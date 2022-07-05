News
Ex-NFL player graduates from NYPD academy, says he was ‘destined’ for police work
He traded in his helmet for a shield.
Former NFL player Dominique Williams will soon suit up for the NYPD now that he graduated from the police academy, officials said.
Being part of the police squad was always Williams’ goal. He just joined the roster a little sooner than he planned.
“It’s a lot of structure, and I’ve been doing that structure discipline thing my whole life in sports,” Williams said in an interview posted to the NYPD’s Instagram account. “You have that structure to understand and help and guide you to be a better police officer.”
Williams, 29, was a standout at Washington State University, where he majored in criminal justice, before he was signed by the San Diego Chargers in 2016.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver failed to make the team’s 53-man roster, and spent the first year of his NFL career playing on the practice squad.
A year later he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles — but an injury to his Achilles tendon kept him on the sidelines.
The Eagles released Williams from the team the following year, when the Detroit Lions signed him. Ultimately, he didn’t make the final roster.
But like any skilled scorer, Williams had a backup plan.
Williams has aspired to be a cop for as long as he can remember.
The seed was planted in his hometown of Pomona, Calif., where his oldest brother was murdered in front of their home. That was his introduction to police, and showed him the difference cops can make in a community.
“I’ve seen the way police came in and basically took me under their wing and made sure I was OK,” Williams said in the interview posted on Instagram. “At the time I was playing sports so they went to multiple of my games.”
“I felt that support and love,” Williams said. “I realized the first thing kids interact with are police officers.”
Williams was one of 561 NYPD recruits who graduated to the rank of officer at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Vikings’ 3-1 start has quarterback Kirk Cousins in an especially good mood
Thanks to a rookie linebacker, the world got a peek at a side of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins not often seen.
Brian Asamoah, a third-round draft pick from Oklahoma, put up a TikTok video showing Cousins on the long flight home from London after last Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints. He was shown trying on left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s glitzy chain and laughing while spinning a diamond-encrusted disk on it that has the initials “C.D.”
“I wore his chain for a little bit,” Cousins said Wednesday during a news conference in which he often was lighthearted. “(Cornerback) Kris Boyd put that on me, and we had fun with that.”
Kirk would be appalled to learn how much this chain cost pic.twitter.com/TuJgdDYUqI
— liliceberg (@liliceberg1of1) October 4, 2022
So is Cousins thinking about perhaps getting a chain like that for himself?
“It’s tempting,” he said. “I had never actually put a chain on, so that was my first experience of what that feels like. Honestly, it was very empowering. It felt pretty good to have that chain on. … Certainly an offseason project, potentially.”
Cousins, who on Wednesday also joked about Darrisaw “sawing logs” while sleeping on the flight to London, usually comes off as more reserved. But running back Dalvin Cook said that’s not how Cousins often is around his teammates.
“That’s Kirk,” Cook said of the video. “That’s what you get behind the scenes because you all don’t get behind the scenes a lot.”
Nevertheless, if Cousins has been in an even more carefree mood than usual this week, perhaps that’s not a surprise. The Vikings are 3-1 for the first time since he took over as quarterback in 2018, and the franchise is off to its best start since going 4-0 in 2016 (and later 5-0). Taking it a step further, Cousins, who played for Washington from 2012-17, never before has been on an NFL team that had better than a 2-2 record after four games.
But while winning certainly has lifted his spirits, let it be known that Cousins remains far from satisfied with Minnesota’s play. Cousins has a passer rating of 84.1, which is well below last season’s 103.1, and the Vikings are a pedestrian 17th in the NFL in total offense entering Sunday’s game against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“There’s plays we’re leaving out there,” Cousins said. “You’re always going to feel that to some extent, but I do feel we need to tighten the screws down a little bit on some of our execution.”
Against the Saints, Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Play in the red zone was an issue, with the Vikings getting two touchdowns but also settling for three field goals on five trips inside the 20.
“You got to be locked on all these details so that we do come away with seven (points) because in this league, when you kick a lot of field goals, you tend to get beat,” Cousins said. “And when you score a lot of touchdowns in the red zone, you tend to find a way to win.”
Though the Vikings settled for five Greg Joseph field goals, they still found a way to win. Cousins led them on a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that gave them a 25-22 lead and then on another drive that led to a 47-yard field goal by Joseph for a 28-25 lead with 24 seconds left.
