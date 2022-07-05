Celsius Beats Down Liquidation Price With $120 Million In Loan Repayments

Celsius has been at the center of most crypto controversies in the last month. The lending platform had had to pause withdrawals, transfers, and swaps on its platform, citing extreme market conditions as the reason, but that was only the beginning of its troubles. However, Celsius looks to be taking it on the chin because contrary to what others have done, the platform has made moves to pay down its debts and has now beaten down its liquidation price by more than 200%.
Celsius Pays $120 Million In Loans
The beginning of the week came with good news for the Celsius lending platform which had been able to put more money towards its loans. Previously, the company had added 7,000 BTC that had brought its liquidation price down to $16,582 but remained at risk given the volatile nature of bitcoin. That is why the company has continued to add to its position to beat down the liquidation price to save the platform.
Over the weekend, it was reported that Celsius had padded up its position once more, and in a series of repayments since July 1st, the lending platform has paid a cumulative $142.8 million. The latest of these payments had been the most prominent with the platform paying $64 million in DAI stablecoin towards its loans. This payment had come hours after another significant repayment of $50 million in DAI stablecoins.
As it stands, Celsius has managed to beat its liquidation price down to $4,967, a more comfortable point for the lending protocol and its users who are still hoping to get back their coins that are now stuck on the platform. Celsius’s outstanding loans now sit at $82 million with an overcollaterization ratio above 577%.
CEL token trading at $0.89
Will Users Get Their Coins Back?
Celsius is yet to address users on if they will be getting their funds which are stuck on the platform back. There is a good portion of the market that has considered these coins lost, but with Celsius’ multiple loan repayments, it continues to spark hope in the hearts of investors that they would be able to one day withdraw assets again.
Users have reported that the lending protocol has continued to pay rewards on their holdings despite not being able to withdraw. Its native token, CEL, had seen a significant run-up after suffering a terrible loss following the announcement of blocked withdrawals.
Its last communique with the public had been through a Medium post where the platform announced that it continues to work towards stabilizing liquidity and restoring operations. The blog post did not contain information about when it will be restoring withdrawal options. However, it did state that it continues “to take important steps to preserve and protect assets and explore options available to us.”

The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
As 2022 comes to a close, a number of projects have announced launches in 2023 or late 2022. We describe some of the most exciting ones here, so you can prepare yourself for their respective launches.
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023
1. IMPT
The first, and potentially the most significant token on this list, is IMPT. The asset is of importance because it focuses on a very relevant issue: protecting our environment. The project allows users to acquire carbon credits in a variety of ways, whether that’s shopping or purchasing the credits on the IMPT marketplace.
There are three main features to the IMPT platform: a carbon marketplace, a shopping platform, and a social platform. The team has several features and developments planned for the future, including merchandise launches, an NFT launch, and new partnerships. It also plans to bring a lot of retailers on board, with 10,000 retailers already on board.
The company is using blockchain technology to prove that the industry can have a positive impact on the environment, proving that topical concerns about energy consumption are outdated. The network is built on top of Ethereum, and IMPT itself is carbon-zero. The team chose the Ethereum network because its Proof-of-Stake transition had reduced the network’s power consumption by over 99%, on top of it being highly secure and efficient at processing data.
As for the presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018 during the first presale, 660 million tokens will be offered at $0.023 during the second presale, and 540 million tokens will be offered at $0.028 in the final presale.
2. FIREPIN Token (FRPN)
FIREPIN is a metaverse-focused project that has multiple strategies as part of its effort to become a lynchpin of the NFT space. The decentralized protocol will be collateralized and backed by the metaverse DAO, which will handle such things as the treasury fund.
The purpose of the protocol itself is to fund NFT game development, including 3D and VR games. All major decisions are handled by the community. One of the reasons that this has potential is because it is tapping into the fast-growing blockchain-based game space, which has been shown to be popular with the general public.
