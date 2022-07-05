Finance
The Concept of a Higher Power for Adult Children
INTRODUCTION
Seeing, as has often been said, is believing. Because God or a Higher Power of a person’s understanding is invisible, however, this adage contains a limitation. What cannot be seen, yet exists, can only be channeled through faith, perhaps prompting a new philosophy-that is, what a person can see does not necessarily require belief, but what he cannot does.
The first applies to aspects of the finite, physical word, while the second applies to the infinite, spiritual one. Yet it is about the latter that the brain, with its equally finite, physical limitations, poses the greatest obstacle.
For adult children, who may have been shattered by an abandoning, abusive, alcoholic, shaming, controlling, and dysfunctional upbringing, and often views a Higher Power as another parent-representing authority figure, this is an additional obstacle to this belief/faith parameter. Yet, threshold to recovery in any twelve-step program is the necessity of the very difficult-to-achieve belief, as expressed by the second step: “(We) came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.”
This only begs the question: what if they do not? That very aspect can become the fulcrum upon which a twelve-step program will teeter towards success. This article examines the obstacles to the understanding of God and who, without distortions and misinterpretations, He really is.
HIGHER POWER OBSTACLES
Transitioning from a life pf parental abandonment, abuse, and alcoholism, which breeds personal darkness and doubts that a Higher Power exists when He was most needed, is no easy task. Its very difficulty is expressed by the third step, which states, “(We) made a decision to turn our will and our lives over to the care of God as we understood God.”
“Those (last five) words are a gateway to a life of exploration, awakening, and connection to a Higher Power to each of us,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (World Service Organization, 2006, p. 79). “These words guarantee that each ACA member is free to choose a Higher Power, who is available and personal to the individual.”
That choice may be free, but numerous upbringing-bred obstacles, distortions, and resistances render it difficult to conceptualize what that Higher Power may be.
Childhood wounds, unless dressed and addressed, run deep, and those resulting from the “triple-A dichotomy” of abandonment, abuse, and alcoholism caused the soul rupture from self, others, and God. Like a tare, it must be sutured so that these disconnections can be reversed.
The disease of dysfunction warps the soul, stripping it of its intrinsic endowments, such as and particularly love.
Physically, psychologically, neurologically, and emotionally undeveloped, a child subjected to such an upbringing, devoid of all tools and resources, is completely dependent upon his parent or primary caregiver, whom he views as a flawless, God-equivalent representative who would never harm, betray, or abandon him unless he deserved it because of his believed lack of worthiness and love. As such an equivalent, he misbelieves that God himself is cast in the same image.
“… Many of us transferred the traits of our parents onto God,” the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook continues (ibid, p. 219). “We projected our abandoning parents onto a Higher Power, believing that God was vengeful or indifferent. Even if we thought God was love, many of us scarcely wondered if He truly cared or listened.”
Restimulated, but seldom understood anxieties, fears, and traumas, which return a person to a powerless time, even later in life as an adult, such a person views-albeit through distortions bred by the lack of understanding about his parent’s sometimes detrimental actions-as “authority figures” or displaced primary caregiver representatives.
During detrimental childhood times, God may have seemed to have been just as abandoning and absent as the parents who caused a child’s plight, sparking a later-in-life fear of rejection.
“As children of alcoholics, we internalize parents who are filled with rage and self-hate and who have projected their feelings on to us,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (ibid, p. 89). “We carry this negative view of ourselves, feeling insecure and frightened by our own self-rejection and of being rejected by others.”
God can certainly be considered one of those “others.”
Unable to protect himself, combat, or escape exposure to deficient, potentially damaging parents, the child spiritually flees within, tucking his true self into a protective, inner-child sanctuary, remaining mired at the time of his initial trauma, arresting his development to the degree that he internally still feels like a child, but outwardly appears like an adult, and replacing it with a false self, or the ego. As an ingenuine construct, it can neither connect with others or God in a meaningful way. Dichotomous, this necessary, but most likely subconscious split results in continually conflicted states throughout life, unless corrective, intervening measures are introduced, as the “child” side of the self clings to its sanctuary for safety and protection and the “adult” side seeks to pursue a standard life of education employment, and relationships. The tug-of-war rages for decades beyond the person’s understanding.
