Liam Hendriks calls out gun laws after Highland Park shootings. ‘The access to the weaponry … totally needs to change,’ Chicago White Sox closer says.
The Chicago White Sox consulted with Major League Baseball on whether to play Monday night’s game with the Minnesota Twins after shootings at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park killed six and wounded more than two dozen others.
“There was a conversation with MLB and they decided that we would play,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It was considered.”
Asked if he thought that was the right decision, La Russa said: “I think the people that make a decision like that are very aware of the biggest picture, and if they say play, I think we’re supposed to play.
“I also know there are probably concerts going on tonight someplace and the whole city isn’t going to stop. But I know it was considered.”
The Sox did cancel the postgame fireworks show and scheduled a moment of silence before the game.
The organization also sent out a statement expressing sympathy for the families and friends of the shooting victims.
After the school shootings last month in Uvalde, Texas, the Sox and Cubs were part of an alliance of Chicago professional teams that donated a combined $300,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation. But the teams declined to include messages supporting stricter gun laws, as other teams such as the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays did.
The Sox made no mention of the need for sensible gun reform Monday, but closer Liam Hendriks made an impassioned plea for changes before the game.
“Unfortunately in this day and age, it’s becoming all too commonplace,” Hendriks said of the Highland Park shootings. “The access to the weaponry that is being used in these things totally needs to change. Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen because there are way too many people losing their lives.
“It’s not only about the people that lose their lives and the families of that, it’s the tragic (feeling) that goes throughout the entire community when people are concerned about leaving the house, about the day-to-day things like going to work or any number of these things.
“I don’t think enough is being done, and there are two sides that need to meet somewhere in the middle and figure this out. Too many people are dying, and it’s no excuse to be like, ‘I’m on this side or that side.’ At some point things need to be done or we’re getting to the point where civilization as you know it may be ending, just due to the fact there are two drastically different sides.”
Hendriks, who was born in Australia, said he is “baffled’ by American gun culture.
“That’s what America is known for,” he said. “There are a lot of things that are good over here, but you look at the news and it’s just a complete … I can walk into the stores as a non-American and buy a handgun in certain states. And that baffles me because I had to take a driving test when I came over here. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.”
Hendriks said a mass shooting in Australia in 1996 led to stricter gun laws and a significant decrease in gun-related suicides and homicides.
“You can get access to guns in Australia,” he said. “You can go through gun clubs. But there are a lot more stipulations, and protection isn’t a good enough reason to get a gun.”
Harris, director of the Secret Service concerned about Monday’s motorcade crash
Vice President Harris and the director of the Secret Service reportedly expressed concern about an accident Monday involving the vehicle Harris was traveling in after the agency initially withheld details of the minor collision, according to The Washington Post.
The motorcade was delayed transporting Harris to the White House after a vehicle driven by a Secret Service agent hit a tunnel sidewalk in Washington, D.C., but the incident, which happened in Foggy Bottom , reportedly recorded in an email alert to agency supervisors as “a mechanical failure.”
Harris was examined by medical personnel and deemed unharmed, but the damage to the vehicle’s tire was severe enough that the vice president had to be transferred to another vehicle to complete her transit to the White House, according to the report.
Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill that the accident resulted from a “minor overcorrection” when the driver hit a curb and that, although initial radio traffic suggested a mechanical failure, officers then reported the “additional relevant facts” to agency superiors. after Harris was delivered to his destination.
The incident, however, has fueled some concerns over the Secret Service’s decision to withhold information from the email alert. According to the report, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle was troubled by the lack of detail in the initial alert sent to document the vice president’s delay.
A spokeswoman told the Post that Harris appreciates the work of the Secret Service.
The Hill contacted Harris’ office for comment.
John Shipley: Twins’ long list of offseason issues starts with Carlos Correa’s contract
The Twins last held a piece of first place in the American League Central on Sept. 4, a tie with Cleveland after a 5-1 victory at Chicago. As the season came to close on Wednesday, that seemed like ages ago.
