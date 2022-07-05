News
The wife of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos met with MLB commissioner after her son’s lawsuit questioned her leadership
A week after one son’s lawsuit described her as isolated and indecisive, the wife of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos and her other son met with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who was reassured about her oversight of the team as part of her control over her husband’s assets, people with knowledge of the meeting told The Baltimore Sun.
The normally private Georgia Angelos, 80, and club Chairman and CEO John Angelos met June 16 with Manfred and Dan Halem, a deputy commissioner, at a New York hotel as a baseball owners’ meeting wrapped up the same day, according to an official close to the team.
The hourlong meeting was confirmed by an MLB representative, who said the league had no concerns about her leadership. The official and league representative asked to remain anonymous because the meeting was private.
Georgia Angelos, who has been married to her husband 56 years, is a central figure in the explosive suit brought by her son Louis Angelos, 52, against her and John Angelos, 55, over control of the team and other holdings. As his health faltered, Peter Angelos, whose 93rd birthday was the Fourth of July, granted her power of attorney in 2017 “to act in my place in all matters,” according to a document included with the June 9 lawsuit in Baltimore County Circuit Court.
While Peter Angelos remains the team owner, her role as his “attorney-in-fact” — she is also controlling trustee in his trust that includes the Orioles — effectively gives her the same oversight authority as her husband previously had.
The lawsuit cast doubt on her stewardship, alleging she was intimidated by John Angelos because he needed her “acquiescence” to seize control of the club. “He harangued her over the telephone, angrily feeding her half-truths and outright fabrications that paralyzed her with confusion, fear and indecision,” the suit says. It says that, with Peter Angelos no longer at the helm, John was able to appoint himself chairman and CEO in 2020.
Georgia Angelos could not be reached for comment through the family or the team. But in a June 15 statement issued through the team, she said she elevated John Angelos to his current position, and he “has led the organization thoughtfully and effectively.”
It was at her direction, her statement continued, that John Angelos worked with the Maryland Stadium Authority and others to secure General Assembly approval of legislation this year providing up to $600 million in bond authority for future upgrades to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jeffrey E. Nusinov, an attorney representing Louis Angelos, could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning through an email and a text.
In 2020, MLB owners approved John Angelos as “control person,” meaning he is the top executive responsible for the team.
MLB has not commented publicly on the family feud. The league gives teams leeway to run themselves, generally getting involved only when there are rules violations, malfeasance or other activity that could damage the brand.
While there was no mandate from MLB to meet with Georgia Angelos, the official close to the club said it wanted her to appear with league brass to “further confirm” her ability and desire to represent her husband in the club’s affairs.
The MLB representative said the league embraced the idea “of hearing from her directly on what was going on.”
Georgia Angelos is known to guard her privacy. She said in her statement that, “I have always believed that family disputes and concerns should remain among family members.”
Bobby Ghosh: Iran’s ruler faces a formidable new foe — schoolgirls
A week ago, I worried that the anti-regime demonstrations in Iran might falter if the mostly young protesters didn’t get some help from grown-ups — like the trade unions, say, or the so-called moderate elements within the theocratic state. I reckoned it would take the participation of groups of that stature to rattle Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s ruthless supreme leader.
The adults have not yet risen to the occasion, but the tyrant and his theocrats have been confronted and confounded by an unexpected constituency: schoolgirls. They represent a new kind of challenge for a regime that usually deals with dissent by licensing its security forces to use torture and murder. Does Khamenei dare turn his thugs on children?
Now in their third week, the protests have evolved from an expression of disgust over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police. Women continue to dominate the demonstrations, but they are no longer content merely to burn their hijabs, or headscarves, in symbolic opposition to the regime’s restrictive dress code. Now, they are calling for the dismantling of the entire theocratic edifice of the state.
Their ranks have been joined by schoolgirls, who are likewise calling for the downfall of the regime. Video clips of girls confronting teachers and officials in classrooms are proliferating on social media, despite the government’s efforts to impose a communications blackout. In some clips, the kids can be heard chanting “Death to the dictator,” and stomping on images of Khamenei — and even of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.
Even for a regime practiced in the dark arts of dissimulation, these videos are hard to reconcile with its usual dismissal of dissent as the work of foreign actors. Per usual, Khamenei is blaming the protests on the U.S. and Israel, but he will struggle to explain how they managed to reach into the classrooms, past the minders appointed by the state, to pollute the minds of children.
