NBA free agents: T.J. Warren off the board for Heat, agrees to join Nets
NBA free agents, with the NBA negotiating period now open. The signing period begins at noon Wednesday:
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Javon Carter (Bucks), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Andre Drummond (Bulls), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Gary Harris (Magic), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Danuel House (76ers), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Best available: James Harden, Deandre Ayton (R), Miles Bridges (R), Colin Sexton (R), Montrzel Harrell, Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder, Caleb Martin (R), Hassan Whiteside, Austin Rivers, Rodney Hood, Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker.
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper (R), Gorgui Dieng (agreed to terms with Spurs), Kevin Knox II (agreed to terms with Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays (R), Lou Williams, Delon Wright (agreed to terms with Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (agreed to terms with Celtics), Sam Hauser (agreed to terms with Celtics), Luke Kornet (agreed to terms with Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (agreed to terms with Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (agreed to terms with Nets), Goran Dragic (agreed to terms with Bulls), Andre Drummond (agreed to terms with Bulls), David Duke Jr. (R), Kessler Edwards, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (agreed to terms with Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Arnoldas Kulboka (R), Scottie Lewis (R), Cody Martin (agree to terms with Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (agreed to terms with Lakers), Tyler Cook (R), Malcolm Hill (R), Derrick Jones Jr. (agreed to terms with Bulls), Zach LaVine (agreed to terms with Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown, Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin (R), RJ Nembhard (R), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (R).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (agreed to terms with Knicks), Theo Pinson (agreed to terms with Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo (R), Vlatko Cancar (R), Bryn Forbes (agreed to terms with Timberwolves), Markus Howard (R), Davon Reed (agreed to terms with Nuggets), Austin Rivers.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (agreed to terms with Pistons), Carsen Edwards, Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder, Jamorko Pickett (R), Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (signed to play in Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (agreed to terms with Suns), Kevon Looney (agreed to terms with Warriors), Gary Payton II (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (agreed to terms with Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (agreed to terms with Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (R).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (R), Daishen Nix (R), Trevelin Queen (agreed to terms with 76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (agreed to terms with Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (agreed to terms with Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (agreed to term with Pacers), Terry Taylor (R), T.J. Warren (agreed to terms with Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (R).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (agreed to terms with Clippers), Amir Coffey (agreed to terms with Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (agree to terms with Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Mason Jones, Malik Monk (agreed to terms with Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (agreed to terms with Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver, Tyus Jones (agreed to terms with Grizzlies), Yves Pons (R), Tyrell Terry (R).
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (agreed to terms with Heat), Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin (R), Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo (agreed to terms with Heat), P.J. Tucker (agreed to terms with 76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (agreed to terms with Bucks), Serge Ibaka (agreed to terms with Bucks), Wesley Matthews (agreed to terms with Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (agreed to terms with Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (R).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (R), Josh Okogie (agreed to terms with Suns), McKinley Wright IV (R).
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark (R), Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Mitchell Robinson (agreed to terms with Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (agreed to terms with Thunder), Mike Muscala (agreed to terms with Thunder), Isaiah Roby, Paul Watson (R).
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (agreed to terms with Magic), Bol Bol (agreed to terms with Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (R), Gary Harris (agreed to terms with Magic), Robin Lopez (agreed to terms with Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (R).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (R), James Harden, DeAndre Jordan (agreed to terms with Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (R).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (R), Bismack Biyombo (agreed to terms with Suns), Aaron Holiday (agreed to terms with Hawks), JaVale McGee (agreed to terms with the Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (R).
