10 Famous Book Quote That Will Inspire You

I’m sure you’ve heard the popular phrase, The pen is mightier than the sword. While this book quote does have some truth to it (for example, if you’re comparing quills to battle axes), there are many other famous book with the best quotes from famous books that are just as powerful and can inspire you in different ways. Here are a few of my favorite book with best quotes. These quotes include book quotes on love, book quotes about life, book quotes about friendship, and much more. I hope this will inspire you to pick up a book of your own and read some more!

1. Book Quote From: Think Like A Monk – Jay Shetty

“Your life is a book and every day you’re writing a new page. Don’t wait until the end of your life to start living. Start living now and make each day count.”

This book quote is from Jay Shetty’s book, Think Like A Monk. It’s one of my favorite book quotes about life because it reminds me that every day is an opportunity to write a new page in my story.

2. Book Quote From: Eat That Frog! – Brian Tracy

“If you have to eat two frogs, eat the ugliest one first.” This is one of my favorite book quotes about life because it’s so simple but so true. If you have two tasks that you don’t want to do, do the one that you’re least looking forward to first. That way, the rest of your day will be a breeze in comparison.

3. Book Quote From: A Thousand Splendid Suns – Khaled Hosseini

For you, thousand times over. This is one of the most memorable, and heart-wrenching book quotes on love. It is spoken by one character to another who has been through unspeakable hardships. The quote reminds us that no matter what life throws our way, we are never alone.

4. Book Quote From: The Secret Society Of Success – Tim Schurrer

The Secret Society Of Success by Tim Schurrer is a book with the best book quotes. This book will teach you how to stop chasing the spotlight and how to enjoy your work. It’s one of my favorite book quotes about life because it’s so simple, yet so true. If you want to be happy, don’t tie your happiness to other people or things, because they will let you down eventually. Instead, tie your happiness to a goal.

5. Book Quote From: The Communication Book – Mikael Krogerus

“Friendship is not a big thing – it’s a million little things.”

This book quotes about friendship from The Communication Book by Mikael Krogerus and it’s one of my favorite book with best quotes. It really resonates with me because friendship is such an important part of my life. I have friends that I’ve known since childhood and others that I’ve met more recently, but they all mean so much to me. This quote reminds me that it’s the little things that matter most in friendships.

6. Book Quote From: The One Thing – Gary Keller

“You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”

– Gary Keller, The One Thing, book with best quotes.

This is one of my favorite book quotes about life. It is so simple yet so powerful. It reminds me that the people I surround myself with have a huge impact on my life. If I want to be successful, I need to surround myself with successful people.

7. Book Quote From: How To Talk To Anyone – Leil Lowndes



Remember: the people you meet are always more important than the things you accomplish. This is one of my favorite book quotes about life. It reminds me that no matter how successful I become, it’s always more important to focus on the relationships I have with other people.

8. Book Quote From: Good Vibes Good Life – Vex King



“I don’t care about what other people think. I’m not them and they’re not me. Their opinions are a reflection of their own journey, not mine. So, I’ll live my life the way I want to live it.” This is one of my favorite book quotes about life because it reminds me that I am in control of my own life. No one else can tell me what to do or how to live. I am the only one who knows what is best for me.

9. Book Quote From: 5 Elements Of Effective Thinking – Michael Starbird



This is one of the great book with best quotes. This book teaches us how to think effectively. The 5 Elements of Effective thinking are:

1- Understand Deeply

2- Make Mistakes

3- Raise Questions

4- Follow The Flow Of Ideas

5- Change

10. Book Quote From: Ikigai – Héctor García

Your ikigai is at the intersection of what you are good at and what you love doing. And what the world needs. When you find it, you will feel like you are swimming in the right direction. This book has so many amazing book quote on love, book quotes about life, and book quotes about friendship that can help motivate and inspire you. If you’re looking for a book with the best quotes about life, look no further than Ikigai.

