How to Find the Best Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Policy

Want to find the best Pennsylvania auto insurance policy? Of course you do. All residents of PA are looking for ways to lower their car insurance costs while still obtaining the coverage that they need.

The state of Pennsylvania like any other state has automobile insurance requirements for any person that wants to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Although Pennsylvania is a very populated state with heavy traffic in big cities and a high crime rate in areas such as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, residents of this state should know that a good prices auto insurance policy is possible.

The state itself is home to an estimated 12 million residents as stated by the U.S. Census Bureau and the population has kept a 1.2 percentage growing rate through the last couple of years. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and want to know the insights of an automobile insurance policy then keep on reading!

Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Policy State Requirements

Before talking about the types of services offered in automobile policy, it is important to highlight what the Pennsylvania Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles calls the minimum PA car insurance requirements for a person to transit the roads of these great states. According to Pennsylvania law a person behind the wheel of a motor vehicle should have what is called a 15/30/5 coverage. The first number refers to the $15,000 in bodily injury a driver must have per person after an accident and the $30,000 refers also to Bodily Injury, except that is the total they should have for everyone involved in the wreck. Last but not least the $5,000 are of supreme importance because they refer to the property damage coverage found in the policy. They can pay property to someone else, or to the state.

It is important to highlight that many people prefer the minimum coverage because it allows them so save money and drive at the same time. Because the state of Pennsylvania uses what is called a “tort system” and not a “No-Fault system” then it is required that a driver be found at fault after the accident. These individual and their insurance company will be responsible for the damages caused to others and their property after the accident. Because of this it is of supreme importance that you have the amount that best fits your needs and prepares you so that you don’t have financial burden after a wreck.

What Types of Coverage Can Be Found In A Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Policy

Like any other state, Pennsylvania allows its citizens to pretty much choose any amount of automobile insurance as long as it is equal to or more than the minimum amounts required by the state government. With this said many people ask themselves what coverage should they get and what all those words in their policy mean. Below you will see a breakdown of the many types of coverage found in Pennsylvania auto insurance policies.

1. Bodily Injury Liability: As described before this is one of the mandatory coverage for residents in Pennsylvania that want to operate a motor vehicle. What this main coverage protects you from is being sued and having to pay thousands of dollars because of an injury caused to someone else (if the accident was your fault that is). There coverage pays for medical bills as well as pain and suffering. Sometimes it can go as far as to pay for loss of income! It is important to get enough bodily injury coverage so that you don’t have to pay any out of pocket money for injuring someone.





2. Property Damage: This is another required coverage by Pennsylvania law. As mentioned above this will protect you from having to pay money out of your pocket to pay for the other driver’s car, a house or even a tree in a property. It will also serve as a defense if another party tries to file a lawsuit against you because you will have paid everything there is to pay after the accident.

3. Comprehensive Coverage: This type of coverage is only required to people that are leasing a vehicle or that are still making payments on their car. It is an optional coverage, but a very good one to have. It will protect your possession (car) in the event of fire, hail, vandalism and any other things specified in the policy.

4. Collision Coverage: The name pretty much gives it away and even though the coverage is not required it is perhaps one that everyone should have. It will simply repair your automobile if there is something wrong after an accident, or replace it in the event that your car is totaled.

5. Personal Injury Protection (PIP): This coverage protects you for any medical bills that may arise due to an accident. It will also protect relatives living in the same household, passengers of the car and other drivers that are eligible to drive under the same policy. It will sometimes pay for funeral expenses of the insured.

6. Underinsured/Uninsured Motorist (UM/UIM): This is another coverage that is given away by the name. If you get in an accident with a person that does not have automobile insurance or one that does not have enough insurance to pay for your vehicle, this coverage will be helping you out immensely.

Tips For Finding A Cheap Pennsylvania Auto Insurance Policy

Although some people give up searching good prices in the automobile insurance industry because they think that it is impossible, there are certain things that you can do in order to get a good priced policy.

1. Get the Minimum Coverage: Although it might not be enough for some people, some others that live paycheck to paycheck might find that it can save them some money. I only give this advice to the people that drive old cars and can replace them in the event of an accident. Nevertheless it can save people thousands of dollars yearly.

2. Raise your Deductible: This is perhaps the second best way to lower the policy prices for the people that are required to have collision and comprehensive coverage. With a higher deductible you will have to pay more money out of your pocket after an accident, but when you get the monthly premiums you will see a big change in price. Usually a good deductible that can save you money is that of $500. Only raise your deductible if you can afford it!

3. Ask for discounts: Although discounts vary from state to state and between companies you must rest assured that every company gives some money saving opportunity. Some of the most common discounts include the senior driver discounts, good student discount, defensive driver discount, and perfect driving record discount.