Interview: Matthias Jabs – Scorpions
It is fair to say that no other German band in the history of hard rock/metal has had the success and global domination of the Scorpions. Since the release of their first album Lonesome Crow in 1972 the band has been on a mission to rock the masses, dare I say it, like a hurricane. And that they have done with studio masterpieces such as Virgin Killer, Lovedrive, Blackout, Love At First Sting and Sting In The Tail among others. They also have a reputation for being one of the world’s most energetic live acts which has been captured on live albums such as World Wide Live and Acoustica. Now add to that their latest project and most spectacular celebration of their career MTV Unplugged In Athens. To get his thoughts on the bands career, the success of Love At First Sting and the latest MTV Unplugged CD/DVD I spoke to lead and rhythm guitarist Matthias Jabs.
Rock Man: Congratulations on all that you have achieved over the past 4 decades, most marriages do not last that long, what has been the secret to your longevity?
Matthias Jabs: Yes, first of all I think it is the friendship between the members because you have to like each other if you share a tour bus for many months and so fortunately we all get along great and the chemistry is right. Then secondly, I would say it is the interest for music and in the end for success as well, everybody is very determined in this band and everybody wants to achieve a lot and more and I think that is a drive that keeps us going.
RM: You have just released on CD and DVD a new acoustic live recording, MTV Unplugged In Athens, you must be very pleased with the final product?
MJ: Absolutely, I mean it was, first of all it was a fantastic time to prepare all the arrangements, I went to Stockholm to work with our Swedish producers and friends, so three Sweeds and one German arranging 25 songs and it was a great pleasure to begin with, but to then rehearse with all the musicians and then to finally perform in Athens, a great theatre, great atmosphere, great climate too and it was the first time an MTV Unplugged had happened outdoors and in one of those spectacular amphitheatres looking down onto the city at night was just spectacular. Yeah we had a fantastic time and you know, musically it comes across very well, so yes I am happy with this product.
RM: You have previously released acoustic shows such as Acoustica, how does MTV Unplugged differ from that release?
MJ: Yeah we did Acoustica in 2001 and some of the songs are even the same because, first of all, the band thought “Let’s not do our most popular songs again” because we have various arrangements for orchestra, electric versions, of course, so we were very doubtful about it but in the end, you know?. The record company and the audience too convinced us we cannot do a show without Rock You Like A Hurricane or Still Loving You but it is a whole new approach, apart from the songs we repeated, so to speak, but they got a different arrangement anyway. But the idea was to write a few new ones, to mainly do songs we never perform live and many of those songs from the 70s, some from the 80s, some of the 90s are songs the band never did on stage and so this is a first and to the die hard Greek fans it was a surprise, especially since it takes some time until you recognize the song if it is not announced, because the arrangements are so different, so that was a surprise factor built in for them. I think it is worth while doing it even though we have done Acoustica before.
RM: What was it about Athens that made it ideal for this MTV Unplugged show?
MJ: First of all, we have probably the most loyal fans in the world that are from Greece, even though we have great fans around the world, but they are crazy about us, that is one thing. The other thing is we were imagining an amphitheatre right away, like those you find mostly in Greece, there are some nice ones in Italy too, but in Europe and then climate wise in September, where can you go outdoors where the chance of rain is like zero and the temperature is nice at night? And you know, we are talking acoustic instruments, you cannot have a big temperature drop, if like the sun is out in the afternoon, very hot, like in the fall, like the rest of Southern Europe and then at night it gets cold that messes up tuning and the very expensive guitars we have, we thought for the recordings the tuning needs to be stable. So all kinds of aspects, all of that ended up like Greece, they have all that, they have the nice amphitheatres, they have the climate and they have the great fans so basically, no doubt it was our initial idea and we stuck with it.
RM: There are a couple of interesting tracks in this set list, can you tell me a little bit about Delicate Dance, which has a real Pink Floyd meets Led Zeppelin thing going on and Love Is The Answer, a ballad featuring guitarist Rudolf Schenker on vocals.
MJ: Yes, the initial idea was that we needed an instrumental, we knew we have 23/24 songs, a very long set, acoustic guitars means no long guitar solos, so lots of things to sing for Klaus. So we thought we need an instrumental and percussion solo too have at least two breaks for him during the show so he can recover his voice for a little bit at least and it was also recorded back to back so we played 3 shows, the first 2 are recorded. So that was the idea and I was working on this instrumental, Delicate Dance and when it was finished everybody liked it so much they went “Yes, great” and Rudolf had also been working on an instrumental but he thought mine is better so he added some vocals to his instrumental [laughs] and then we had Love Is The Answer.
RM: If you talk about classic albums of the 1980s you can’t go past Love At First Sting. In 2014 you celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic album, do you have anything planned to celebrate this milestone and why do you think this album has become such a jewel in the crown of your catalogue?
MJ: I mean, it has the songs, it has the right energy, we were flying very high in the early 80s and some people say it was our most creative time like Blackout and Love At First Sting and you know, it is really the time we achieved headlining status and multi platinum sales and all that. Meanwhile there are out takes from those two albums and in early 2012 during the tour we took a break and we looked at those left overs, so to speak, and there is some very interesting material, so we completed those, we have them as basic tracks, you know, they did not have any written lyrics, they were just demos but very good ideas from that particular time. Meanwhile we have some basic tracks and we want to finish them, maybe towards the end of this year [2014] and release them in early 2015, because Rudolf founded the band in 1965 and named it Scorpions, when it was still like a school band, so if you take this as the beginning then all of a sudden, I know it sounds strange, but then we have 50 years of Scorpions and we could release those out takes next year.
