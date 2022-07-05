Blockchain
CoinShares Acquires Napoleon Group in The French Markets
- CoinShares is the first platform licenced with AIFM
- On July 4 nearly $200 million was pulled from the Vauld platform
CoinShares, the European largest digital asset investment platform July 4, Monday, announced that they have acquired Napoleon assets management with approval from Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and it is the first platform licensed with the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) directive since march 2019. The transaction was signed and completed on 30 June 2022.
Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of Coinshares tweeted that,
After the recent events in the digital asset sector, it has never been clearer that non-ambiguous regulation is needed for crypto to thrive. https://t.co/2fQnQvXXtz
— Jean-Marie Mognetti (J2M) (@jmmognetti) July 4, 2022
Coin Shares bought French crypto investment product provider Napoleon crypto SAS for $14.5 million in cash and stock in December 2021. On that day they announced 363,636 new shares at $12.25 each complete and deal. It was started in December 2021 and completed in June 2022.
Napoleon offers pre-made, non-custodial cryptocurrency portfolios that are suited to various investment objectives. With exchanges such as Binance, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, and FTX, the portfolios are integrated.
Crypto Lender Vauld Paused Withdrawals
Due to the bear market condition, most of the customers of the vauld platform which is more than $197.7 million have withdrawn since June 12. On July 4 nearly $200 million was pulled from the platform.
After the collapse of the Luna coin most companies like BlockFi, Celsius and others have taken the path of stopping the withdrawals, and Three Arrows Capital defaulted on their loans.
At the same, the vauld facing financial issues. According to the present situation, they decided to suspend all withdrawals, and Darshan Bathija retweeted that they are trying to resolve the problem.
This comes as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been called the lender of last resort in the current crypto sector, recently said he wants to look into buying some beaten-up crypto mining companies.
Recommended For You
Blockchain
Bitcoin’s Total Network Hashrate Hits an All-time High
- The rise in hashrate has coincided with the mining difficulty of Bitcoin reaching a record high.
- The maximum rate of 321.15 exahashes per second is equivalent to 0.32115 ZH/s.
According to data compiled by coinwarz.com, Bitcoin’s overall hashrate reached an all-time high (ATH) on Wednesday, at block height 757,214. The last time the hashrate of the Bitcoin network hit an all-time high of about 301.87 EH/s was on September 11, 2022. The block height recorded then was 753,647.
On June 8, 2022, at block height 739,928, the network’s hashrate achieved a previous ATH of 292.02 EH/s, before it jumped beyond 300 exahash. Recent ATHs in total computational power have occurred during the crypto winter, when BTC values are down 70% from their all-time high on November 10, 2021 ($69K).
Hashrate and Mining Difficulty Correlate
The rise in hashrate has coincided with the mining difficulty of Bitcoin reaching a record high. The difficulty got raised from 30.97 trillion hashes to 32.05 trillion at block height 753,984.
The current value of 31.36 trillion hashes is lower than what it will be after the next adjustment, which is anticipated to raise it by 7.10%. On October 10, 2022, the difficulty might be as high as 33.59 trillion hashes if the aforementioned adjustment prediction pans out.
The maximum rate of 321.15 exahashes per second is equivalent to 0.32115 ZH/s. A zetahash is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (one sextillion) hashes per second, which is an unimaginably large number compared to the quintillion hashes in a single exahash.
The overall hashrate fell below 300 exahash around 2:20 p.m. (ET) and is now stable at 287.98 EH/s. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $20,133.57 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,119,441,283 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.09% in the last 24 hours.
Recommended For You:
Bitcoin Price Rallies Surpassing $20k Threshold Mark
Blockchain
Polkadot Seeing Lots Of Development Activity As DOT Struggles
As a result of the new cooperation by Polkadot with the KILT Protocol, the company’s development efforts have been on the rise.
The latter announced via its official Twitter account that the protocol is currently functioning as a Polkadot interface.
The fact that KILT originally operated as a chain on the Kusama network served as a springboard for their transition to operating as a parachain on the Polkadot network.
In addition, KILT stated that they were the first parachain to successfully migrate their whole network to Polkadot.
As a result of these changes, Polkadot’s rate of development has been on the rise since the collapse in July 2022, and it has now surpassed its previous high point in May 2022.
However, in recent weeks, the network’s native token, DOT, has been underperforming, even as the network as a whole has been doing well.
A Major U-Turn For Polkadot
There is now a trading range for DOT between $6.12 and $6.83. This is the range in which the token has traded since the beginning of the most recent decline, which began on September 18 and continued through September 19.
Although news of the development has been good, the price news has not been as favorable.
As of this writing, DOT is trading at $6.47, up 2 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.
The consistency of the DOT price may indicate that bulls and bears are competing to have the upper hand.