Cousins has taken plenty of heat in his career for being a .500 quarterback, but with a 3-1 start he has at least upped his record to 62-60-2 as a starter. And the Vikings, when tiebreakers are considered, have the second-best record in the NFC. So there has been reason for him to be in a good mood.
“We definitely had some fun on the plane” coming home, tight end Irv Smith Jr. said. “Kirk had on C.D.’s chain. It’s spins a little bit, and it’s got a big ‘C.D.’ on it. A lot of diamonds on it. It was cool. Just having fun with the team.”
Anand Mahindra shares video clip of Dubai’s stunning new Hindu temple
Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a clip on his Twitter account of the Hindu temple in Dubai which was officially opened on Tuesday.
Located in an area called the emirate’s “village of worship”, the temple blends Indian and Arabic architectural designs. The temple officially opened its doors to worshipers in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, PTI reported.
Anand Mahindra, 67, described the temple as “magnificent” and said he would visit it on his next trip to Dubai. “I believe this magnificent temple was officially opened today. The timing is right. I will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai.” Mr. Mahindra wrote on Twitter.
I believe this magnificent temple was officially opened today. Auspicious time. I will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai… pic.twitter.com/F5IewLo1ns
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2022
A powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people of various faiths, marked the official opening ceremony, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.
Priests chanted “Om shanti shanti Om” in a greeting of peace and musicians playing tabla and dhol – Indian drums – greeted people as they entered.
The Jebel Ali “village of worship” is now home to nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara and the new Hindu place of worship.
Plans to build the 70,000 square foot house of worship were announced in 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the city.
The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spiers and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.
After spending much of season leading AL Central, Twins wilt in disappointing final month
CHICAGO — On the morning of March 19, after aggressively watching the front office work feverishly to reshape a last-place team into a contender in the days following the end of the lockout, Twins fans awoke to shocking news.
Overnight, Carlos Correa, the biggest free agent on the market, had agreed to a deal with the Twins, the clearest sign of all that the Twins were aggressively trying to go for it in 2022. Amid a sell-off at the 2021 trade deadline, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey was quick to say the team was refreshing and retooling — not rebuilding.
And by agreeing to a deal worth $105.3 million across three years (Correa has an opt out after both) with the star shortstop, Falvey was putting the Twins’ money where his mouth was. The Twins again made a push at the trade deadline, when they reached Aug. 2 in first place. They were one of the most aggressive teams in the majors in their efforts to supplement the roster and certainly the most active in their division.
But while the intention was there, the results, ultimately, were not. The 2022 season ended on Wednesday with a 10-1 win to the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field and Luis Arraez sealing the American League batting title but with no postseason trip in sight after a Twins team wracked by injuries disintegrated in the final month of the season.
“It’s definitely been a tough month,” Correa said. “But at the same time, you’ve also got to realize that any team that’s in the playoffs right now without their core players and best players playing every day, they’ll probably miss the playoffs, too. It’s tough. We lost a lot of great guys, a lot of great players that are top players in the league. It’s just hard to come back from.”
The Twins led the American League Central for 108 days during the season. The last came on Sept. 4, when they pulled back into a tie with the Guardians atop the division. They finished the season in third place, 78-84, 14 games behind the Cleveland.
Much, though certainly not all, of the collapse can be attributed to injuries.
Byron Buxton, an all-star for the first time, did not play in a game after Aug. 22. The star center fielder’s season ended with arthroscopic knee surgery to address an issue that plagued him throughout the course of the season. Jorge Polanco didn’t play a game in September, either, and Max Kepler played in just a handful. Tyler Mahle, the biggest trade deadline acquisition, made just four starts after the deadline and two were cut short by a shoulder issue.
During the most critical month of the season, the roster was depleted by injuries, lacking the firepower to compete with the Guardians, and so a season that started so promisingly, will finish with the Twins falling far, far short of their goals.
“It feels like a tragedy because we have the players here and the ability and everything that we felt like we needed to get where we needed to be, to get to be a playoff-caliber team,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We played five months of competitive baseball. It wasn’t all perfect, but we played five months of good, competitive baseball. We grinded it out. We got ourselves to a good spot going into September. And then a lot of things went the wrong way.”