Demonstrations have also spread across university campuses across the country, accelerating after a bloody crackdown on protesters at Tehran’s Sharif University. Beating down on college students is practically routine for the regime, however, and Iranians are all too familiar with images of carnage in the campus, especially from 1999, when Khamenei unleashed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia against students protesting censorship.
But the supreme leader has never set his attack dogs upon schoolkids — not yet, anyway. Will the IRGC and Basij balk at clubbing children into submission, especially given the risk that their actions will be caught on cellphone cameras and shown to the wide world?
They must know that the world is paying attention. In the U.S., Canada, Europe and Turkey, there have been rallies in solidarity with the Iranian protesters. Their signature slogan — “Women! Life! Freedom!” — has been taken up in Afghanistan, where women are fighting their own battles against misogynistic rulers.
World leaders are watching, too. Having already announced sanctions against the morality police and other regime officials, President Biden has announced he will impose “further costs” on those responsible for violence against the protesters. The European Union is considering sanctions requests from Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic.
Any action against schoolkids will undoubtedly invite harsher penalties, such as expulsion of diplomats and barring Iran from international forums. Even allies like China and Russia will find it hard to back Tehran in those circumstances.
But perhaps most worrying for the supreme leader is that a crackdown against children might finally bring the grown-ups into the streets. The kids are a problem Khamenei can’t easily solve.
Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.
Magic’s Franz Wagner expected to make preseason debut vs. Spurs
Second-year forward Franz Wagner is expected to be available for the Orlando Magic’s Thursday preseason matchup at the San Antonio Spurs.
Wagner, who was named to the All-Rookie first team and finished fourth (two third-place votes) in voting for Rookie of the Year that was awarded to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, sat out of the Magic’s preseason-opening loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday.
The Magic are monitoring Wagner’s preseason workload after a month-long, summer run with Germany men’s national basketball team, which included playing in friendlies, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket 2022 — a tournament in which Germany won the bronze medal after defeating Poland on Sept. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Wagner averaged 15.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.6 minutes (9 games) in EuroBasket.
Orlando will play the Mavericks in Dallas Friday to wrap up the back-to-back.
“We’ll make sure he’s working his way back the right way,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s going to be [about] how his body responds to that first game more than anything.”
The Magic conclude their preseason slate with home games vs. the Grizzlies (Oct. 11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Oct. 14).
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected]or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Best Research Paper Writing Services in the USA: Websites With Top Writers
Writing research papers is an incredible opportunity to gain new insights into the field of study you are pursuing. No matter how much knowledge you gain or love writing, research paper writing can be challenging for most students.
Completing a well-written research paper requires a detailed understanding of the subject, writing skills, and adequate time. Uninteresting subjects, tight deadlines, and strict guidelines can make research paperwork a boring task.
Fortunately, trustworthy research paper writing services assist college students in getting their research paperwork done in a well-composed manner. But the problem lies in finding the most reliable service that delivers quality work within the stipulated deadline and budget.
Here we have listed some of the US’s popular research paper writing services to make your future assignments much easier.
Best Research Paper Writing Services:
- BBQPapers 🥇: Top Quality, Best Research Paper Writing Service
- PaperHelp 🥈: Best Paper Writing Service Runner-Up, Pocket-Friendly
- SpeedyPaper 🥉: Best-Rated for Timely Delivery
- GradeMiners: Best for Small, Last-Minute Orders (1-Hour Turnaround)
- 99Papers: Best for Frequent Discounts & Bonuses
All these sites are professional enough to help you get a good grade on your research paper. They are ranked based on popularity, quality, and commitment to deadlines.
-
BBQPapers: Top Quality, Best Research Paper Writing Service
When it comes to research writing works, BBQPapers takes pride in hiring only the cream of the crop writers in all fields of study. Known as the best research paper & essay writing service in the U.S., BBQPapers is the best option for complex assignments. The team of professional writers guarantees clients quality assignments that are free of plagiarism, meeting all your citation and formatting requirements.
To place an order or get a price quote, clients must set up an account on BBQPapers. Once the account has been set up, they can share details of the assignment to be delivered and make payments to complete the order.
Who is it good for?