After tying the Guardians on that Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Twins finished their season 10-20 and, despite a 10-1 victory over the White Sox in Chicago, ended their season 14 games behind first-place Cleveland. It was a spectacular collapse for a team that had held at least a piece of the division lead for 95 days.
Only Luis Arraez was able to finish his race on top, going 1 for 1 with two walks and a double on Wednesday to finish the season batting .316 and edge Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the AL batting crown. He is one of many important pieces coming back next season.
Over the next week or so, there will be a narrative purporting that the Twins’ remarkable plummet — from first place to 10 games out in just 18 days in September — was deceiving, that the first-place team is still in there somewhere buried under a pile of rushed prospects and free-agent minor leaguers who pushed a wounded team over the finish line. There’s a kernel of truth there but don’t lose the plot. The Twins had their chances to pull away in the Central Division race and didn’t.
In retrospect, the series that comes to mind is May 30-June 2 at Detroit. The Twins had won 8 of 10 heading into a five-game series against the fourth-place Tigers, an ideal time to pad their division lead while the Guardians and White Sox were felled by injuries to key players. Instead, they lost 4 of 5 and only lost a half-game on their division lead.
But that lead steadily and inexorably dwindled until it was gone.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine have some heavy lifting ahead of them.
The first task is deciding whether to offer Carlos Correa a long-term contract, which became an even bigger issue for the Twins over the course of the season because a) Correa was really good, second on the team in batting average (.291), homers (22) and RBIs (64) while playing great defense, and b) the Twins had their worst non-COVID attendance season in 12 years at Target Field.
Correa, 28, can opt out of the rest of his three-year deal five days after the World Series ends and has made it clear he will because he wants a long-term deal. The rest of the offseason begins with that decision; they either have $35 million more to spend next year and need a stopgap shortstop, or they’re set at short for the next seven or so years and have solidified a lineup that proved potent when all the pieces were there.
If the Twins want to send the wrong message to fans they hope to win back into the ballpark, offering Correa an uncompetitive package — or worse, taking a pass — is the way to do it.
“More of the same,” fans will say. “That’s what the Yankees, Cubs and Red Sox do, not the Twins. They aren’t serious about winning.”
While it’s never quite that simple, it will be that simple for the Twins.
The organization might need to assess its dedication to limiting starting pitchers’ innings, which didn’t really work for them in 2022. Starters threw a combined 782⅔ innings, more than only Washington, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, and the bullpen’s combined 654⅓ innings pitched were third-most in baseball. But this is the kind of thing that tends to work itself out; if the starters pitch better (their combined 4.11 earned-run average this season was 20th in MLB) in 2023, they’ll pitch longer and the bullpen’s responsibilities will shorten.
More important, and probably most complicated, is the fact that the Twins have a major health and wellness issue. They sent players to the injured list 42 separate times this season and finished without their starting center fielder, right fielder, left fielder, second baseman, first baseman and three starting pitchers. There’s no use in rehashing it except to point out that a team that started the season with built-in off days to keep key players ready for crunch time was without Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff and Tyler Mahle injured at crunch time — and promptly fell apart in September.
If the Twins want to use injuries as an excuse for falling apart, they need to take a serious look at how they’re working to reduce them.
10 takeaways from a ‘very frustrating’ 2022 season for the Chicago White Sox, who finished 81-81 after high expectations
José Abreu perfectly summed up 2022 for the Chicago White Sox.
“Very frustrating,” Abreu said through an interpreter Tuesday. “We didn’t make the playoffs; that was our goal.”
The Sox wrapped up the season Wednesday with a 10-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“When you have this level of talent, it’s hard to be happy with not making the playoffs,” starting pitcher Dylan Cease said Saturday in San Diego. “But all we can do is retool in the offseason, work hard and come back next year.”
Here are 10 takeaways from 2022.
1. Predictions don’t always pan out.
The Sox were the popular preseason pick to win the American League Central.
A year that began with promise remained stuck mostly in neutral as the Sox hovered around .500 while the Cleveland Guardians pulled away with the division title. The Sox finished 81-81 — 11 games out of first place.
“There (are) always individual spots where you can improve upon,” general manager Rick Hahn said Monday. “Fundamentally, we lost our offensive approach. We need to balance out that offense a little bit better.