Seeking to function as an adult child, the person, expecting the same circumstances and behaviors of others he experienced with his parents, unknowingly adopts brain-rewired survival traits, including a fear of parent-representing authority figures; the need for approval; a loss of true identity; fear of anger and criticism; adoption of a victim role; a disproportionately high sense of responsibility; the inability to stand up for or defend himself; feelings of embarrassment or guilt when the person is able to do so; a disconnection or dissociation from feelings; habitual self-criticism and harsh self-judgment; a deep-seated fear of abandonment; frequent reactions, causing childhood regression; and controlling to create a false sense safety and mastery in times of extreme insecurity.
Control, along with all of these survival strategies, hinders a connection with a Higher Power.
“… Powerlessness includes the development of our survival traits that blocked us from a meaningful relationship with God,” advises the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (ibid, p. 219).
While autonomy and independence outwardly project capability to others, they equally serve as Higher Power interferences.
“We… learned that our compulsion to control ourselves or others was a major stumbling block in our ability to let God help us,” according to the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (ibid, p. 219). “Many of us exposed our façade of self-sufficiency for what it was: a camouflaged isolation in which we were terrified of asking for help. We are hiding in plain sight from ourselves and others.”
Control removes the reigns from God and places them entirely in the hands of the adult child.
Abandonment, which is a form of disconnection, breeds detachment disorders-or the inability to trust, bond, and love others-above all and especially God.
Parentally patterned, He is viewed on varying levels of consciousness as a force who administers pain and punishment based upon the accumulation of a person’s errors, flaws, wrongs, inadequacies, and sins, and to an adult child, this list is very long indeed. As retaliation, these sufferings are inflicted as deserved penances, he believes.
“I struggled a lot with the third step because I had confused my violent and shaming father with God,” one Adult Child of Alcoholics member shared. “I thought God was a super powerful being living in the far reaches of outer space, keeping score of all my bad thoughts and actions. I had a ‘gotcha God’ whom I believed would ‘get me’ for my imperfect behavior.”
Because God is often associated with organized religions, any detrimental experiences with them prompts further disconnection.
ABSENCE OF LOVE
Recovery begins with surrender to a Higher Power, whose understanding widely varies from nonexistence to the traditionally religious Creator, and both the intermediary between the person and this concept is the soul within. It came from God, is an extension of God, and is thus a part of God. But the disease of dysfunction warped it of its intrinsic love, deluding the person into believing that God’s essence is the same as the distortion and, in its extreme, the same nonexistence as the disconnection.
Parental love, equally a demonstration of what came to be perceived as a Higher Power, may have been available in varying degrees, demonstrated in ways that were misconceptions, or altogether absent, especially if the caregiver himself was altogether absent in physical, emotional, and spiritual ways.
How, one can only ask, can a person who enters twelve-step recovery, believe in and feel the essence of his Creator when the essence of his creation, his soul, has become so diminished and doused in darkness that it no longer bears any resemblance, feeling, or connection to his Source?
Adult Children of Alcoholics fellowship founder Tony A. once stated, “The adult child personality is a personality which doubts God or cannot believe the unseen, but which seeks God who is unseen.”
Since that seeking-if not surrender to-is integral to adult child recovery, just what is He like?
THINKING PROCESS
Understanding the existence and essence of a Higher Power first necessitates the understanding of a person’s thinking process.
Man relates, interconnects, and pieces together his brain-stored knowledge and experience, deriving conclusions he believes are true, valid, and complete, based upon the “pieces” he is able to assemble into that final picture. He may not question this truth, because he does not have any other facts with which to work, leading to the dilemma that most people undertaking this process believe that they have the cornerstone of truth.
Added to this conundrum, particularly for an adult child, is the distortions, fears, and traumas he uses, amassed after an alcoholic upbringing. Those from stable, loving homes, for example, conclude that people can be trusted. Those from chaotic, abusive ones conclude that they cannot be. But they do not question this “truth.” They have, after all, learned what they lived.
