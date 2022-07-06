Blockchain
BXH CeFi Exchange to Officially Start Trial Operation on July 7
The Hybrid Exchange platform BXH Foolish Child officially announced that the global station of the BXH exchange (CeFi) would enter the trial operation stage on July 7, 2022. The whitelisted Free Mint NFT will be opened soon, and whitelisted users will enjoy the VIP privileges of the exchange.
The operation of the BXH centralized exchange adopts a new technical risk control system to ensure the safety of user assets. At the same time, BXH officials will launch new platform gift activities one after another, and users are welcome to participate actively.
Four trading modules cooperate with derivatives, and BXH strives to create an encrypted integration ecosystem.
BXH Foolish Child officially announced the restart on May 3, 2022, to focus on the dual advantages of CeFi and DeFi, and building BXH DeFi 3.0 with the CeDeFi financial platform.
After the launch of the CeFi exchange, the four major trading modules of currency trading, OTC trading, options trading and futures trading will be opened one after another. If the purchase of the currency trading module is blocked, the user can go to the OTC platform to purchase, and there is no need to change hands many times to generate transaction fees.
The BXH centralized trading platform will also focus on the derivatives business – contract leverage is the main business. After the OTC function of the decentralized wallet is enabled, the Dapp service can be directly accessed through the BXH App, which completely integrates decentralization and centralization, and completes the self-definition of BXH when it restarts: CeFi+DeFi=BXH DeFi 3.0.
Foolish Child NFT is ready to go online; whitelisted users will enjoy VIP privileges.
It is reported that the launch of the foolish child image NFT has been planned in the platform in the near future, and the BXH NFT will be in the form of Free Mint. As we all know, NFT is unique because it is based on blockchain smart contracts, and each transaction cannot be tampered with and can be authenticated. The mechanism behind purchasing NFT is that the decentralized wallet interacts with the smart contract, and you can get the NFT you want by paying the Gas Fee and the NFT price.
BXH takes the form of Free Mint NFT, and players only need to bear a Gas Fee. From the perspective of players and collectors, the investment risk is low, and the cost is much less than the floor price. BXH will open the whitelist Free Mint in a targeted manner, and holding NFTs can become a BXH VIP users, with a quota of up to 10,000 users. VIP privileges include fee reductions, income dividends, new currency airdrops or new whitelists, etc.
The whitelist user selection rules are as follows:
1. Damaged users in BXH attack events
2. Currently, the top users of BXH holdings
3. Users who support and trust the BXH platform for a long time will get the highest whitelist privileges
The official announcement of the whitelist details will be made later. BXH Token will also become the whole-platform governance token of BXH.com. 50% of the platform’s future revenue will be used for repurchase, destruction, or dividends, officially entering deflation mode. The Heco chain, the stupi foolish child DeFi platform, currently no longer produces BXH, and other chains will also stop production after the official operation of the centralized exchange. The total amount of BXH is 1 billion, and according to the official estimate, a maximum of 500 million BXH will be produced, and then the production will be stopped. The specific data has not yet been determined.
Compliance operation strategy, BXH cut into the global encryption market.
BXH Foolish Child adopts a compliant global operation strategy and will apply for compliant licenses worldwide. The platform of each country is operated independently according to the laws of each country, but some of the benefits are shared by all platform users.
Countries approaching compliance license applications include India, Turkey, the Philippines, and Serbia. The global market operation targets mainly include the global Chinese market, the South Asian market in India and Pakistan, Eastern Europe, Russia, and Central Asia.
Neo Wang, CEO of BXH Foolish Child, revealed: “BXH operation in the Indian market can achieve direct deposit and withdrawal of fiat currency, and the same level of treatment as WAZIRX. At the same time, the BXH Indian market does not do spot transactions, only contract transactions. Of course, in the future operation plan, The most important market is still the Chinese-speaking market.”
After BXH applies for compliance operation licenses from significant countries in the target market, it will recruit community brand ambassadors to implement market incentive plans and vigorously promote community brand building. At the same time, it will also enhance brand promotion and social media exposure through multiple channels in the global target market, help obtain more user traffic, and assist community brand ambassadors in developing the market.
The new security risk control system helps users win gifts with peace of mind.
BXH has adopted a new security technology risk control system to launch the centralized exchange. Driving on the encrypted track, the BXH team believes that technology is the engine, the product is the configuration, and the risk control guarantee determines the safety factor. BXH has experienced reflection and precipitation after the hacking incident, coupled with the team’s own experience in centralized exchanges, whether it is forced liquidation protection, risk reserves, or the BXH risk control team has come up with the top level. After the centralized exchange goes online, BXH will start various welfare activities. The safe risk control system ensures that users actively participate and win gifts with peace of mind.
