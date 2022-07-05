News
Column: Could Chicago White Sox be sellers at the trade deadline? Next 2 weeks vs. AL Central foes may tell the tale.
It was back on June 7 that Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn first was asked about the possibility of a summer sell-off.
“I really hope I don’t have to sit here in six weeks and eat these words,” he said. “But I don’t foresee us being in sell mode come the (trade) deadline, even with the (poor) run differential.”
A couple of weeks remain before that deadline, but it appears as though the upcoming stretch of games against American League Central rivals will decide whether Hahn needs to make a tough call on the team’s direction.
Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the division-leading Minnesota Twins kicked off the 15-game, eat-or-not-eat stretch, bringing a renewed sense of urgency to the clubhouse.
“The approach is the same,” manager Tony La Russa said before the game. “We’ve known we’re going to finish the last two weeks (before the All-Star break) in our division, seven games against the first-place team, so we’re excited.
“It’s as close as we’ve been as a unit being competitive. It’s the most fun you can have. And they’re good.”
The Twins are indeed good but far from great.
They came into the series with a 45-37 record, 4½ games ahead of the third-place Sox. But they were 18-21 since May 25, failing to take advantage of the Sox’s mediocrity and put some space between them and their most serious rival.
Still, the Twins swept the Sox in three games in Minnesota in mid-April and can separate themselves by the All-Star break if they continue to have Team La Russa’s number.
And if that happens, Hahn might have to rethink this season and dump some unproductive salaries or soon-to-be free agents and try to regroup for 2023.
“I’m not a GM,” closer Liam Hendriks said Monday. “I can’t speculate on what their plans are. But if we go through a tough stretch in these next couple weeks and we’re looking at the possibility of (being) 10 games back in the division, and that’s also out of the wild card …
“There’s a lot of different things that come into it. Obviously we’re not thinking along those lines yet just due to the fact we know we’re in that stage now where this is the make-or-break stage. These (are) the make-or-break games coming through the system now.
“We’ve got what? The Twins, Detroit, Cleveland (and) Twins the rest of the time before the All-Star break? This is a real crunch time for us to make sure we have everything firing and (see) if we can claw our way back. Because if don’t and we struggle a little bit in these next couple of weeks, all of a sudden that kind of division lead looks insurmountable to get back (from).
“We don’t doubt that we can, but it makes it a lot harder and we have to rely on other teams to take care of them as well. And that’s something we don’t want to do.”
The Sox haven’t been in sell mode for quite a while, and it’s unclear which players would be dangled if they fall off the cliff before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
Pitchers Johnny Cueto, who started Monday, and Vince Velasquez are free agents after the season. But neither would bring back much in return and would be mostly salary dumps.
First baseman José Abreu also is eligible for free agency in November, but the Sox would be reluctant to part with a mainstay of the organization who once said: “If the White Sox don’t sign me, I’ll sign myself.” Abreu is likely here until he retires.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal is owed $18.25 million in 2023 and could be expendable if the Sox are out of contention and some team is willing to gamble he’s healthy. Pitcher Lucas Giolito won’t be a free agent until after 2023, but if the Sox don’t think they can re-sign him, they could begin shopping him around to see his value.
It’s not a scenario Hahn wants to contemplate. And if the Sox start winning, he won’t need to.
But they need to show some urgency if they hope to stop the speculation before it begins. Outfielder Adam Engel, who returned from the injured list Monday along with Hendriks, insisted “urgency” is a “buzzword” created by those outside the clubhouse.
“This team is going to be a really, really good, scary team when we’re all there,” he said. “That’s what we’re all excited for, and to say that we’re more urgent than we were prior (to now), I don’t think would be the right phrasing for it.”
Maybe, but it’s not scary yet. And Engel might not know much about Sox history. This is the organization that invented the term “White Flag Trade” in 1997 when Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf gave up on the season at the trade deadline despite the Sox trailing Cleveland by only 3½ games.
It was Reinsdorf’s call to hire La Russa, and he’ll be the one deciding whether it’s worth the money to become a buyer at the trade deadline for a team that has yet to prove it can win consistently, in spite of its talent.
Will Hahn have to eat his words? And are they empty calories?
It’s going to be an interesting two weeks for everyone involved.