Yet, understanding a Higher Power requires realization that there are two types of knowledge-that is, that stored in and accessed from the brain and that which flows to and through the soul, despite the fact that the person cannot pinpoint why he suddenly “knows” something, especially if he has had no experience with it. It may defy logic or reasoning.
The latter is a flow from God, who is the Source of all and can thus be considered to be knowledge.
That which is not seen or understood requires additional elements-belief and faith. Housed in finite, physical, temporary form, a person cannot understand or even fathom infinite, spiritual, eternal matters, but upon release from these constraints will instantly understand all. Belief and faith, in this respect, can be considered “delayed knowledge” or “understanding placed on hold” until that time.
Left with his restrictions, man cannot necessarily understand God.
“Thus, it is deemed that the wisdom of the word is deemed foolish, because what is impossible to nature, it judges to be impossible to God,” according to Anton C. Pegis, ed., in “Introduction to St. Thomas Aquinas” (Random House, 1948, p. 232).
THEOLOGY
Although numerous fields of study, from medicine to psychology, facilitate the understanding of earthly aspects, they do not necessarily aid in the understanding of God and the eternal realm because of their physically-based restrictions. Theology, on the other hand, transcends them.
The way an airplane is unable to fly without two wings, the understanding of and connection with a Higher Power similarly requires the two aspects of reasoning and faith.
Philosophy, belong to the first, employs reason, discussing and explain, by examining thought processes and numerous angles, a person’s understanding and beliefs. Its limitation is that it cannot explain what it cannot physically detect.
Theology, belong to the second, is the field that transcends philosophy, requiring faith that both transcends comprehension and delays its full conceptualization until pure, physically-separated spirituality is attained. What is not known in corporeal form can only be explained by God’s revelation, touching the soul He created, which can be considered a person’s shared essence with Him.
Because he cannot see eternity, he has no conceptualization of its realm and does not even have the vocabulary to describe and explain it in his limited physical form. Only revelation can provide glimpses of what awaits him.
“It was necessary for the salvation of man that certain truths, which exceed human reason, should be made known by divine revelation… ,” according to Pegis (ibid, p. 4). “Therefore, in order that the salvation of man might be brought about more fitly and more surely, it was necessary that they be taught divine truths by divine revelation.”
Reason and faith may, at times, seem to oppose one another, but after the soul’s release from its physical restrictions, all will be revealed and make instantaneous sense to it, particularly because nothing in finite form can understand God, who is infinite in nature. There may be more logic to this reality than first appears apparent: why would a person who was created, know more than the entity that created him? How, similarly, can the brick layer know more than the architect who designed the building?
Theology can be considered the “divine science,” which surpasses “speculative science.” While the latter derives its “certainty” from the light of human reason, which is imperfect and can certainly err in numerous ways, the former emanates from the divine light, which is perfect and cannot err, and thus transcends all human reasoning. Although the goal of the former is understanding and perhaps the unraveling of puzzles God has pieced together through creation, the goal of the later is ultimate understanding of the Creator, along with eternal existence, being, and blessing.
TENETS OF UNDERSTANDING
Understanding God and eternity requires several shifts in perspective.
God, as Creator, first and foremost, can be considered the first effective cause, and everything He created from His sheer word can be considered His effects. Cause, in this case, will always be higher and first in order than any of its effects.
All souls were created by God. Since He is spiritual and eternal, so, too, are they, despite their temporary, physical form pause.
Because they are eternal, which is a state devoid of all matter, energy, space, and time, as known and experienced in the finite, physical world, they harness time to separate events, yet all of them, despite utter illogic, occur simultaneously.
Any understanding of God requires a shift from the physical brain, with its inherent restrictions, to the soul, with its lack of them. Interpretation can therefore only be enhanced by relinquishing literal understanding in human form.
Finally, understanding requires the imagined separation of the soul from the physical body in which it is housed-that is, from a human being to a spiritual being.