- Those who are looking to get the top-quality paper and nail their research project. This site specializes in difficult academic tasks.
Pros:
- Free plagiarism report and editorial check done by a professional editor.
- Relatively simple order process.
- Completely safe and protected.
- Offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Cons:
- Prices are above average.
- You have to sign up and provide your email to calculate your order.
Even though the price is quite high, the quality of the academic papers remains top-notch. BBQPapers also offers rewards for loyal clients and provides lifetime discounts of 5% — 15% based on the number of pages you have ordered.
-
PaperHelp: Best Paper Writing Service Runner-Up, Pocket-Friendly
With more than 10 years of experience in this field, PaperHelp is one of the most reliable research paper writing services for several reasons. They offer a diverse range of academic writers with different levels of expertise in various fields of study. Each of them is hired after carefully analyzing their writing skills, as well as knowledge they have gained while studying in college.
The collaboration of high-quality and well-esteemed writers has made this service the best among its counterparts. The order process is relatively easy, and students can get a real-time cost estimate once they provide the details about their assignment work.
Who is it good for?
- This site is best for those who are looking to find a professional research paper helper without spending too much money. PaperHelp is a good alternative to BBQPapers.
Pros:
- Best customer care support.
- Direct communication with the allocated writer.
- On-time delivery.
- Top-notch academic writers.
Cons:
- Additional costs for plagiarism-free reports.
PaperHelp is reliable in providing clients with affordable, professional, and accurate research paper works on time. The cost for a high-quality college paper starts at just $12 per page with a two-week deadline.
-
SpeedyPaper: Best-Rated for Timely Delivery
No matter what type of assignment you need, SpeedyPaper is here to help you out with your research paperwork. With a wide range of diversity in different fields, the team of academically qualified, professional research paper writers is always available to reach out and meet your demands.
Known as one of the best term paper writing services that do not compromise on quality, SpeedyPaper is popular among the student community. Lastly, if you require urgent help with your research paper in six hours, you can rely on this service to get the work done. Shorter turnaround times are not available.
Who is it good for?
- SpeedyPaper is a safe choice for those students who can’t afford missing their deadline. The company is strict when it comes to deadlines, so you are guaranteed to receive your order on time.
Pros:
- 24/7 customer support service with quick responses.
- Provides comprehensive writing assistance.
- Offers plagiarism free, good quality writing works.
- Complete attentiveness to meet the demands of the client.
Cons:
- Additional charges for choosing top writers of your preference.
- Short deadlines are expensive.
- The fastest turnaround time is 6 hours.
This reliable writing service has an incredible online reputation for providing the best academic research paper assistance with three free revisions. Irrespective of the tight deadlines, SpeedyPaper does not compromise on quality.
-
GradeMiners: Best for Small, Last-Minute Orders
If you are looking for a legit research paper writing service, you should consider choosing GradeMiners for all your assignments. Being in the writing field for quite some time, they have some of the best portfolios of writers with different levels of expertise and skill diversity.
In addition to writing custom research papers, they also provide a wide range of services, such as proofreading, editing, and PowerPoint presentations. Additionally, they allow clients to hire two different writers to use their skills and get unique work. For complex and urgent tasks, the turnaround time Ranges from 1 to 3 hours or 2 to 3 days.
Who is it good for?
- GradeMiners is ideal for those who are looking for a service that can help them handle a last-minute paper. This site always has your back with short 1-3 hour turnaround times.
Pros:
- High-quality written work.
- Accepts rush orders with a quick turnaround.
- Timely delivery of orders.
- Skillful writers who tackle even the most complex projects.
Cons:
- Charges extra fees for hiring top premium writers.
- Plagiarism-free reports require an additional $14.
Choosing GradeMiners for your urgent assignment helps deliver your papers on time, and the quality of the writing is decent. If you’re unsatisfied with your paper, you can ask for a refund within two weeks.
-
99Papers: Best for Frequent Discounts & Bonuses
99Papers handles hundreds of bulk orders per day without compromising on quality. It is by all means an affordable research & term paper writing service. A team of qualified professional writers handles each order like a pro.
The price per page for a research paper is relatively low compared to the other services. Some of the premium features of this service include plagiarism check reports and proofreading documents for errors. Furthermore, unlimited revisions are free of charge, making it the preferred choice for those on a budget.
Who is it good for?