()
Probing 4 Indian cough syrups after 66 children die in Gambia: WHO
New Delhi:
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday issued an alert for four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they may be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.
The UN health agency also warned that the tainted drugs may have been distributed outside the West African country, with “possible” global exposure.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the four cold and cough syrups in question “have been potentially linked to acute kidney injury and 66 deaths in children”.
“The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families.”
“The four drugs are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, India. WHO is investigating further with the company and regulatory authorities in India”-@DrTedros
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022
Tedros said the WHO was “also conducting further investigation with the company and regulators in India.”
According to the medical product alert issued by the WHO on Wednesday, the four products are promethazine oral solution, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff baby cough syrup and Magrip N cold syrup. .
“To date, the stated manufacturer has provided no warranty to WHO on the safety and quality of these products,” the alert reads, adding that laboratory analysis of samples of the products “confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.”
These substances are toxic to humans and can be fatal, he added, adding that the toxic effect “may include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to urinate, headache, altered mental status and acute kidney injury which may lead to death”.
The Gambia’s health ministry last month asked hospitals to stop using paracetamol syrup, pending the outcome of an investigation, after at least 28 children died of kidney failure.
The WHO said information received from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization indicated that the manufacturer only supplied the contaminated drugs to The Gambia.
“However, sourcing of these products through informal or unregulated markets to other countries in Africa cannot be ruled out,” the UN agency said in an email.
“Additionally, the manufacturer may have used the same contaminated material in other products and distributed them locally or exported them,” he warned.
“So global exposure is possible.”
Tedros urged caution, calling on all countries to work to “detect and remove these products from circulation to prevent further harm to patients”.
The Gambian Health Ministry’s advisory on paracetamol syrup was released on September 9, a month after investigators reported the deaths of at least 28 children aged between five months and four years following a acute renal failure.
The investigation was opened on July 19. No details were given as to when the children died.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Obituary: Father Ray Monsour ‘lived his faith, challenged others to live their faith’
The comforts of suburban life never appealed to Father Raymond Monsour.
After his ordination in 1963, Monsour, who grew up on St. Paul’s West Side, went to work at Catholic Youth Center in downtown St. Paul. Stints at St. James, St. Luke’s, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Ascension followed. He spent five years as the pastor of a mission in Venezuela.
“I spent two weekends in the suburbs after coming back from Latin America,” Monsour told the Pioneer Press in 1988. “It was a nice parish. They had no problems financially and they had everything they wanted. But it was too white for me. Maybe I feel threatened in the suburbs. I don’t know if I can explain myself very well to someone over there.”
Monsour, 85, died Tuesday of multiple myeloma at Walker Methodist at Westwood Ridge in West St. Paul.
‘IT SOUNDED FABULOUS’
Monsour grew up in an Arabic-speaking home, the fourth of six children born to Joseph and Sadie Monsour, who came from Lebanon in 1927. His family attended Holy Family, the Maronite Catholic Church on the West Side. The church moved from Robie Street to its current location in Mendota Heights in 2009.
Monsour decided when he was 12 that he wanted to become a priest to spread the word of God to missions in Africa. “It sounded fabulous, going to Africa,” Monsour said in 1988.
When Monsour told his parents of his career plans, they told him to switch to the Roman Catholic Church because the only Maronite seminary at that time was in Lebanon, and they were afraid that if he left the United States, they’d never see him again.
Monsour attended high school at St. John’s Preparatory School in Collegeville, Minn., and then stayed on at St. John’s University for his first two years of college. He worked his way through college by sweeping dorm floors and waiting tables. His mother, Sadie, also offered financial support by baking Lebanese flatbread to sell to the community, according to a biography of Monsour written five years ago by longtime friend Father John Forliti.
During his second year of college, Bishop Gerald O’Keefe, then-auxiliary bishop of St. Paul, arranged for Monsour to become bi-ritual — a member of both the Maronite Rite and the Latin Rite, opening the way for him to be accepted at the St. Paul Seminary to study for diocesan priesthood, according to the biography.
Monsour “was totally dedicated to the priesthood and serving people,” said Forliti, who lives in St. Paul. “He was just a solid, solid human being. You could depend on him. He was very faithful and trusting and honest. He went where he was sent, and he would just dive into whatever calling he was called to serve.”
