Adley Rutschman comes up clutch in 9th inning before Orioles walk-off Rangers, 7-6, on hit by pitch in 10th on July Fourth
Moments earlier, as Jorge López made his way slowly off the mound, Adley Rutschman did what he always does. He waited for the Orioles right-hander, put his arm around him and helped him to the dugout after López allowed his third homer in the last four days.
Rutschman takes it upon himself to pick up his pitchers — to celebrate their highs and reduce their lows. López needed it in that moment, having allowed the Texas Rangers to take a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning Monday.
But Rutschman went further than a pat on the back. With two outs in the bottom half of the frame, the catcher’s drive off the right field wall scored Ryan McKenna from first base. He not only picked up López, who desperately needed a break, he picked up the Orioles, forcing extra innings to make a walk-off hit by pitch possible to end the 7-6 victory.
In the bottom of the 10th, Rougned Odor’s bunt single led to an intentional walk of Ramón Urías. Then, left-hander Matt Moore plunked Jorge Mateo to drive home Austin Hays from third. All that madness was possible because of Rutschman’s swing an inning earlier, turning a third straight rough outing for López into a win.
The slump of López’s shoulders was the first sign that he knew. The ball off Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien’s bat — turning on an inside sinker — left the park in a hurry. Before López took the mound Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-handed closer had pitched 37 innings without allowing a home run. He had given up just three earned runs in that stretch.
And yet, the unraveling of López’s campaign began there, with a walk-off homer from Byron Buxton. The next day featured more of the same: two runs on four hits for another blown save.
López had Sunday off, but in a big spot Monday against Texas, entering with the game tied at 5, López served up another long ball as part of a befuddling stretch for the potential All-Star. Few relievers have been as dominant as López this season. That’s how he’s earned the closer role. But López’s form is concerning.
It wasn’t all down to him, of course. The Orioles were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position Monday and are 7-for-54 in those situations over the last eight games. Right-hander Dean Kremer stumbled for the first time in four starts, building a hole Baltimore still found a way out of with the help of an error in the sixth inning.
Then came the 10th, when Mateo had help from Hays and Cedric Mullins to walk down the line after his walk-off plunking to the thigh.
All things must pass
Even for as well as Kremer had pitched up until the fifth inning Monday, the Orioles right-hander’s scoreless streak was impressive yet temporary.
When it did end, it collapsed in emphatic fashion. Kremer had gone 23 1/3 innings without giving up a run — a stretch that spanned four starts, including the beginning of Baltimore’s first July Fourth game at Camden Yards since 2008. But in a span of three batters, the Texas Rangers piled on five runs against Kremer, with the final blow the largest gut-punch of the bunch.
That last swing from Mitch Garver resulted in a three-run home run over the left field fence. When the dam broke for Kremer, the runs came flooding out.
Even with Monday’s stumble, Kremer’s return to the starting rotation has been largely successful. He brushed off a dismal 2021 in which he posted a 7.55 ERA before his demotion to Triple-A Norfolk. And while there were times manager Brandon Hyde felt Kremer was overly reliant on his cutter, that has faded away this year. Kremer entered Monday throwing his changeup nearly 10 percentage points higher than he did in 2021, according to Statcast.
The 26-year-old had allowed four runs in his first 32 innings before giving up five in the fifth inning Monday. It began with three singles before Adolis Garcia’s sacrifice fly to left field. Nathaniel Lowe added another run on an RBI single and Garver provided the big swing, with the ball leaving his bat at 105.4 mph.
That prompted a pitching change and the end of Kremer’s afternoon, with eight hits and five runs against him in 4 2/3 frames — ending his scoreless innings streak.
Ramón returns
Urías admitted the wait was somewhat frustrating. He had never experienced an oblique injury before, so he figured he’d be back quickly. Instead, it took nearly a month for Urías to return to the field on a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie last week before returning to the Orioles on Monday.
“It was frustrating, because you want to be there,” Urías said. “But what can you do? You just work on whatever you can work on.”