“We must conclude… ,” according to Pegis (ibid, p. 284), “that the human soul, which is called intellect or mind, is something incorporeal and subsistent.”
EXISTENCE AND GOD
For many, not the least of whom may be shattered adult children, God’s very existence is questioned.
Yet His existence can be demonstrable by the cause-and-effect model. Because people, the effects, are better known and hence demonstrate, it may be easier to understand His existence, since they can be traced to the cause, God himself.
“If,” according to Pegis (ibid, p. 24), “the effect exists, the cause must pre-exist. Hence, the existence of God, in so far as it is not self-evident, can be demonstrated from those of His effects, which are known to us.”
Both Pegis and the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook speak of an original first-cause entity. In the former case, “… Some intelligent being exists by whom all natural things are directed to their end, and this being we call God (ibid, p. 27); and “(The reparenting) process allows us to see our biological parents as the instruments of our existence. Our actual parent is a Higher Power, whom some of us choose to call God (op. cit., p. 590).
SIMPLICITY
Simplicity implies a lack of parts or composition of elements. God, the initial eternal being and the Source to whom everything can be traced, whether it be the souls or the physical manifestations that support their temporal life, is both absolute from and absolute being, devoid of any composite aspects or elements. In this respect, He is simple.
He is strength and not comprised of anything weak. He is light and not comprised of anything dark. Since He is not a composition or combination of form and matter, he is not comprised of any quantitative parts. His essence does not differ from His being.
As the first being, He is not the effect of himself as cause. Only man falls into this category.
GOODNESS
Although the concept of goodness may have numerous meanings and measurements on the earthly plane, its definition in reference to God hinges upon beingness, connection to Him, and therefore similarity. Goodness and being are the same, but only differ in idea.
“… Every creature of God is good, and God is the greatest good,” according to Pegis (op. cit., p. 38). “Therefore, everything is good.”
Since the world seems overabundant with “bad” and evil, it may be wondered from where they came and who or what created them. But the answer here is the relativity and likeness to God, who is only good, and the bad or evil that separation causes.
If there were only a single, original temperature, such as warmth, it could be said that cold is the absence and opposite of it. Similarly, bad is the absence or opposite of good, which is God, and results from separation from Him, through sin, channeled through the use of free will.
“No being is said to be evil… , but only so far as it lacks being,” advises Pegis.
Because God is good, seeking him indicates that desire to be like and ultimately return to the He who created.
“… Everything seeks after its own perfection, and the perfection and form of an effect (the person) consist in a certain likeness to the agent (God), since every agent makes its like,” according to Pegis (ibid, p. 46).
God only created those who are like Him, not unlike Him, and the degree of their seamless connection with Him increases that likeness through beingness. Beingness here is equivalent to goodness.
INFINITY
Although it is difficult, if not impossible, to truly understand the concept of infinity in finite form, God is, nevertheless, boundless and eternal. Further complicating this concept, perhaps, but evident in every physical creation, is the fact that something infinite can become finite in form. That that form is additionally temporary, only proves that something finite is ultimately infinite, as it returns to its original state.
“Matter is made finite by form inasmuch as matter, before it receives its form, is in potentiality to many forms; but, on receiving its form, it is terminated by that one,” Pegis explains (ibid, p. 54).
Clay, to use an analogy, can be molded into an innumerable number of forms, from pottery to tools, but becomes finite in the form it eventually assumes. If the item is then balled back up and placed in the amorphous lump from which it came, it returns to its state of infinite potential.
UNITY
Despite the obstacle of understanding, the unseen-that is, God and the souls He created-and the seen, such as physical matter, and conceptualizing how they can originate from the same Source, there is unity in all, because of the Source or origin they share. Limited human logic and reasoning render it difficult to understand this reality and God’s ability to create by his sheer word was not given, as a capability, to man.
GOD IS ONE
That God is one can be concluded from three aspects.
1). His simplicity.
2). The infinity of His perfection.
3). The world’s unity.
Toward this last aspect, St. Thomas Aquinas offers two thoughts.
1). “For all things that exist are seen to be ordered to each other, since some serve others,” (Pegis, ibid, p. 67).
