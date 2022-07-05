Connect with us

Blockchain

Intel Ships Blockscale ASIC Chips To Selected Bitcoin Mining Companies

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Intel Blockscale Chips Promotional Image
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares

It’s official, Intel is part of the bitcoin mining business. The gargantuan technology company announced its “ultra-low-voltage energy-efficient” ASIC chip barely six months ago, and it’s already here. Under normal circumstances, infrastructural support from a multinational company like Intel would be tremendous for the bitcoin market. How will it react in the middle of all this chaos? Will it react at all? The news didn’t immediately do much, but the long-term effect remains to be seen.

Raja Koduri, Intel’s Architecture, Graphics and Software (IAGS) division’s senior vice president, recently tweeted: 

“Intel AXG Custom Compute team is now shipping the Blockscale ASIC! First product will always be unforgettable, congratulations team. Excited to see how Argo, Griid and Hive improvise around Blockscale and our open design.”

Notably absent from the list is BLOCK, Jack Dorsey’s company. Does that mean something or is BLOCK just fourth on the list? Three months ago, Bitcoinist quoted Raja Koduri emphatically saying:

“Our blockchain accelerator will ship later this year. We are engaged directly with customers that share our sustainability goals. Argo Blockchain, BLOCK (formerly known as Square) and GRIID Infrastructure are among our first customers for this upcoming product.”

The Bitcoin Miners React To Intel’s Announcement

Green mining company Hive was the first to react, they tweeted “HIVE is proud to have partnered with Intel, and we can’t wait to put the new ASICs to good use mining BTC!” A few months ago, the company was much more eloquent in a press release NewsBTC quoted. “These miners are expected to be delivered over a period of one year starting in the second half of calendar 2022, the effect of which, if they are all installed, would be an expected increase of up to 95% in our aggregate Bitcoin mining hashrate from 1.9 Exahash per second.”

For their part, Argo also went the simple route and tweeted. “Thanks, Raja Koduri and Intel. We’re excited to be innovating with these new ASIC chips in our custom immersion mining rigs. Our thanks to ePIC Blockchain for joining us on the ride.” That new player, ePIC Blockchain Technologies produces self-proclaimed “North American Designed ASIC RIGs.” So, innovation and customization are on the way.

Last but not least, let’s remember Raja Koduri’s words when Intel’s bitcoin mining experiment started: 

“Today, we at Intel are declaring our intent to contribute to the development of blockchain technologies, with a roadmap of energy-efficient accelerators. Intel will engage and promote an open and secure blockchain ecosystem and will help advance this technology in a responsible and sustainable way.”  

Remember that statement as we pass to the next section.

BTC price chart for 07/04/2022 on Bitfinex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Mainstream Media Mocks Intel

In the eyes of mainstream media, bitcoin or anything related to it can’t do anything right. And this bear-market-of-sorts we’re into gives them the perfect ammunition to attack the technology and the billion-dollar market around it. Luckily, bitcoin doesn’t care. In the first mainstream article about Intel shipping its Blockscale ASIC chips ahead of time, The Register starts with valuable information:

“Blockscale is shipping a couple days ahead of Intel’s previously stated release window for the third quarter, which begins Friday. Even if it’s a tiny head start, it is nonetheless an achievement for a corporation that is becoming notoriously under-schedule across multiple products, including the Sapphire Rapids server chips and the discrete Arc GPUs.”

Only to then, start dunking on bitcoiners and Intel alike. They start with this:

“Experts and company officials are warning that the world of blockchain-fueled digital currencies is entering a crypto winter, a period where the value of virtual coins plunge and remain low. This last happened between early 2018 and mid-2020.”

And then, they dedicate 1000 words to the market’s condition instead of discussing Intel’s SEG energy-efficient intentions. Or the perfectly executed roll-out strategy that the company exhibited these last few months. Or the fact that bitcoin is humanity’s only hope.

Featured Image: Blockscale promotional image from this tweet | Charts by TradingView

Share
Tweet
Pin1
1 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Will Test 14K Mark Instead Of Skyrocketing, Analyst

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Btc
google news

Despite Bitcoin recording substantial gains in the last few days, an analyst believes it’ll nosedive to $14k. Earlier this week, BTC experienced rocky times before giving the bulls something to cheer about. Despite the coin trading above its $20k resistance, popular trader Il Capo of Crypto believes it won’t hold this position for long.

