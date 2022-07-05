Safe Driving Tips For the Holiday Season

Pin 0 Shares

The holiday season is often quite a busy period for everyone and consequently it also makes our roads a much more dangerous place if you are not prepared and careful. While you can’t control other drivers’ behaviour, you can certainly control your own actions.

Designate Drivers

While it’s always great to have a few drinks with friends and family, it’s also extremely important to remember that driving drunk not only puts you and your passengers at risk of serious harm or even fatalities – it puts countless others at risk too. If you are attending Christmas drinks with friends or family, nominate someone to drive for the evening. Not only will you have a safe lift home, you’ll also know that your car is safely back in your garage without the increased possibility of break-ins or vandalism if it is parked in a quiet, unlit street.

If you’re taking a long trip somewhere in the car, that doesn’t mean that you can’t designate a driver in this instance too. While alcohol may not be a concern, sleep deprivation and drowsiness is also a killer on Australian roads. If you have someone to share the driving with, take your turn in blocks so that both of you can have equal rest periods to ensure you are fully alert behind the wheel.

Planning Your Trip

Many people often are faced with a long drive alone. Before you set off for your trip, take a look at how long the drive will be and if you need to stop for the night somewhere along the way. Trying to do a long distance drive in one foul swoop is often the reason as to why people have accidents on our roads at Christmas time.

Once you’re on the road, if you are driving solo and start to feel tired or drowsy, pull over as soon as you can. A powernap for 15 minutes may not seem like much, but could very easily save you from falling asleep at the wheel. While having loud music on and the windows down may seem like it will keep you awake, the only way to cure drowsiness is with sleep. If you do choose to pull over and have a nap, be sure to park well off the road, preferably in a signed rest area and ensure your car is locked, even if you are in it.

Keeping safe while driving over the Christmas period is about planning ahead, being prepared and taking a break when you need it. Although you may be in a rush to get to your family for the break, it’s much better to arrive later, but safely.