2). “Since… what is first is most perfect, and is so per se and not accidentally, it must be that the first which reduces all into one order should be only one. And this is God,” (Pegis, ibid, p. 67).
VISIBILITY
Because sight is the most prevalently used of the five senses, and those who firmly believe in a Higher Power or have at least embarked upon a path to understand Him strive to employ it, it is both natural and logical that they seek, if not need, to see Him. This, in essence, causes one to wonder: can the created see the Creator?
While the answer may be an unsatisfactory yes or no, there are aspects which point to one or the other. This act and intention firstly depend upon intellectual comprehension and secondly beatitude, which can be considered a rise of the soul toward its Source.
Offering what may be more confusion than explanation, St. Thomas Aquinas states, “What is supremely knowable in itself, may not be knowable to a particular intellect, because of the excise of the intelligible object above its intellect.”
The sun, as an example, may be extremely visible, but its true magnitude cannot be absorbed or understood because of the finite capability of the eyes. So beyond their ability is it, that they may actually be blinded by the excess of light.
Although man’s souls were created by God and thus bear His image, they hardly contain his magnitude and glory, especially in limited, finite, sin-separated form, leaving it impossible to fathom His true nature.
Two aspects are required for sensible and intellectual vision.
1). The power of sight, which is the physical channel to the intellect.
2). The union of that seen by means of the sight.
The likeness of God, however, cannot be seen by a corporeal creation, since God himself is neither in corporeal (bodily) form nor finite. The soul, or the shared essence between Creator and created, serves as the only commonality.
“… To see the essence of God, there is required some likeness in the visual power-namely, the light of glory strengthening the intellect to see God,” Pegis explains (ibid, p. 74).
Because the divine essence is beingness itself, only the soul can aid the intellect in seeing and understanding its Creator.
“God cannot be seen in His essence by one who is merely man, except he be separated from this mortal life… ,” St. Thomas Aquinas advises (Pegis, ibid, pp 91-92). “Our soul, as long as we live in this life, has its being in corporeal matter. Hence, it knows naturally only what has a form in matter, or by what can be known by such a form. It is evident that the divine essence cannot be known through the nature of material things.”
GREATER VISIBILITY
It can only be wondered if one person can see God more perfectly than another, and the answer lies in the definition of the verb “see,” which, in this case, has nothing to do with ocular vision. Instead, it has everything to do with the soul.
The darker and more disconnected it is from its Creator, the weaker will be its reflection. Conversely, the more it is seamlessly connected to the Divine Source, the more it will be able to reflect that Source’s glory.
LOCATION
Temporally experiencing finite parameters, man may naturally wish to know God’s location-that is, where is He? Because He is infinite, many believe that He is everywhere. But “everywhere” only defines the location of His effects or creations.
“… We know God more fully according as many and more of His excellent effects are demonstrated to us, and according as we attribute in Him some things known by divine revelation, to which natural reason cannot reach… ,” St. Thomas Aquinas explains (Pegis, ibid, pp 95-96).
VISION AND TIME
Time serves to sequentially separate events. God, the first cause, is above time, viewing all things simultaneously, since He created all of them and they are therefore already within Him, despite the fact that certain events have not yet happened to man on the physical plane.
“Things reduced to actuality in time are known by us successively in time,” according to Pegis (ibid, p. 154), “but by God they are known in eternity, which is above time… Just as he who goes along the road does not see those who came after him, whereas he who sees the whole road from a height sees all at once those traveling on it.”
KEY TO RECOVERY
God or a Higher Power of a person’s understanding is the key to adult child recovery. Above all creation, He is certainly above the disease of dysfunction and progressively lifts and dissolves it, especially through the share process in twelve-step meetings.
Part of that process is realizing that unstable, betraying, and abandoning upbringings result in emotional and spiritual wounds created by parents or primary caregivers and that adult children projected these traits on to God, who is everyone’s actual parent, creating distortions that only concerted, restorative effects can reduce.