The general sentiments surrounding bitcoin are positive, and investors are optimistic that the price will continue to rise. However, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding how far the price can go up. 

Related Reading: Bitcoin Bulls Snap Back With The Bollinger Bands | BTCUSD Analysis October 5, 2022

Analyst Sees BTC Nosediving To 14k Soon.

Il Capo of Crypto, a popular crypto swing trader with over 500k followers, shared some bearish sentiments about the coin. In his tweet on October 5th, he mentioned that Bitcoin would reach a local top between $20,400 – $20,100. After that, it’ll show bearish signs and tip over to new lows. 

20500-21000 hasn’t been touched and there’s no ltf distribution. Expecting the last leg up soon. Then ltf bearish signs, and reversal to new lows (14k-16k). – Il Capo of Crypto.

As of writing, Bitcoin still hasn’t crossed the $21.4k mark and is currently trading at $20,035. It has also recorded a 1.48% decrease in value since yesterday. The market cap of the cryptocurrency stands at $383 billion.

Other Experts Think Otherwise

On October 4th – 5th, Bitcoin (BTC) demonstrated strength by surpassing the $20,000 barrier after gaining 5% on the day. Some investors speculate the market to rise to $28,000 after the move liquidated $75 million in leverage short (bear) holdings. According to Mustache, the declining channel continues to apply its pressure. However, there may be sufficient strength to challenge the upper channel trendline at $21,500.

The price movement on October 4 coincided with better circumstances for global equities markets. The S&P 500 index rose 3.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.3% over the same time period.

Surprisingly, morale rose amid job opportunities in the United States falling by 1.1 million in August. The drop was the biggest since April 2020. This indicates that the aggressive tightening of money by the U.S. Federal Reserve could end sooner than expected. Bitcoin may have broken the $20,000 barrier due to widespread optimism. However, this does not mean institutional investors are satisfied with the current price.

Bitcoin’s price is currently trading above $20,000. | BTCUSD price chart from TradingView.com

What Next For Bitcoin

It seems like Bitcoin is going through a phase where it is consolidating. There is a possibility that the price will fall back to $19,000 as the bears attempt to take control. If this happens, we might see a retest of the $14,000 level, as Il Capo of Crypto suggested. Conversely, if the bulls manage to push the price higher, we might witness another run towards the $25,000 level.

Related Reading: GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?

Recent news like the dollar DXY index drop and the Credit Suisse situation might help keep the market bullish. We can only see where the pioneer crypto moves in the coming days.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Blows The Highest Daily Candle Since Last 24 Days

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Bitcoin Blows The Highest Daily Candle Since Last 24 Days
google news

After wading through a declining path for weeks, the crypto market and Bitcoin have suddenly entered another phase. The past few days have proved to be favorable for prices in the market. Almost all crypto assets are making impressive northward movements.

For the primary cryptocurrency, its moves to reclaim value are commendable. Bitcoin has reached the $20,000 region as it made more gains. In addition, the token finally closed a daily candle across the critical level.

Also, the altcoins are making significant progress with positive movements during the trading hours of the last few days.

Bitcoin Closes Daily Candle Above $20K

The $20K is one of the critical levels for Bitcoin. Over the past few weeks, BTC went down below this mark due to the solid bearish pull in the crypto market. But the leading crypto asset is gradually bringing back its value this week.

Bitcoin has finally closed a daily candle higher than $20,000 for the first time since September 17. This new feat strengthens the token positively, hovering between $18,000 and $24,000 for some months. Furthermore, this new position is the highest daily close for BTC in almost 24 days.

This recent price movement has stirred lots of participants in the crypto space. Many are watching to see the sustainability of BTC on this level.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at around $20,247, indicating an increase of 0.44% over the past 24 hours. Its market cap has grown to $385.8 billion. Also, BTC’s dominance over the altcoins sits at about 40.19%, with a rise of 0.23% within the past day.

Bitcoin Surpasses The $20,000 mark l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

Most Altcoins Gained With GMX As Top Performer

The broader crypto market is feeling the bullish trend too. The altcoin has shown positive value reclaim within the past few days.

