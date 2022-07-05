Seiya Suzuki’s inside-the-park homer highlights his return to the Chicago Cubs lineup, but they fall to the Milwaukee Brewers in 10 innings

In a new letter filed with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Judge Kathaleen McCormick says that’s still the game — for now at least.

In the letter, sent a day after news broke that Elon Musk would seek to seal the deal with Twitter on original terms, Judge McCormick makes an important observation: the lawsuit will continue to move forward unless one either party does something to formally change this.

“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, and neither party has requested a stay,” Judge McCormick wrote. “So I continue to move towards our trial which is due to begin on October 17, 2022.”

The bulk of the letter explores Twitter’s concerns over “allegedly flawed production of text messages and other instant messages to and from Elon Musk.” In other words, Twitter thinks some key conversations haven’t been returned to Musk’s trove of texts last week with a long list of Silicon Valley hotshots. Thus, Twitter wants to force the billionaire to spit out all relevant messages from January 1 to July 8. Twitter went so far as to accuse Musk of intentionally removing or withholding “damaging posts”. Judge McCormick heard arguments on this specific subset of the larger drama on September 27.

Apparently, this includes messages that may have been sent through encrypted messaging apps.

“With respect to Signal, Plaintiff submits that Musk sent or received Signal messages during the relevant period and that their deletion or non-production amounts to sanctionable spoliation,” McCormick writes. She then orders Musk’s team to provide a full copy of her phone records in a format that’s easier to search and sort.

Judge McCormick is also ordering the Musk camp to produce a set of 19 texts between Musk and his attorney Alex Spiro — the same attorney who received an anonymous tip from a Twitter insider via ProtonMail. She also mentions some texts between Musk and Oracle founder Larry Ellison coordinating to set up a call, and the timeline matches Musk’s announcement that the deal was “temporarily on hold.”

There are even more holes in the communications Musk’s team handed over, Judge McCormick wrote.

“Defendants did not produce any text messages from Musk between May 24 and May 30, or between June 1 and June 7. These periods were material to the dispute between the parties, and I share Plaintiff’s concern that Musk did not produce any responsive text messages from these periods. periods,” she wrote, noting that Musk uses other chat services, including Signal, particularly for “personal financial matters.”

“With respect to Signal, Plaintiff argues that Defendants’ failure to produce Signal messages (other than a screenshot discussed below) suggests that Musk deleted relevant messages that he was obligated to keep,” writes McCormick.

The third-party discovery revealed that Elon Musk had also corresponded with investor Marc Andreessen via Signal – the venture capitalist contacted Musk on April 25 with interest in becoming a Twitter financial partner. When the Twitter team discovered that Musk was talking about key elements of the deal via Signal, they pointed out that this made it more likely that other key conversations were also happening on the encrypted app.

Musk said in an affidavit that he did not recall using the Signal app to talk about the deal other than his conversation with Andreessen. But the discovery revealed another example of Musk using Signal to talk to his adviser, Jared Birchall. It’s unclear when these relatively common Signal messages were sent, but it’s suspicious enough that Judge McCormick said it “seems unlikely” that these two exchanges were the only times Musk used the app.

“At this stage, it is not clear to let me know if redactions occurred when defendants were required to retain records,” McCormick wrote. “If the defendants deleted documents after being required to preserve them, a remedy is appropriate, but the appropriate remedy is unclear to me at this stage.”

Since the evidence is not yet clear, McCormick will not comment on that issue until a pending post-trial briefing.

Musk’s lawyer says he never spoke to Twitter whistleblower Mudge

In his second termination notice to Twitter, Musk leveraged whistleblower complaints from former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko to justify the withdrawal from the agreement. Like Musk, Zatko claims that Twitter hides information from its investors.

Twitter lawyers have speculated that Zatko may have anonymously contacted Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, in a mysterious anonymous email sent on May 6, which has been discovered. McCormick said that because Musk relies heavily on Zatko’s new disclosures, Twitter has the right to determine whether he had any prior contact with Musk or Musk’s team that hasn’t been disclosed.

Shortly after Judge McCormick filed her letter today, Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, submitted a two-page affidavit addressing those concerns.

In the affidavit, Spiro states that he does not recall reading the May 6 email when he received it, as he receives numerous anonymous emails about Twitter every week.

“It is not my habit to review these emails, and the May 6 email did not stand out in any way,” Spiro wrote. “Reading it now, the May 6 email appears to be from someone seeking to ‘support’ [] Elon’s Twitter transition asking for a job.

Spiro said he did not reply, forward, print, save or communicate with anyone about the email. To date, he says he has not attempted to contact the person behind the email.

“I can confirm that I have never met or communicated with Mr. Zatko, nor communicated with Mr. Zatko through any intermediary,” Spiro added. “I had no knowledge of the existence of his whistleblower complaint, or the allegations contained therein, prior to August 23, 2022.”

As of now, Judge McCormick has ruled that Twitter can continue to search for evidence of contact between Zatko and Musk’s team. Camp Musk is also expected to provide all requested documents on this by Friday.

Why Musk’s sudden change of heart?

It came as a surprise to many yesterday when Elon Musk suddenly reversed months of legal battles to say he was just going to pay up and buy Twitter. But this deviation is not as random a decision as it seems.

In his letter to Twitter, filed with the SEC, Musk says he will proceed with the purchase of Twitter as promised, but only if the Chancery Court “adjourns the trial and all other proceedings relating thereto pending such close. or a new order of the Court”. .”

Twitter thinks Elon Musk is hiding something. Musk won’t prove he’s not hiding anything. What is a test for? He makes you reveal what you hide, under oath. If Musk was really using Signal to talk about making this deal and walking away from it, it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe there’s something he doesn’t want Twitter or Judge McCormick to know. However, Musk is known to change his mind often, and since the reasoning behind his actions isn’t transparent, there could be other elements at play.

Elon Musk was due to be deposed last week, but he was able to delay the trial, citing potential exposure to COVID-19. If nothing major changes, Musk’s deposition will now take place on Thursday and Friday, which means he will have to testify. But if he’s so adamant that he doesn’t want to take a chance on oath, then… prepare for some weekend mayhem.