Portland Trail Blazers: Keljin Blevins (R), CJ Elleby (R), Drew Eubanks (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (agreed to terms with Bucks), Anfernee Simons (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (R).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (agreed to terms with Warriors), Josh Jackson, Damian Jones (agreed to terms with Lakers), Louis King (R), Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (R).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (R), Danilo Gallinari (agreed to terms with Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (agreed to terms with Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (R).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga, Chris Boucher (agreed to terms with Raptors), Justin Champagnie (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (R), Thaddeus Young (agreed to terms with Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest, Juancho Herangomez, Danuel House (agreed to terms with 76ers), Elijah Hughes (R), Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (agreed to terms with Wizards), Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill (agreed to terms with Wizards), Raul Neto (agreed to terms with Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (signed to play in Spain), Cassius Winston (R).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
Column: Chicago White Sox end the 2022 season in fitting fashion — saving their worst for last
Whenever the Chicago White Sox players left their clubhouse this season to enter the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field, they were greeted by a sign on the door.
“NO PLAYER IS AS GOOD AS THE SUM OF A TEAM.”
That message was never more apparent than during the 2022 season, when the sum of the Sox parts did not add up to a winning year on the South Side.
We spent most of the last six months wondering when the Sox would come out of hibernation, listening to players and manager Tony La Russa insist they still had a shot at making the postseason in spite of the malaise.
Their one hot streak came after La Russa left the team for health reasons, but it proved to be short-lived and an 0-6 homestand against the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers sealed their fate. So a small crowd of a few thousand Sox fans showed up Wednesday on a gorgeous October afternoon to send off one of the most unlovable teams in recent memory.
They booed on cue during the Minnesota Twins’ six-run first inning and gave starter Davis Martin a Bronx cheer when he finally got the third out. When Vince Velasquez came on in the second and gave up a two-run single to make it 9-0, a fan tried to start a “Fire Tony” chant for old times’ sake.
The Sox went on to lose 10-1, ending their season at 81-81, a most apropos record for a team that wasted so much time trying to get to .500.
It may have felt like the biggest one-year drop-off ever after a 93-win season in 2021, but the 2007 Sox had an 18-win swing, going from 90-72 in 2006 to 72-90 under former manager Ozzie Guillén.
If there’s any silver lining from that sad history lesson, it’s that the Sox rebounded in 2008 to win the American League Central in Game 163, remembered as the original Blackout Game.
We don’t know how many of the current Sox will get a chance to redeem themselves in 2023 or if acting manager Miguel Cairo will survive the interview process for the job he was thrown into when La Russa left the team on Aug. 30.
“It’s going to be emotional,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “But you don’t know if we are coming back or if I am coming back. If it was (the end), these two years I got to meet really good people here. It’s going to be a little hard. It’s baseball, it’s a business and let’s see what’s going to happen in the offseason.”
Cairo thanked the media after his pregame session, showing the class he has exhibited throughout what had to be the most difficult month of his professional career. He helped the Sox get back in the race, then watched them go through an eight-game losing streak.
It was too small of a sample size to prove himself, and Cairo could not fix an unfixable problem. If he’s not back, he at least can leave with his head up, knowing he did everything he could.
Unfortunately, some of the Sox players can’t say the same. After the extra-innings loss to the Guardians on Sept. 20 virtually ended their chances, some of them seemed to iPhone it in the final two weeks.
One thing about the last day of a lost season is the fans who do show up are usually die-hards who came to say goodbye. It was disappointing to many that Jose Abreu decided not to play in what might have been his final game in a Sox uniform. Abreu issued a statement through the Sox explaining that he asked Cairo for the day off “to enjoy this game with him and have the manager’s perspective.”
Abreu sat on the opposite end of the dugout, so any enjoyment he experienced was far removed from Cairo.
But some fans still let him know they want him back. A ponytailed fan in the box seats behind the Sox dugout held up a placard with an alleged quote from Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on one side that read, “Abreu is not going to wear a jersey other than a White Sox jersey.” On the other side he wrote, “If Abreu leaves, so do I.”
“I think it’s just silly if you get rid of this guy,” said the 40-year-old fan, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s a bummer it’s even in the conversation. My heart will be broken.”
