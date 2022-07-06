News
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
By KATE BRUMBACK and JILL COLVIN
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is trying to compel U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and other members of Trump’s campaign legal team to testify before a special grand jury.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the special grand jury as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”
Willis also filed petitions for five other potential witnesses: lawyers Kenneth Chesebro, Cleta Mitchell, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Jacki Pick Deason. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney signed off on the requests, which are similar to subpoenas, deeming them necessary to the investigation.
The special grand jury has been investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia as he desperately tried to cling to power after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Trump continues to insist that the election was stolen, even as he eyes another presidential run, despite the fact that numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staff and even Trump’s own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.
The investigation is separate from the congressional committee that has been examining the events surrounding the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as well as the Department of Justice’s own sprawling probe.
The escalation comes as Trump mulls announcing a third presidential run as soon as this summer as he seeks to deflect attention from the ongoing investigations and lock in support before a long list of other potential candidates, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, make their own moves.
Willis, who took this unusual step of requesting a special grand jury earlier this year, has confirmed that she and her team are looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed for him to win the state. She also has said the team is looking at a November 2020 phone call between Graham and Raffensperger, the abrupt resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021, and comments made during December 2020 Georgia legislative committee hearings on the election.
In the petition submitted to the judge, Willis wrote that Graham actually made at least two telephone calls to Raffensperger and members of his staff in the weeks after the November 2020 election. During those calls, Graham asked about reexamining certain absentee ballots “in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” she wrote.
A Graham spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the petition for Giuliani’s testimony, Willis identifies him as both a personal attorney for Trump and “a lead attorney for the Trump Campaign’s legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”
As part of those efforts, she wrote, he and others appeared at a state Senate subcommittee hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 3, 2020, and “provided testimony, additional witnesses, and documentary evidence purporting to demonstrate the existence of election fraud in multiple Georgia counties” during the November 2020 election. None of that has been substantiated.
Among the “evidence” Giuliani offered was a video recording of election workers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which he alleged showed them producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers, Willis wrote.
Within 24 hours of the hearing, Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video and said that it had found that no voter fraud had taken place at the arena, Willis wrote. Nevertheless, Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread voter fraud using that debunked video, she wrote.
“There is evidence that (Giuliani’s) appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the petition says.
Giuliani’s attorney, Bob Costello, said he had no comment and that his client had not been served with any subpoena.
To compel the testimony of an out-of-state witness, a prosecutor in Georgia has to file a petition and then a judge has to sign a certificate approving the petition, said Danny Porter, a former longtime district attorney in Gwinnett County in Atlanta’s suburbs.
The next step is to deliver the petition to a prosecutor wherever the witness lives, and serve it to the witness, who is entitled to a hearing. If the person objects to going to Georgia to testify, they have to be able to show that either their testimony isn’t needed or that it would be an undue hardship for them, Porter said.
Special grand juries are impaneled in Georgia to investigate complex cases with large numbers of witnesses and potential logistical concerns. They can compel evidence and subpoena witnesses for questioning. Unlike regular grand juries, special grand juries can also subpoena the target of an investigation to appear before it.
When its investigation is complete, the special grand jury issues a final report and can recommend action. It’s then up to the district attorney to decide whether to ask a regular grand jury for an indictment.
It’s not clear exactly what charges Willis could ultimately choose to pursue against Trump or anyone else. In a letter she sent to top-ranking state officials last year, she said she was looking into “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local government bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”
___
Colvin reported from New York.
Gisele Bündchen Is Hell-bent On Ending Her Marriage With Tom Brady As She Dumps Her Wedding Ring In Newly Captured Photos
Another celebrity marriage in the mud! Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady appear to be fed up with their union. Despite Tom Brady getting another woman pregnant in the early stages of the relationship, it didn’t stop the pair to tie the knot and present a happy relationship in public.
Gisele Bündchen, mother of two and one of the highest-paid models in the world is set to call it quits with her husband Tom Brady. It is no secret that the NFL player’s absence from the family is a struggle for Gisele since her career suffers for Tom’s absence. However, it tends out, Gisele is over it after Brady’s decision this rep his team this summer.
