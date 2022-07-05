Active Ethereum Addresses Touch 2020 Levels, Will Price Follow?

Ethereum active addresses have continued to decline. This follows the market crash where the price of Ethereum had dropped to below $1,000 before staging another recovery. This decline has shown various implications for the digital asset and also points towards how investors could be feeling towards the digital asset.

Activity Falls To 2020 Lows

Data from the Block shows that the active addresses on the Ethereum network on a seven-day basis are down. These active addresses had hit a new all-time high back in June 2021 when the bull market had been in full bloom. The rise in active addresses was attributed to new investors moving into the digital asset due to the immense success it had seen so far at that point.

However, as the price of the digital asset had begun to suffer, active addresses had gone down with it. This came to a head in the middle of June 2022 when the crypto market had experienced arguably the worst market crash in its more than a decade of existence. Ethereum had quickly declined from around $1,800 where it had been trending and touched a low below $900.

Following this, there had been an uptick in the active addresses as investors scrambled to move their funds to avoid further losses. However, as sell-offs have died down, the number of active addresses has also taken a nosedive.

ETH active addresses decline | Source: The Block

Last week, it hit a new two-year low with 403.38k active addresses on Ethereum on a rolling 7-day basis. This had been in line with the number of new addresses on the network on the same rolling basis which had also fallen to December 2020 lows.

Ethereum In Response

With the new week just starting, the implications of the decline in active addresses are still yet to be seen. However, it does show what investors may be doing in regards to their holdings. One of these could show that there is now fatigue in the sell-offs that have rocked the market in recent times. As such, most investors are not moving their coins around in order to dump them.

If following historical movements, this could also mean that there is a recovery coming for the digital asset. Given that the last that the number of active addresses was this low, right before the 2021 bull run, a halt in sell-offs could definitely see the cryptocurrency retrace upward.

However, if a recovery is on the charts, it will be a hard-fought battle given the resistance that is building just above $1,200. If ETH is able to break this resistance, it will put it right above its 20-day moving average, providing the momentum needed to test $1,500 once more.