This Sox team didn’t really break fans’ hearts as much as it crushed their spirit. Many tried to keep the faith, but it was apparent by the All-Star break the mojo of 2021 was gone. La Russa, the most polarizing Sox manager since Terry Bevington, added to the frustration by condoning his players’ lack of hustle, telling some not to “push” it to avoid leg injuries.
“I don’t think we’re perfect, but I think we’re doing well enough,” he said in August.
Many didn’t agree, and that perception was lasting. The baserunning woes and poor coaching decisions continued through the final game. The Sox trailed 10-0 in the seventh when Carlos Pérez doubled with Romy Gonzalez on first. Third base coach Joe McEwing held Gonzalez as the crowd erupted in boos.
By the bottom of the ninth, fans sang Abreu’s theme song in hopes of a pinch-hitting appearance as he stood in the tunnel and listened. But it wasn’t happening. As he said Tuesday, he doesn’t like goodbyes.
The crowd was announced as 18,918, though less than half of the ticket holders showed up. It did put the Sox over the 2 million attendance mark for the first time since 2011, which was small consolation.
Now the focus will be on the managerial search, with the hot stove league heating up in mid-November.
The Sox have work to do to regain the respect of their fans.
There will be no easy fixes.
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-1) at Jets (2-2), on the road against a rival without Tua Tagovailoa
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-1) and New York Jets (2-2) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 game at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: Miami has not gotten its ground game going in the first four games of the Mike McDaniel era. The Dolphins rank 29th in the league with 277 yards rushing and 28th at 3.5 yards per attempt. They haven’t broken 100 yards rushing in any of their games this season.
Raheem Mostert, who has familiarity with McDaniel going back to San Francisco, seems to have a slight edge on Chase Edmonds. Mostert is averaging 3.8 yards per carry while Edmonds is at 3.0.
The Jets have not been bad in run defense. Their 3.7 yards per attempt against them is sixth in the NFL. They held the Ravens to 63 rushing yards and Bengals to 69 in their losses, but they actually allowed more in their wins (119 against the Steelers, 184 against the Browns). Quinnen Williams is solid for them at defensive tackle, and they have veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley at the heart of the defense, leading New York with 41 tackles in four games. Edge: Jets
When the Jets run: New York doesn’t have a scary running game either — 28th in total rushing (350 yards) and 22nd in yards per attempt (4.1). The Jets have two upstart young tailbacks, though, in rookie Breece Hall and second-year runner Michael Carter. Hall has the leg up early on this season, at 4.7 yards per carry to Carter’s 3.7. Veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, whom McDaniel and Jets coach Robert Saleh are both familiar with from the 49ers and made a Pro Bowl last year, was a key offseason pickup on the line.
The Dolphins have been above average stopping the run, and that’s even though they have given up a few long scampers, specifically against mobile quarterbacks, that have skewed the stats. Their 415 rushing yards against through four games actually position them No. 11 in the league. Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler are the key up front, and nose tackle Raekwon Davis is another week removed from his knee injury. Linebacker Jerome Baker and strong safety Brandon Jones are tied for the team lead with 27 tackles. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Tua Tagovailoa is out recovering from his concussion, and Teddy Bridgewater is set to make his first start for his hometown Dolphins. Bridgewater is an experienced backup who has 63 NFL starts to his credit. He’s 33-30 in those games, and the last time he filled in for an injured starter, he had a 5-0 stretch with the 2019 New Orleans Saints while Drew Brees was injured.
He said this week, “I honestly believe it’s the most firepower that I’ve ever been around,” in speaking of the playmakers he has at his disposal, led by receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards, and Waddle is sixth with 381. The Dolphins’ passing offense ranks third in the NFL.