The intraday bull/bear power indicator is close to equilibrium, indicating that a break may occur shortly.
On a 4-hour timeframe, the momentum is fairly optimistic, although this has yet to develop into a gain. As of the time of writing, DOT is developing a bullish cup and handle pattern, which could indicate an imminent rally.
The fear and greed indicator indicates a gloomy view, which will make such a rebound extremely difficult to achieve.
DOT Recuperation In The Long Term?
DOT bulls might consider the $6.12 support line highlighted previously. This is where the crypto has bounced twice, showing that bulls have the momentum to break through the $6.83 78.60 Fibonacci barrier.
However, the bulls should also be careful, as a breach of the $6.12 support could precipitate a further market decline.
It is essential for the bulls to pursue long-term gains in DOT, as this might gradually drive the price upward.
For the time being, though, investors and traders might utilize the cup and handle pattern to justify their next DOT investment.
DOTUSD pair is now trading at $6.48 | Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
OVER Team Revamps OVER ARwards, Dubs The New Edition The ‘Venue Design Contest’
Nearly everyone would agree that digital assets like cryptocurrencies and NFTs are here to stay, and so is the underlying technology behind them, blockchain. However, one industry in particular which could vastly benefit from the seemingly inevitable shift to Web3 is the fashion sector, mainly because the clever utilization of AR and VR technology can breathe new life into one of the most popular and relevant industries in history.
This is where OVER comes in, as the team recently announced a new, totally revamped edition of the OVER ARwards. This version is called the ‘Venue Design Contest,’ and the overarching idea is the creation of meticulous environments. 3D creators will be able to choose from a variety of categories for their projects, including art galleries, exhibition halls, stores and music halls.
Understanding OVER
Before going any further, it is firstly important to understand what OVER is. Over The Reality refers to a decentralized platform for promoting art which, unlike centralized iterations, would not involve any specific restrictions pertaining to things like dress code, color, or anything else. By using the blockchain-based AR (augmented reality) platform, users can ‘live’ interactive AR experiences which are fully tailored according to their own individual preferences. All that is required is a compatible mobile device or a pair of smart glasses.
OVER is hence best understood as a new AR standard which provides interactive unique experiences through the innovative usage of AR, blockchain, NFTs, crypto and the metaverse. The platform uses the OVR token and a notable aspect is the OVER Metaverse.
About the new edition
The jury, the final prize, and the official guidelines, which have also been updated, are the main additions for this new version. Furthermore, The LandVault, SandStorm, Parcel, Pangea DAO, Spaces DAO, MetaMundo and Metahood will all be OVER partners and members of the specialized jury.
OVER enthusiasts will also be pleased to learn that a sizable final prize pool is arranged for this edition, which contains a staggering $30,000 in OVR tokens. There is a leaderboard system in place which will incentivize creators who rank from first to tenth place, with the prizes for sixth to tenth positions being the same (750 OVR each). Furthermore, the first, second, and third places will receive 9,000, 7,500, and 4,500 OVR, respectively. Additionally, the first through fifth positions will be decided by a highly qualified, fair and experienced jury composed of OVER and the previously stated partners.
This edition will commence on October 4th and end on December 15th, 2022. Throughout these ten weeks, creators would be able to design and publish their projects. Besides that, from December 16th to January 10th, users can choose the best creations based on their own personal preferences via a voting process. The final rankings will be published on January 11th, 2023, with the corresponding awards ceremony scheduled for January 25th, 2023.
Not only is OVER continuously making headlines for all the work the team is doing to revolutionize the fashion industry, but this new contest is just the latest in a rising trend of competitions meant to bring out the best of creators and help us further transition into Web3. Check out the official website and the Telegram, Twitter, Discord and Medium channels for additional information.
Blockchain
B2Broker Presents Game-Changing REST API Update For B2Core: New Functionality, New Possibilities!
B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.
Working with the new version of B2Core that supports REST API technology, companies can be sure that they have access to the best services on the market. Thanks to the HTTP protocol, the integration process provides the highest speed and convenience of working with the company’s products, ensuring a high degree of reliability. B2Broker offers a wide range of high quality products for forex and crypto markets, and this release is a new stage in the development of solutions that can change the view of trading. Thank you for being with us!
Back-Office API
The Back-Office API solution will allow users to collect their customers’ data analytics and all the necessary information about them, such as accounts and transactions. It will be a great tool that will enable companies to better understand the needs of their customers and therefore implement the necessary changes to make their trading experience even better. The user information will also allow companies to track how they interact with the products and services offered by the company. In the long run, the Back-Office API will be an incredibly useful attribute for improving workflows, interacting with users and developing existing products and services.