‘I NEED TO KNOW SPANISH’
In 1969, Monsour was assigned to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the predominantly Mexican-American parish on St. Paul’s West Side, back in his old neighborhood. In an interview with Pioneer Press columnist Nick Coleman in 2003, Monsour said he protested when he got the news.
“But I don’t speak Spanish,” he said. “You don’t need to,” he was told. “No, I need to know Spanish,” he repeated. “Nope,” they said.
Monsour went to Guadalupe and got a nun to teach him Spanish, Coleman wrote. After a year, Monsour went to Venezuela, beginning a ministry of Minnesota priests who preach the good news to impoverished ironworkers. When he came back, five years later, he not only spoke fluent Spanish, he also was prepared to work among the poor of the Twin Cities, Coleman wrote.
Monsour was sent back to Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he served for another seven years.
Monsour had a “heart for social justice” and could easily interact with people of different cultures and racial backgrounds, said Barb Schwery, his niece.
“He was always one to be mindful of the marginalized,” Schwery said. “How do we be non-judgmental with those that we encounter in our lives? He lived his faith, and he challenged others to live their faith.”
After leaving Our Lady of Guadalupe, Monsour worked at Church of the Ascension in Minneapolis from 1985 to 1997 and later at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Le Center, Minn. He retired in 2005.
‘THOSE WHO WALK ALONGSIDE’
Monsour believed in spreading the Gospel message of peace, justice and love, he told the Pioneer Press in 1988.
“You don’t look at people because of color or money, you look at them as individuals,” he said. “Can you work with them and celebrate with them? Can you go to them honestly, sit down with them at times of joy and sorrow, and support them when they really need it?”
Longtime family friend John Corey said Monsour had a “heart for people. He was a strong example of living the Catholic faith in everything that he did.”
Monsour was an excellent homilist who “spoke from the heart,” Corey said. “His homilies always related to life, always related to the Christian struggle. What endeared him to people was that he was so genuine, and he was so humble.”
Monsour never forgot his West Side roots, said Joe Nasseff, his cousin.
“There are priests who are followers, there are priests who are leaders, and there are those who walk alongside,” Nasseff said. “He was one who walked alongside. He never forgot where he came from. He was always part of the community.”
Monsour is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Raines and Margaret Maloney.
Services are pending. Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Justice Twitter v. Musk says the lawsuit is still ongoing • TechCrunch
In a new letter filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Judge Kathaleen McCormick says that’s still the game — for now at least.
In the letter, sent a day after news broke that Elon Musk would seek to seal the deal with Twitter on original terms, Judge McCormick makes an important observation: the lawsuit will continue to move forward unless one either party does something to formally change this.
“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, and neither party has requested a stay,” Judge McCormick wrote. “So I continue to move towards our trial which is due to begin on October 17, 2022.”
The bulk of the letter explores Twitter’s concerns over “allegedly flawed production of text messages and other instant messages to and from Elon Musk.” In other words, Twitter thinks some key conversations haven’t been returned to Musk’s trove of texts last week with a long list of Silicon Valley hotshots. Thus, Twitter wants to force the billionaire to spit out all relevant messages from January 1 to July 8. Twitter went so far as to accuse Musk of intentionally removing or withholding “damaging posts”. Judge McCormick heard arguments on this specific subset of the larger drama on September 27.
Apparently, this includes messages that may have been sent through encrypted messaging apps.
“With respect to Signal, Plaintiff submits that Musk sent or received Signal messages during the relevant period and that their deletion or non-production amounts to sanctionable spoliation,” McCormick writes. She then orders Musk’s team to provide a full copy of her phone records in a format that’s easier to search and sort.
Judge McCormick is also ordering the Musk camp to produce a set of 19 texts between Musk and his attorney Alex Spiro — the same attorney who received an anonymous tip from a Twitter insider via ProtonMail. She also mentions some texts between Musk and Oracle founder Larry Ellison coordinating to set up a call, and the timeline matches Musk’s announcement that the deal was “temporarily on hold.”
There are even more holes in the communications Musk’s team handed over, Judge McCormick wrote.
“Defendants did not produce any text messages from Musk between May 24 and May 30, or between June 1 and June 7. These periods were material to the dispute between the parties, and I share Plaintiff’s concern that Musk did not produce any responsive text messages from these periods. periods,” she wrote, noting that Musk uses other chat services, including Signal, particularly for “personal financial matters.”
