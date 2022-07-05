Blockchain
Ethereum Regains Strength, Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally
Ethereum started a fresh increase after it remained stable near $1,000 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further above the $1,150 resistance zone.
- Ethereum gained strength for a move above the $1,080 and $1,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $1,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $1,075 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise if there is a move above the $1,150 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Gains Pace
Ethereum remained stable above the $1,000 support and there was no downside break. As a result, a base was formed and the price started a decent increase.
The price was able to clear a couple of key hurdles near the $1,070 zone. There was a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $1,075 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The price even tested the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,235 swing high to $997 low.
Ether price traded as high as $1,158 and trading well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,025 swing low to $1,158 high.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,150 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,180 zone, above which the price may perhaps clear the $1,200 resistance. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,250 resistance. Any more gains might send the price towards the $1,300 zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,150 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,125 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,090 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,025 swing low to $1,158 high. A downside break below the $1,090 support may perhaps put pressure on the bulls in the near term. The next major support sits near $1,060.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,125
Major Resistance Level – $1,090
Blockchain
The Top 3 African Blockchain Projects
Megatech
Megatech helps solve Africa’s and the world’s energy problems, by utilizing blockchain technology, MGT provides token holders with financial rewards on solar fields owned by the company. The first field, called project Beta, is a 60MW solar farm and will include 100MWh of state-of-the-art storage technology to ensure maximum profitability and the opportunity to sell green renewable energy at peak rates to blue-chip listed entities; that have already signed commitments for offtake.
Furthermore, 40% of all financial gains realized from this project and future pipeline projects will vest in the MGT (PTY) LTD custodian company which fiduciary directors independently manage on behalf of the token holders who participate in the performance staking program.
Yellow Card
Yellow Card was founded in 2016 by Chris Maurice and Justin Poiroux with the idea of enabling Africans at home and abroad to buy and sell cryptocurrency using their local currency via bank transfer, cash, and mobile money.
The startup was officially launched in 2019 in Nigeria where it has over 35,000 merchants and was said to have processed more than US$165 million in crypto remittances in 2020 alone. That same year, it expanded operations to South Africa and Botswana and raised $1.5m seed funding to launch its services in Kenya and Cameroon.
Yellow Card is the easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether instantly at the best rates with zero fees.
Stellar
Founded in 2014, Stellar is an established blockchain network that aims to “bank the unbanked”. This is especially important in Africa, where citizens still do not have access to core banking and financial services.
This is why Stellar is looking to build an infrastructure throughout Africa that will connect people to the financial system. With that said, Stellar already has the network in place to facilitate fast, efficient and scalable transactions. For example, irrespective of where the sender and receiver are located, Stellar transactions often take less than 4-5 seconds to confirm
Blockchain
From National Threat to Opportunity, How Regulation is Changing With Crypto.
Amid one of the worst crypto winters, polls and research indicate that crypto enthusiasm is still high.
Public opinion about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin continues to trend positively. Polls from The Ascent, made in May 2022, suggest crypto could become a significant political force moving forward.
Analysis from a StarkWave survey in March 2022 found that 53% of American respondents believe crypto will be ‘the future of finance.’ Within the 25-34 age range, this figure swelled to 68%.
A late September report from VC firm Haun Ventures found somewhat similar sentiment even amid bear markets for all of 2022. 72% of crypto holders in the poll, who lived in one of four major U.S. Cities, said they owned digital assets because “they want an economic system that is more democratized, fair, and works for more people.”
Notably – Haun Ventures wrote, “voters are less likely to support candidates perceived as standing in the way of a decentralized internet.” These findings are notable as cryptos like Ethereum and stablecoins help drive DeFi.
As public sentiment grows warmer towards crypto, surprisingly, some national governments might not be far behind. For example, Colombia’s newly-minted President, Gustavo Petro, explained in 2021 how “virtual currency is pure information and therefore energy.”
To the ire of some within the European Parliament, French regulators approved the Binance crypto exchange in May 2022.
Will The U.S.A Be The Global Leader In Crypto Regulation?
Some speculate national governments could be looking to the United States on how to handle cryptocurrencies. Notably, two U.S. Senators announced the Responsible Financial Innovation Act in early June 2022, which proposes a long list of crypto regulations and attempts to clear up lingering questions about how to handle the industry.
The legislation came just a couple of months after President Joe Biden announced a first-of-its-kind crypto executive order, spearheading a ‘whole government approach’ towards regulation.
In an accompanying fact sheet, the White House acknowledged crypto was here to stay and that “…digital assets can also provide opportunities for American innovation and competitiveness and promote financial inclusion.” A more detailed framework followed in September 2022, marking a busy Fall 2022 for crypto-focused activity in the hallways of Washington, D.C.