Rookie first-round pick Sauce Gardner and fellow cornerback D.J. Reed will have their hands full. Veteran free safety Lamarcus Joyner, a Southwest Miami High and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, is coming off an immense game in the win over the Steelers, with two interceptions and four pass deflections. Quinnen Williams, rushing from the interior, has 2 1/2 sacks already, and rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has his 1 1/2. Edge: Dolphins
When the Jets pass: Quarterback Zach Wilson’s return from his knee injury may have provided a spark for the Jets against Pittsburgh, but he only completed 50 percent of passes, threw one touchdown and was intercepted twice. He was on the receiving end of another touchdown thrown by University of Miami alum Braxton Berrios, though.
Corey Davis, rookie Garrett Wilson and second-year standout Elijah Moore (a Western High and St. Thomas Aquinas alum) provide a formidable receiving trio. Tight end Tyler Conklin and running backs Hall and Carter get active in the passing game, too. The Jets actually rank right behind Miami, fourth in the NFL in passing offense. The banged-up Dolphins secondary will have its hands full as Xavien Howard and Keion Crossen’s health is a concern while Byron Jones is still not coming off the PUP list.
The Dolphins haven’t been able to get their pass rush going early in the season, but facing the Jets could provide the opportunity to get it rolling. New York has Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and George Fant as tackles on injured reserve, and Max Mitchell appears unlikely to play Sunday. Look for Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram and the Miami edge rushers to eat against the Jets’ backup tackles. Edge: Even
Special teams: If it’s not a kick return allowed for a touchdown, it’s a “butt punt” or a missed extra point. The Dolphins have had their share of special teams blunders in recent weeks. Berrios is always solid in the return game, too. As much talk as there was in the preseason about Miami using its stars on kick and punt returns, it hasn’t produced big special teams plays.
One positive for the Dolphins has been punter Thomas Morstead pinning opponents down with the help of his gunners. Kicker Jason Sanders is 5 of 6 with his one miss coming beyond 50 yards. Greg Zuerlein for the Jets is 7 of 8 on the year and has also missed an extra point. New York’s Braden Mann is averaging 45.7 yards on his punts. Edge: Jets
Intangibles: The Jets are rolling off their win over the Steelers and playing at home. The Dolphins are coming off the downer of having Tagovailoa go down the last time they played. Miami is also coming off the mini-bye of playing Thursday night the week before, so they had time to regroup. The Dolphins also have the psychological advantage of winning the past four in the rivalry series and eight of the past nine. The McDaniel-Saleh coaching matchup will be interesting as with the former 49ers assistants going against each other. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 27, Jets 20
37 dead, mostly preschoolers, in Thai day care rampage
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of children and teachers and then firing on more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.
The assailant, who authorities said was fired from the force earlier this year because of a drug offense, took his own life after killing his own wife and child at home.
A witness said staff at the day care locked the door when they saw the assailant approaching with a gun, but he shot his way in. In footage posted online after the attack, frantic family members could be heard weeping outside the day care, and one image showed the floor of one room smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.
At least 37 people were killed in the attack, according to police spokesman Archayon Kraithong. Another 12 people were wounded. At least 24 of the dead were children, mostly preschoolers.
“The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms,” a witness, whose name wasn’t given, told Thailand’s Kom Chad Luek television at the scene. “I didn’t think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.”
Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap. Police Maj. Gen. Paisal Luesomboon told PPTV in an interview that he was fired from the force earlier this year because of drug-related offenses.
In the attack he used multiple weapons, including a handgun, a shotgun and a knife, Paisel said.
Local police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapha told reporters that the suspect was a sergeant on the force before he was fired, and that the main weapon he used was a 9mm pistol that he had purchased himself.
“We are still investigating all of this and have to learn from it,” he said. “Today is the first day and we don’t have all the details.”
Police have not given a full breakdown of the death toll, but they have said at least 22 children and two adults were killed at the day care in the northeastern Thai town of Nongbua Lamphu.
Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries like the United States and Brazil, but higher than in countries like Japan and Singapore that have strict gun control laws. The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.
Last month, a clerk shot co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before he was arrested.