3. Big Eyes (BIG)
Big Eyes (BIG) is another popular NFT project that is tapping into the appeal of NFT collections that have a wholesome design. The collection, which is like a crypto cathouse, has already undergone its pre-sale, with $3.2 million raised so far. The smart contracts have been fully audited by Solidity Finance and the team has been verified by CoinSniper.
The features and developments that are being worked on include NFT release, donations to charity, more swaps, and media stunts, among other things. There are 200 billion BIG tokens available, with 80% of them available at launch. 5% of the total supply will be held in a charity wallet that donates to charities focused on saving oceans.
4. The Hideaways (HDWY)
The Hideaways is a project that wants to give users the opportunity to invest in luxury properties through crypto. Holders of the token can manage a portfolio of luxury properties across the world through the investment platform. These properties are represented through NFTs, with each NFT broken into fractions to allow fractionalized investment that goes as low as $100.
The benefits of investment include passive income generation through the renting out of properties, second capital appreciation through NFT trading, and the staking of the HDWY token. Holders can also receive a Club Hideaway membership which has exclusive perks and a tiered VIP system.
5. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)
Lucky Block is a competition platform that uses the popular Play-to-Earn model. The platform has a wide variety of competitions, including an opportunity to win $1 million in BTC and a Lamborghini luxury sports car. There are also weekly giveaways for completing tasks assigned on Gleam.
Now, while the LBLOCK token is already available, there are some reasons to think that it could beat industry records in 2023. For one thing, the team launched LBLOCK v2 earlier this year, and will implement a monthly 1% burn towards the end of 2022.
Many Stellar Crypto Tokens to Have Strong 2023
2023 is shaping up to be another tremendous year for crypto, with new innovations and ideas set to take the market by storm. The list of assets that we described above are good examples of what the asset class has to offer, and projects like IMPT, in particular, stand to shake up the market.
New York, United States, 6th October, 2022, Chainwire
Cozies, an immersive community-driven movement promoting a “Cozy” culture of living, has announced its first-ever Cozies NFT release is minting for October 10th at 10 am EST on its Cozies.io website. Inspired by lo-fi anime aesthetics, sci-fi, and streetwear culture, the Cozies collection is made up of ERC721A 10,000 NFTs, each intentionally crafted to reflect a Cozy futuristic reality.
As a Web3-native well-being brand, Cozies is aiming to empower and encourage NFT owners to expand on their character’s stories after they go on a journey of self-exploration. To achieve this, the team is creating platforms and an immersive digital world scape to enable Cozy culture to exist in holders’ daily lives and make the Cozies universe feel complete.
The aim is to bring together a forward-thinking collective of independent innovators, wanderers, and peace seekers who have left an unsustainable culture of never-ending hype and risky ventures to face a new direction – toward the self and a shared vision of the future, knowing lifelong growth is achieved and experienced together.
“Cozies is an advocacy movement that sprang forth from some of the problems arising from Web3,” says Andrew Fai, CVO (Chief Visionary Officer). “We want to introduce a more calm, collected, and reflective mindset to render the space more welcoming and positively impactful on individual well-being.”
The team’s focus is on developing suites of tools, engaging activities, and support processes that enable holders of Cozies to use their owned NFT IP, and the wider Cozies branding material, in all manner of desired applications. This will aid the process of decentralized brand growth by enhancing utilization possibilities for holders.
These NFTs will be utilized as decentralized identifiers so that Cozies holders can use their on-chain Cozies credentials to gain access to an engaging world of well-being on the internet. Holders will be able to benefit from persistent identities and collect digital souvenirs, mementos, and credentials to take with them in their wallets. These will mark an individual’s well-being journey and help build a unique on-chain identity.
About Cozies
Cozies is a Web3-native, immersive well-being brand leading a new global movement toward a “Cozy” culture, which they define as being comfortable with who you are, what you own, and where you are going.
The organization and project are focused on creating unique, decentralized, digital identities that unlock a wider potential for well-being and immersive experiences, as well as working with the community to develop tools (public goods for holders) that enable expanded utilization possibilities for holders’ intellectual property (IP) in order to aid decentralized brand growth.