- This company is a great option for students who use writing services on a regular basis. 99Papers is always happy to provide discounts for bulk orders. Besides, it has a great loyalty program and it also frequently runs promotions.
Pros:
- Affordable rates for orders placed in advance.
- Reliable customer support with quick response time.
- Special bonuses and gifts for loyal clients.
- Maintains complete confidentiality and anonymity.
Cons:
- Highly priced for short deadlines.
- Big charges for extra services.
With more than 2000 experts online, you will get responses to your queries or orders in less than 10 seconds. Clients unsatisfied with the service can get a 100% money-back guarantee. For this, you will have to provide evidence and submit a plagiarism report to support your claim that the research paper’s quality is low.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does it cost to have someone write your research paper?
The price you need to pay to get an academic paper written online varies based on your chosen website. On average, hiring writers to write research papers ranges from $15 to $40. The rates tend to differ based on the following:
- The complexity of the topic
- The number of pages of word count.
- Academic level,
- Deadlines set.
- Skills and experience of the assigned academic writers.
Some popular research paper services offer discounts and rewards to loyal clients. Additionally, if you wish to save money on your research paper, the best option is to place your order in advance. The earlier you submit the order, the greater the chance of getting a reduced price.
What makes a good research paper?
Research papers play a crucial role during the academic career in a college or university. To write a good research paper, you must have adequate skills like critical thinking and enhanced writing skills. An effective research paper must be clear, concise, verifiable, rigorous, and valid in all the details mentioned. Each data included in the academic writing must be provable and accurate.
In addition to theoretical data, research papers must also have in-depth research that delivers significant information. Research paper writing appears to be overwhelming initially, but it is not too complicated once you know what guidelines to follow. While writing a research paper assignment, you need to consider the following pointers:
- Be specific in choosing a topic that focuses on the subject.
- Find reliable sources to collect data.
- Organize the content.
- Create a substantial outline.
- Develop the first draft.
- Analyze and rewrite the content again.
Lastly, a good research paper must have a title, table of contents, introduction, methodology, results, conclusion, and bibliography.
What makes a good term paper?
A term paper is a type of research paper that requires technical writing expertise and lots of in-depth research. To write this academic research paper assignment, writers must create well-researched, organized, analytical, and well-written content. Each assignment must be a reflection of the knowledge gained on that specific topic.
A good term paper must have its contents outlined in an organized manner to provide readers with a clear text. The main parts of a term paper include:
- Cover page – to introduce the term paper.
- Abstract – short introduction of the content.
- Introduction – a pivotal part of the term paper around the entire content.
- Body – structured to develop your ideas, findings, and arguments.
- Results – mentions the significance and progress of your study.
- Conclusion – analyze your text and wrap up.
What are the differences between research papers and term papers?
Whether you need writing assistance with your research paper or term paper, you need to understand the difference between the two. Some college students get confused between both papers, even when they are different assignments. Though both papers have similarities, some aspects differentiate a research paper from a term paper.
- Time Period: One of the main differences between research and term paper assignments depends on when the academic paper was assigned. Writing research papers takes months or years to complete and can be assigned at any time during the course. Term papers must be submitted at the end of the semester or towards the end of the course.
- Topics: The research paper covers different aspects of the assigned topic involving innovative ideas and new strategies development. While term papers stick to the relevant themes discussed in class and can include additional resources.
What is the best research paper writing service?
With numerous research paper writing services available online in the US, the best way to choose reliable ones is by going through online client reviews. Additionally, you need to look for certain factors like timely delivery and quality content to identify if the writing service company is the best in its field.
Among the various essay writing services, our best choice goes to BBQPapers. The reason is that it surpasses in delivering quality content compared to its competitors. The team of professional writers in this company handles research paper assignments of all types, no matter how complex it is. Plus, clients get to hire a professional writer based on their budget capacity and level of expertise.
Can I pay someone to write a research paper for me?
Absolutely! Suppose you’re interested in paying someone to write a well-researched and customized paper for you with all the necessary requirements. In that case, you will have to select a reliable academic paper writing company to complete the work perfectly. It is not illegal to pay someone to get your assignments done by an online paper writer.
However, you must maintain due diligence while choosing the best research paper writing services online to get high-quality and confidential academic papers that pass plagiarism checks.
