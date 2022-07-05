News
Brooklyn Park police locate parents of boy found on Sunday
Police in Brooklyn Park reported late Sunday night that they had been in contact with the parents of a boy who had been found earlier in the day.
The boy was found alone about 5:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of 76th Avenue North. Officers spoke with nearby residents, but couldn’t find the boy’s parents.
The boy told officers that his name was Daniel, but he was unable to provide further information about his family or where he lives.
Police issued an update at 11 p.m. to say the boy’s parents had been found.
NBA GMs don’t see Timberwolves as a top-four seed in the West. Here’s why they might be wrong
It’s not surprising the vast majority in the NBA’s annual preseason general managers’ poll did not rate Minnesota as a top-four team in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves were the No. 7 seed a year ago in an injury-ravaged West. There are far more proven commodities atop the conference ladder that the Wolves must topple to continue their ascension.
And while no one disputes that Minnesota improved its talent base over the offseason — specifically with the additions of Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson — there is still no guarantee as to how all of the pieces will fit together.
Those are valid reasons as to why only 10 percent of responding general managers picked the Wolves to finish fourth or better.
And, frankly, many of the executives probably weren’t ranking teams in terms of who would have the best regular season but rather who would have the best teams with the greatest chance of advancing deep into the postseason. That’s an important distinction.
Because in terms of compiling regular-season victories over an 82-game schedule, perhaps the Wolves should be considered more of a favorite to collect more than most due to the following reasons:
GOBERT EFFECT
Yes, the first reason is because Minnesota added a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in the offseason. Brilliant analysis. In fact, general managers credited both the Timberwolves for the offseason acquisition and Gobert for his prowess in the same poll in which they expressed their lack of optimism for Minnesota.
But it cannot go understated just how dominant of a regular-season player Gobert is. Utah won more than 58 percent of its games in each of the past six seasons, including finishing with the top seed in the West in 2020-21. In each of those seasons, Gobert was Utah’s top performer in terms of win shares. Gobert has ranked in the top five among all NBA players in win shares in five of the past six seasons.
He dominates regular-season games with his interior defense and rebounding on such a consistent basis that his mere presence would suggest the Timberwolves have roughly a 48-win floor with much room to grow from there.
PROVE IT
Minnesota’s lack of establishment as a perennial power may be the reason for skepticism, but it’s also one of the biggest reasons to believe in the Wolves during the regular season.
The questions of whether the Wolves are one of the four best teams in the West and whether they will finish as a top-four seed in the West are entirely different. It’s not uncommon in the NBA for teams to sacrifice regular-season wins for rest and recovery, with a heavier emphasis placed on being as prepared as possible for a postseason run.
That’s often the approach for championship contenders who have exercised regular-season dominance in previous season and are now in pursuit of bigger and better things. Minnesota hasn’t yet done that. It hasn’t established itself as that type of consistent force. Motivation almost certainly exists to come out every night and prove to the league and itself that it does, indeed, belong in the NBA’s upper echelon of teams.
Memphis carried out a similar approach a season ago, and it led to a 56-win campaign and a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. Motivation matters. Minnesota should have no shortage of that this season.
FINCH FACTOR
This plays a bit off the previous point, but Wolves coach Chris Finch’s belief system suggests his team will play for every possible regular-season victory. From the day he arrived in 2021, Finch has always emphasized the importance of being available and delivering your best on a game-in, game-out basis.
The Timberwolves are less likely to rest players when there isn’t a physical ailment to deal with than, say, Kawhi Leonard with the Clippers. The Wolves will try to squeeze every drop of success out of the regular season that they possibly can in a continued effort to establish a standard consisting of positive habits.
A home game on a Tuesday against the Pistons will mean no less to Minnesota than a Saturday evening trip to TD Garden in Boston. That alone puts Minnesota a step ahead of some of its competitors in the race for home-court advantage.
Pregnant Woman Krisha Sues Rapper Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit And Run
Tory Lanez is yet again in another violence scandal and as expected he has denied the allegation.
Tory Lanez’s violent acts appear to be non-stop as a pregnant woman Krisha and her spouse Jesse Grullon are suing him after his alleged shooting incident with Meghan Stallion. Lanez never ceases to escape trouble as he is always in the news for the wrong reasons. However, if Lanez goes to trial with Krisha and loses the case, he will be jailed again.
Lanez, if found guilty in his upcoming trial with Meghan Thee Stallion will serve 24 years in prison. In addition to Krisha’s case, possibly a decade more.
Via Media Take Out:
Tory Lanez is defending himself against another criminal allegation, this time by a pregnant woman who is accusing him of committing a hit & run.
According to TMZ, Lanez is being sued by a couple named Krisha and Jesse Grullon. The couple says he sideswiped them with his green Bentley in Miami during New Year’s Day 2021. He then just drove off without checking on them. Krishna was allegedly 4 months pregnant at the time of the incident.
The outlet spoke with Lanez’s attorney who denies the allegation.
Andell Brown calls the filing “baseless” and said “it’s odd the alleged incident happened in January, yet tells us the claim wasn’t made to Tory’s insurance until July.”
He said they initially told the cops his car was silver and that they looked up his license plate to try and tie him to the incident. He also says insurance company investigated and dismissed the claim.
Tory is currently awaiting trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion and was recently accused of assaulting August Alsina.
However, TGS will follow up on Tory Lanez’s troubles and bring updates when necessary.
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
By JIM SALTER
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight “groundings” of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
One of the groundings happened Friday between Louisiana and Mississippi, near Lake Providence, Mississippi. It halted river traffic in both directions for days “to clear the grounded barges from the channel and to deepen the channel via dredging to prevent future groundings,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Sabrina Dalton said in an email.
As a result, dozens of tows and barges were lined up in both directions, waiting to get by. The stoppage also brought a halt to a Viking cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board, said R. Thomas Berner, a Penn State professor emeritus of journalism and American studies, and one of the passengers.
The Viking ship was originally supposed to launch from New Orleans on Saturday, but the water there was so low that the launch was moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Berner said.
By Tuesday, the ship was halted near Vicksburg, Mississippi, due to the backup caused by the grounding. It wasn’t near a dock so passengers couldn’t leave. The ship’s crew kept people entertained as much as possible with music, games and other activities.
“Some of us are taking naps,” Berner joked.
The stuck barges were freed midday Tuesday. Berner said the cruise ship restarted Tuesday night. It’s due to arrive in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 15 .
Nearly all of the Mississippi River basin, from Minnesota through Louisiana, has seen below-normal rainfall since late August. The basin from St. Louis south has been largely dry for three months, according to the National Weather Service.
The timing is bad because barges are busy carrying recently harvested corn and soybeans up and down the river.
Lucy Fletcher of the agricultural retailer AGRIServices of Brunswick, who serves on the board for the St. Louis-based trade association Inland Rivers, Ports & Terminals, said navigation woes on the Mississippi, Missouri and other major rivers have some shippers looking at other means of transportation.
“Can they divert to rail?” Fletcher asked. “Well, there’s not an abundance of rail availability. And usually people are booking their transportation for fall early in the season. So if they haven’t booked that freight already, you’re going to see people in dire straits.”
Fletcher said that with the supply chain still snagged following the COVID-19 pandemic, trucks also are largely booked and unavailable.
To keep river traffic flowing, the Corps of Engineers has been dredging the Mississippi at several spots and placed limits on the number of barges each tow can move.
Last week, Corps officials in Louisiana said the low river level was allowing salt water from the Gulf of Mexico to creep up into the Mississippi. They planned an underground levee aimed at keeping salt water out of water treatment plants. The shallow water also forced the mid-September closure of a ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri.
The forecast for much of the Mississippi River basin calls for continued dry weather in the near future. Fletcher is hopeful the winter will bring some relief.
“We need a good year for lots of snow melt,” she said. “The whole system’s just going to need some water.”
___
AP journalist Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.
Longtime local and national theater critic Dan Sullivan dies at 87
Dan Sullivan, a theater critic for local and national publications, died peacefully Tuesday in his Minneapolis home from the effects of dementia, according his daughter, Kate Sullivan. He was 87.
Sullivan, who was married to the novelist Faith Sullivan, was known and respected by his peers for his thoughtful approach to theater and reviewing. During his career he wrote for the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Minneapolis Tribune, as well as covering off-Broadway for the New York Times. For 22 years he was theater critic for the Los Angeles Times.
“My dad was an agitator for the under-rated geniuses,” Kate Sullivan said. “He was a champion on the national level for local and regional theater. I believe he was instrumental in August Wilson winning the Pulitzer Prize.” (Wilson, who wrote some of his plays in St. Paul, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1987 and 1990.)
In national theater circles Sullivan was known for his work as leader of the National Critics Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. The American Theatre Critics Association, of which he was one of the founders, conferred on him lifetime Emeritus membership, one of its highest honors.
“(Dan) was a friend to every good theater critic and a mentor to a lot of them on their way up. And honest and forthright,” former Detroit Free Press theater critic Lawrence DeVine wrote on Facebook.
Chris Jones, theater critic for New York Daily News and director of the National Critics Institute, described Sullivan as “a major force in the field” at the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.
Sulllivan attended Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass., and did graduate work at the University of Minnesota. When he was a writer at the Pioneer Press he and another staffer, Irv Letofsky, helped found Dudley Riggs’ Brave New Workshop. Sullivan was the BNW piano player when he was noticed by Faith Rogers, an actress and scriptwriter and his future wife.
“Dan was smart; that was important,” Faith recalled in a 2015 Pioneer Press interview. “He also had what I would call a strong feminine side. He ‘got it’ in terms of relationships and stuff like that.”
They were married in 1965 at Minneapolis City Hall in a ceremony Faith later described as ” a hoot” because the presiding judge recited bad poetry.