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, a soccer player at heart, shines across the pond in London
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph grew up playing soccer in his native South Africa, dreaming of playing on the pitch for Manchester United.
He got pretty darn close to living out that childhood dream this past Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, though he was playing football for the Vikings, not soccer for Man United.
Nonetheless, it was something the 28-year-old Joseph will never forget. He finished 5 for 5 on field goals — including a 47-yarder with 24 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner — to help the Vikings to a 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints.
“A surreal, surreal experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Joseph, who noted that his grandpa was a Tottenham fan. “Just doing it in a stadium that he would’ve absolutely loved to see means a lot to me.”
Joseph was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday morning for his efforts. He’s the first Vikings player to win NFC Player of the Week honors under new coach Kevin O’Connell.
“Oh it’s awesome,” Joseph said before immediately shifting the focus to his teammates. “I think it’s a team award. Credit to (quarterback Kirk Cousins) and the offense for getting us down there. Credit to the big boys up front helping me make kicks. Credit to the snap and the hold.”
Maybe the most impressive thing about Joseph’s 47-yarder in London was that he had missed an extra point on the previous possession. That would be enough to send some kickers into a tailspin. Not Joseph.
“That was a big kick and I was locked in for the moment,” Joseph said. “I knew if given the opportunity I was going to give it everything I had.”
No matter if Joseph makes or misses a kick, it’s clear the Vikings feel confident any time he trots onto the field.
“My confidence level could not be higher in Greg, so for him to go 5 for 5 and be the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week is not a surprise to me,” O’Connell said. “He’s got a clear-cut focus every time he goes to hit it, and it’s paying off.”
Asked about Joseph last week, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels predicted an impressive performance in London. Never mind that Joseph was coming off a pair of missed 56-yard field goals in the Vikings’ 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
“I still have the utmost confidence in him,” Daniels said. “I know he’ll bounce back and be ready to go.”
That’s exactly what Joseph did. He’s 8 for 10 on field goals this season, including a 56-yarder in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers that tied the franchise record. He’s been perfect on field goals from less than 50 yards.
Not too bad for a soccer player at heart.
“Nothing changes for me,” Joseph said. “That’s just me doing my job. Thankful for the team for putting me in that position. Just want to keep putting it through and keep putting this team in a position to win.”
N’Keal Harry is designated to return from injured reserve. Can he give the Chicago Bears receiving corps a boost?
It says something about the dismal state of the Chicago Bears offense that one of the few positive focal points of Wednesday’s media availability at Halas Hall was wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s return to practice after nearly two months away because of an ankle injury.
The Bears are desperate for a spark for quarterback Justin Fields and a passing game that has totaled just 34 completions for 471 yards in four games with two touchdowns, four interceptions and 16 sacks.
The Bears designated Harry to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice before officially returning to the roster. They also placed left guard Cody Whitehair on IR with a knee injury.
Harry, whom the Bears acquired in July from the New England Patriots for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, could provide a boost at some point this season. But the ratio of time he missed to time logged in practices with Fields and the offense is significant.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Harry would do individual drills Wednesday and then work with the strength staff. Eberflus didn’t rule out a return by Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, but he also acknowledged Harry is in the beginning stages of his return.
“We’ll see how he picks it up,” Eberflus said. “I know he’s been engaged in the meetings and engaged in the game plans as we’ve been going. That’s been great. We’ll see where it goes.”
The Bears did not make Harry available to reporters because he remains on IR.
Harry, a 2019 first-round draft pick, had 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots. He was battling for a place in the Bears receiving corps before suffering a left ankle injury on a hit by linebacker Nicholas Morrow during a live tackling period at an Aug. 6 training camp practice. He had tightrope surgery on the ankle a few days later and has been rehabbing since.
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry adds a big-bodied option with a good catch radius, and the Bears are understandably interested to see what he can do in the red zone.
They were 0-for-3 in the red zone in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants and are tied for 23rd in the league with 50% red zone efficiency. And the Bears have gone heavier on running plays — and had more success with them — inside the 20.
One of Fields’ two touchdown passes this season came in the red zone, an 18-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown in Week 1. The Bears have four rushing touchdowns in the red zone.
“(Harry) would of course be a good matchup for smaller DBs,” Fields said. “One on one, especially red zone, just throwing up a jump ball to him, that’s one of the things he does really well. So just being able to throw more 50-50 balls.”