Front-Office API
The new B2Core REST API technology has support for interaction with the Front-Office API for end users (Trader’s Room). From now on users have access to authorization functions, integration, transactions, and much more. Front-Office API is a powerful system that offers incredible features and extends the integration functionality of your products in order to make the experience for your customers even better. Thanks to Front-Office API support, you can manage your product customizations by adding new features that make it even more intuitive and functional.
Verdict
We at B2Broker are excited about the new release of B2Core API. This solution will make our users’ trading experience even better and more efficient. This is the first such release of the B2Core API in the company, and we will do our best to make sure you have access to the most powerful, convenient and reliable API solution. With its simple interface, high speed and wide range of features, REST API technology is designed to help all clients improve their existing products and assist in creating new ones. Forex brokers, crypto exchanges and CFDs will be able to benefit the most from using this API.
Go ahead and try out the B2Core API! The process of getting started has been made as simple as possible for you. If you have any kind of question, our support team is always ready to help you. Moreover, if you have any suggestions on how to improve the API, we will gladly wait for your feedback. Thank you for using our products!
Blockchain
Ep02- BTC Killer – Companion Guide For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast
Let’s listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” podcast together from the very beginning, as the new episodes arrive. This second one presents new facets of Dr. Ruja’s story and amplifies the scope of the podcast. Good news, “The Missing Cryptoqueen” might be even more interesting than we previously believed. As BBC presenter Jamie Bartlett puts it, “we thought we were looking for a missing billionaire, but now we seem to be entering a world that’s far murkier than we thought.”
NewsBTC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” listening group is now in session. In the first few minutes of this episode, Dr. Ruja Ignatova says: “In two years, nobody will talk about bitcoin anymore.” A line out of the book of every crypto scammer out there.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Two, “Bitcoin Killer”
This podcast moves fast. It’s only “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” second episode and the whole OneCoin fiasco is already breaking apart. The producer and the presenter move between telling the story of what happened and the actual search for Dr. Ruja. The team went to Bulgaria and asks around about the controversial character. Every time they mention her, Bulgarians start to speak loudly among themselves.
They are going to places that she frequented, sure, but everyone seems to know about Ruja Ignatova.
In any case, “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” audience is not exactly a cryptocurrency-savvy one. The episode starts with a terrible definition of what money is, and a shaky explanation of how blockchain technology works. It’s necessary, because we will soon find out that OneCoin didn’t even run on a blockchain. This was a scam through and through from the very beginning.
The podcast/ radio documentary also serves as a living and breathing explanation of how a Ponzi scheme works. And the story’s protagonists tell you exactly what happened in their own words. One of the victims, Jane, a developer turned OneCoin whistleblower, and Timothy Curry dominate “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” second episode. In the episode’s fourth quarter, the team goes to the marina where the boat Dr. Ruja’s disappeared from was located. The Bulgarians there mention the mafia. And the developer turned whistleblower also alludes to it.
BTC price chart for 10/06/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
An Almost-Always-Present Characteristic Of A Scam Or Ponzi
Besides the lack of a blockchain, “The Missing Cryptoqueen” points out an almost-always-present characteristic of a scam or Ponzi:
- People couldn’t withdraw or spend the tokens they bought.
In this case, OneCoin only lived in a SQL Database in Bulgaria. The naive investors saw the price pumping and believed they were making a killing, but their tokens were just numbers on a screen. They couldn’t exchange them for other cryptocurrencies because OneCoin was not a cryptocurrency. It didn’t run on a blockchain.
At the time, the team reached out to OneCoin with these allegations and they denied everything and blamed the authorities and regulations for their token’s lack of usability. Classic
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Two – “Bitcoin Killer”
- “The €10,000 that Jen invested which she thought was now worth over €100,000 in one coin was just a number that someone in an office in Bulgaria had made up and could delete just as easily. OneCoin is not a real cryptocurrency, it’s just pretending to be one. It’s fake, it’s a scam, and it could be the scam of the century.”
- “OneCoin was only possible because of Dr. Ruja. Whenever we see complicated technology that we don’t understand, we make a judgment about it based on things we do understand. Like the fact that the boss was an inspirational, successful businesswoman. Dr. Ruja’s magic trick was to use the hype and terminology of legitimate cryptocurrencies. So ordinary people like Jen couldn’t tell the difference between the real and the fake.”
Extra Material And Episode Credits
This week’s extra material comes courtesy of Investopedia, which summarizes “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” plot as:
“OneCoin was a cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme. The companies behind the scheme were OneCoin Ltd. and OneLife Network Ltd., founded by Bulgarian national Ruja Ignatova, who disappeared in 2017. However, not before the scheme raised $4 billion.”
