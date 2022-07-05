Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: July 05

  • On July 5, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $1840.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for July 5, 2022, is $905. 
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on July 5, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on July 5, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Ascending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The ascending triangle pattern is created by price moves that allow for a horizontal line to be drawn along the swing highs, and a rising trendline to be drawn along the swing lows. The two lines form a triangle. The trendlines of a triangle need to run along at least two swing highs and two swing lows. The ascending triangle pattern is a continuation pattern. 

Currently, the price of ETH is $1164.78. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $1840 and the buy level of ETH is $1250. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $905, and the sell level of ETH is $1000.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

ETH Perpetual Future MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), but slightly lies below 200 MA.  Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Top Cryptocurrencies by Price Surge in the Last Hour

Top Cryptocurrencies By Price Surge In The Last Hour
  • The top price gainers of the past hour are ENS, XRP, XEC, XLM, and ALGO.
  • ENS has increased by nearly 0.98% in the previous hour.

Let’s take a look at the top Cryptocurrencies of the Last Hour, in terms of price gain.

Top coins by price gain (Source: CMC)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

The decentralized name system, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) exists on the Ethereum blockchain. With ENS, users can buy human-readable names like “bob.eth” and link them to identifiers like addresses, content hashes, and metadata.

At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum Name Service is $17.58 with a one-day trading volume of $148,102,763. For the last hour, ENS has increased by nearly 0.98%. According to CMC, It has a circulating supply of 20,244,862 ENS coins. 

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). XRPL is an open-source public blockchain launched by blockchain-based payment system Ripple in 2011.

XRP is currently trading around $0.5028, with a one-day trading volume of $2,628,693,769. The token has increased by nearly 0.93% in the last hour. Moreover, It has a circulating supply of 49,858,575,704 XRP coins.

eCash (XEC)

ECash (XEC) is a rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), which is a fork of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

eCash is currently trading around $0.00004281, with a one-day trading volume of $6,728,469. eCash is up 0.36% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 19,189.82B XEC coins. 

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM), also known as Stellar Lumens, is the native cryptocurrency of the Stellar network, which launched in 2014. Stellar is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized payment network.

Currently, Stellar is trading around $0.1196 with a one-day trading volume of $142,962,842. Stellar has increased by nearly 0.26% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 25,495,275,037 XLM coins. 

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is the native coin of the decentralized open-source blockchain ecosystem, Algorand, based on smart contracts. It runs on a pure proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol.

The Algorand price is $0.3581 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107,008,528. Algorand has increased by nearly 0.25% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 7,015,124,161 ALGO coins.

Blockchain

Cake DeFi Launches Ethereum Staking Service with 5% Returns via Singapore-based Nodes

Cake Defi Launches Ethereum Staking Service With 5% Returns Via Singapore-Based Nodes