The project has gotten immense success with over 100k Twitter followers and continues to make strides with the “Cozy” culture. With prior experience in developing immersive digital experiences and operating in globally renowned companies, the team behind Cozies is ready to bring Cozy culture to Web3.
For more information on Cozies, please refer to Cozies.io and Cozies whitepaper which outlines its mission, vision, and utility in great detail.
Over recent months, the South Korean government has been monitoring the activities of the Terrafarms Labs, CEO – Do Kwon. In mid May, the entire Terra community crashed and faced a terrible issue affecting the investors and the users. Following the South Korean authorities was seeking to arrest Do Kwon for the huge loss of investors on terraUSD and luna cryptocurrencies.
As the issue is at its peak, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent an official warning to Kwon to surrender his passport to the authorities. The Authorities order Kwon to return his Korean passport within 14 days, short notice.
If he fails, a strict statement is revealed saying, if he fails to hand over his passport, then the government will cancel his passport on the whole. In addition, the MFA also warned he will be facing rejections while requesting for a new passport in the future.
Do Kwon’s South Korean Passport is Invalid
To take deep dive into this issue, it is not a new case of Kwon in South Korea. In Mid of September 14, the judicial court of Korea raised a arrest warrant to Kwon for a fraudulent act. Following, an Interpol issued a red notice was issued on September 28, for a $60B wipeout from the company.
Despite all these serious evolution and also being under the monitor of the authorities, Kwon’s current location remains unknown. These issues made Kwon a popular figure in the country right after the Terra crash.
As the South Korean governments are facing a challenging time, they are restricting all the connections linked with Kwon. Moreover, the South Korean authorities ordered the top two crypto exchanges to freeze over $60 million worth of bitcoin linked to Do Kwon.
Significantly, the regulations are more strict for Do Kwon as the Terra crash affected a large investor community. Thereby resulting in a huge loss over $40 billion in value in just a few days.
Furthermore, the return of the passport is not only for the CEO – Do Kwon , it is also for six more employees of Terraforms Labs.
Cardano (ADA) has seen its price decline significantly over the last year after hitting a new all-time high above $3. The digital asset is down more than 86% from this all-time high value to be sitting just above $0.4 at the time of this writing in what looks like the digital asset has found its bottom. However, expert trader Peter Brandt says that the worse is not yet over for the digital asset, and more decline in price should be expected.
ADA Will Decline by 50%
In true chartist fashion, analyst Peter Brandt took to Twitter to post a chart that outlined important technical levels for the digital asset. He points out that the digital asset was forming what is known as a “classic descending triangle.” Brandt outlines that this point to a possible decline for the digital asset going forward.
According to analysts, this could see the price of Cardano (ADA) actually fall below $0.25. Now, given the current price of ADA, it would mean that the digital asset’s price would have to mark another 50% decline from this point. Furthermore, it would put ADA’s price at more than 90% below its all-time high price. Not a surprising figure, as cryptocurrencies have been known to lose more value in a bear market.
The $ADAUSD chart is a classic descending triangle per Schabacker, Edwards and Magee and suggests a possible decline to sub .25. Do charts always work? — not really, but when they do it is a thing of beauty. Note — I do NOT short #8hitcoinspic.twitter.com/HP6mEbChJq
Interestingly, though, Brandt added that he did not plan to short the altcoin despite this price prediction. His reasoning for this was that he did not short “shitcoins,” referring to the 8th largest cryptocurrency by market cap as a shitcoin.
ADA price trending at $0.43
Will Cardano Follow This Prediction?
In Peter Brandt’s analysis, he notes that following the charts does not always work but that they sometimes do. For investors, it would mean that they should prepare for the worst-case scenario in case the forecast does prove to be accurate. However, not everyone agreed with the analyst’s forecast for the digital asset.
Another Twitter user who goes by @eenmakkie took to the replies to combat Brands’s analysis. They explain that while ADA’s price going below $0.35 was a possibility, it would not be possible to drop below $0.25 unless the price of bitcoin were to break below $16,000.
