, the old boys’ club and them dictating who is and who isn’t welcome. Yeah, I’m sick of it.”
Hockey as a whole has been slow to diversify, though there have been recent signs of progress.
Five years ago, Kim Davis, a Black woman, was hired by the NHL to serve as a senior VP, and she has since helped established the league’s executive inclusion council to focus on improving diversity.
This year, the NHL turned to Richard Lapchick, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, to produce a league-wide racial and gender report card, which is expected to be released soon. The report will for the first time set a baseline the league intends to use to chart a path forward as it moves to become more diverse.
Canadian national team forward Sarah Nurse doesn’t need a report card to identify how hockey needs to diversify.
“If we want to see a shift in hockey culture, if we want to see hockey grow, the NHL really needs to take diversity, anti-racism and inclusion very, very seriously,” said Nurse, who is Black and whose brother, Darnell, is an NHL defenseman. “They need to be the leader.”
Too often, she’s watched friends turn their children to play soccer or basketball, rather than hockey.
Expense is a reason, Nurse said, but so is the lack of role models for children of color.
Nurse has emerged as one of those role models. This summer, the Olympic gold medalist posed alongside Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras in becoming the first woman to grace the cover of EA Sports NHL video game.
Dumba grew up idolizing Paul Kariya and Jarome Iginla, who are both of mixed-race descent. He recalled having dinner a few weeks ago with HDA colleague Nazem Kadri, a standout NHL forward and the son of Lebanese immigrants. A young boy of color walked by and stopped his parents to have pictures taken with the two.
“You can kind of get a little bit of a glimpse into the impact we’re actually making. That’s what makes it worth it,” Dumba added. “I do believe that’s why we’re all doing this. It’s for that next generation, so they feel that they do have a voice and feel like they’re not alone.”
Heat players simply will not stand for new NBA rule (they can’t; they’re not allowed)
The Miami Heat simply are not going to stand for one of the NBA’s latest rules changes.
They aren’t allowed.
Such was the lesson learned Tuesday night.
Fifty-five seconds into the exhibition opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena, referee Scott Foster stopped play to issue a bench-decorum warning to the Heat bench for players standing for an extended period amid the course of play.
Just as they had done last season. And the season before. And, basically any recent season amid Erik Spoelstra’s mandate of supporting teammates’ success.
But now the playing field for those not playing has changed, in the wake of players on many NBA teams not only blocking the view for extended periods of those seated behind, but also distractions and even contact with those involved in game action.
So, this season, NBA referees for such violations of bench decorum:
– First issue a warning to the bench for prolonged standing.
– Assess a Delay of Game warning if violation occurs again.
– Assess a second Delay of Game (resulting in a technical foul) for each additional occurrence of prolonged standing.
The NBA also clarified that, “Bench players and/or assistant coaches will not be penalized for spontaneously standing to celebrate plays; however, they must then sit back down on the bench in a reasonable amount of time.”
As Monty McCutchen, an NBA referee supervisor, noted during a preseason seminar, such bench exuberance grew out of the league encouraging such behavior in the absence of fans at the Disney World bubble setting utilized to finish the 2019-20 season amid the pandemic. Such behavior also was tolerated for 2020-21, with teams playing that season in the absence of fans or limits on attendance, including none in direct proximity to the court.
But last season the fans were back. And blocked. And the behavior reached the point of several warnings and fines issued to bench players interfering with the course of play. Such was the case with the $25,000 fine against then-Heat forward Markieff Morris for his actions in interfering with Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter in Game 5 of last season’s opening-round playoff series.
But to Heat players, including those admonished Tuesday by Foster, the new regulations almost stand as a restraint of bench trade.
“That’s unfortunate,” captain Udonis Haslem said, with the Heat opening a two-game exhibition trip Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, one that concludes Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. “We pride ourselves on really enjoying other people’s success on this team. We really do that. We’re really happy for each other. It’s genuine.
“So we’re going to have to control some of those reactions and figure out ways to translate those messages to one another without breaking the rules.”
Typically, Heat bench players rise in unison and raise three fingers when a teammate attempts a 3-pointer.
“It kind of takes out the component of, you know, being a good teammate and cheering on your teammates, which we strive on here and we appreciate it,” forward Max Strus said. “I get it. The fans want to see the game, and the fans are probably getting upset with people standing.”
It is a fine line that the league is asking to be walked, forward Caleb Martin said.
“I’m not a fan of that, just because it does affect the enthusiasm of guys and you kind of are capping off how hype you can get,” he said. “And whenever you make a shot, you look over at your fans and guys are standing up and doing a dance and throwing up threes. That gives you an extra boost. The fact that they tell us we can’t do that, I’m not a fan of that.
“When fans stand up and block someone behind them, nobody’s telling them to sit down. That’s not a rule. I get people pay for those seats. But at the end of the day, you’re trying to get the full experience and the full experience is you’re going to be right next to the players celebrating.”
But a rule is a rule, center Dewayne Dedmon said. So you adapt and adjust.
“I get it,” he said. “We just got to be more alert to our surroundings. I feel like they’re not stopping us from celebrating our teammates. So I’m going to do that no matter what. It’s just got to be about where I stand.”