“With respect to Signal, Plaintiff argues that Defendants’ failure to produce Signal messages (other than a screenshot discussed below) suggests that Musk deleted relevant messages that he was obligated to keep,” writes McCormick.
The third-party discovery revealed that Elon Musk had also corresponded with investor Marc Andreessen via Signal – the venture capitalist contacted Musk on April 25 with interest in becoming a Twitter financial partner. When the Twitter team discovered that Musk was talking about key elements of the deal via Signal, they pointed out that this made it more likely that other key conversations were also happening on the encrypted app.
Musk said in an affidavit that he did not recall using the Signal app to talk about the deal other than his conversation with Andreessen. But the discovery revealed another example of Musk using Signal to talk to his adviser, Jared Birchall. It’s unclear when these relatively common Signal messages were sent, but it’s suspicious enough that Judge McCormick said it “seems unlikely” that these two exchanges were the only times Musk used the app.
“At this stage, it is not clear to let me know if redactions occurred when defendants were required to retain records,” McCormick wrote. “If the defendants deleted documents after being required to preserve them, a remedy is appropriate, but the appropriate remedy is unclear to me at this stage.”
Since the evidence is not yet clear, McCormick will not comment on that issue until a pending post-trial briefing.
Musk’s lawyer says he never spoke to Twitter whistleblower Mudge
In his second termination notice to Twitter, Musk leveraged whistleblower complaints from former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko to justify the withdrawal from the agreement. Like Musk, Zatko claims that Twitter hides information from its investors.
Twitter lawyers have speculated that Zatko may have anonymously contacted Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, in a mysterious anonymous email sent on May 6, which has been discovered. McCormick said that because Musk relies heavily on Zatko’s new disclosures, Twitter has the right to determine whether he had any prior contact with Musk or Musk’s team that hasn’t been disclosed.
Shortly after Judge McCormick filed her letter today, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, submitted a two-page affidavit addressing those concerns.
In the affidavit, Spiro states that he does not recall reading the May 6 email when he received it, as he receives numerous anonymous emails about Twitter every week.
“It is not my habit to review these emails, and the May 6 email did not stand out in any way,” Spiro wrote. “Reading it now, the May 6 email appears to be from someone seeking to ‘support’ [] Elon’s Twitter transition asking for a job.
Spiro said he did not reply, forward, print, save or communicate with anyone about the email. To date, he says he has not attempted to contact the person behind the email.
“I can confirm that I have never met or communicated with Mr. Zatko, nor communicated with Mr. Zatko through any intermediary,” Spiro added. “I had no knowledge of the existence of his whistleblower complaint, or the allegations contained therein, prior to August 23, 2022.”
As of now, Judge McCormick has ruled that Twitter can continue to search for evidence of contact between Zatko and Musk’s team. Camp Musk is also expected to provide all requested documents on this by Friday.
Why Musk’s sudden change of heart?
It came as a surprise to many yesterday when Elon Musk suddenly reversed months of legal battles to say he was just going to pay up and buy Twitter. But this deviation is not as random a decision as it seems.
In his letter to Twitter, filed with the SEC, Musk says he will proceed with the purchase of Twitter as promised, but only if the Chancery Court “adjourns the trial and all other proceedings relating thereto pending such close. or a new order of the Court”. .”
Twitter thinks Elon Musk is hiding something. Musk won’t prove he’s not hiding anything. What is a test for? He makes you reveal what you hide, under oath. If Musk was really using Signal to talk about making this deal and walking away from it, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe there’s something he doesn’t want Twitter or Judge McCormick to know. However, Musk is known to change his mind often, and since the reasoning behind his actions isn’t transparent, there could be other elements at play.
Elon Musk was due to be deposed last week, but he was able to delay the trial, citing potential exposure to COVID-19. If nothing major changes, Musk’s deposition will now take place on Thursday and Friday, which means he will have to testify. But if he’s so adamant that he doesn’t want to take a chance on oath, then… prepare for some weekend mayhem.
Joe Biden meets Ron DeSantis in Florida to investigate hurricane toll
President Joe Biden plans to meet Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday after Hurricane Ian tore through the state.