This is not a farfetched prediction, given that altcoins tend to closely follow and mirror the price movements of bitcoin. If bitcoin were to drop another 10-20% and fall below its previous cycle bottom of $17,600, then the crypto market could be looking at more losses.
Nevertheless, ADA seems to have a strong hold above $0.4 at the moment despite technical indicators all pointing to bearish performance for the digital asset. But if it fails to hold the $0.42 support level, then sub-$0.35 becomes a stronger possibility.

The partnership will improve the current player experience and help catalyze the onboarding of future Web3 gamers.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AQUA, a player-focused community marketplace built for Web3 gamers, today announced its partnership with Immutable X, a leading blockchain platform that simplifies the creation of non-fungible token (NFT) projects for developers. AQUA will help Immutable’s catalog of blockchain gaming partners gain traction and raise awareness across broader gaming audiences, while Immutable will provide the backend technology and ecosystem enabling these games to thrive.
“We’re bullish on blockchain gaming being the right technology to deliver real value for players, and partnering with IMX expedites that vision,” said Sean Ryan, CEO at AQUA. “We seek partners that understand player needs, going beyond what’s standard to deliver custom experiences, and we’re excited to build them with IMX.”
AQUA has already onboarded top blockchain games like Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, and Axie Infinity and is planning to onboard more great Web3 games in the coming months. Using Immutable’s powerful ZK-rollup technology, Immutable X will provide AQUA’s full suite of gaming partners with verifiable provenance of in-game digital assets as fully-carbon neutral NFTs, all of which can be bought, sold, and traded gas-free on the Ethereum blockchain.
“We’re pleased to be partnering with AQUA, an exciting gaming-specific marketplace on the Immutable Ecosystem,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. “Immutable X is looking forward to providing a seamless, gasless NFT trading experience for AQUA’s gaming partners as we work together to bring the next billion players to web3.”
By focusing exclusively on in-game assets with real utility, AQUA is creating a better marketplace experience, hyper-serving current gamers, while acting as a point of entry and discovery for new players. For more information, visit AQUA.xyz.
ABOUT AQUA
AQUA is a player focused community marketplace built for web3 gamers. AQUA empowers players to explore the evolving world of web3 gaming, providing deep insights and data points on in-game assets, giving them the content and tools they need to buy, sell, and trade gaming NFTs from their favorite titles. Composed of gaming industry veterans, and funded by web3 gurus from investment platform DIGITAL, AQUA aims to build a better experience for players in the metaverse.
About Immutable X
Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world’s first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum.
Today Immutable X, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. Immutable X is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium ).
Join the Immutable X community on Discord, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and Youtube.
Athletes are one of the most popular celebrities to join web3 and the ongoing pivot to NFTs by dropping their own collections. Ever since the success of TopShot, NFTs have become a popular way for fans to “own” a part of their favorite athlete’s careers with a tradeable digital collectible.
The latest athlete to join in is Klay Thompson, who recently commemorated his career with an NFT launch on Amino, a health and fitness Web3 ecosystem.
Amino is a project that is focused on bringing personal wellness into web3. It features a set of personal fitness apps where users can earn digital asset rewards for being active and fulfilling wellness goals that help them improve their overall health. Top athlete NFTs and metaverse gaming are also a main part of the project’s efforts.
Built exclusively for the Binanace NFT marketplace, Amino’s GRAILS collection showcases the NBA superstar’s four championships with the Golden State Warriors from 2015 – 2022. The launch will take place via 10,000 NFT Mystery Boxes that will be available on October 18th at $50 each.
Rare NFTs in the set will include exclusive Klay Thompson memorabilia, allowing fans to own autographed jerseys, photographs, and basketballs, and share in the most important accomplishments of his career.
Amino has planned to continue with the GRAILS collection after the drop with Thompson. A series of 30 similar drops will celebrate the careers of other legendary athletes of different sports.
These rare NFTs will also have tangible, real-world value since they not only represent memorabilia but are also used to participate in athlete-related experiences.Follow @aminorewards and @thebinanceNFT on Twitter to stay in the loop about the Klay Thompson GRAILS drop.