RM: Love At First Sting has so many big songs on it like Bad Boys Running Wild, Rock You Like A Hurricane, Big City Nights and Still Loving You, at the time you were recording it were you aware you had something special on your hands?
MJ: Yes to a certain extent. Songs like Rock You Like A Hurricane, but you get feedback from outside, our agent in America was crazy about it when he heard it over the phone, and we hadn’t even finished it yet, and songs like Still Loving You or Big City Nights, but especially Rock You Like A Hurricane and Still Loving You, which turned out to be two of our biggest songs, people from the outside said “You have got something special there”. As a musician I cannot remember thinking that way ever, because if you are still in the process of recording and creating stuff you do not think that way, at least we don’t, we are just too focused on the songs and how to play them and sing them right and once the stuff is released you get a more neutral perspective and if it is successful you go “Oh now I understand why” [laughs] but while you are close to it you do not think that way.
RM: If I can take you back to 1991, you had a world wide hit on your hands with Wind Of Change, at the time, were you surprise by how wide spread the success of that song was?
MJ: Yeah amazing. I mean, first of all in the beginning the people from the record company came in, we did like a pre-listening thing in the studio and they said “yeah, alright but take that whistling thing off” and in America they edited it out [laughs] we did not even consider the song to be important it was just too different to everything else we had been doing. And then we played the first show of the European tour, right after the release in Brussels and a French TV team came over and filmed the song live with one camera and made a video out of it, without asking us and the song and the video went to Number 1 while we were in the States playing and we went “Oh, this is surprising” and all of a sudden the song just took off and we did not do anything for it. So obviously, you know, this is what a hit is all about and since you are from Australia, I have to mention it was even on the charts in Australia and we made the mistake of not going to Australia because we were already on the road and at the end of the tour it was like one of the longest tours we had done, like two and a half years, and then somebody said “Okay, now you can go to Australia” and we said “Oh, next time” and we didn’t and we still feel like it was the biggest mistake. Because that is missing in our career that we have never played in Australia, I think it is a shame.
RM: Out of all the albums you have recorded is there one or two that stand out as personal favourites and why?
MJ: My personal albums, I think Blackout is one of my favourites. Blackout and Love At First Sting, we mention those now they are my favourites, because it shows how the band went on from like, professional? Yes but you know? so and so successful, to you know? with those albums we made it big we have a different, we sound more, even though we sound young and energetic, we sound all of a sudden more mature, I don’t know if that is the right word, but we sound like world class all of a sudden. That is when we really took off in the 80s, I must also mention I like the album Sting In The Tail a lot which was released in 2010, our last studio recording, it is also an album where I am totally happy with, because I like every song and that is not the case on other albums.
RM: When you play your final show and put away your guitars for the final time how do you think the pages of music history will remember the Scorpions?
MJ: Definitely as the most successful international band from Germany, that is already a given fact. I do not see anybody who can follow us and because we are one of the very few bands that can play in almost every country in the world. Yeah, I think the most successful international band from Germany, rock band, comes to my mind.
RM: Again, congratulations on the release on MTV Unplugged In Athens, on behalf of everyone here at Full Throttle Rock I would like to wish you all the best for the future and many thanks for all the years of great music you have given to us.
MJ: Yeah, thank you so much.
Forex Broker Admiral Markets Review
Founded in 2001, Admiral Markets is a reliable broker, with market leadership and a modern and simple trading experience for its users. Admiral Markets is a globally recognized broker, with a large number of Australian and international clients, flexible trading account types, competitive trading conditions and comprehensive educational materials, they are an attractive choice for both novice and experienced traders. Admiral Markets has a close relationship with MetaQuotes software, which is the developer of the platform that is now the most recognized in the Forex industry, namely MetaTrader. This relationship allows Admiral Markets to build its own custom version for the platform, namely the MetaTrader Supreme Edition, which is compatible with both MT4 and MT5.
In addition, most Admiral Markets accounts get free access to the Trading Central feature—which provides independent market information and technical analysis—and they also trade cryptocurrencies with this company which is among the most lucrative among Forex brokers. Admiral Markets has put a lot of effort into helping novice traders start trading by publishing a myriad of educational articles, guides and webinars. For clients seeking active support, the MetaTrader Supreme Edition software provides users with chart analysis of Trading Central and analyst recommendations.
Admiral markets reviews are many and varied. These materials are divided into several sections, including structured courses, basic knowledge, and reviews on risk management and webinars that are often held. Admiral Markets provides free and structured Forex and CFD trading material called Forex 101. It is specially designed to teach beginners how to trade. This material contains nine chapters divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced stages, all taught by professional traders. This material covers everything in trading, from how to set up MT4 to how to manage risk. This material is a very useful resource for novice traders.
In order for a client to trade on the admiral market site, he must have an account which you can get by registering for it. Admiral Markets has three different accounts according to usage or experience. When used, we have demo accounts and experience, are under retail or professional requirements. Below, we have admiral, prime admiral, mt5 admiral, and invest admiral market trading accounts. Account designed for new clients with no experience at all in trading. Most of the clients who choose this account do not want to risk their funds until they are convinced of the concept. This account will allow clients to learn the basics in no time due to the use of real trading conditions.
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