“You can say ‘baseball players’ or guys who grind at-bats more — I think a portion of it is getting some of these guys back to the approaches they had before. In the last couple of years, we had a pretty decent offense running from these guys. As well as improvements defensively and running the bases. There (are) areas to improve.”
2. Tony La Russa’s return didn’t end as he envisioned.
La Russa’s hiring was a surprise after the 2020 season, in large part because he hadn’t managed since 2011.
The goal in hiring the three-time World Series champion was to win big. It didn’t happen.
Health issues sidelined La Russa in late August, and he announced Monday he won’t return to the Sox in 2023.
“I am sincerely disappointed that I am leaving without the opportunity to finish what I was brought in to do,” La Russa read from a statement Monday. “I still appreciate the chance to come back home to the White Sox and leave today with many more good memories than disappointments.”
3. Patience at the plate is needed.
The Sox ranked third in the AL with a .256 batting average but were 10th in slugging (.387).
They didn’t walk enough, either, placing 14th in the AL with 388.
“The message was the same, if not very similar, to what was delivered in the past,” Hahn said Monday. “Frankie (Menechino) was hitting coach when we had three Silver Sluggers in 2020 and (ranked) fourth in the league in weighted runs created last year. There’s been success with this group, including these coaches.
“Why things deviated is something we’re going to have to spend a little more time talking through individually with the players, with the coaches and trying to get as objective a read as we can as to why we fell short. We’ve seen the talent perform at an elite level. It’s a matter of getting it back to that level.”
4. Injuries continued to pile up.
The Sox overcame numerous injuries to win the division last season.
They were hit hard by injuries again this year, but they were too much to overcome.
“I do think the odd offseason and short spring (due to the lockout) created a lot of problems for us,” Hahn said. “It created challenges for all 30 clubs, and we did not respond as well as others did and that’s part of the reason we’re here.”
Reliever Garrett Crochet was out the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in spring training. Aaron Bummer, Joe Kelly and closer Liam Hendriks were among the relievers to spend time on the injured list. The Sox began the season without starter Lance Lynn. Lucas Giolito got injured in the opener and missed a couple of starts. And Michael Kopech missed the final five weeks of the season.
Shortstop Tim Anderson, third baseman Yoán Moncada, catcher Yasmani Grandal and outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez were among the regulars to miss extended time. The injuries played a role in down years for Grandal and Moncada.
“You almost have to go player by player and injury by injury and decide what are we dealing with,” Hahn said. “Is this something that’s potentially chronic or going to influence their career going forward? And what can we do internally to prevent these kinds of things?”
5. The defense has to improve.
The Sox entered Wednesday’s finale ranked 28th in the majors with a .982 fielding percentage. Their 101 errors were the most in the AL.
That won’t cut it in terms of sustaining success.
“There wasn’t a lack of effort,” Hendriks said. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying. I think we ran into some bad situations that have cost us in those rankings.”
6. Dylan Cease elevated his game.
Dylan Cease’s slider was one of the best pitches in baseball.
“I was able to throw it multiple pitches in a row and multiple times through the order and it still held up,” Cease said. “For it to play like that, it’s really all I can ask for.”
Cease likely will be a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award after finishing in the top five in the league in several categories, including ERA and strikeouts. He had a record stretch of 14 consecutive starts allowing one or no earned runs and came within one out of a no-hitter Sept. 3 against the Minnesota Twins.
“Definitely a lot of improvements,” he said. “Got to give huge credit to (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz), (catchers) Seby (Zavala) and Yaz (Grandal). It was a good year.”
7. Some additions worked out, others didn’t.
Johnny Cueto far exceeded expectations after signing a minor-league deal near the end of spring training, finishing with a 3.35 ERA in 25 games (24 starts).
“It was the first time in the last couple of years that I was pitching pain-free, and that was a huge difference,” Cueto said Monday through an interpreter.
Shortstop Elvis Andrus arrived shortly after Anderson went on the IL and provided a spark at the top of the lineup.