The country’s previous worst mass shooting involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was to travel to the town on Friday, told reporters that initial reports were that the former officer was having personal problems.
“This shouldn’t happen,” he said. “I feel deep sadness toward the victims and their relatives.”
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a Thai TV station. It is Kom Chad Luek, not Kom Chad Leuk.
Associated Press writers David Rising, Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul, Elaine Kurtenbach and Grant Peck contributed to this story.
Trouble in Barcelona, success in Brugge, goals
Matchday three of the Champions League group stage is over, giving fans plenty to talk about and more to look forward to. After an exciting third round of games, we asked our editors Sam Marsden, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens to answer some of our burning questions.
– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (US)
What caught your attention on day three?
Marcotti: Napoli hammering Ajax 6-1 away and the other teams expected to be perfect at this stage: Club Brugge, who are yet to concede a goal (take a bow, Simon Mignolet.) Manchester City’s Erling Haaland continues to score isn’t really news, is it?
Lawrence: What caught my eye was that we only saw two away wins this week in the Champions League, but they were amazing. First, Napoli’s display at Ajax and the humiliating result. Apart from Manchester City, no team currently plays better than Luciano Spalletti’s men. The second is Borussia Dortmund in Seville (4-1), where 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham once again distinguished himself with a special goal while wearing the captain’s armband. Sevilla boss Julien Lopetegui knew before kick-off that he was going to be sacked and Jorge Sampaoli would replace him, but he still took charge of the team for what was a terrible start.
Marsden: The surreal scenes at Sevilla – where Lopetegui took charge of the loss to Dortmund despite knowing he was going to be sacked after the game – and Club Brugge, especially their striker Ferran Jutgla. The Belgian side have nine points from nine after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Jutgla, a summer signing for Barcelona’s B team, scored one and made another, doubling his goal and assist tally in this season’s competition. Just four years ago he played against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey for Sant Andreu, who play in the regionalized fifth tier of Spanish football. On Tuesday he plunged Atleti into the real danger of an early Champions League exit.
Can Barcelona turn things around?
Marcotti: Of course they can. They weren’t great in the 1-0 loss to Inter Milan and only managed two shots on goal, but they were unlucky with the refereeing. And they have played two of the last three group matches at home. But I think they have to beat Inter at the Camp Nou, because you don’t want to go into the last game without controlling your fate, especially since – you assume – Bayern Munich will have already qualified when they host Inter.
– O’Hanlon: Ranking of each Champions League team this season (E+)
Lawrence: Tuesday was so disappointing from Barcelona, from a result and performance point of view too, that they can only do better at home next week. We’ll see a very different Barca, one that doesn’t just cross the ball around without a goal, one that involves striker Robert Lewandowski more. Will it be enough, especially considering all the injuries at the back? Maybe not. But at least you expect Xavi and his players to give themselves a chance to beat Inter… which they didn’t on Tuesday.
Marsden: Barca have shown enough in defeats to Bayern and Inter to suggest they can. They are a very different side to the one that left the Champions League in the group stage last season. Growing injury problems, especially in defense, could still derail them, but I still make them favorites to come out of the squad with Bayern. Their key fixture is Wednesday’s game against Inter at Camp Nou. Win that and they’ll be back in the driver’s seat to finish second, even if it could come down to a tiebreaker.
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland’s winner against Borussia Dortmund was a mix between Johan Cruyff and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
What’s your favorite goal from the group stage so far?
Marcotti: Oleksandr Zubkov’s volley for Shakhtar Donetsk against Real Madrid. It was a shot very well taken and a very nice goal. Was it the best goal of the tournament or even of the evening? No. But that gives me an excuse to mention Zubkov and Shakhtar. Here’s a guy who came through the ranks at Shakhtar who’s actually from Donetsk who got his start at a stadium that hosted Euro 2012 games and is now a pile of rubble due to the war in Ukraine. He’s a guy who left Shakhtar to play for Mariupol, which was razed during the war. And then he moved to Ferencvaros, Hungary, played there, settled there and when the war came and there was an exodus of players away from Shakhtar, he chose to come back and play for his childhood club. I know many suffer from “war fatigue” — believe me, it’s much worse for Ukrainians — but the story needs to be told.