Most of the altcoins are in the green though some have not shown a massive increase in value over the past day. For the top 10 crypto assets by market cap, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) take the lead. They recorded about 6.2% and 3.6% gains in the values.

GMX, the native token of the GMX cryptocurrency, proved to be the top performer among the altcoins over the past 24 hours. The token amassed over 30% gain in its value. It is trading at around $55.27 at the time of press.

The performance of GMX could be in connection with the recent announcement from Binance to list the token in its innovative zone. However, EVMOS emerged as the top loser. The crypto lost more than 4% over the past day.

The impressive outplay of all the cryptocurrencies pushed the cumulative market capitalization to $960.13 billion. This figure shows an increase of about 0.34% over the past 24 hours.

Featured image from Pixabay and TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

NFT Tech Announces Closing of C$1,005,000 First Tranche of Private Placement

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Nft Tech Announces Closing Of C$1,005,000 First Tranche Of Private Placement
google news

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #cryptoNFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 22, 2022, it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of C$1,005,000 through the sale of 6,699,999 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit.

On September 22, 2022, NFT Tech announced its proposed private placement for an aggregate of up to C$2,000,000 through the sale of up to 13,333,333 Units (the “Offering”). This closed first tranche of Units represents approximately 50% of the total Offering. The Company anticipates closing its second tranche on or before October 15, 2022 , however, the Offering is not subject to a minimum amount of funds being raised, and there may be no second tranche closure.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of NFT Tech (the “Unit Shares”) and one warrant (a “Warrant”) to purchase a common share (the “Warrant Shares”). Each Warrant is exercisable at any time for a period of two years from the date on which such Warrants are issued and at a price of $0.30 per share, and are governed by the terms and conditions of a warrant indenture entered into between NFT Tech and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent. Pursuant to the warrant indenture, if the volume-weighted average price of its stock over 10 consecutive days traded on the NEO Exchange at or more than $0.60, the Issuer has the option to accelerate the expiration date of the warrants to a date that is 30 days from the date of written notice in the form of a press release or other form of notice permitted.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund the cash portion of the purchase price of the Company’s previously-announced acquisition of Run It Wild and for general working capital purposes.

The issued and outstanding common shares of NFT Tech are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the ticker symbol “NFT”; on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany, under the symbol “8LO”; and on the OTCPINK in the United States under the symbol “NFTFF”. The Warrants do not, and are not anticipated to have, a public trading market.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.

Follow us on social media:

twitter.com/nfttech
medium.com/@nfttechnologies

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to closing of the private placement; potential benefits and demands for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; continued employment of Run It Wild employees and the value of their experience; plans for accelerating growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contacts

Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman

Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (604) 800-5838

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Lightning Network Capacity Reaches 5,000 BTC

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Bitcoin Lightning Network
google news

The Bitcoin Lightning Network has marked another tremendous milestone. The total public capacity had surpassed more than 5,000 BTC for the first time in history, continuing along with the growing trend of 2022. This new milestone pushes further the capability and promise of the Bitcoin Lightning network. Just like always, there was a reason behind the big push.

Bitcoin Development Ramping Up

The continuous development of the bitcoin network has been a big part of why the digital asset remains so valuable today. Being the largest decentralized network in the space, there are always developers looking for new ways to leverage the offerings of the bitcoin network and push it further into the mainstream.

Lightning Labs is a development firm that continues to focus heavily on bitcoin development and was behind the new all-time high Lightning network capacity. The developer had expanded the channel capacity of River Financial and Loop, allowing for the network to be able to accommodate even more BTC. It also follows the introduction of the new Taro Protocol, whose code was posted for public dissection last week as Lightning Labs continue to expand the capabilities of the bitcoin network.

Lightning network reaches new milestone | Source: Arcane Research

The Bitcoin Lightning network is also becoming increasingly popular among BTC users. MicroStrategy, which holds a large investment position in BTC, made the news when it posted a job offer seeking a full-time lightning network engineer. Apparently, the firm is looking to build a Lightning network-based SaaS platform for e-commerce and enterprise use cases.

