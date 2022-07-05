Cardano Vasil Hard Fork On The Horizon, Will ADA React To The Upside?

Cardano follows the general sentiment in the market and records a slight recovery during today’s trading session. If Bitcoin and larger cryptocurrencies managed to extend the bullish momentum, ADA seems poised to benefit.
At the time of writing, ADA’s price trades at $0.45 with a 2% profit in the last 24 hours. Over the last 7 days, Cardano remains in the red with a 6% loss.
The company behind Cardano’s development Input-Output Global (IOG) successfully forked the network’s testnet. An “important” step in the upcoming deployment of the Vasil upgrade on the mainnet.
The company called on to stakepool operators, exchange platforms, and other actors to “commence their final testing and integration processes”. One month from now, Cardano will launch Vasil on its mainnet and will complete one of its most important milestones for 2022.
According to IOG, Vasil will provide Cardano with “significant performance and capability upgrades”. The network will be able to increase its performance and throughput by providing developers with a “better experience”.
In addition, the network will become more interoperable and with new functionalities, such as an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that will facilitate the task of migrating an ERC20 token to Cardano. This could open the door for new decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols to be launched on the network. IOG said:
The Vasil upgrade is the most ambitious program of work we’ve undertaken. And the whole community is involved. Our prime concern is ensuring we manage this upgrade in a way that is safe and secure.
Still, it might take some time before these dApps grow while developers launch tools and allow users to interact with them. However, the long-term bullish potential is expanding at a face pace. On this topic, developer Sebastian Guillemot said:
One challenge with this is although they will now be supported at the protocol level, it will take some time for the tooling around these to be built. Notably, it will require some large change in how wallets handle tokens.
Cardano Founders On Their 2022 Priority
As the network advances to the Vasil upgrade, Charles Hoskinson, CEO at IOG, spoke about the work happening behind the scenes. 2022 has been a year dedicated to adoption, improvement scalability, and expanding the dApp ecosystem.
In that sense, Hoskinson spoke about the importance of the recent network updates including the Alonzo Hard Fork. The results are already tangible, according to the inventor of Cardano, and will continue with Vasil:
the work we’ve put in is showing – we’ve got a rapidly growing dApp and vibrant NFT ecosystem, with currently over 1,000 projects building on Cardano (…). It’s always difficult to define one key moment but the Vasil hard fork is pretty significant.
Once these improvements fall into place, IOG will turn its eye to governance. As Hoskinson said, they will still work on updating the network, but “each year has a theme”.
Ultimately, Hoskinson said, the network will achieve its potential by providing real-world value and use cases to the users. This goes hand in hand with having a “clear” roadmap despite the criticism about delays from certain users:
We have always pursued a defined, clearly-staged roadmap to deliver on Cardano’s capability and fulfil its long-term potential.
GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement.
GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface.
The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create new all-time highs.
GMX token (GMX) has continued to look bullish as the price trend week in week out on the Arbitrum network as GMX token gets listed on Binance innovative center. The price of GMX has seen a rosy start to its launch despite its emergence in the bear market; the price continues to trend and remain bullish even in the face of uncertainty in the market. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, we could see the price of GMX token (GMX) doing extremely well. (Data from Binance)
GMX Token (GMX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The new month has come with more relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins, such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.
The price of GMX has continued to show its bullish strength despite being rejected from the $60 mark as the price tried to trend higher, creating a new all-time high.
After a rejection from $60, the price retested its support area of $37 as price quickly bounced off, rallying with great strength to $50. With the current bullish structure, GMX has continued to sustain it is just a matter of time before the price retests its all-time high.
The weekly price for GMX closed bullish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a more bullish sentiment. The news of the token being listed on the Binance innovation zone is a big plus for the price of GMX.
Weekly resistance for the price of GMX – $60.
Weekly support for the price of GMX – $37.
Price Analysis Of GMX On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B); this has helped most altcoins, including the price of GMX; despite losing its uptrend line, the price has continued to show great bullish strength to reclaim this region.