In early October, Senators Cynthia Lummis and Marsha Blackburn revised the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act, which, if passed, would also open up opportunities for crypto-focused companies to report cyber threats to government agencies directly.
Around the same time, Senator Bill Hagerty introduced the Digital Trading Clarity Act of 2022, designed to help cover crypto exchanges from “certain” SEC enforcement actions.
Crypto regulation has long been a controversial topic. Still, many argue clarity is needed to help attract more users to the space and turn the vibrant digital asset world into a more significant economic engine.
Why Regulation Could Be The Biggest Rocket Fuel For The Crypto World
Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Aaron Klein asserts that crypto-focused regulation that strikes the right balance can help protect long-term investors, help crypto companies innovate, and cut down on fraud.
ONANA senior market analyst Edward Moya argued in March 2022 that the overall crypto market cap at the time could double within two years if successful crypto regulation came into force in the United States.
The United Arab Emirates and the Philippines have already worked to pass legislation that provides apparent regulatory oversight – ushering in opportunities for the establishment of ‘ecozones’ where blockchain and crypto-focused entities could set up and experiment in a business-friendly environment.
The cross-border nature of cryptocurrencies means any sound regulatory approach requires cohesion between governments, public officials, private industry professionals, and crypto experts.
Entities like the P3 Network continue to work towards ‘addressing the crypto question’ by unifying public and private sector officials together to understand how disruptive technology can support their goals of stable grids.
Counting industry leaders like Solidus Labs, IOHK, and Prime Trust as contributors, the P3 Network offers region-specific crypto roundtables with access to a U.S. Congressional Technological Advisory Group that provides recommendations to committees, companies and nations with investment opportunities through P3 Network venture arm P3 Captial.
Learn more about the Miami-based thought leadership platform by visiting the P3 Network website.
Blockchain
How Jeremy Ryan Became The World’s Biggest NFT Artist on the BNB Chain
As more people familiarize themselves with NFTs and what they are, more artists have come on board. According to IntoTheBlock, there are more than 80,000 NFT collections, and this massive growth is not expected to stop anytime soon. NFTs started out as a form of digital art mainly used for entertainment purposes, but this has been changing. Now, utility NFTs are taking over the space as they offer privileges, rights, or rewards to holders.
That being said, Jeremy Ryan, also known as NFT Demon, has become the biggest NFT artist on the BNB Chain in terms of minted NFTs, collections created, and fully minted collections with 10,000 pieces or more. He has created six incredibly successful collections, including Cartel Punks, Bad Ass Doggos, and Gaming Shiba, and is now working on his latest one, Super Gremlin.
Jeremy’s success, however, was not exactly overnight. Jeremy was diagnosed with brain cancer and zero chances of surviving. His battle against cancer ended up being a medical miracle and not only did he survive, but his life and passions took a complete turn. Before his diagnosis, Jeremy was never into art and had no artistic abilities. However, according to science and due to the nature of neuroplasticity, he was able to develop a passion for art that led to creating unique digital art.
Jeremy is now known as NFT Demon and, as his name implies, creating NFTs has become his latest passion. After just one month in the space, he became the biggest NFT artist on the BNB chain. His work has extended to millions of people, including famous rapper Eminem who owns NFTs from three of his collections
Many could say that Jeremy’s success stems from his unique style of art that resonates with many artists inside and outside the NFT world. Thousands of collections exist across multiple chains, which is why standing out and differentiating themselves in such a saturated market is of extreme importance. Jeremy made sure to do this in an appealing and relatable way by making his NFTs not only attention-grabbing but also by adding utility to his NFTs. Holders of some of his collections have the opportunity to network and give back to charitable causes, which leads us to his latest collection.
NFT Demon will be launching his first NFT collection on the Ethereum blockchain called Super Gremlin. This collection will focus on bringing awareness to cancer in the Web3 community and will donate a portion of the sales to Brain Cancer Awareness month. There will also be other benefits to those who hold their NFT for a period of time, such as exclusive access to special events in the metaverse and special NFT offers.
Jeremy Ryan is a prime example of how the most unexpected things can turn your life around and open unimaginable possibilities. He was told he had no possibility of surviving and now he is the world’s biggest NFT artist on the BNB Chain.
Blockchain
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance.
- Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level.
- The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,355 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance.
Ethereum Price Remains Supported
Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,300 and $1,310 levels. ETH formed a base above the $1,320 level and started a fresh increase above the $1,3330 level.
There was a steady increase above the $1,350 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,355 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even climbed above the $1,375 resistance zone.
