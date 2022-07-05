Connect with us

Blockchain

Peter Schiff’s Bank Suspended by Puerto Rico Regulators

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 months ago

on

By

Peter Schiff’s Bank Suspended By Puerto Rico Regulators
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News
  • Euro Pacific Intl. Bank Inc transactions will be on hold until July 7, 2022.
  • The bank failed to fulfill the net minimum capital requirements.

Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions  better known as Oficina del Comisionado de Instituciones Financieras (OCIF), has suspended operations at Euro Pacific Bank, owned by prominent Bitcoin (BTC) skeptic Peter Schiff.

Schiff’s predictions for bitcoin came true for his own traditional bank. When Schiff’s bank was shut down by Puerto Rico regulators for failing to fulfill the net minimum capital standards, customers experienced difficulties and lost access to their accounts after a subsequent account freeze.

Schiff tweeted that there is no proof of criminal activity at the bank.

No Evidence For the Criminal Activities 

The Puerto Rican banking regulator declared on June 30, a complaint and Cease and Desist Order, and a Temporary Order Designating Trustee have been issued against Euro Pacific Intl. Bank Inc. The financial authority of Puerto Rico has requested Euro Pacific Bank stop operations, following that the transactions will be put on hold until at least July 7, 2022.

Furthermore, Peter Schiff added that;

Criminal investigations are supposed to be kept secret to protect the innocent in case no evidence is found to bring charges. In my case the IRS illegally leaked the investigation to the media, which then convicted me of crimes there was no evidence to charge me with committing.

The OCIF explained that the order demands the suspension of Euro Pacific’s operations because of its apparent violation of the minimum capital requirements. Furthermore, the ruling imposes administrative fines of $765,000.00 on Euro Pacific for several violations of the laws and regulations enforced by OCIF.

Recommended for you 

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Top Cryptocurrencies by Price Surge in the Last Hour

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Top Cryptocurrencies By Price Surge In The Last Hour
google news
  • The top price gainers of the past hour are ENS, XRP, XEC, XLM, and ALGO.
  • ENS has increased by nearly 0.98% in the previous hour.

Let’s take a look at the top Cryptocurrencies of the Last Hour, in terms of price gain.

Top coins by price gain (Source: CMC)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

The decentralized name system, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) exists on the Ethereum blockchain. With ENS, users can buy human-readable names like “bob.eth” and link them to identifiers like addresses, content hashes, and metadata.

At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum Name Service is $17.58 with a one-day trading volume of $148,102,763. For the last hour, ENS has increased by nearly 0.98%. According to CMC, It has a circulating supply of 20,244,862 ENS coins. 

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL). XRPL is an open-source public blockchain launched by blockchain-based payment system Ripple in 2011.

XRP is currently trading around $0.5028, with a one-day trading volume of $2,628,693,769. The token has increased by nearly 0.93% in the last hour. Moreover, It has a circulating supply of 49,858,575,704 XRP coins.

eCash (XEC)

ECash (XEC) is a rebranded version of Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), which is a fork of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

eCash is currently trading around $0.00004281, with a one-day trading volume of $6,728,469. eCash is up 0.36% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 19,189.82B XEC coins. 

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM), also known as Stellar Lumens, is the native cryptocurrency of the Stellar network, which launched in 2014. Stellar is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized payment network.

Currently, Stellar is trading around $0.1196 with a one-day trading volume of $142,962,842. Stellar has increased by nearly 0.26% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 25,495,275,037 XLM coins. 

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is the native coin of the decentralized open-source blockchain ecosystem, Algorand, based on smart contracts. It runs on a pure proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus protocol.

The Algorand price is $0.3581 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107,008,528. Algorand has increased by nearly 0.25% in the last hour. It has a circulating supply of 7,015,124,161 ALGO coins.

Recommended For You

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cake DeFi Launches Ethereum Staking Service with 5% Returns via Singapore-based Nodes

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2022

By

Cake Defi Launches Ethereum Staking Service With 5% Returns Via Singapore-Based Nodes
google news

18 mins ago |