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney added: “I’ll give it 100 out of 100 every time you throw a ball to N’Keal in the red zone.”
But there’s a lot of work to be done for Harry and Fields to get in sync. They had only about 1½ weeks of practice together in training camp.
“Communicating with him, how he runs routes, what I’m thinking on certain leverages of DBs and stuff like that,” Fields said. “So it’s basically just reps and being on the same page as him.”
Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ offseason plan to assemble a group of receivers without a lot of past production but eager to prove themselves hasn’t resulted in much production. And the plan has been hampered by injuries.
The Bears are playing without Byron Pringle, who is on IR with a calf injury. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut Sunday after missing the first three weeks with a hamstring injury, but he didn’t get a snap on offense and only returned kickoffs and punts.
Mooney leads Bears wide receivers with eight catches for 121 yards. St. Brown has four for 86 yards. No other healthy wide receiver has more than one catch.
When asked about the passing game needing a spark, Mooney — whose four catches for 94 yards against the Giants were as close to it as the Bears have gotten this season — called the development of the Bears offense “a journey” and “a process.”
“I feel like any type of a spark, just passing the ball down the field, can give confidence to the offense itself,” Mooney said. “I understand the process we have to go through with our offense and everything being new. Everybody is still learning and just trying to believe in the offense itself. It’s a process.”
At some point soon, the Bears hope Harry will be a part of that process too.
Twins’ Luis Arraez wins American League batting title
CHICAGO — A large saffron box with the words “Louis Vuitton,” imprinted on it sat partially hidden underneath a small table in the Twins’ clubhouse before their final game of the season. In it, a gift from Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez, that the shortstop joked was going right back to the store if Arraez didn’t lock up the American League batting title on the season’s final day.
Arraez made sure there was no need to return the gift.
After leading the AL in hitting for most of the season, Arraez ended his year hitting .316 after going 1-for-1 with a double and a pair of walks on Wednesday in Chicago. The next closest player, Aaron Judge, did not play on the final day of the season, finishing at .311, and falling just short of winning the first Triple Crown since 2012.
The infielder joined an exclusive club on Wednesday, becoming the fifth Twin to win an American League batting title, joining Rod Carew (7x), Joe Mauer (3x), Tony Oliva (3x) and Kirby Puckett.
Arraez was lifted for a pinch runner after his third-inning double and received some applause from the crowd, to which he responded by tipping his helmet. Correa was the first to greet him with a hug after he walked back to the dugout.
“Luis has gone out there at the top of our lineup for the most part and has had the kind of at-bats that it takes to win a batting title,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “ … He’s done it without even being strong and healthy the whole way, but he finds a way on base, he finds a way to barrel the ball up and he gets a lot of hits.”
Though he dealt with lingering hamstring tightness throughout the second half of the season, Arraez stayed on the field all season, thanks in part to the work he put in during the offseason to keep his legs healthy. He would would have avoided the IL entirely if not for a case of COVID-19 for the first time in his career.
Arraez played in a career-high 144 games, collecting 173 hits. And while his batting average slipped in the second half of the season — he went to his first All-Star Game with a major-league leading .338 batting average — his full body of work this season has left him with his name etched into the history books forever.
“It’s been truly special,” Correa said of watching Arraez’s season. “Watching him in spring training, his routine in the cage never changed throughout the whole year. Always the same guy. … We talked about being the same guy always, whether you’re 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, that’s something he’s done better than anybody I’ve seen.”
Though with the new American League batting champion, the 0-for-4 days were few and far between.
While he was hampered by hamstring tightness and the constant chatter of the batting race once the Twins fell out of contention could have caused a distraction, Arraez continued producing, finishing his season on a nine-game hitting streak.
Just months into the 25-year-old’s major league career, Guardians manager Terry Francona said he believed Arraez would one day win a batting title.
Wednesday, in his fourth major league season, he fulfilled that prediction.
“He’s capable of even more than what he did over the course of a full year, which I think is a promising thing to say for him and for our team, but we’ve been saying this about him since his first spring training,” Baldelli said. “Before he ever played a major league game, we were sitting around saying things like this and those are bold things. We know those are bold things to say about any young player but he’s showing who he is.”