By choosing a professional research paper writer from a legit writing company, you can get original work with a full money-back guarantee if something goes wrong. Additionally, customer rights are protected while using these services, making it a wise choice.
Can research paper services bypass Turnitin originality checks?
If you do not have adequate time and skills to develop a high-quality research paper, you can look for a research paper service that will help you get the task done. By hiring professional writers who deliver plagiarism-free and original content, you need not worry about your paper getting detected by Turnitin.
It’s impossible to detect the research papers you bought using Turnitin if the content is not published elsewhere online. As a basic rule, all valid and reliable research paper writing services create content based on the guidelines from scratch.
Professional paper writers use their ideas and do not rely on someone else’s thoughts. So clients need not worry about their work being detected with the help of tools like Turnitin.
Who will write my research paper for me?
Though you will find many research paper help websites, not all provide quality services. The best paper writing services carefully analyze and examine before hiring writers who are professionally qualified in their respective fields. This also helps to ensure that they are experts in their field of study and have the required skills to deliver high-quality content.
While using top-tier research paper writing assistance, clients get to choose writers based on their expertise and budget capacity to work on their assignments. Certain platforms offer premium features that enable you to pay additional costs to choose their VIP academic writers.
Is it considered cheating?
Purchasing papers online is not illegal as long as you buy the content from a fully registered research paper writing company. On the other hand, if the paper contains plagiarized academic content and you get caught using the help of writing services online, your professor might consider you to be cheating.
One of the major concerns of college and university students who are seeking research paper writing help or buying research papers online is to determine if the company has professionally qualified, top academic writers who deliver 100% original content that passes plagiarism checks. By analyzing the company’s credibility, you don’t need to worry about getting caught cheating.
Should I trust research paper writing service reviews?
Due to the high demand for research paper writing assistance, many fraudulent sites appear online. While some services deliver good quality content, others fail to do so.
Some freelance writers in these poor-quality writing companies are frauds and scam people of their money and deliver poor content.
To make the right choice, it is advisable not to trust testimonials and client reviews on dedicated review websites. Instead of relying on just one source, check multiple websites and go through different opinions to make the final decision.
Choose writing services that allow you to compare the different reviews and analyze them carefully before you place an order.
Conclusion
With writing services being in demand these days, one wonders if it is really worth it. To answer this, you need to consider the price per page and each service’s quality. Unfortunately, not all writing services that have a high price deliver good quality paper content.
However, you no longer need to waste your time and resources by choosing the above-mentioned custom research paper writing services. Students can rely on these companies and hire qualified paper writers to finish flawless work, beating deadlines.
Also, while choosing the best essay service, ensure they cater to your specific academic requirements and needs.
High school football: Week 6 predictions
A look at some of Friday night’s top high school football games involving teams from the East Metro:
Stillwater (5-0) at Forest Lake (5-0), 7 p.m.
Forest Lake is one of the best stories in Minnesota high school football this season, with first-year head coach Brad Beeskow leading the previously struggling program to the top 10 in Class 6A. Still, it doesn’t feel like the Rangers get the same respect as other 5-0 teams. A win over fourth-ranked Stillwater would change that rather quickly. Friday’s winner is also a near lock to earn a coveted No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. Our pick: Stillwater 30, Forest Lake 23
St. Thomas Academy (5-0) at Mahtomedi (5-0), 7 p.m.
Maybe the best football rivalry in the east metro right now, these two teams always are in the top 10 in Class 5A and always seem to deliver instant classics when they compete. Both teams sport stout running games and dominant defenses. The game will undoubtedly be determined at the line of scrimmage. Friday’s winner will have a strong argument to be the state’s top-ranked team. Our pick: Mahtomedi 21, St. Thomas Academy 15
Lakeville South (3-2) at Prior Lake (4-1), 7 p.m.
Two top-seven teams whose only losses have come to top-three ranked teams. Lakeville South needs to show it can establish its traditionally potent running game against a premier opponent, something that hasn’t occurred in losses to Eden Prairie and Rosemount. Prior Lake is looking to bounce back after going down 28-0 in the first half against Eden Prairie last week. Our pick: Lakeville South 17, Prior Lake 10
Providence Academy (3-2) at Concordia Academy (5-0), 7 p.m.