Urías said swinging the bat was the hardest hurdle to pass, but he was able to continue fielding practice and work in the weight room despite the oblique injury. In his two games in Bowie, Urías went 0-for-7 with one walk and three strikeouts.
To make room for Urías, infielder Richie Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Martin had hit .167 in 13 games this year, and while he brings defensive versatility, Urías plays shortstop and third base, too.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Jets looking to change recent home misfortunes against Dolphins
Both of the Jets’ two victories this season have come away from MetLife Stadium.
Gang Green is looking to change that Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The Jets lost their first two home games against the Ravens and Bengals, and the outcomes weren’t even close. At home this season, the Green and White have been outscored 51-21.
“You want to win your home games,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “You’re supposed to win your home games. We gotta get our fans in the stadium and we have to get them chanting loud and we also have to give them a reason to cheer.
“We are going to keep plugging away and take one play at a time and focus on the moment. One thing I will say about this group, they play their absolute tails off and for 60 minutes, they give it everything they got.
“It’s exciting to bring that to our stadium and to give our fans something to cheer about. We definitely want to win at home.”
Sunday could provide an excellent opportunity for Gang Green to change its recent misfortunes.
The Jets will face a Dolphins team that is dealing with several injuries. Not only will Teddy Bridgewater start for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (head/neck), but cornerback Xavien Howard has been dealing with a groin injury. Also, tackle Terron Armstead (toe) did not practice.
Cornerback Byron Jones, who has been sidelined since having ankle surgery in March, was eligible to return from the PUP this week, but he isn’t ready, according to coach Mike McDaniel.
Despite the injuries, the Dolphins have been one of the more surprising stories of the season as they’re tied at the top of the AFC East in McDaniel’s first season. Miami won its first three games against the Patriots, Ravens and Bills before losing on Thursday Night Football against the Bengals.
“They have electric guys,” Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “Fast guys in the back end, receiver wise, running back wise and a great offensive line.
“Unfortunately, Tua is not going to be playing, but they still have a great quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. A great guy that’s been around football a long time, who knows the ends and outs of football and the experience to win football games.”
VETERANS RETURNING?
Heading into their game against the Dolphins Sunday, the Jets could potentially get two players back from injury.
Tackle Duane Brown and defensive lineman Vinny Curry returned to practice on Wednesday. Brown (shoulder) and Curry (hamstring) were both placed on injured reserve before the start of the regular season.
“I came here to do a job and not being able to be out there with the guys, it’s tough,” Brown said. “I hate being sidelined.
“Just trying to use my leadership as much as possible. Just being there mentally, being engaged spiritually with the guys. But it’s good to be back.”
Now that both players are practicing, they have a 21-day window before they need to be activated onto the roster before they revert back to injured reserve and have to stay there for the remainder of the season.
The Jets have had a lot of moving parts on their offensive line during the last four weeks. After signing with the Jets in August, Brown worked his way into shape as he played in the final preseason game against the Giants. But a week later, he suffered a shoulder injury during practice, which forced the Jets to put George Fant at left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle.
Now Fant is on injured reserve due to a knee injury as the Jets moved Alijah Vera-Tucker from right guard to left tackle. Mitchell also injured his knee in the 24-20 game against the Steelers, and it is unlikely he will play this weekend.
Saleh has a plan for the Jets’ offensive line, but he wasn’t ready to reveal what that was ahead of the game against the Dolphins.
“We’ll see,” Saleh said. “We will get a lot of information today and tomorrow.
“I’m going to hold out until Sunday. I’m going to say optimistically, but I’m going to go with the doctor’s approach on this one and take it day-to-day.”
Linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) is also doubtful to play against the Dolphins. Quarterback Zach Wilson (ankle), running back Breece Hall (knee) and linebacker Marcell Harris (neck) were limited during Wednesday’s practice as they’re dealing with what Saleh called “nicks and bruises.” However, Wilson wasn’t seen during the media portal of practice, but Saleh said he would be fine despite an ankle issue.