Biden will tour the damage near Fort Myers by helicopter before receiving a briefing from federal, local and state officials on ongoing efforts to recover from the storm later in the afternoon.
Biden and DeSantis are expected to meet and talk about their shared goal of helping Florida residents rebuild.
The President will also meet with small business owners and local residents on Fisherman’s Wharf in Fort Myers and deliver remarks.
Biden reassured reporters last week. DeSantis was thrilled with his efforts on behalf of Florida before and after the storm.
“He complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we got. He told me how much he appreciated it,” Biden said, saying he had spoken with DeSantis “four or five times “.
“He said he’s extremely happy with what’s going on,” Biden added.
But so far, the president hasn’t extended the same praise for DeSantis.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) lambastes President Joe Biden’s ‘reckless open border policies’ for helping to keep an illegal alien killer in the United States.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2022
In the past, Biden has repeatedly criticized DeSantis on several issues, including the Florida governor’s most recent decision to transport migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
The president has also frequently criticized DeSantis during the coronavirus pandemic for blocking mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for businesses and employees.
Biden also slammed DeSantis in April for his parental rights bill, calling Florida Republicans “mean” and “ugly.”
The White House stressed that Biden would not make his visit to Florida a policy.
“When it comes to providing and making sure the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are one – we work together,” the company said on Wednesday. press the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
She reminded reporters that Biden still disagreed with DeSantis on a host of issues, particularly his decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
“There will be plenty of times — plenty of time to discuss the differences between the president and the governor, and — but now is not the time,” she said.
Column: Chicago White Sox end the 2022 season in fitting fashion with a 10-1 loss, saving their worst for last
Whenever the Chicago White Sox players left their clubhouse this season to enter the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field, they were greeted by a sign on the door.
“NO PLAYER IS AS GOOD AS THE SUM OF A TEAM.”
That message was never more apparent than during the 2022 season, when the sum of the Sox parts did not add up to a winning year on the South Side.
We spent most of the last six months wondering when the Sox would come out of hibernation, listening to players and manager Tony La Russa insist they still had a shot at making the postseason in spite of the malaise.
Their one hot streak came after La Russa left the team for health reasons, but it proved to be short-lived and an 0-6 homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers sealed their fate. So a small crowd of a few thousand Sox fans showed up Wednesday on a gorgeous October afternoon to send off one of the most unlovable teams in recent memory.
They booed on cue during the Minnesota Twins’ six-run first inning and gave starter Davis Martin a Bronx cheer when he finally got the third out. When Vince Velasquez came on in the second and gave up a two-run single to make it 9-0, a fan tried to start a “Fire Tony” chant for old times’ sake.
The Sox went on to lose 10-1, ending their season at 81-81, a most apropos record for a team that wasted so much time trying to get to .500.
It may have felt like the biggest one-year drop-off ever after a 93-win season in 2021, but the 2007 Sox had an 18-win swing, going from 90-72 in 2006 to 72-90 under former manager Ozzie Guillén.
If there’s any silver lining from that sad history lesson, it’s that the Sox rebounded in 2008 to win the American League Central in Game 163, remembered as the original Blackout Game.
We don’t know how many of the current Sox will get a chance to redeem themselves in 2023 or if acting manager Miguel Cairo will survive the interview process for the job he was thrown into when La Russa left the team on Aug. 30.
“It’s going to be emotional,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “But you don’t know if we are coming back or if I am coming back. If it was (the end), these two years I got to meet really good people here. It’s going to be a little hard. It’s baseball, it’s a business and let’s see what’s going to happen in the offseason.”
Cairo thanked the media after his pregame session, showing the class he has exhibited throughout what had to be the most difficult month of his professional career. He helped the Sox get back in the race, then watched them go through an eight-game losing streak.
It was too small of a sample size to prove himself, and Cairo could not fix an unfixable problem. If he’s not back, he at least can leave with his head up, knowing he did everything he could.
Unfortunately, some of the Sox players can’t say the same. After the extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Sept. 20 virtually ended their chances, some of them seemed to iPhone it in the final two weeks.