The market is volatile, and the bear market is difficult, but it is also a time to overtake a corner. Currently, most of the mainstream exchanges in the industry have broken out of the bear market. The BXH team believes that opportunities are reserved for those who are prepared to create an exchange that meets the current user habits and creates a good trading environment in the bear market. But also the most basic mission as a practitioner.
To learn more about BXH visit www.bxh.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BXH_Blockchain
Telegram: https://t.me/bxh_global
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/SFNGFPQZSv
Can Crypto Go Green? Learn About IMPT Exciting Plans for the Planet
With the negative stigma surrounding the amount of energy cryptocurrency uses, it’s about time crypto projects step up and start to make a difference from inside the industry. One project that entirely focuses on helping crypto go green is IMPT – a blockchain-based carbon credit ecosystem.
Putting Carbon Credits on the Blockchain
IMPT’s mission is to positively impact the environment by connecting socially responsible brands with businesses and individuals seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition, they intend to provide a straightforward method for users to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits online.
Carbon credits are permits that represent carbon emissions removed from the atmosphere, with one carbon credit representing one ton of carbon dioxide removed.
By law, large companies are often required to purchase carbon credits to offset their carbon footprint that results from their industrial output. However, although large companies have obligations to buy carbon credits, small businesses and individuals are often hesitant to enter the market due to its fragmented and complex structure.
IMPT is an ecosystem that seeks to change the carbon credit market by helping users easily buy, sell, and retire carbon credits
The ecosystem is comprised of the following;
- A Carbon Marketplace
- A Shopping Platform
- A Social Platform
- Carbon Credit NFTs
Users can purchase carbon credits directly from the Carbon Marketplace when it launches in 2023.
As mentioned, today’s carbon credit market is fragmented, making it difficult for individuals to enter as they have limited pricing data with no method to know if they are purchasing genuine carbon credits. The great thing about the IMPT carbon credits is that they are issued as NFTs on the blockchain, providing buyers complete transparency and traceability, and helping them be sure they are genuine.
When an individual or business wishes to retire a carbon credit, the NFT is sent to a burn address and is removed from circulation. Additionally, users will receive unique collectible NFTs after retiring a carbon credit – created by unique artists. These collectible NFTs could potentially start a new environmentally conscious trend of their own, providing additional incentives to retire carbon credits.
Earn Carbon Credits With Regular Lifestyle Shopping
IMPT will also create a shopping platform that allows users to earn carbon credits while doing regular daily shopping. The project has partnered with global top-tier retailers and brands, each ready to allocate a specific percentage of their sales margin for environmental projects.
When a user purchases products from the shopping platform, the sales margin is held in their account as IMPT tokens until they have enough tokens to purchase a carbon credit.
This unique feature will help individuals reduce their carbon footprint while naturally shopping for regular items they already require.
A Global Score to Track Impacts on Carbon Footprints
IMPT will also create a social platform that incentivizes individuals and organizations to become more environmentally conscious and friendly. The social platform will help users measure their impact on their own carbon footprint and will provide the world’s first global score as a metric to track.
The global score will give businesses and individuals a ranking to measure their impact relative to other users across the globe.
All Eyes are on the IMPT Presale
IMPT is now ready to start a series of presales for its native platform token. The “Early Adopter” phase sold 90 million tokens in a matter of weeks as investors rushed to be a part of the crypto that is helping the industry go green.
The next presale is “Phase 1”, starting at the beginning of October. In the first presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018. This will last for a month, and then “Phase 2” will begin, seeing 660 million tokens offered at $0.023. Finally, the third presale is “Phase 3,” which will see 540 million tokens offered at $0.028.
The public sale will occur after the three presales phases are complete, expected by February 2023 at the latest.
Ethereum Stepping Into Energy Efficiency
In case you’re wondering, IMPT is a carbon-zero company, and the platform is hosted on the Ethereum network. The Ethereum blockchain recently entered into a Proof-of-Stake blockchain, which reduced energy consumption by up to 99.95%, making it the perfect fit for IMPT. Furthermore, Ethereum’s ability to partition data and scale upward ensures a future-proof blockchain for the project.
To find out more, consider joining the project’s official Telegram group and follow them on Twitter.