“It is just little nicks and bruises for those guys,” Saleh said. “It’s the NFL season, but there’s nothing to worry about.”
()
Aaron Judge gets first day off in two months, Aaron Boone finalizing playoff roster
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge could finally rest Wednesday. After hitting his historic 62nd home run Tuesday night and pretty much eliminated from the batting title race, the Yankees slugger had his first game off since Aug. 3, sitting out the final game of the regular season.
But Aaron Boone and the staff still have work to do. They have a chance to figure out some of their final roster spots and figure out how to set their rotation for the American League Division series during the five days following their regular season finale. For the ALDS, they will matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians
While Boone had said definitively on his weekly radio spot that Gerrit Cole was his No. 1 starter in the playoffs, that apparently isn’t set in stone.
“No, it hasn’t changed. I just want to make sure that’s the way I want to go,” Boone said before the Yankees finished off the season against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. “And we’ll finalize that here, probably over the next 24 hours.”
While Nestor Cortes (2.44 ERA in 28 starts) and Luis Severino (3.18 ERA in 19 starts) finished strong, Cole struggled with the home run down the stretch. He allowed 12 home runs over his last eight starts. After taking the loss Tuesday, on a two-run home run, Cole finished the regular season 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and a 3.46 FIP. Jameson Tallion had a solid season as well, but could be the odd man out as Wednesday’s starter, Domingo German, is likely headed to the bullpen.
Boone said that they would likely decide their rotation within the next 24 hours, before they know who they will be facing.
“There’s a case to be made to wait and see who you are facing,” Boone said. “I’ll probably lean towards getting it set ahead of time so we can kind of build their routines now these next five days going into that, how we want it to happen.”
That’s not the only question the Yankees have to answer before they submit their playoff roster to the league on Tuesday.
“I mean how we want to line things up. Getting some answers to some questions for some injured guys. ‘Are they going to be in play? How many pitchers are going to go with as opposed to position players? 12,13, What’s the number there,’” Boone said of what the staff needs to still settle on. “So there’s a few spots kind of up for grabs that we got to work through.”
The bullpen has quite a few questions, the biggest being who will the Yankees close games with? Clay Holmes hasn’t pitched since last Monday (shoulder strain). He is “very confident” he could be ready for the ALDS. But, Holmes also posted a 5.79 ERA in his last 18 appearances. Aroldis Chapman, who has been wildly inconsistent all year, has a 6.75 ERA in his last nine appearances, while walking 10 of the 33 batters he has faced during that span.
Zack Britton, a long shot to come back from Tommy John and close this season, shut down his return and went on the 60-day IL with arm fatigue on Saturday. Wandy Peralta began throwing live batting practice this week and the Yankees are hopeful he will be back for the ALDS.
The Yankees have a number of players they hoped would be able to help them this postseason back in New York or at the alternate site of their Double-A affiliate in Somerset, N.J. rehabbing. Holmes threw for the first time since being shut down with the rotator cuff issue. Peralta is throwing live BP and Frankie Montas, who the Yankees acquired at the deadline specifically because of his success against potential playoff opponents like the Rays or Astros, just began throwing long toss. Matt Carpenter (fractured foot) is getting consistent live at-bats this week in an effort to get back and Andrew Benintendi (hook of the hamate bone surgery) has taken swings at a ball off a tee or coach toss for the last two days.
()
Memorabilia exec offers up $2M to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s No. 62 home run ball
What’s No. 62 worth? We are starting to find out.
Aaron Judge blasted his historic home run in Arlington on Tuesday night in the first at-bat of the second to last game of the season against the Rangers. After weeks of speculation about how much money that baseball might be worth, now we have an offer on the table.
Cory Youmans is the fan who caught the lottery ticket ball off the bat of Judge on Tuesday and when he gets around to checking his texts and emails after his big night he will see a $2 million offer from the owner of a sports memorabilia auction house, according to the Associated Press. Previously, it was speculated that Judge’s final home run of the season could be worth upwards of $1 million. We have seemingly surpassed that number already.
JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc., told the AP on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Youmans with an offer for the baseball.
Cohen had previously pledged to offer $2 million for Judge’s 62nd homer. According to AP, he added that his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and it would be willing to loan the ball to the team for an exhibit. His team has frequently exhibited items owned by Memory Lane at Yankee Stadium. ”We did make an offer of $2 million and that offer is still valid,” Cohen said.
Youmans, who works in the financial world as VP of Fisher Investments, was sitting in the front row section 31 in left field when he caught Judge’s 391-foot record-breaking blast. After catching the ball, he was asked about what he would do with the historic souvenir and he insisted he hadn’t thought about it to that point. Two million bucks will certainly force Youmans to put some type of thought into his decision-making process.
The $2 million offer is short of the $3 million a fan received for Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball as he was the first one to break Roger Maris’ record of 61 homers in a season in 1998.
After making history on Tuesday, Judge said he did not have the record-breaking home run ball.
”I don’t know where it’s at,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. He made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”
()
Delta resumes nonstop service to Korea, first of two Asian routes to return after pause during pandemic
Nonstop service from Delta Air Lines between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Seoul-Incheon International Airport has been resumed this week.
It’s the first of two Asia routes to return since the pause at the start of the COVID pandemic.
“As we come off of a busy summer travel season, we are delighted to welcome back this important route,” said Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said in a statement. “We are grateful for our partnership with Delta and their commitment to restore MSP’s critical direct link to South Korea, which will also open travel connections across Asia.”
Delta’s service to Tokyo-Haneda Airport, is tentatively set to resume in March of 2023.
MSP’s service to Korea began in 2019 after the MSP Regional Air Service Partnership, an air service development initiative, marked the route as a major need for area business.
Delta’s MSP to Korea route is initially operating three times per week and will increase to daily service on Oct. 29.
The MSP airport’s overall recovery in passengers is 75 percent to 80 percent in comparison to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
Ravens RB Gus Edwards has ‘good start’ in return to practice; WR Rashod Bateman absent
Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Wednesday for the first time in over a year, taking another step forward in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.
Edwards, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list, was eligible to practice this week after missing the season’s first four weeks. In designating him to return, the Ravens now have 21 days to either activate Edwards to the 53-man roster, move him to season-ending injured reserve or release him.
Edwards, one of the NFL’s most efficient runners over his first three years, tore his ACL before the Ravens’ 2021 season opener. Coach John Harbaugh said in August that Edwards is “kind of a patient rehab guy” but was “doing well” in his recovery. He didn’t have an apparent limp as he jogged through drills in the portion of practice open to reporters.
“Gus looked good,” Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. “He’s out there. He’s done a really good job with his rehab. He’s worked really hard, and I thought he had a good day. So it’s obviously just the first day back in quite a long time. We’re going to have see where it goes, but it was certainly a good start.”
Top running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday. Hill’s unlikely to be available for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, but Dobbins’ day off was planned, Harbaugh said.
Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in 2020, the year before both suffered season-ending knee injuries. Hill, meanwhile, is averaging 6.6 yards per carry this season.
“The sky’s the limit with our offense with those guys back in the backfield,” said quarterback Lamar Jackson, adding that Edwards looked “wonderful” in his return. “We’re just going to have to see. “
Top Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) also was missing Wednesday. Harbaugh said after practice that he’s “hopeful” that Bateman, whose injury is “a day-to-day type of thing,” can play Sunday.
Left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), who missed all of practice last week and Sunday’s game, returned to the field Wednesday. Justin Houston (groin) remains sidelined, however, as does fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (Achilles), who could be designated to return from the reserve/PUP list this week. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters were also absent Wednesday, possibly for rest days.
Starting right tackle La’el Collins (rest) and reserve tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle) missed practice Wednesday for Cincinnati. Starting wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), starting tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and starting kicker Evan McPherson (groin) were limited.