There were mixed results in the bullpen, which was a focal point in free agency. Kendall Graveman had a 3.18 ERA, Joe Kelly had a 6.08 ERA and Jake Diekman, the only addition near the trade deadline, had a 6.52 ERA with the Sox. Hahn said the Sox were “disappointed” after not completing more moves at the deadline.
8. José Abreu found other ways to make an impact.
Abreu’s 15 homers were a career low. But he found other ways to aid the offense, finishing second in the AL with 183 hits and fifth in batting average at .304.
The 35-year-old is now a free agent.
“I’m hungry,” Abreu said. “I’m hungry for more baseball.”
9. Miguel Cairo made an impression.
The Sox went 18-16 after Cairo took over as acting manager on Aug. 30.
According to Elias, after Monday’s announcement of La Russa not returning in 2023, all the wins and losses since he left the team are credited to Cairo.
Hahn said Cairo will be among those interviewed for the opening.
“I feel really honored that they’re going to give me the chance to interview for the job,” Cairo said Monday. “We’ve got a great group of guys in there and I’m going to see what happens and go through the process.”
10. It will be an intriguing offseason.
After a year when a lot went wrong, the Sox have to figure out the best path back to the playoffs.
The focus begins with the managerial search. It also will be interesting to see the top priorities from a roster perspective.
“It was a disappointing year,” Hahn said. “We all need to get better in multiple facets. There needs to be operational and process /(improvements)/. Obviously manager and staff changes and personnel changes, we know that. My only point is, and it’s easy at the end of a disappointing season to say you’ve got to burn it to the ground. I think that’s not where we’re at as an organization.
“There’s a good amount of talent there. There’s talent that’s performed at an elite level. We’ve got to figure out a way to get them back to that level and augment accordingly.”
Jeff McNeil beats Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman to win batting title
With Jeff McNeil leading the National League and the entire league with a .326 average, the Mets opted not to play their infielder/outfielder, instead letting him rest ahead of the postseason matchup against the San Diego Padres. As it turns out, he won the batting title anyway.
Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers went 3-for-4 on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies to finish just one point behind him in the NL and the overall MLB standings. The Mets took a gamble on the numbers knowing Freeman would need to go 4-for-4 at minimum and it paid off.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Wednesday’s game against the Nationals that sitting McNeil was own his decision and didn’t want to leave the decision on to the player.
McNeil, a two-time All-Star, becomes just the second player from the Mets to win a batting title and the first since Jose Reyes in 2011. When Reyes won the award, he slashed .337/.384/.493.
A left-handed hitter who moves up and down the lineup, McNeil will finish the regular season with a slashline of .326/.382/.454 with nine home runs.
The player they call “Squirrel” ended the season on a tear, riding a 10-game hitting streak. He’s gone 20-for-43 (.465) in that span, with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and nine runs scored.
McNeil also made his second All-Star Game appearance this season. He represented the Mets for the first time at the game in 2019.
Aaron Judge gets first day off in two months, Aaron Boone finalizing playoff roster as Yankees finish season 99-63
ARLINGTON — Aaron Judge could finally rest Wednesday. After hitting his historic 62nd home run Tuesday night and pretty much eliminated from the batting title race, the Yankees slugger had his first game off since Aug. 3, sitting out the final game of the regular season.
But Aaron Boone and the staff still have work to do.
The Yankees got a home run from Jose Trevino, his first since Aug. 2 and just his fourth since the All-Star break. Also, Kyle Higashioka hit a RBI single in the 4-2 season finale loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday.
They won the American League East and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, but finished one game shy of their third 100-win season in the last five years at 99-63.
They have a chance to figure out some of their final roster spots and figure out how to set their rotation for the American League Division series during the five days following their regular season finale. For the ALDS, they will matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays or Cleveland Guardians
While Boone had said definitively on his weekly radio spot that Gerrit Cole was his No. 1 starter in the playoffs, that apparently isn’t set in stone.
“No, it hasn’t changed. I just want to make sure that’s the way I want to go,” Boone said before the Yankees finished off the season against the Rangers at Globe Life Field. “And we’ll finalize that here, probably over the next 24 hours.”