Visit IMPT Today
Joyride Announces Rollout of Joyride Wallet for Web3 Mobile Game Developers
Wallet Already Being Used by More than 3 Million Players (and Growing) is now Available for Partners who Apply for Joyride’s Publishing Program
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Joyride Games, Inc., a leading web3 game publisher and developer, today announced it will be making its Joyride Wallet available to key developer partners who participate in their publishing program. A key pillar in Joyride’s mission to on-board a billion players to blockchain games, the Joyride Wallet gives players an easy-to-use and flexible solution to manage their game-related blockchain assets – including NFTs and in-game tokens – across mobile web, iOS and Android. Mobile game developers can sign up at www.onjoyride.com/developers for consideration.
“This Summer has been termed a ‘Crypto Winter’ with dramatic volatility in NFT and token values, ecosystem shifts, and consumer sentiment shifts, but that turbulence is pretty natural whenever a new ecosystem is being created,” said Omar Siddiqui, CEO and Founder of Joyride. “Our approach has been to keep our heads down and build great mobile games and infrastructure services to power an ecosystem of approachable titles that will on-board millions – and eventually billions – of players to blockchain.”
In the last two months, Joyride has released Solitaire Blitz, one of the most popular mobile Web3 games in the market, and Trickshot Blitz, currently among the Top 10 game dapps. Both are powered by the Joyride Wallet, with millions of users driving continually increasing engagement:
- The average Joyride Wallet user is spending more than 40 minutes playing Joyride games per day and conducting >8 on-chain transactions per week.
- Our >800k MAUs are powering nearly 50 million blockchain game transactions, representing >40% of all transactions per month on the Flow blockchain
“If the growth of our games and Joyride’s Wallet is any indication, there is a stable and growing audience for quality, differentiated web3 games on mobile, and in particular for titles that are approachable and that gently on-board users to blockchain to add value to their game experience,” added Siddiqui.
By using the Joyride Wallet, developers are able to take advantage of an easy-to-use and robust solution for their players’ blockchain assets and tap into the millions of players in Joyride’s growing game network. Using the Joyride Wallet will also benefit power users, as the wallet supports export of their blockchain assets to external wallets as well.
For more information, please visit www.onjoyride.com and join the Joyride Games Discord community. Solitaire Blitz and Trickshot Blitz, both launched on the Flow blockchain in partnership with the RLY Network, are accessible for select geographies on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
About Joyride
Joyride is a web3 publishing platform for game studios backed by leading blockchain ecosystem partners such as SuperLayer, Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Animoca Brands, Mirana Ventures, OpenSea, Liberty City Ventures, Solana Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and OKX Ventures. Optimized for the Unity ecosystem, Joyride allows game developers to build and launch blockchain-powered casual games on iOS and Android. The company’s technology platform provides NFT and fungible token economy support as well as the Joyride Wallet, a consumer-friendly blockchain wallet, and is provided to studio partners with market-leading publishing and live operations capabilities as well.
Joyride has already announced Solitaire Blitz, Trickshot Blitz, and Tennis Champs as initial titles built on the company’s platforms. The Tennis Champs Genesis NFT collection, available on OpenSea, sold out in 30 seconds on its debut with the game now in beta with community members.
For more information:
Contacts
Sibel Sunar
fortyseven communications for Joyride Games
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
- SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent.
- SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA.
- The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of $0.00002.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most loved crypto memecoin winning the heart of many after a few months’ surge, could replicate this move. All indicators and patterns show that Shiba Inu’s price (SHIB) is long overdue for a rally to a region of $0.00002 and even high if bulls are willing to push this price to a new height despite the current market downtrend. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has had a favorable response as the prices of altcoins and the crypto market look to bounce from their key support areas, with SHIB’s price looking more stable for a major rally to $0.00002. (Data from Binance)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite struggling to break above $0.00012 in recent weeks, the price is rejecting a range-bound movement to trend higher to a region of $0.00002. SHIB’s price found its weekly support at $0.00000780 after the price dropped by over 70% in the past few months, as the current market has not given SHIB the space to trend.
There is no doubt that the price of SHIB continues to show great signs of recovery, with much data indicating the SHIB army not letting go of the price as the belief that the effort to hold this coin, in the long run, would be rewarded with huge price gain and rallies as the bear market has proved tougher and challenging for many SHIB armies.
After seeing its price retesting a weekly low of $0.00000780, the price of SHIB rallied in recent weeks to a region of $0.000013 but was rejected in an attempt to break higher for the price to trend. The price of SHIB has maintained a range-bound movement for some time now and could be set for a major rally.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000013-$0.00002.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00000780.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continues to look strong as the price aims to rally to a high of $0.00002 after a successful breakout from a descending triangle creating a more bullish scenario for the SHIB army to place more buy orders.
The price of SHIB currently trades at $0.00001134, just above the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $0.000011 corresponds to the price at 8 and 20-day EMA for SHIB on the daily timeframe.
SHIB’s price needs to reclaim this region of $0.000013 with good volume for the SHIB army to push the price higher to a region of $0.00002. The current market structure, price actions, and indicators show that SHIB’s rally to $0.00002 is imminent
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.00002.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00001.
Featured Image From Zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
EU Issues Fresh Sanction on Russia Including Crypto Services
- Formerly, Russian citizens were permitted to hold up to 10,000 Euros in crypto.
- More billionaires, top military leaders, and propagandists have been sanctioned.
The European Council of the EU issued the eighth round of sanctions on Russia on Thursday. All cryptocurrency wallets, accounts, and custody services are now illegal for Russian people, legal organizations, and foreigners. In addition to IT consulting, the provision of legal advice, architectural and engineering services to Russian authorities and organizations is also prohibited.
On October 6th, the European Council of the EU agreed on a new round of sanctions on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.
Sanction on Crypto Services
New sanctions against Russia prohibit providing Russian citizens or any Russian-based organization with access to cryptocurrency wallets, accounts, or custody services.
Formerly, Russian citizens were permitted to hold up to 10,000 Euros in cryptocurrency. Through EU-based wallets, accounts, and crypto custody companies. However, due to the new prohibitions, no crypto services may be used in any way.
The new restrictions expand the list of services. That may no longer be delivered to the Russian government or Russian legal entities. The Council thinks it will further degrade Russia’s industrial and military capacities, which might impede Russia’s aggressiveness against Ukraine.
New export and import restrictions, the adoption of the G7 oil price limit, and restrictions on state-owned firms are all part of the package. Furthermore, more billionaires, top military leaders, and propagandists have been sanctioned.
As a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, commodities and energy prices have risen to all-time highs. The outcome was a precipitous decline in the value of cryptocurrencies and stocks throughout the world.
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, are down by more than 60% since the beginning of the year. In the meanwhile, Russia plans to soon legalize cryptocurrency and mining.
Most Popular Ongoing Crypto Presales Set to Sellout Early
Cryptocurrencies continue to be popular among investors, and many projects are conducting presales at this very moment. As always, a good number of these crypto presales are set to sell out early, indicating strong conviction in the protocol and what the team is aiming to do.
Here, we list the most popular ongoing crypto presales that look set to sell out early. There is a good variety of projects, with the use cases focusing on everything from the environment to your online Play-to-Earn games.
Most Popular Ongoing Crypto Presales Set to Sellout Early
1. IMPT
IMPT is the first presale token on our list and it is one of the most important, at least socially. The project is tackling a very important issue, namely protecting our environment. Users will be able to acquire carbon credits through such services as purchasing them on the IMPT marketplace or through shopping. Of course, none of this matters without bringing retailers on board, and IMPT has 10,000 retailers signed up.
As for the presale, 600 million tokens will be offered at $0.018 during the first presale, 660 million tokens will be offered at $0.023 during the second presale, and 540 million tokens will be offered at $0.028 in the final presale. There are a total of 3 billion IMPT tokens.
The USPs of IMPT include a carbon marketplace, a shopping platform, and a social platform. These support its mission to have a positive impact on the environment. The protocol itself is built on top of Ethereum, and the company is carbon-zero. IMPT chose Ethereum because, following the Merge, the network reduced its power consumption by over 99%. This, coupled with its security and efficiency, made Ethereum an ideal choice. To promote its effort, future developments include merchandise launches, an NFT launch, and new partnerships.
Visit IMPT Today
2. Big Eyes (BIG)
One for those who look at cute NFT collections, Big Eyes (BIG) has a very wholesome design. The project appeals to those looking for that next NFT craze and its presale has already raised $3.2 million. The team has planned a lot beyond the cute look to maintain engagement, and that includes donations to charity, more swaps, and media stunts. The smart contracts have been fully audited by Solidity Finance and the team has been verified by CoinSniper.
The token has a total supply of 200 billion BIG tokens. Interestingly, 5% of this will be donated to charities focused on saving oceans, and a total of 80% will be available at launch.