Lawrence: I will choose Karim Adeyemi’s goal for Borussia Dortmund in Sevilla. Not for the goal itself, because it’s a slap, but for the incredible involvement of Youssoufa Moukoko just before. His first backwards sombrero movie is simply the most sublime thing you’ll see this week. He deserved to score (his shot was parried by Yassine Bounou on Karim Adeyemi) just for the magnificent touch that led to the goal!
Marsden: It’s hard to pick one out of Wednesday’s matches, let alone the group stage so far. Efforts from Bellingham and Lionel Messi immediately come to mind, as well as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Alejandro Grimaldo earlier in the previous weeks. But I will leave with the man of the moment: Haaland. The Manchester City striker’s goal against Dortmund wasn’t the most aesthetic, but it ticked so many other boxes: a late winner in a tight game, a goal against his former team, an incredible assist from Joao Cancelo ; and Haaland contorting his body into a nearly impossible position for someone with a 6ft 4in frame to allow him to karate kick the ball into the back of the net.
Velma in New ‘Scooby Doo’ Music Video Confirms Internet Claimed LGBTQ+ Status
CNN
—
It looks like Velma wants a same-sex boo in the upcoming HBO Max Scooby Doo Halloween movie.
Excerpts from the animated special “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” have been making the rounds on social media, with people using them to proclaim that the character is finally coming out as gay.
“OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LET GOOOOOO,”one person tweetedwith a clip showing Velma wide-eyed at a female character named Coco Diablo.
Other clips have also been circulating on social media, including one in which Velma tells fellow detective Daphne that she’s “crashing a lot of time” and asks for advice on what to do.
Fans have long believed Velma to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.
In 2020, director James Gunn said he tried to make the character “explicitly gay” in his script for the live-action movie “Scooby-Doo.”
“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script” (for 2002’s live-action “Scooby-Doo”), he tweeted at the time. “But the studio kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the filmed version), then nothing (the released version), and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”
Gunn wrote both the 2001 live-action film and its 2004 sequel, both of which starred Linda Cardellini as Velma.
In the sequel, actor Seth Green played Velma’s boyfriend and nothing in the film implied that she was gay.
Tony Cervone, supervising producer of the “Mystery Incorporated” series, posted on Instagram during Pride Month 2020 about Velma and the character Marcie in a Pride-colored photo.
“I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people representing this one. We made our intentions as clear as possible ten years ago,” the caption reads. most of our fans got it. For those who haven’t, I suggest you take a closer look.
CNN has reached out to Warner Bros., which like HBO Max is owned by CNN’s parent company, for comment.
“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” debuts on HBO Max on October 16.
3 numbers that defined the Chicago Cubs’ 74-88 season — including a record number of pitchers used — as critical roster decisions loom
For the first offseason in three years, the Chicago Cubs can prepare for normalcy.
No COVID-19-shortened season affecting evaluations and limiting pitchers’ workloads the following year. No lockout imposed by Major League Baseball to prevent front offices and coaching staffs from communicating and working with players for 4½ months.
The Cubs can build off the developmental strides they made, particularly on the pitching side, as they enter an important offseason for the direction of the franchise.
They ended the season on a high note Wednesday, blowing out the Cincinnati Reds 15-2 to cap a 74-88 season. They went 39-31 after the All-Star break.
“From my seat, you always want to point (out) that it’d be nice to be popping champagne at some point. That’s where we’re trying to get to,” manager David Ross said after the season finale. “But these guys are true fighters.
“I told them that after the game, they fought all year, a lot of adversity, a lot of change, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of guys making their debuts going through what it’s like to get through 162 games, and these guys fought all the way. I’m super proud of how they finished.”
