Afton holds annual Independence Day parade
Afton’s Fourth of July parade returned Monday after a two-year hiatus imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pioneer Press Skywatch columnist Mike Lynch served as grand marshal of the parade, which featured fire engines, bands, small-business boosters and politicians.
The parade is a staple of community life in the St. Croix River village.
Merced family kidnapping update: 4 family members, including baby, found dead, sheriff says
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The four family members who were abducted from a Merced County business have been found dead, the sheriff announced Wednesday night.
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies were found in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads.
“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” the sheriff said. “We have found the four people from the abduction and they are in fact deceased.”
“There are no words at this time to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident,” he added. “I said earlier, there’s a special place in Hell for this guy.”
Authorities at a press conference on Wednesday showed surveillance video of a man abducting the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, from their business.
The suspect, Jesus Salgado, is in custody but remains sedated in a hospital after attempting suicide.
DEVELOPMENT: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
California Family Kidnapping: Chilling New Video Shows Suspect Takes 2 Zippered Family Members, Mother and Baby
Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX championship team, dies at 80 – The Denver Post
Former Chicago Bears manager Jerry Vainisi, general manager when the team won Super Bowl XX in January 1986, died Tuesday at age 80.
Vainisi served as the Bears’ general manager for four seasons, promoted to that position by franchise founder and owner George Halas in the summer of 1983. The team confirmed Vainisi’s death Wednesday night.
Vainisi remained in that role throughout the 1986 season, and during that time, under coach Mike Ditka, the Bears won 47 games and three NFC Central championships and had an iconic season in 1985. They went 15-1 during the regular season. season, then crushed three playoff opponents by a combined score of 91-10 en route to their only Super Bowl title and their first NFL championship since 1963.
“I will always appreciate the few years I spent with Jerry and will be eternally grateful to him for his decision to hire me as Bears controller in 1983, which started my 40-year career with the Bears.” , Bears president Ted Phillips said Wednesday. . “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his entire family.”
Vainisi’s exit from Halas Hall with two years remaining on his contract came after the Bears suffered a 27-13 home loss to the Washington Redskins in their postseason opener after the 1986 season. a 14-2 regular season, the Bears started Doug Flutie at quarterback in the playoff game. This became a burning issue at Halas Hall and was partly behind then-president Michael McCaskey’s efforts to replace Vainisi.
Flutie, who the team traded for just 12 weeks earlier, had started just one game for the Bears before that playoff game and went 11 for 31 for 134 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions in the season-ending loss to the Redskins. .
In an emotional statement after the firing, Ditka choked up when he called Vainisi “my best friend”, and when he found out that McCaskey had called for Vainisi’s resignation, Ditka was so upset he cried. He threatened to quit and tried to talk McCaskey out of letting Vainisi go.
“I was completely surprised and was very, very hurt,” Ditka said.
Vainisi joined the Bears as a controller in 1972 after leaving accounting firm Arthur Andersen. He also served as the club’s treasurer and lawyer before being appointed general manager. He replaced Jim Finks, who had resigned.
Finks is widely considered the primary architect of the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team roster.
After leaving the Bears, Vainisi spent three seasons as vice president of player personnel for the Detroit Lions before working in operations for what started as the World League of American Football and was later renamed NFL Europe. . Vainisi was with the Lions in 1989 when they used the No. 3 pick to sign Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
Vainisi, a Chicago native, worked as a ball boy in the 1950s at the Green Bay Packers’ summer camp. After earning an accounting degree from Georgetown University and a law degree from Kent College in Chicago, Vainisi was a sportscaster in Monmouth, west-central Illinois.
In 2010, Vainisi was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. In 1999, he became chairman and sole owner of Forest Park Bank and also served as its chairman and chief executive.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell makes his new team debut, and it was just ‘a little bit different’
PHILADELPHIA — Less than five weeks after being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a stunning blockbuster of a trade to cap a frenzied NBA offseason, Donovan Mitchell made his debut for the Cavaliers on Wednesday in the preseason opener. of Cleveland.
And, after finishing with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, to go with five assists in 19 minutes in a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, Mitchell admitted that the idea of donning a different jersey than the Utah Jazz he wore the first five years of his career will take some getting used to.
“One hundred percent,” Mitchell said with a smile, when asked if it felt weird wearing a different jersey for the first time. “It just didn’t feel real to me…it still hasn’t hit me yet.”
Mitchell said he spent Monday looking out the window of the Four Seasons above downtown Philadelphia, and it was only then that he really realized that he was about to officially play for another team for the first time.
“Today I just sat there and had one of those moments where you sit there and look outside and see everything and it’s like, ‘Wow. It’s really here,’” a- he declared.
“Then once you’re on the court, basketball is still basketball. But all the little things, it’s definitely weird. A little different. But I’m excited. It’s going the way I thought it would, in the good meaning.”
Mitchell’s arrival in Cleveland to augment a burgeoning young core with All-Stars Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen and finalist for last season’s Rookie of the Year award in Evan Mobley has the Cavaliers hoping this season will mark a rise in fortune to places the franchise hasn’t seen in decades when LeBron James was out of town.