“One of the results of a spiritual awakening involves the understanding that God is real,” concludes the “Adult Children of Alcoholics” textbook (op. cit., p. 283). “With a spiritual awakening, we move from theories about God to the beliefs that a Higher Power is accessible and hears our prayers… We have some to believe that God, as we understand God, is our actual parent.”
Workshop Sources
“Adult Children of Alcoholics.” Torrance, California: Adult Children of Alcoholics World Service Organization, 2006.
Breggin, Peter R. “Guilt, Shame, and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotions.” Amherst, New York: Prometheus Books, 2014.
Pegis, Anton C., ed. “Introduction to St. Thomas Aquinas.” New York: Random House, 1948.
Waldvogel, Robert G. “Higher Power, Lower You.” EzineArticles. July 26, 2017.
Waldvogel, Robert G. “Plugging the Hole in Your Soul.” EzineArticles. May 5, 2011.
Waldvogel, Robert G. “Searching for God or the Higher Power of Your Understanding.” EzineArticles. January 6, 2015.
Waldvogel, Robert G. “Spiraling from Spirituality”. EzineArticles. April 7, 2015.
Waldvogel, Robert G. “To Pray is to Be.” EzineArticles. September 11, 2017.
Waldvogel, Robert G. “Why Am I Not Whole?” EzineArticles. January 26, 2014.
Finance
Forex Broker Admiral Markets Review
Founded in 2001, Admiral Markets is a reliable broker, with market leadership and a modern and simple trading experience for its users. Admiral Markets is a globally recognized broker, with a large number of Australian and international clients, flexible trading account types, competitive trading conditions and comprehensive educational materials, they are an attractive choice for both novice and experienced traders. Admiral Markets has a close relationship with MetaQuotes software, which is the developer of the platform that is now the most recognized in the Forex industry, namely MetaTrader. This relationship allows Admiral Markets to build its own custom version for the platform, namely the MetaTrader Supreme Edition, which is compatible with both MT4 and MT5.
In addition, most Admiral Markets accounts get free access to the Trading Central feature—which provides independent market information and technical analysis—and they also trade cryptocurrencies with this company which is among the most lucrative among Forex brokers. Admiral Markets has put a lot of effort into helping novice traders start trading by publishing a myriad of educational articles, guides and webinars. For clients seeking active support, the MetaTrader Supreme Edition software provides users with chart analysis of Trading Central and analyst recommendations.
Admiral markets reviews are many and varied. These materials are divided into several sections, including structured courses, basic knowledge, and reviews on risk management and webinars that are often held. Admiral Markets provides free and structured Forex and CFD trading material called Forex 101. It is specially designed to teach beginners how to trade. This material contains nine chapters divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced stages, all taught by professional traders. This material covers everything in trading, from how to set up MT4 to how to manage risk. This material is a very useful resource for novice traders.
In order for a client to trade on the admiral market site, he must have an account which you can get by registering for it. Admiral Markets has three different accounts according to usage or experience. When used, we have demo accounts and experience, are under retail or professional requirements. Below, we have admiral, prime admiral, mt5 admiral, and invest admiral market trading accounts. Account designed for new clients with no experience at all in trading. Most of the clients who choose this account do not want to risk their funds until they are convinced of the concept. This account will allow clients to learn the basics in no time due to the use of real trading conditions.
Please visit best forex broker uk for more information about admiral markets review.
Finance
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Additional Resources
- Pay Per Click on Bing
- Pay Per Click on Google
Finance
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Finance
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Finance
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Finance
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
Terrin Vavra’s first homer lifts Orioles over Blue Jays, 5-4, in first game of season-ending doubleheader
NBA GMs don’t see Timberwolves as a top-four seed in the West. Here’s why they might be wrong
Pregnant Woman Krisha Sues Rapper Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit And Run
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
Longtime local and national theater critic Dan Sullivan dies at 87
US Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Denies Paying For His Mistress’ Abortion Bill
Ray Dalio Founder of Bridgewater Associates Steps Down
Wild make more roster cuts, including Carson Lambos, who impressed at training camp
XRP Price Could Get A 23% Boost From This Bullish Formation.
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022