Taro Protocol, mentioned above, is working towards making it possible for developers to mint, send, and receive new tokens on the bitcoin blockchain. Take the Ethereum ERC tokens as an example. It will also expand the possibilities of NFTs on the bitcoin blockchain, as well as allow for the creation of stablecoins that are based on the bitcoin blockchain. 

Bitcoin Price Chart From Tradingview.com

BTC price settles above $20,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The Lightning Network is also increasingly featured in crypto payments services due to its speed. El Salvador had adopted the Lightning network to make it easier to pay with BTC in the country, and digital payment provider Strike raised $80 million in September to expand its Lightning network-based payment solutions for merchants.

Layer 2 solutions like the Lightning Network are also expected to be more important to the bitcoin network going forward. Cardano founder Charles Hoskison recently revealed that he expects the majority of BTC will likely exist outside the bitcoin network in the next five years and be wrapped in these Layer 2 solutions.

Featured image from Coindesk, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?
google news
  • NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. 
  • NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas.
  • The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. 

Near Protocol (NEAR) has struggled with the less bullish scenarios as many traders and investors are beginning to get fed up with the price action as the price fails to have a relief bounce against tether (USDT). Near Protocol has shown little or no glimpse of relief bounce as the price aims for a retest of its support region at $3. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, there are doubts about Near Protocol as the price isn’t as promising as others. (Data from Binance)

Near Protocol (NEAR) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart

Weekly NEAR Price Chart | Source: NEARUSDT On Tradingview.com

Most crypto projects have found relief in the new month, with altcoins such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.

The price of NEAR is not looking promising as it continues to move in its downtrend range despite attempting to break $6 and trend above this resistance.

Following a rejection from $6, the price retested its $3.5 support area. Since then, the price has struggled to recover and trend above this support level, with many traders and investors concerned about their NEAR positions.

The weekly price for NEAR closed bearish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a range price movement, creating mixed feelings as regards the recovery of NEAR. For NEAR price to resume its bullish trend, the price needs to break and close above $6.

Weekly resistance for the price of NEAR – $6.

Weekly support for the price of NEAR – $3.5.

Price Analysis Of NEAR On The Daily (1D) Chart

1665010896 876 Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom Is 6 Possible
Daily NEAR Price Chart | Source: NEARUSDT On Tradingview.com

On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding support at $850 billion ($850B); this has aided most altcoins, but not NEAR, which remains in a range-bound price movement with little price movement.

The current price of NEAR is $3.68, as the price remains below the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), unable to break above this region. The price of $3.75 corresponds to the 8 and 20-day EMA values acting as support.

A break above this resistance region could signal a little relief for the NEAR price that has maintained a downtrend for a long.

Daily resistance for the price of NEAR – $6.

Daily support for the price of NEAR – $3.6.

Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

National Debt of United States of America Surpasses $31.4T

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Bolt Cancels $1.5B Acquisition Deal Of Wyre Payment
google news
Bitcoin News
  • Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion.
  • US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates.

The global spread of the epidemic only caused misery for people everywhere. The fight against the deadly coronavirus brought home to millions of people the value of life and good health. More than that, however, individuals everywhere felt the effects of the global financial crisis, as seen by the rise in bankruptcy filings. The US National Debt is now reflecting the increased expenditure during the epidemic, which has affected several economies.

The national debt of the United States of America surpassed $31.4 trillion for the first time in its history, marking a watershed moment in American economics. The already skyrocketing prices and interest rates were exacerbated by this.

Early Signs of Global Recession

Recent estimates put daily debt growth in 2022 at $5.6 billion. Many people find this to be a frighteningly high number when considering the long run.

On January 1, 2022, the total owed by the United States was $29.48 trillion. Joe Biden, who has hailed his administration’s efforts to decrease the deficit this year, recently signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which tries to restrain price hikes that have been the highest in 40 years due to a range of economic causes. The latest debt data, though, have experts worried.

This year saw a number of important junctures in the development of the American economy. No, not in a positive manner at all. Recently, US inflation reached a 40-year high, another factor in the hike in interest rates. Even the crypto sector is facing a prolonged crypto winter with major currencies trading at yearly lows.

Recommended For You:

U.S Government Pushing Congress To Regulate Crypto Sector

google news
Continue Reading

Trending