The current price of GMX is $49.8 as the price continues to trade above 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after flipping this into support for GMX price. The price at $40 corresponds to the values of 8 and 20-day EMA acting as support.
Daily resistance for the price of GMX – $60.
Daily support for the price of GMX – $37.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
This year, until September 30th, its flagship Pure Alpha strategy gained 34.6%.
Bridgewater Associates was established in 1975 by Ray Dalio.
The billionaire who started the biggest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, announced his resignation today. His departure completes the transition of the corporation to a new generation of shareholders.
In a statement to Bloomberg, Dalio, 73, explains that “This was the natural progression of events; as soon as we were ready, we went ahead.” He will continue to serve on the board, but in a new capacity as founder and CIO mentor. He added, “I didn’t want to hold on until I died.”
End of a Golden Era
On September 30th, he resigned as one of Bridgewater’s three co-chief investment officers and turned up his voting shares to the board of directors. Now that he has found acceptable candidates for his roles, Dalio has decided to stand aside from his position at the company.
The recent spread of the COVID-19 epidemic was a difficult time for Bridgewater. However, the business has picked up again, and a change in leadership will allow the biggest hedge fund in the world to continue to thrive. This year, until September 30th, its flagship Pure Alpha strategy gained 34.6%. The All Weather strategy, which was developed to provide more steady profits, has lost 27.2%.
Bridgewater Associates was established in 1975 by Ray Dalio. In the 2000s, the company generated tens of billions of dollars in assets and won over a number of major customers. Bridgewater Associates, under its new management, plans to spend more heavily on both technology and people in order to better prepare it for the future.
XRP is looking good, as Ripple once again scores a procedural victory in its lawsuit battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that has been ongoing for almost two years now.
XRP gains another key victory in its ongoing legal battle with SEC
Altcoin is up by 8.5% for the past seven days
XRP on its way to the $0.52 resistance level
On September 29, a ruling for the release of emails and other correspondence authored by William Hinman, former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director, was ordered by a U.S. District Court Judge.
Documents being sought after by the court pertain to a Hinman speech where he stated Ethereum is not a security because it was sufficiently decentralized just like Bitcoin.
Ripple, with this development, has put itself in an advantageous position to win the long-running court battle with SEC.
It would appear that XPR’s price is set to respond accordingly, as it is pointing towards a bullish momentum.
XRP In A Rounding Bottom Pattern
In crypto space, the rounding bottom pattern that is being followed by the XRP coin is a bullish reversal model that is normally seen during bearish market bottoms.
Chart: TradingView.com
It usually signals the exhaustion of sellers that follows a downfall and the regaining of trend control by the buyers that usually trigger recovery rally.
During the third week of September, probably due to the positive sentiment surrounding the Ripple-SEC legal bout, the 6th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization made a significant rally on its way to a four-month high when it traded for $0.5523.
But such gains were trimmed a bit as XRP, according to Coingecko, is currently changing hands at $0.4881.
Still, even with lower price, the altcoin is doing well, tallying 8.5% increase for the past seven days and has been up by 7.1% for the past 24 hours.
XRP Taking A Short Break
Bitcoin’s tendency to waver at the $18,300 support level is triggering effects on majority of altcoins including the XRP.
As for the anticipated bullish rally that comes with the rounding bottom pattern, it can be inferred that the digital asset’s price is taking a short movement break, consolidating at the $0.48 mark at the moment.
It will take substantial volume in order for the expected uptrend to commence. If such condition is met, XRP price is seen to grow by 10% and hit the significant resistance level of $0.52.
The Ripple-owned token is staring at key resistance levels between $0.52 and $0.58. Meanwhile, traders are also looking at support levels of $0.44 and $0.382 for the digital asset.
XRP total market cap at $23.9 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com
The IP addresses associated with Okx.com were banned.
A local court barred access to the Binance exchange website in June 2021.
Roskomsvoboda, a Russian NGO keeping tabs on web censorship, reports that the OKX cryptocurrency trading website has been banned in the country. OKX is based in Seychelles. According to Roskomsvoboda’s blacklist database. The IP addresses associated with Okx.com were banned after a decision from the prosecutor general’s office (No. 73/3-105-2022). Moreover, the verdict was handed out on October 4th.