When was the last time Cleveland made the playoffs without James? The 1997-98 season. When was the last time the Cavaliers won a playoff series without him? Thirty seasons ago, during the 1992-93 campaign, when Cleveland were swept by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in four games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
But to do those things — especially in what is arguably the deepest version of the Eastern Conference the NBA has seen in a generation or more — Cleveland will first need to get its two dominant guards, Mitchell and Garland, on the same page.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff laid out the criteria that will show the process taking hold, saying the focus was on avoiding playing basketball “your turn.” , my turn”.
Afterwards, he, Garland and Mitchell were all happy with how things went in their first dry run against another team.
“I thought it was pretty seamless,” Bickerstaff said. “The way they played together, the way the ball moved, everyone got involved… as long as we play in the same style that we want to play, where it’s not just one guy based, but on the team, I think it will go well for us.”
And, for the most part, it did Wednesday night. Mitchell’s first mark as a Cavalier – a 3-pointer from right wing – came with an assist from Garland, who finished with 12 points and four assists on a 4-for-7 shot in 15 minutes, and was sandwiched between setting Mitchell down to Kevin Love for a pair of triples himself.
“I think we did a lot of things right,” Mitchell said. “You walk up the floor and it’s like, ‘He got it.’ But it’s not like, ‘He isolated him.’ It’s like, he made it, made a play, created… I said in the locker room, we didn’t call a lot of plays in the first half. It speaks to our ball movement.
After Cleveland relied almost solely on Garland to create an offense for himself and his teammates last season, he was thrilled with his first look at life playing alongside Mitchell – even within the meaningless confines of the first. half of Cleveland’s preseason opener, largely because of how it’s going to take the pressure off him to do everything offensively.
“I think it was the spacing, for me,” Garland said, when asked what he noticed the most while playing alongside Mitchell. “Just out of the pick and roll, there are so many threats on the other side, and it’s just a lot easier…you can just pick your poison. You have to live with it.
“It was just fun there, to be honest with you.”
As Cleveland waits to get Evan Mobley back on the court after spraining his ankle over the weekend, the Cavaliers also have another decision to make between now and opening night: who will start at small forward alongside Garland, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen.
There are a few possible options, including Caris LeVert, who started Wednesday’s game, Dean Wade, who hit 3 triples off the bench, and Isaac Okoro, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Bickerstaff said his ultimate decision on who to plug in there will be determined by how well they can help unlock the best attributes of the four stars around them.
“It’s really going to be about fit, and it’s going to be who makes these four guys better,” he said. “Who helps them on the attacking side of the pitch? Who helps them on the defensive side of the pitch? Who can defensively protect the guys in certain situations? How does that help our matchups? Offensively, how does that help us space the floor? Those are all things we take into consideration.”
Westbound I-494 closed this weekend near Mendota Heights
The westbound lanes of Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed at Interstate 35E this weekend.
The road will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday in addition to northbound and southbound I-35E ramps while crews continue to paint the Highway 55 bridge over the interstate. All traffic lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.
Drivers in the area should follow the detour using northbound Highway 77 and southbound I-35E or find an alternate route, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Access to all businesses and residences throughout the area will remain open.
Jack Phillips returns to court and fights to rule on gender transition cake
DENVER — The Colorado baker who won a partial victory in the Supreme Court after refusing on religious grounds to bake a gay couple’s wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling that he broke the law state anti-discrimination by refusing to bake a cake celebrating a gender transition.
A lawyer for Jack Phillips on Wednesday urged the Colorado appeals court – largely on procedural grounds – to overturn last year’s ruling in a lawsuit brought by a transgender woman.
The woman, Autumn Scardina, called suburban Denver’s Phillips Bakery in 2017 asking for a birthday cake with blue frosting on the outside and pink on the inside to celebrate her gender transition. At last year’s trial, Phillips, a Christian, testified that he didn’t think anyone could change sex and that he wouldn’t celebrate “someone who thinks they can”.
Jake Warner, a lawyer representing Phillips from the conservative Christian legal defense group Alliance Defending Freedom, said the decision was wrong. He said demanding Phillips create a cake with a message contrary to his religious beliefs is like forcing him to say something he doesn’t believe, violating his right to free speech.
Judge Timothy Schutz noted that Phillips’ wife initially told Scardina the bakery could make the cake before Scardina volunteered to say the design was meant to celebrate her gender transition.
One of Scardina’s lawyers, John McHugh, said Scardina did not ask the store to approve his idea, but simply sold him a cake that he would sell to anyone else. He said whether or not Phillips sells a cake to someone cannot depend on what the customer tells him when he makes the cake.
Both Scardina and Phillips have spoken outside of court about the larger issues at stake. Scardina said the case is about the “dignity of LGBTQ Americans and Coloradans and the rule of law.” Phillips said he fights for the rights of all Americans to live according to their conscience “without fear of punishment” by the government.
In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission acted with anti-religious bias in enforcing anti-discrimination law against Phillips after he refused to bake a cake celebrating Charlie Craig and Dave’s wedding. Mullins in 2012. The judges called the commission an unjust disregard for Phillips’ religious beliefs.