The path back to the postseason took a step forward with the emergence of younger pitchers and improved internal pitching depth — which should continue to be a strength next season — as well as Ian Happ’s all-around consistency resulting in a career year and Seiya Suzuki’s encouraging rookie season.
But the talent gap between the Cubs and the top title contenders remains obvious. Spending money in the coming months is a must to supplement the current roster and the rise of their top prospects to the upper levels of the minor leagues. With the caliber of players available in free agency and the money the Cubs should be able to spend, fielding a postseason contender is a realistic goal for 2023.
“We’re at the back end of a season — not where we want to be,” Ross said Wednesday. “I still want to be playing, so that’s the way I reflect. I look at it like we’re going to be better really soon. Like, let’s hurry up and get there because I’m ready to play in October.
“I’m jealous of the teams that are going on to play, and I’ll have to watch that on TV. We’re almost there, but we’re not yet and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
In dissecting what went right and wrong for the Cubs in 2022, here’s a look at three numbers that defined their season.
42: Record number of pitchers used
For the first time in franchise history (aside from the 60-game 2020 schedule), the Cubs finished the season without a pitcher throwing at least 140 innings.
They needed 42 pitchers to get through the 162-game grind. That included nine who made their major-league debuts, three position players (Andrelton Simmons, Frank Schwindel and Franmil Reyes) and a single-season franchise-record 17 starting pitchers. The previous record of 15 starters occurred eight times, most recently in 2006.
Congratulations to anyone who can name every pitcher the Cubs trotted out to the mound this year.
The 42 pitchers ties the major-league record set by the 2019 Seattle Mariners and matched by the 2021 Baltimore Orioles and 2021 New York Mets. Injuries to starters tested the Cubs’ pitching depth as Wade Miley, Drew Smyly, Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks were sidelined for chunks of time.
The Cubs couldn’t overcome the rotation’s injuries during the first half of the season, at one point having Miley, Smyly and Stroman on the injured list at the same time in June. While the sport has evolved in recent years with how starting pitchers are used — namely limiting many from facing lineups a third time through and valuing multi-inning relievers in bulk, leverage spots to bridge to the back-end relievers — effective innings-eaters still have value.
Pitching depth matters only so much if it isn’t bolstered by top-tier talent. Acquiring a top-of-the-rotation starter should be among the Cubs’ highest offseason priorities.
98: First-inning runs
For all of their offensive shortcomings, the Cubs had a knack for jumping on starting pitchers early. They ranked sixth in the majors in first-inning runs scored.
Often those runs opened the scoring in a game. The Cubs scored first in 95 games this season, third in the majors behind the Houston Astros (98) and Mets (96).
The Cubs didn’t capitalize on their early scoring as much as they could have. They went 51-44 when scoring first, and when games were close late, they struggled at times to finish them off, going 26-27 in one-run games.
Some of those issues in squandering leads come down to experience. Few of the regulars in the lineup entered the year with more than a season or two of everyday starting experience.
3.33: 2nd-half staff ERA
This was the Cubs’ second-lowest ERA after the All-Star break since 1977, surpassed in the last 45 years only by the 2016 World Series champions’ 2.90 ERA. The rotation was especially nails over the final three months, posting a 3.33 ERA for the fifth-best mark during that span behind four teams who are in the postseason.
Adrian Sampson finished things off for the rotation with two runs (one earned) in 2⅔ innings Wednesday before exiting as a precaution because of right groin tightness.
Cubs relievers set a single-season franchise record with 656⅓ innings pitched, exceeding last year’s mark of 631. The bullpen produced plenty of whiffs, combining for 716 strikeouts to lead the majors while also setting a single-season team record. The next-closest bullpen, the Minnesota Twins, finished with 41 fewer strikeouts.
The organizational pitching talent is there and provides a solid jumping-off point for 2023.