3. Battle Infinity (IBAT)
A Play-to-Earn platform that leans heavily on the fantasy sports game niche, Battle Infinity has its presale going on until Oct. 9. The project is built on the Binance Smart Chain and taps into people’s interest in fantasy sports teams. There are a total of 2.8 billion IBAT tokens available for sale during the presale, which is 20% of the total supply.
Among its features are the IBAT Premier League, where players can build their own team and use it to battle with others. Players can also earn NFTs for various activities, which can then be sold. Battle Staking allows them to battle each other to earn the highest rewards.
4. Copium Protocol (COPC)
The Copium protocol is a “decentralized mining investment” project that aims to bolster the mining industry. Among the features of the project is the Copium Protocol Investor Pass, the funds from which are used to purchase mining equipment and upgrade infrastructure at a mining facility in New Zealand.
The project’s presale runs until Oct. 10, with 50 million COPC tokens up for sale. This is about 5% of the total supply of 1 billion COPC. There is a burn mechanism built into the Copium protocol.
Check Out These Presales Now
As you can see, these presales are looking strong with very positive investment numbers. The crypto community seems keen on these projects, which are focusing on some of the hottest use cases and/or issues at the moment.
A project like IMPT, in particular, has great potential as it focuses on a pressing concern relevant to those inside and outside the industry. If it can deliver on its goals, then it also stands to experience a strong performance following its presale.
Ex Coinbase Executives Raise $5.3 Million to Launch Scale3 Labs, an Open DevOps & Telemetry Platform for Web3 Infrastructure
Scale3 Labs raises seed round led by Redpoint Ventures
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale3 Labs, a web3 infrastructure company, today announced a $5.3M seed round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Mysten Labs and Howard University.
Operating nodes is extremely complicated with technical know-how being a must. When a problem occurs with a node, the operator must be able to remedy the situation quickly, otherwise time and money are lost. As the number of nodes continues to increase, it’s clear that constant monitoring and insight into node performance are critical. Scale3’s inaugural product, Autopilot, aims to simplify and automate the process of standing up, monitoring and upgrading blockchain nodes, assisting node operators to reduce the overall cost of operations. Autopilot leverages open source tooling to provide node operators with blockchain node and network telemetry, community intelligence, and ecosystem specific insights.
“We know first-hand, the challenges of operating and managing node infrastructure at scale,” said Karthik Kalyanaraman, CTO of Scale3. “We are bringing our experience and knowledge to solve this problem and are leveraging best practices and best in class open source tools to reduce the total cost of operations for the industry.”
Beyond the data and analytics of running nodes, Scale3 is adding monitoring and observability layers via a dashboard that helps node operators to glean information regarding the blockchain community they work within as well as the tooling necessary to manage node upgrades seamlessly.
“Observability in web2 provides an incredibly valuable service. Scale3 has stepped up to provide a solution for the web3 community at a critical time,” said Investor at Redpoint, Urvashi Barooah. “The Scale3 team has expertise building observability tooling from their time at Coinbase, and now they are moving quickly to productize it for a broader market.”
The company plans to use the funding to accelerate development for its suite of web3 tools for blockchain node and network telemetry.
“We are building the web3 observability and monitoring platform for blockchain nodes and networks,” said Ola Muse, CEO of Scale3. “The DevOps for blockchain nodes are a challenge for every node operator, including exchanges, custodians, L1 foundations, staking providers, and node infrastructure providers. We have decades of infrastructure experience and are tackling this problem by building the much-needed standards and tools into our platform to simplify blockchain network and node operations.”
“Simplifying the operational processes associated with maintaining blockchain nodes is key to ensuring the smooth, reliable and scalable operation of decentralized networks,” said Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs Adeniyi Abiodun. “We are pleased to partner with Scale3 and bring its powerful node monitoring and management tools to the Sui ecosystem.”
Scale3 Autopilot already supports the Sui blockchain network from Mysten Labs and plans to expand support for additional leading blockchain networks in Q4 2022. For more information please visit www.scale3labs.com.
About Scale3 Labs
Scale3 Labs is a web3 infrastructure company building developer tools, starting with the monitoring and observability tech stack for blockchain networks and nodes, using the best in class open source software. The team is composed of leading backend infrastructure and distributed systems engineers with years of infrastructure and blockchain experience at Coinbase, Microsoft, Dropbox, VMWare, HP and Consensys.
Contacts
Sofia Coon
On behalf of Scale3 Labs