A high was formed near $1,385 and the price is now consolidating gains. Ether price is trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It is now trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,316 swing low to $1,385 high. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,385 zone. The first major resistance is seen near the $1,400 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,400 might start a steady increase towards the $1,450 level. The next major resistance could be near the $1,500 level, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $1,550 level.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,400 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,365 level.
The next major support is near the $1,350 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,316 swing low to $1,385 high. A downside break below the $1,350 level might send the price towards the $1,320 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,350
Major Resistance Level – $1,400
Blockchain
SAND Has Just Been Included On Binance US
SAND is the native token of the Sandbox metaverse and is used to facilitate gameplay transactions such as purchasing digital land and interacting with user-generated content.
- Sandbox started out as collaboration between Pixowl and developer Onimatrix
- Binance listed SAND and is already available for trading on its platform
- The token is responding positively with this development, trading at $0.86 as of press time
Along with the ASSET and NFT-type LAND tokens, SAND makes it all possible for Sandbox to give its users the best gaming experience.
Released as a mobile game in 2012, Sandbox started out as collaboration between Pixowl and developer Onimatrix.
Six years later, in 2018, Animoca acquired Pixowl and announced intentions to leverage blockchain technology to create a 3D world and take advantage of token economics and user-generated content.
In August of 2020, an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was held by Sandbox and was able to raise $3 million that was then used in funding its future operations.
SAND Is Now Binance-Listed
Both Binance U.S. and Sandbox has already confirmed that SAND has been listed by the cryptocurrency exchange.
The token responded positively as it showed a considerable price movement. As of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko, SAND is trading at $0.8644.
Its current price is higher than its $0.83 closing price on October 4 when the announcement about the listing was made.
With this development, SAND was able to break free from its slump that put it on a downward trend for some time now.
In fact, various indicators such as Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) are signaling a bullish momentum for the Sandbox token.
Rally To The $1 Mark
After this momentous event for the gaming metaverse, crypto enthusiasts are already looking ahead at what will come next for the token.
Daily time frame trend lines indicate a support level of $0.807 as it struggled to surpass the $1.011 resistance marker for the entire duration of September. Because of that failure, SAND’s resistance lowered a bit to $0.90.
Chart: TradingView.com
In the crypto space, the resistance level refers to the point at which an asset’s price has difficulties increasing.
With that being said, a potential rally towards the highly coveted $1 mark could still be jeopardy. However, if SAND is able to move out of its current trading price range, there is a strong possibility that it will hit is target.
One possible thing that can help the asset to realize this goal is the expected growth in buying activity now that it is already Binance-listed and more potential buyers have access to it.
SAND total market cap at $1.29 billion | Featured image from Cryptopolitan, Chart: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market.
Almost all the assets made positive moves to push the market into the green. The price of Bitcoin has gradually climbed to its critical level of $20K as the token amassed over a 2.5% uptrend. In the early trading hours of today, the BTC price reached $20,342.
The bullish trend cuts across the altcoins and other crypto assets. Ethereum has crossed the $1,350 level as it rose by over 1.8% over the past day.
Dogecoin (DOGE) made a tremendous reclaiming with a surge of over 8% over the past 24 hours. This mark an outstanding bullish strength in the digital asset market for today.
Also, Ripple (XRP) redirected its pattern through an increase of about 5% in the last 24 hours.
Experts Think Digital Assets Market Can’t Sustain A Price Rally
Experts predict another bottom for the crypto market despite its recent impressive price movements. They think the crypto assets lack sustainability for the price rally and will soon experience a bearish trend.
The CEO of Eight Global and crypto analyst, Michael van de Poppe, commented on a possible turn of the crypto market. He thinks that the value of the US dollar will soon rally. According to him, such a new development will impact the crypto market through a slight correction.
Additionally, the data for US unemployment is set to be announced on Friday. In his thinking, Michael Poppe stated that the data could be wrong and negatively affect the crypto market.
In recent years, macroeconomic conditions have negatively affected the crypto market. As a result, such conditions now dictate the price trend in the market. This follows the strong correlation between crypto and traditional general markets.
Crypto Market Still In Struggle
Despite its recent bullish trend, there are still signs of struggles in the crypto market. The US Federal Reserve took a hawkish stance in its controlling measures against inflation. With its approach of increasing interest rates and tightening other financial operations, many people are in fear.
Following hikes in rates by global economies, the United Nations has requested that they avert the use of an aggressive approach. Instead, the UN highlighted a possible global recession with the stance of most central banks. But the American central bank will not tune down its force.
Oil prices are adding to the tension in the raging macroeconomic environment. As a result, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has planned to reduce supplies to hike oil prices, the worst reduction since 2020. The OPEC is expected to hold its meeting on Wednesday for its final decision.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