Undefeated and ranked ninth in Class 2A, Concordia Academy has proven it’s for real. The next two games against Providence Academy and St. Agnes offer the Beacons a chance to make a statement and secure a Twin City Blue subdistrict championship. Our pick: Concordia Academy 29, Providence Academy 27
Baldwin-Woodville (5-1) at St. Croix Central (5-2), 7 p.m.
Baldwin-Woodville is the only team still in true striking distance of Ellsworth in the Middle Border Conference title race, largely thanks to dual-threat quarterback Masen Werner. Werner has tossed 14 touchdowns to just one interception, with six more scores on the ground. Our pick: Baldwin-Woodville 21, St. Croix Central 6
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
By TASSANEE VEJPONGSA and DAVID RISING
BANGKOK (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.
The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.
Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood.
A teacher told ThaiPBS public broadcaster that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
“I ran to the back, the children were asleep,” said the young woman, who did not give her name, choking back her words. “The children were two or three years old.”
The attack took place in the rural town of Nongbua Lamphu in northeastern Thailand, in one of the country’s poorest regions.
Another witness said staff at the day care had locked the door, but the suspect shot his way in.
“The teacher who died, she had a child in her arms,” the witness, whose name wasn’t given, told Thailand’s Kom Chad Luek television. “I didn’t think he would kill children, but he shot at the door and shot right through it.”
At least 10 people were wounded, including six critically, police spokesman Archayon Kraithong said.
A video taken by a first responder arriving at the scene showed rescuers rushing into the single-story building past a shattered glass front door, with drops of blood visible on the ground in the entryway.
In footage posted online after the attack, frantic family members could be heard weeping outside the building. One image showed the floor smeared with blood where sleeping mats were scattered around the room. Pictures of the alphabet and other colorful decorations adorned the walls.
Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old former police officer Panya Kamrap. Police Maj. Gen. Paisal Luesomboon told PPTV in an interview that he was fired from the force earlier this year because of the drug charge.
In a Facebook posting, Thai police chief Gen. Dumrongsak Kittiprapas said the man, who had been a sergeant, was due in court Friday for a hearing in the case involving methamphetamine, and speculated that he may have chosen the day care because it was close to his home.
Earlier, Dumrongsak told reporters that the main weapon used was a 9mm pistol that the man had purchased himself. Paisal said he also had a shotgun and a knife.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who planned to travel to the scene on Friday, told reporters that initial reports were that the former officer was having personal problems.
“This shouldn’t happen,” he said. “I feel deep sadness toward the victims and their relatives.”
Police have not given a full breakdown of the death toll, but they have said at least 22 children and two adults were killed at the day care. At least two more children were killed elsewhere.
Firearm-related deaths in Thailand are much lower than in countries such as the United States and Brazil, but higher than in Japan and Singapore, which have strict gun-control laws. The rate of firearms related deaths in 2019 was about 4 per 100,000, compared with about 11 per 100,000 in the U.S. and nearly 23 per 100,000 in Brazil.
Mass shootings are rare but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Asia, with 15.1 weapons per 100 population compared to only 0.3 in Singapore and 0.25 in Japan. That’s still far lower than the U.S. rate of 120.5 per 100 people, according to a 2017 survey by Australia’s GunPolicy.org nonprofit organization.
The country’s previous worst mass shooting involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before eventually being killed by them.
Nearly 60 others were wounded in that attack. Its death toll surpassed that of the previously worst attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok that killed 20 people. It was allegedly carried out by human traffickers in retaliation for a crackdown on their network.
Last month, a clerk shot co-workers at Thailand’s Army War College in Bangkok, killing two and wounding another before he was arrested.
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a Thai TV station. It is Kom Chad Luek, not Kom Chad Leuk. It has also been updated to correct the spelling of the police chief’s name to Dumrongsak Kittiprapas, not Damrongsak Kittiprapha.
___
Associated Press writers Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul, Elaine Kurtenbach and Grant Peck contributed to this story.
Dan Rodricks: The surprising Baltimore Orioles and the great pick-me-up of 2022 | COMMENTARY
On the way to the last Orioles games of the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon, a day of work or school for most, a woman at the bus stop said she had just come from a job interview at the nearby nursing home. She needed a new position, she said, because her last — taking care of a heavy, elderly woman at home — had been too hard on her back. “I can’t wait to get home to take a Tylenol,” the woman said.