And finally, the episode’s credits:
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett
Producer: Georgia Catt
Story consultant: Chris Berube
Editor: Philip Sellars
Original music and sound design: Phil Channell
Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
- Ep. 01 – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/ep01-dr-ruja-companion-guide-for-bbcs-the-missing-cryptoqueen-podcast/
Featured Image: The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast logo from the BBC | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
White River Energy and BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary, Ault Energy, Successfully Complete Drilling Project in Holmes County, Mississippi
This Is the First Project to Be Drilled by the Previously Announced Partnership Between White River and Ault Energy
The Partnership Plans to Jointly Drill Approximately 100 Oil Wells Over the Next 5 Years
LAS VEGAS & FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AP #100_oil_wells—BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and White River Energy Corp (“White River”) (OTC: FRTM), today announced that Ault Energy, LLC (“Ault Energy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BitNile, and White River Operating LLC (“WR Ops”), a wholly owned subsidiary of White River, have successfully completed drilling a 9,531 foot well, the Harry O’Neal 20-9 No. 1 (the “O’Neal No. 1 Well”), on White River’s oil and gas mineral lease in Holmes County, Mississippi. The O’Neal No. 1 Well was logged on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, by an independent Fortune 500 oilfield services company and had productive oil results across multiple pay-zones in the Smackover formation.
WR Ops has commenced the completion process on the O’Neal No. 1 Well and anticipates pumping the O’Neal No. 1 Well in mid-October 2022 as an economically viable oil well. White River and BitNile will issue a subsequent press release to communicate to their investors the initial production results as well as an estimate of oil reserves within the O’Neal No. 1 Well’s reservoir.
BitNile obtained participation rights with respect to the O’Neal No. 1 Well and future oil wells when it invested $12 million in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (Nasdaq: ZEST) on June 8, 2022. Ecoark beneficially owns approximately eighty-three percent (83%) of White River’s capital stock. BitNile, through Ault Energy, exercised its participation right and acquired a forty percent (40%) working interest in the O’Neal No. 1 well, which is the first project in an expected long-term partnership between White River and BitNile, which was previously announced in July 2022 with the intention to drill approximately 100 oil wells over five years.
“The recent success of our development drilling strategy at Horseshoe Lake in Holmes County, MS via our vertically integrated business model is an exciting first step in our relationship with Ault Energy,” stated Randy May, Executive Chairman of White River.
BitNile Founder and Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault, III, who also serves as the Manager of Ault Energy, stated, “We are pleased to announce the successful drilling of an economically viable producing oil well. My team and I conducted a site visit to the in-progress drilling project in September 2022, and we were very impressed with White River’s drilling operations, management, and geological capabilities. We look forward to participating in additional drilling projects with White River over the next several months.”
White River’s next drilling project is expected to be a 14,000’ deep vertical oil well in the Wilcox, Austin Chalk, and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale formations in the Coochie Oil Field in Concordia Parish, LA. White River also plans to drill three consecutive deep vertical drilling projects at approximately 13,000’ in the Rodessa and Hosston sand formations on the Pisgah Field Lease in Rankin County, MS.
About BitNile Holdings, Inc.
BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, karaoke audio equipment, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.
About White River Energy Corp
White River is a vertically integrated oil and gas exploration and production company. White River is engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations on over 30,000 cumulative acres of active mineral leases in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the completion of the O’Neal No. 1 Well and its prospects, the plan to drill up to 100 wells and White River’s near-term drilling plans in Louisiana and Mississippi. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither BitNile nor White River undertakes any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the continuation of high oil prices, enhanced federal regulation of oil and gas drilling mining and efforts led by the federal and certain state governments to favor electric vehicles and eliminate fossil fuel vehicles, investors should review risk factors, that could affect either or both of BitNile’s and White River’s respective businesses and financial results which are included in BitNile’s and Ecoark’s respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, their respective Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the companies’ websites at www.BitNile.com and https://white-river.com, respectively. Ecoark’s risk factors are limited to its former oil and gas exploration and drilling business, which White River acquired from it this past summer and not its oil and gas transportation services business, which it also disposed of recently, or other businesses.
Contacts
BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-888-753-2235
White River Investor Contact:
[email protected] or 1-800-203-5610
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Jets
Bitcoin’s Total Network Hashrate Hits an All-time High
Column: Chicago White Sox end the 2022 season in fitting fashion — saving their worst for last
Polkadot Seeing Lots Of Development Activity As DOT Struggles
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-1) at Jets (2-2), on the road against a rival without Tua Tagovailoa
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
Trouble in Barcelona, success in Brugge, goals
Velma in New ‘Scooby Doo’ Music Video Confirms Internet Claimed LGBTQ+ Status
3 numbers that defined the Chicago Cubs’ 74-88 season — including a record number of pitchers used — as critical roster decisions loom
Democrat Kathy Hochul calls on National Guard over 0.3% of Biden’s border crisis arriving in New York
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy