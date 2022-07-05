Can Beer Make a Vaginal Infection Worse?

Pin 0 Shares

Candidiasis or yeast infection is a fungal infection which is caused by an overgrowth of Candida albicans. The fungus is a micro-organism that occurs normally and can survive harmlessly in the human vagina, rectum, digestive tract and even mouth. But, due to certain changes in the host body, it might proliferate into the vagina thus resulting in a yeast infection. Such a condition leads to various symptoms like severe vaginal itching, burning, irritation and soreness in the vaginal area and discharge of the white substance. The infection may become even more severe if not treated in time.

Beer is said to worsen this condition of yeast infection. This is so because beer is a drink made by brewing and it is very well-known fact that yeast is used in the process of brewing. It is true that beer does not contain yeast of the Candida variety, but it aids in the growth of the Candida albicans that is the cause behind the yeast infection. As has already been said, the yeast that results in yeast infection already exists in the human body in small quantities and favorable conditions can only enhance the growth of the Candida albicans. This leads to an overgrowth of the fungi and the resulting situation is yeast infection or Candidiasis.

For all these reasons, the holistic dealers advice the Candidiasis infected people against alcoholic drinks. Apart from these, beer is an alcoholic drink and has an adverse effect on the intestinal lining like any other hard drink. This makes the intestinal lining more permeable which helps the Candida albicans to pass through it easily thus infecting the digestive system. Moreover, beer causes great damage to the liver and harms the human body in general. In fact, they also recommend intake of other food items likely to worsen the infection, which include sodas, sugars, vinegar and cheese.

However, change in the diet alone is not enough to treat the yeast infection. Along with dietary modification, medication and home remedies are also necessary to cure the yeast infection. Medicines like Diflucan, Nizoral and Sporanox can be consumed to get rid of the infection. There are also antifungal creams and lotions which can be applied directly to the infected areas. Home remedies that can be used include yogurt which can be applied or consumed to prevent the spreading of the infection. Garlic is also beneficial in this condition. The diet of the infected person should contain things like yogurt and garlic to combat the yeast since these are natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial substances.

Most people alcoholic drink as a normal drink not even considering it as a hard drink. The infected person may drink beer not aware of the complications that it may give rise to. Thus, it is very important for them to know about the implications of drinking beer and to limit their consumption of all alcoholic drinks including beer.