The High Court did not rule then on the broader issue of whether a company can raise religious objections to refuse to serve LGBTQ people. But he’ll get another chance when he hears a different case in the coming months challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.
The case involves Lorie Smith, a Denver-area designer who wants to offer wedding website services, but says her Christian beliefs would lead her to refuse any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website. wedding. She also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs, but says Colorado law violates her freedom of speech and religious rights.
In agreeing to take up the case, the Supreme Court said it would only consider the issue of freedom of expression.
Smith is also defended by Alliance Defending Freedom. Phillips’ attorneys unsuccessfully asked the Colorado Court of Appeals to delay hearing arguments in his challenge until the Supreme Court rules in the Smith case.
Scardina, a lawyer, attempted to order her cake on the same day in 2017 that the Supreme Court announced it would hear Phillips’ appeal in the wedding cake case. Scardina testified that she wanted to “challenge the veracity” of Phillips’ statements that he would serve LGBT customers.
Before filing charges, Scardina first filed a complaint against Phillips with the state and civil rights commission, which found probable cause that Phillips had discriminated against her. Phillips then filed a federal lawsuit against Colorado, accusing it of a “crusade to crush it” by pursuing the lawsuit.
In March 2019, state attorneys and Phillips agreed to drop both cases as part of a settlement in which Scardina was not involved. Warner told the appeals court panel that Scardina must first appeal to the state appeals court before filing a lawsuit and – since she failed to do so – the ruling against Phillips should be overturned because the state court judge who heard the lawsuit lacked jurisdiction.
McHugh argued that the settlement failed to reach a conclusion on Scardina’s discrimination claim, so there was nothing stopping him from taking legal action against Phillips to pursue it.
After the lawsuit went to trial last year, Denver District Judge A. Bruce Jones rejected Phillips’ argument that making the cake constituted forced speech, saying he was was simply acting as a product sold by a company that could not be withheld from people who have traditionally been unfairly treated and are protected by state anti-discrimination law. He said Phillips’ decision not to provide the requested cake was “inextricably linked” to his refusal to recognize Scardina as a woman.
More people need to watch the best documentary series on Netflix
For over a year, we’ve been rounding up TV and movie recommendations here at CNET. It was funny! Discuss the best show on netflixor the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time, it is quite easy for us to select our favorites.
Not this time.
When someone suggested I select “Best Documentary on Netflix”, I started to sweat. Immediately. I maintain CNET’s list of best documentaries. I almost watch all documentary, whether it’s a movie or a mini-series, as soon as they come out.
And folks, Netflix has a plot good documentaries.
I would say documentaries are the best thing about Netflix, period. There are genre-defining true-crime series like Making a Murderer, Oscar-winning films like Icarus, incredible nature docos like Our Planet. That’s before we even mention viral hits like tiger king Where Drive to survive.
It is almost impossible to choose just one.
But the nature of our recommendations to GameSpot is to pick something audiences might have missed or something underappreciated. This is why we tend to call shows like Dark Where For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus on established classics like Stranger Things.
So with that in mind, I’m selecting Untold as my pick for Best Documentary Series on Netflix. Because he reigns. It governs so much.
Produced by the people behind the also very good Wild Wild Country, Untold is a series of feature-length sports-focused documentaries. Which amounts to saying game of thrones is the story of an iron chair or Harry Potter is a franchise about a kid with glasses. It is obviously much more than that.
Untold doesn’t just tell a series of sports stories that defy your expectations of what a sports documentary should be. It tells these stories so effectively that you hardly need to care about the sport to be captivated. It really is so good.
Take the subjects. There’s Crimes and Penalties, which tells the slap shot tale of the Danbury Trashers, a minor hockey team led – incredibly – by the 17-year-old son of a family-related waste management magnate. Genoese criminal. Total chaos ensues.
Then there’s Mischief in the Palace, a definitive and privileged account of the infamous 2004 basketball game when Ron Artest walked through the crowd and sparked a massive brawl between players and fans.
And there are profiles. Really good. On Caitlyn Jenner, best known for her connection to the Kardashians, but once an Olympic gold medalist. This episode is decent, but Christy Martin’s profile is perhaps more compelling. Martin, once the most famous female boxer in the world, was a truly revolutionary athlete, but was also the victim of a savage attempted murder. His story is terrifying, told with expertise and sensitivity by the Untold team.
The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is arguably the best of the bunch. If you’re going to watch an episode, I suggest this one. Manti Te’o was a superstar college football player, consensus All-American who fell victim to an incredible catfishing scam with so many layers it would be impossible to explain it here. Just look. And get ready for one of the most unique stories in all of sport.
So yes, Untold is awesome. More than awesome, actually. It’s a series of mini-masterpieces, each more intriguing than the next. Incredibly, it looks like a show that is gaining momentum. Season 1 is fantastic, but Untold’s just-concluded second season comes with a confident confidence to tackle tougher stories, with better and deeper reporting.
Even if you have no interest in sports, you owe it to yourself to watch. Untold transcends sport. It is the best documentary series on Netflix.
