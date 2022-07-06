Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Short-Term Bull Signal Goes Off

- Streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
- Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs.
On October 4, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that a documentary about his experience launching a cryptocurrency-focused tech startup will be available for streaming on October 7 through Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, and other services.
Coin: A Founder’s Story is a documentary that seeks to inspire would-be entrepreneurs by revealing the inner workings of the digital startup world.
Insights of Coinbase Working
The CEO claims that documentary filmmaker Greg Kohs and his crew were given “unprecedented access” to Armstrong’s organization, allowing them to capture the whirlwind of events that have occurred there over the last three years. The documentary will chronicle “the good, the bad, and the ugly” of taking a technology business public, as promised in the release.
Armstrong stated:
“I agreed to do this documentary because I wanted to demystify what it takes to build a tech startup and encourage more people to start companies. I also wanted to demystify crypto.”
The CEO said that everyone engaged in crypto thinks it can build a fairer, free, and global financial system, with the goal of proving that tech entrepreneurs are average people attempting to provide a product that people want.
The CEO further added:
“I got in touch with Greg after seeing another film he created called AlphaGo, about DeepMind’s program that defeated the Go champion, Lee Sedol. It was a powerful story, and it’s what convinced me to trust him to tell our story.”
The CEO has urged everyone, including policymakers, to see the video because he thinks it will assist further the cause of cryptocurrencies and reveal the motives of many hard-working people guiding the sector forward.
Recommended For You:
Shopify’s CEO Acquired $3 Million in Coinbase Shares in 2 Months