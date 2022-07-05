Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Capitulation Approaching Bottom Zone, But Not Quite There Yet

- This year, until September 30th, its flagship Pure Alpha strategy gained 34.6%.
The billionaire who started the biggest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, announced his resignation today. His departure completes the transition of the corporation to a new generation of shareholders.
In a statement to Bloomberg, Dalio, 73, explains that “This was the natural progression of events; as soon as we were ready, we went ahead.” He will continue to serve on the board, but in a new capacity as founder and CIO mentor. He added, “I didn’t want to hold on until I died.”
End of a Golden Era
On September 30th, he resigned as one of Bridgewater’s three co-chief investment officers and turned up his voting shares to the board of directors. Now that he has found acceptable candidates for his roles, Dalio has decided to stand aside from his position at the company.
The recent spread of the COVID-19 epidemic was a difficult time for Bridgewater. However, the business has picked up again, and a change in leadership will allow the biggest hedge fund in the world to continue to thrive. This year, until September 30th, its flagship Pure Alpha strategy gained 34.6%. The All Weather strategy, which was developed to provide more steady profits, has lost 27.2%.
Bridgewater Associates was established in 1975 by Ray Dalio. In the 2000s, the company generated tens of billions of dollars in assets and won over a number of major customers. Bridgewater Associates, under its new management, plans to spend more heavily on both technology and people in order to better prepare it for the future.