This story will be updated.
()
Starling Marte takes step toward recovery ahead of Mets’ Wild Card Series
Starling Marte took ground balls and played catch Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field. It could be a positive indicator that the injured outfielder will be available for the start of the MLB Playoffs on Friday, or there could be nothing to read into it.
Either way, it seems to be progress of some sort. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger on Sept. 6 when he was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh and has only been participating in light baseball activities since. Marte has been the Mets’ primary right fielder and one of their most important bats. He was able to take swings off of short toss Tuesday but at the time, manager Buck Showalter said he didn’t get much “return” on them.
The manager has been hesitant to officially rule him out for the postseason and was instead waiting to see if the Mets would host a Wild Card Series or get a bye ahead of the NLDS. The former came to fruition when the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Tuesday night and the Mets are set to host the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three series starting Friday at Citi Field.
The treatment for Marte this week has been focused on pain management and getting the swelling to go down so he would be able to grip a bat and a ball pain-free, which he has not been able to do since the injury.
Marte was not able to comment after his session in the outfield, but prior to that Showalter said he would participate in light activities.
“I’m never going to say never,” Showalter said before the Mets played the regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. “Every day we take a little different try at it, as far as adding and different things, trying to find that. We’re still waiting for the bone to heal.”
Should the bone heal prior to Friday, the Mets will not hesitate to use him. The roster for the first round has to be submitted by noon eastern time on Friday.
“Sure, there’s concern about [time off], but if he is physically able to do it, he will become an option,” Showalter said.
The Mets are mulling some other roster options for the Wild Card round with right-hander Mychal Givens (COVID-19) and DH Darin Ruf (neck strain) eligible to come off of the injured list.
Givens has been cleared for a return since the weekend but the Mets have not activated him. Physically, he is able to pitch but Showalter said there are some “other factors” that are keeping the club from activating him.
The Chicago Cubs traded Givens to the Mets on Aug. 2. The veteran was putting up strong numbers for the Cubs going 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 40 appearances, but he’s been somewhat of a disappointment with the Mets. Givens went 1-1 with a 5.03 ERA in 18 games with the Mets. However, he can pitch multiple innings which could make him valuable on a postseason roster.
“He’s an option and we’ll consider it,” Showalter said.
Showalter declined to name a starting pitcher for Friday, but did opt to save Jacob deGrom for the postseason. Trevor Williams took his spot in the rotation against the Nationals.
MCNEIL EYEING BATTING TITLE
With Jeff McNeil leading the entire league with a .326 batting average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason. Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers is four points behind him and would have to go 4-for-4 against the Colorado Rockies to pass McNeil.
The NL batting title is not assured, but the Mets took the gamble based on the numbers.
“It was my [call]. I wouldn’t put that on him,” Showalter said. “I don’t trust my math, but I got some help.”
The player they call “Squirrel” ends the season on a tear, riding a 10-game hitting streak. He’s gone 20-for-43 (.465) in that span, with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and nine runs scored.
McNeil has been following the race, though not necessarily living and dying with every one of Freeman’s at-bats. He has not been watching the Dodgers nightly after his own games on the east coast, but he has been looking at the numbers.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but kind of fun,” McNeil said Tuesday night. “It’s the only award that I can look forward to. I’m never going to lead the majors in home runs or stuff like that, so it’s kind of attainable for me and I’m super excited with my day today and being able to get a few hits. I’m happy with the at-bats I took. I hit good pitches, I hit the ball hard. They weren’t all hits, which is a little frustrating, but at the same time, I can live with that.”
A HOF VOICE
Gary Cohen was announced as a finalist for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award on Wednesday morning. The Mets’ lead play-by-play announcer is one of ten candidates on the ballot for the award that is presented annually to some of baseball’s most beloved broadcasters by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
The winner will be announced during the league’s winter meetings in San Diego and honored during the 2023 Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown.
()