One thing about the last day of a lost season is the fans who do show up are usually die-hards who came to say goodbye. It was disappointing to many that Jose Abreu decided not to play in what might have been his final game in a Sox uniform. Abreu issued a statement through the Sox explaining that he asked Cairo for the day off “to enjoy this game with him and have the manager’s perspective.”
Abreu sat on the opposite end of the dugout, so any enjoyment he experienced was far removed from Cairo.
But some fans still let him know they want him back. A ponytailed fan in the box seats behind the Sox dugout held up a placard with an alleged quote from Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on one side that read, “Abreu is not going to wear a jersey other than a White Sox jersey.” On the other side he wrote, “If Abreu leaves, so do I.”
“I think it’s just silly if you get rid of this guy,” said the 40-year-old fan, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s a bummer it’s even in the conversation. My heart will be broken.”
This Sox team didn’t really break fans’ hearts as much as it crushed their spirit. Many tried to keep the faith, but it was apparent by the All-Star break the mojo of 2021 was gone. La Russa, the most polarizing Sox manager since Terry Bevington, added to the frustration by condoning his players’ lack of hustle, telling some not to “push” it to avoid leg injuries.
“I don’t think we’re perfect, but I think we’re doing well enough,” he said in August.
Many didn’t agree, and that perception was lasting. The baserunning woes and poor coaching decisions continued through the final game. The Sox trailed 10-0 in the seventh when Carlos Pérez doubled with Romy Gonzalez on first. Third base coach Joe McEwing held Gonzalez as the crowd erupted in boos.
By the bottom of the ninth, fans sang Abreu’s theme song in hopes of a pinch-hitting appearance as he stood in the tunnel and listened. But it wasn’t happening. As he said Tuesday, he doesn’t like goodbyes.
The crowd was announced as 18,918, though less than half of the ticket holders showed up. It did put the Sox over the 2 million attendance mark for the first time since 2011, which was small consolation.
Now the focus will be on the managerial search, with the hot stove league heating up in mid-November.
The Sox have work to do to regain the respect of their fans.
There will be no easy fixes.
()
Mets complete sweep of Nationals, finish season with 101 wins
The Mets gave their fans plenty to cheer for in the regular season finale at Citi Field on Wednesday night, routing the Washington Nationals 9-2 to complete the sweep and reach 101 wins.
But the most important player of the day didn’t even get an at-bat. Jeff McNeil won the National League batting title with a league-leading average of .326. He became the first player from the Mets to lead the majors in batting average and the second to win the batting title. Jose Reyes was the last to win it for the Amazins’ in 2011.
While the Mets and Nats were delayed for rain, Freddie Freeman attempted to surpass McNeil in the Los Angeles Dodgers finale against the Colorado Rockies. He nearly did it, going 3-for-4, but that one out he made was just enough to fall short. Shortly after Freeman’s final at-bat, McNeil’s teammates began hugging him in the dugout.
Later in the game, the Mets announced the award on the scoreboard and McNeil came out of the dugout to salute the fans.
McNeil hit .378 from July 30 on to surpass Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt led the league at the time with a .334 average, Freeman was .319 and McNeil was hitting only .287. His .326 average is sixth on the Mets’ single-season list all-time and it’s the highest season-ending average since Reyes ended it with an NL-best .337.
The former Long Beach State Dirtbag who grew up on the central coast of California was extremely influential in helping the Mets secure the top NL Wild Card spot. Outside of a few high-scoring games, the team struggled offensively in August and September, but the left-handed hitting McNeil produced no matter where he was in the lineup, adding some stability during a tough stretch.
The Mets finished 101-61 on the year to record the second-best regular-season record in franchise history, second only to 1986 when the club won 108 games (108-54). For those of you having trouble remembering what happened 36 years ago, the 1986 team went on to win the World Series.
Right-hander Mychal Givens was activated during the rain delay and opened for Trevor Williams, who took Jacob deGrom’s spot in the rotation. Williams cruised through six innings, limiting the Nationals (55-107) to just two earned runs on six hits, striking out six and walking none in the win (3-5).
There were a handful of other milestones as well: Francisco Lindor played in game No. 161, rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez got his first game behind the plate (0-for-2 with two walks and two runs), Mark Canha hit a three-run home run and James McCann broke out of his September slump by going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run off of Eric Fedde (6-13).
The Mets will hold a workout at Citi Field on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres.
()