There have been no prior public remarks made by the agency about OKX. Therefore it is unclear why the company has been banned. Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship organization, also records the restriction in its official database.
Not the First Exchange
According to the Roskomnadzor register, the OKX website was taken down because it violated article 15.3 of the federal statute, Information Technologies, and Protection of Information. The article discusses extremist groups outlawed in Russia and includes information on public appeals for extremist acts.
Roskomsvoboda founder Artem Kozlyuk claims that the owners of banned websites often have no idea. Why their sites were blacklisted and must resort to legal action against Roskomnadzor in order to learn the truth. According to Kozlyuk the only publicly disclosed information on blacklisting is the number of a judgement and the article of law. Moreover, even website hosting firms, who are obligated to block blacklisted websites, only know about the fact of blacklisting.
OKX, the third biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, was not the first exchange to be banned in Russia. Furthermore, a local court barred access to the Binance exchange website in June 2021, citing the fact that disbursement and use of bitcoins are entirely decentralized, and there is no means for the government to control it.
Data shows the crypto market has remained in a state of extreme fear recently despite the Bitcoin volatility being quite low.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Extreme Fear”
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, investors in the cryptocurrency sector have remained extremely fearful since late August.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the current sentiment among participants in the crypto market.
The metric makes use of a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values above 50 mark periods of greed, while those below the threshold suggest fear among the investors.
At values towards either end of the range, that is those above 75 and below 25, occur mentalities of “extreme greed” and “extreme fear.”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the last year.
The value of the metric seems to have not changed much in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has a value of 20 at the moment, implying the market is extremely fearful.
This is a continuation of an extreme fear streak that started more than one month ago, back during late August.
Historically, investors have usually maintained fearful sentiments during periods of high volatility in coins such as Bitcoin, while stretches of low volatility have accompanied times of greed.
However, while this recent run of extreme fear took place, the price of BTC mostly stayed constant around the $19k mark. The below graph shows how unusually low the volatility has been for the coin recently.
Looks like the Bitcoin volatility has plunged down in the past week | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 39, 2022
The report notes that the crypto market investors having such a rock-bottom sentiment while the BTC volatility has also been low suggests there is an innate fear among the participants that the worst of the bear market hasn’t passed over yet.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20k, up 5% in the past week. Over the last month, the crypto has gained 1% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the past five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have shot up over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Rudi De Meyer on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
CryptoFX was able to amass over $12 million from over 5,000 investors.
More than 90% of the monies was used by Chavez to maintain his extravagant lifestyle.
A fake cryptocurrency offering that specifically targeted the Latino population in the United States was immediately shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
According to an SEC complaint published on Monday. Houston natives Mauricio Chavez and Giorgio Benvenuto, who ran the Texas business CryptoFX, “used the attraction and novelty of crypto assets to solicit money from unsophisticated investors” by promising them massive returns on their money.
Fake Documentation and Assurances
Chavez has been offering workshops “for the ostensible purpose of educating and empowering the Latino community to build wealth through crypto asset trading.” Despite his lack of expertise, background, or training in investing or crypto.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas alleges that seminars hosted by CryptoFX since 2020 “were merely conduits for soliciting investors to give their money to CryptoFX” through a ponzi scheme.
Chavez reportedly sent investors fake documentation. That included false assurances that they would incur no losses and exaggerated his knowledge of cryptocurrency. Based on the information provided by the SEC, CryptoFX was able to amass over $12 million from over 5,000 investors.
More than 90% of the monies was used by Chavez. To maintain his extravagant lifestyle. Which included the purchase of automobiles, jewelry, and a mansion in his wife’s name. And the acquisition and development of real estate that he and Benvenuto owned
Benvenuto, meantime, is accused of luring a wealthy investor into the plan and then using the money for personal gain and the benefit of CBT Group, LLC, a business he and Chavez co-owned.