And therein was heard the pleading of post-pandemic America: Anybody got a Tylenol?
Health care workers, first responders, teachers, restaurant workers, social workers, trash collectors, people in tech support, cleaning crews, construction workers, bus drivers, owners of small businesses and all rational, democracy-loving people of progressive-to-moderate politics — we all need pain relief.
The whole country needs it.
Baltimoreans, particularly, could use a pick-me-up.
Some look for relief in baseball, and that can backfire. But the young Orioles of 2022 came through.
Indeed, those of us waiting at the corner of optimism and pessimism have reasons to hope.
I know: hope is a dangerous thing; my advice to Baltimoreans has always been to keep expectations low about everything. That way, nobody gets hurt.
But these 2022 Orioles, winning 83 games after winning only 52 last season — I think it’s OK to raise your expectations a notch.
There was a last chance to see these guys on Wednesday. The rain stopped, the clouds broke. I shifted around some work, popped a Motrin for my aching knees and took the bus downtown.
The Baltimore panorama appeared through the large window to my right — leafy streets of the north side, Loyola University, the mansions of Guilford, the Johns Hopkins campus and busy Charles Village at lunch hour. Then the bus went down Maryland Avenue, past a favorite restaurant that closed during the pandemic, graffiti here and there, and then so much you’d think the bus had time-traveled past the Berlin Wall.
The driver took a detour to avoid a city ambulance and fire engine blocking the street. Good thing: Around the corner, I saw a guy sitting on a chair on the sidewalk while another guy cut his hair while 10 people watched. I saw a tall guy with a straw basket for a backpack, a skinny man walking a muscular dog, and a woman with pink hair.
The bus moved past the University of Baltimore, through Mount Vernon and the prettiest streets of the city, past the Enoch Pratt Free Library, and past the Baltimore Arena, finally getting renovated.
I got off at Pratt Street. There was hardly anyone around — no street vendors and only one guy trying to scalp a ticket to the sparsely attended Orioles-Blue Jays doubleheader.
There’s nothing like October baseball, even if it’s just the last game of the regular season and your team missed the playoffs.
But I had not been to an October game since 2014, when the Orioles won the American League’s Eastern Division championship. A baby born that year could be a third-grader by now. My third-graders are long past high school; each have mortgages, and they have never seen much of the Orioles in October.
Next season will mark 40 since Baltimore reached the World Series; that was forever ago. This season marked 30 years since the first at Oriole Park, and while the commemorations were nice, having your team in the biggest show of all again is what Orioles fans crave.
There are reasons to hope.
In the third inning, Toronto’s left fielder, Ramiel Tapia, ripped a hard grounder toward third base. If the ball had hit the Orioles’ long-haired rookie Gunnar Henderson, it might have taken out his spleen. But Henderson snatched the ball, cradled it for a moment, and threw it to Ryan Mountcastle at first for the out.
In the fourth inning, I watched the impressive rookie catcher, Adley Rutschman, behind home plate, taking 95 mph pitches from the 6-foot-4 Michael Bauman. Rutschman, with his 24-year-old knees, crouches and squats like it’s nothing, and the sight makes my old joints ache. Suddenly, the Jay at first base, Otto Lopez, attempted to steal second. One of baseball’s most stirring moments is the catcher’s perfect throw to the shortstop to tag the runner and end an inning, and that’s exactly what happened, with a dart from Rutschman. My knees suddenly felt better.
But the game was going Toronto’s way. In the 6th inning, the Blue Jays’ catcher, Gabriel Moreno, hit a three-run home run, his first, and that put Toronto ahead, 4-0. The Orioles answered with two runs.
So it was 4-2 when another Orioles rookie, Terrin “Joey” Vavra, came to bat in the 8th inning and hit a three-run home run onto the flag court. It was Vavra’s first, a beautiful thing to put the Orioles ahead, affirming the credo of the late great Earl Weaver: “The key to winning baseball games is pitching, fundamentals and three-run homers.”
On this day, in the first game, the formula worked for the Orioles.
The home team lost the second game, but it didn’t matter. The Orioles had already made their point. The analgesics had taken hold during the summer; it was the 10-game winning streak in July that probably did the trick. To borrow from F. Scott Fitzgerald, once of Baltimore: And so we beat on, birds against the wind, borne ceaselessly into the future.
