Security Camera

Dallas provides their customers with different types of DVR’s and cameras. Customers can select the DVR and camera to fit their application and budget. The DVR can be PC-based or standalone, 4-channel, 8-channel, 16-channel, or 32-channel. The cameras can be PT Z, box, IR, dome, and special cameras. In addition, Dallas has available, different kinds of cabling including coaxial cable, fiber optic, and modulator for customer’s environments and applications.

Dallas is a licensed installer with many years of experience in the CCTV industry. Our quality installations are performed by highly trained technicians. Their goal is to surpass the expectations of our customers. Studies have shown that 90% of CCTV system failures are the result of cabling problems. Dallas uses the most tested and time proven cabling techniques to assure the highest performance reliability for our customers.

The components we use are from successful manufactures who have been in business for years with very high quality professional products. So far, we have experienced an almost 0% failure rate on our DVR’s and cameras. In order for all customers to afford the CCTV system to protect their businesses and homes, we quote the prices with a reasonable and limited profit. That is one of the many reasons that keeps us growing in the CCTV system installation business. We also carry famous brand name products for our customer special needs.

With our strong background in computer and network experience, we can provide our customers with a complete CCTV system installation which includes the network/internet setup for your smartphone/tablet/PC remote monitoring through intranet or internet. Many CCTV installers only install the camera system not the network/internet setup for their customers. Therefore, the customers have to hire someone else to setup the network/internet for them.

