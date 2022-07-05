Attention! Your Organic Skin Needs Organic Care

Pin 0 Shares

Did you know the number one problem with the majority of face creams is they are made from ingredients which can’t work with your organic skin? This is why these products never live up to their promises. The synthetic chemicals which make up these products are, essentially, “dead.” Your skin is natural and alive and needs organic care to support a healthy, beautiful condition. If you want to see significant improvements in the tone and texture of your skin, please keep reading to learn some important information.

You see, “organic” is defined as, “pertaining to or derived from living organisms, or affecting living tissue*.” Dermatological researchers have discovered your living skin cells can be supported with the nourishment which comes from organic compounds.

Plant-based oils and emollients, natural proteins, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and peptides possess a molecular similarity to organic skin which allows them to get to the deepest levels of your dermis to deliver stimulating nutrients.

Why is this important?

Because cells working in high gear produce lots of your own natural proteins and fatty acids. You probably know these substances better as collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid. With plenty of these structural substances coursing through the fibers of your skin, your tone and texture remains firm, smooth, moist and bright.

Without enough of these skin-supporting substances you skin becomes dry, dull, wrinkled and loose and you look old and tired.

The ineffectiveness of chemical-based products isn’t the only reason you should stick to organic skin care. These synthetic ingredients also have potential health risks associated with long-term use.

Even in the short-term, these chemicals create a heavy film on the surface of your skin which clogs your pores and smothers the natural excretion of toxins. This can lead to skin irritations like flareups and breakouts. How can results like these be called “skin care?”

Caring for your skin means giving it what it needs to healthy. Safe, well-researched bio-active ingredients from Nature are your best bet for keeping your organic skin looking and feeling its best.

Some of the more potent organic ingredients experts recommend include jojoba, macadamia nut and avocado oils, shea butter, active Manuka honey, functional keratin, Co Enzyme Q10, Japanese sea algae and babbsu. These recommendations are based on significant results achieved in rigorous clinical tests. Results include increases in collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production, improved natural moisture retention, greater antioxidant activity and new skin cell proliferation.

Make no mistake about it. If you want a younger, healthier appearance your organic skin needs organic care. Now that you know what to look for you can begin today, to reclaim and maintain your youthful, beautiful complexion.

Why don’t you take the first step and visit my web site to get more details about the organic skin care which has, personally, given new life to my skin.

*Dictionary.com