While Nestor Cortes (2.44 ERA in 28 starts) and Luis Severino (3.18 ERA in 19 starts) finished strong, Cole struggled with the home run down the stretch. He allowed 12 home runs over his last eight starts. After taking the loss Tuesday, on a two-run home run, Cole finished the regular season 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA and a 3.46 FIP. Jameson Tallion had a solid season as well, but could be the odd man out as Domingo German, who allowed four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings, will likely be in the bullpen. Boone said that they would likely decide their rotation within the next 24 hours, before they know who they will be facing.
“There’s a case to be made to wait and see who you are facing,” Boone said. “I’ll probably lean towards getting it set ahead of time so we can kind of build their routines now these next five days going into that, how we want it to happen.”
That’s not the only question the Yankees have to answer before they submit their playoff roster to the league on Tuesday.
“I mean how we want to line things up. Getting some answers to some questions for some injured guys. ‘Are they going to be in play? How many pitchers are going to go with as opposed to position players? 12,13, What’s the number there,’” Boone said of what the staff needs to still settle on. “So there’s a few spots kind of up for grabs that we got to work through.”
The bullpen has quite a few questions, the biggest being who will the Yankees close games with? Clay Holmes hasn’t pitched since last Monday (shoulder strain). He is “very confident” he could be ready for the ALDS. But, Holmes also posted a 5.79 ERA in his last 18 appearances. Aroldis Chapman, who has been wildly inconsistent all year, has a 6.75 ERA in his last nine appearances, while walking 10 of the 33 batters he has faced during that span.
Zack Britton, a long shot to come back from Tommy John and close this season, shut down his return and went on the 60-day IL with arm fatigue on Saturday. Wandy Peralta began throwing live batting practice this week and the Yankees are hopeful he will be back for the ALDS.
The Yankees have a number of players they hoped would be able to help them this postseason back in New York or at the alternate site of their Double-A affiliate in Somerset, N.J. rehabbing. Holmes threw for the first time since being shut down with the rotator cuff issue. Peralta is throwing live BP and Frankie Montas, who the Yankees acquired at the deadline specifically because of his success against potential playoff opponents like the Rays or Astros, just began throwing long toss. Matt Carpenter (fractured foot) is getting consistent live at-bats this week in an effort to get back and Andrew Benintendi (hook of the hamate bone surgery) has taken swings at a ball off a tee or coach toss for the last two days.
Jerry Vainisi, general manager of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX championship team, dies at 80
Former Chicago Bears executive Jerry Vainisi, the general manager when the team won Super Bowl XX in January 1986, died Tuesday at age 80.
Vainisi served as Bears GM for four seasons, promoted to that post by franchise founder and owner George Halas in summer 1983. The team confirmed Vainisi’s death Wednesday evening.
Vainisi remained in that role through the end of the 1986 season, and during that span, under the guidance of coach Mike Ditka, the Bears won 52 games and four NFC Central championships and put together an iconic season in 1985. They went 15-1 during the regular season, then steamrolled three opponents in the postseason by a combined score of 91-10 en route to their only Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1963.
Vainisi’s exit from Halas Hall came after the Bears suffered a 27-13 home loss to the Washington Redskins in their playoff opener after the 1986 season. After a 14-2 regular season, the Bears started Doug Flutie at quarterback in the playoff game. That became a hot-button issue at Halas Hall and was partly behind then-President Michael McCaskey’s push to replace Vainisi.
Flutie, whom the team traded for just 12 weeks earlier, had started only one game for the Bears before that playoff game and went 11-for-31 for 134 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions in the season-ending loss to the Redskins.
Before his tenure as GM, Vainisi was with the Bears for 11 years, serving on the team’s board of directors in addition to serving as controller, treasurer and in-house counsel.
After leaving the Bears, Vainisi spent three seasons as vice president of player personnel for the Detroit Lions before working in operations for what started as the World League of American Football and later was retagged NFL Europe. Vainisi was with the Lions in 1989 when they used the No. 3 pick to draft Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
In 2010, Vainisi was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. In 1999 he became president and sole owner of Forest Park Bank and also served as its chairman and CEO.