Soon after, Dan was given leave from the Minneapolis paper so he could participate in a Rockefeller fellowship that led to his selection as apprentice music critic at the New York Times. As soon as the couple arrived, the paper went on strike. “Dan was walking around with no money until the Rockefeller people agreed to pay his salary,” said Faith, who was pregnant at the time.
In 1969 Dan joined the Los Angeles Times. The Sullivan children — Maggie, Ben and Kate — were born and still live in Los Angeles.
The senior Sullivans returned to Faith’s home state of Minnesota after Dan left the Los Angels paper. Dan continued to write, gave speeches, and taught at the University of Minnesota where he showed hundreds of students what it takes to write an incisive theater review.
US Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Denies Paying For His Mistress’ Abortion Bill
Former NFL player and Republican nominee for 2022 Senate elections in Georgia, Herschel Walker‘s messy past are under scrutiny. Walker seems to have a web of terrible relationships with women and his kids, especially Christian Walker.
Herschel Walker apparently has not been a family man to his baby mamas and kids. So when accusations of Herschel paying one of his mistresses to abort her pregnancy surfaced, his son Christian hopped on Twitter to emphasize what a sh*tty person his dad is. Herschel denying the accusations infuriated his son and according to Christian, his father is a walking mess with no dignity hence should stop parading himself otherwise.
Herschel has been an absentee father to all his four children born by four different women. Among the four women, Herschel was married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman (Christian’s mother) but divorced in 2002. Herschel’s supposed abuse and not performing fatherly duties led to their divorce. Presently, he is married to Julie Blanchard with whom he has no kid.
Via Total Pro Sports:
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, stated this week a report that he paid for an abortion more than a decade ago was a “flat-out lie” and a “repugnant hatchet job.”
The former NFL running back’s denial came a couple of hours after a report that Walker in 2009 urged an unnamed former girlfriend to get an abortion after she became pregnant while they were dating. He also reportedly reimbursed her $700 for the procedure.
The report from The Daily Beast cited interviews with a woman who said she had a bank receipt showing Walker’s alleged payment, and a “get well” card that he reportedly sent her.
“This is a flat-out lie – and I deny this in the strongest possible terms,” Walker said in a statement posted on his verified Twitter account.
“Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me,” Walker said. “They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics.”
In a statement on Twitter, Walker claimed he plans to sue the Daily Beast for what he said is a “defamatory lie” on Tuesday.
Soon after the report, one of Walker’s adult children went on social media to criticize his father.
“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian Walker tweeted. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.”
“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” the younger Walker wrote in a second tweet. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”
Christian Walker’s mother, Cindy Grossman, married Herschel Walker for nearly 20 years and has described physical abuse she suffered at the hands of Walker.
Minutes after Christian Walker’s tweets, Herschel Walker responded on Twitter that “I LOVE my son no matter what.”
Certainly, Herschel has work to do on his messy reputation in other to win the Senate seat in Georgia, especially his relationship with kids and baby mommas.
Wild make more roster cuts, including Carson Lambos, who impressed at training camp
None of the cuts the Wild made Wednesday morning were very surprising.
They sent wingers Adam Beckman, Mitchell Chaffee, and Nick Swaney to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, along with defenseman Ryan O’Rourke. They also waived winger Brandon Baddock and goaltender Zane McIntyre with hopes of getting both players to the minors.
The only notable move the Wild made was assigning defenseman Carson Lambos to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League. Though it was pretty much a guarantee that Lambos, 19, would be cut at some point before the Oct. 13 season opener, the fact he stuck around so long spoke to how impressive he was in training camp.
“You take every day as it comes,” Lambos said. “I keep trying not to read into things and say, ‘OK. I’m playing this game.’ Just try to block that stuff out and play as good as I can.”
That mentality has served Lambos well over the past couple of weeks. He turned some heads with his smooth skating on the blue line as well as his ability to play responsibly in his own end. Asked about Lambos on Tuesday, Wild coach Dean Evason confirmed that Lambos got another preseason game because of his stellar play over the past couple of weeks.
“It’s the balance of, ‘Do we get them back to their team so they can get up and running with them?’ or ‘Are they gaining valuable experience and development from being here and playing another game and being around our guys?’ ” Evason said. “It goes on an individual basis. For him, we’ve liked the way he’s progressed, and how aggressive he’s played, and how confidently he’s played.”
That confidence should follow Lambos as he embarks on what will likely be his final season of juniors. A first-round draft pick in 2021, Lambos could make his professional debut as soon as next season.
“Just having the ability to go back and play junior hockey with the knowledge that he’s held his own here extremely well playing in an NHL-caliber building and playing against NHL players,” Evason said. “He’ll go back and hopefully have a ton of confidence, which he should, and have a great season and hopefully get his pro career started.”
As for Lambos, while he’s no longer with the Wild, he was proud of the way he showed himself in training camp.
“It’s not like I’m dipping my toe in,” he said. “I’m trying to go all in and show them what I can do.”
