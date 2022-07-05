Will Finacea Fade Bacne Scars?

Pin 0 Shares

Bacne scars appear on the back of the patient and they are clearly visible to the naked eye. Patients having bacne scars experience irritation, redness, swelling and itchiness. There are many antibiotics, ointments and creams available in the market to treat bacne. Finacea is a very effective ointment to treat bacne. Lets delve further into the positive effects of Finacea.

Finacea is a naturally occurring acid known as Azelaic acid. It’s great for curing your bacne because it helps the skin to renew itself more quickly. It also reduces pimple and blackhead formation by killing the bacteria that cause acne and rosacea.

You should be cautious when using this medication. One thing to keep in mind is to not use Finacea on sunburned, windburned, dry, chapped, or irritated skin. It could make these conditions worse. Also avoid using Finacea on wounds or on areas of eczema. Wait until these conditions have healed before using this strong medication.

Another thing that is important in using Finacea is to avoid the use of abrasive, harsh, or drying soaps and cleansers such as alcoholic cleansers, tinctures, astringents, abrasives, or peeling agents.

Because the above reasons you should use Finacea exactly as directed by your doctor. If you do not understand these directions, ask your pharmacist, nurse, or doctor to explain them to you.

Regular use of Finacea on the affected parts on the back does reduce the sensation of itchiness. Regular use prevents the spread of bacteria causing bacne to spread to other parts of the back and the body. It is necessary that you apply the ointment regularly even if you see little or no results for the first few weeks. In fact it may take a few weeks or even two months after which the first signs of improvement will be seen.