Not wearing wedding rings is the first clue celebrities give in times of a possible divorce. Gisele is giving us just that coupled with rumors confirming the possible crash.
The seven times Super Bowl champion and his wife are yet to confirm their marital problems. Another clue, huh?
Via Total Pro Sports:
Gisele Bündchen was spotted once again without her wedding ring as she hit the gym amid rumors. That she and Tom Brady are headed towards a divorce.
The supermodel was pictured carrying workout equipment in a Miami gym for the second time this week.
Reports state the 42-year-old mother of two is reportedly living with friends in the city. Apart from Brady, who continues with his 23rd season of playing quarterback in the NFL. Bündchen and Brady have allegedly been living separately for months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to un-retire this summer.
According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months. And recently hired divorce lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is.”
After 13 years, the marriage between a supermodel and a star athlete that serves the public the ideal couple’s goals, is possibly crashing soon.
There are photos of Gisele Bündchen without her wedding ring:
The post Gisele Bündchen Is Hell-bent On Ending Her Marriage With Tom Brady As She Dumps Her Wedding Ring In Newly Captured Photos appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Giants managing their sleep to prepare for neighborhood brawl with Packers in north London
LONDON – A palace rose into the sky out of a working class neighborhood in north London on Thursday, the home of the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur F.C., temporarily adorned with photos of Saquon Barkley and Aaron Rodgers.
Local pubs like The Bricklayers on High Road were teeming with NFL fans after last weekend’s Vikings-Saints game inside this London Academy of Excellence, as Tottenham’s offices are labeled. And they promise to be again on Sunday when the Giants and Packers kick off.
“Mental,” bartender Niamh (“Neev”) described the scene for American football, sharing cell phone videos of standing-room-only singalongs with fans in Jaguars jerseys and other random team attire.
Before the Giants descended into unfamiliar territory, though, their priority on Thursday was sleep — getting it and avoiding it — to acclimate their bodies for a 9:30 Eastern Time Sunday start.
Brian Daboll and the Giants’ staff told the players to get as much sleep as they could on Thursday night’s red-eye flight across the Atlantic Ocean.
They told the players to limit screen time, to take their headphones out and to try to treat the flight just like a normal night’s sleep in their own beds.
“You gotta sleep on the plane,” said center Jon Feliciano, who played for the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium in 2018.
The plan is then to land on Friday morning, bus to the team hotel and head right to the practice field at Hanbury Manor, which is about 43 miles north of the airport and 20 miles north of the stadium they’ll play their game in on Sunday.
The Giants know players will want to nap at points on Friday, but they told them no naps longer than 30 to 45 minutes. They don’t want guys’ body clocks off.
Safety Tony Jefferson played at Wembley for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and said it can take some players most of the game to wake their bodies up for this early a start.
Rookie edge Kayvon Thibodeaux said he did play a game at 7 a.m. once, but it wasn’t exactly recent.
“Pop Warner,” he said with a smile.
In Green Bay this week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur oddly was reluctant to share the details of his plans for handling this trip because he thought it could create competitive advantage.
“I just think it’s such an adjustment,” LaFleur told reporters. “And I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their ability.”
Packers corner Rasul Douglas was brutally honest: he’s not a fan of games in London.
“It f—ing sucked,” he told PackersNews.com. “You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f—ing get on a plane, get over there and f—ing practice and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f—ing eight hours somewhere else.”
Douglas can speak for his own team’s lack of a social schedule. The Giants are running shuttles into central London all day Saturday so players can see the sights and explore if they wish.
It doesn’t make much sense that the Packers and Giants both appear to be stationed 20 miles north (or northwest in Green Bay’s case) of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But at least the Giants tried to offer their players some of the comforts of home: each player received a toiletry kit at their lockers after practice on Wednesday with a toothbrush and miniatures of shampoo, shaving cream, deodorant and toothpaste.
“It’s my first time going across seas to participate in a football game,” Daboll said. “We look forward to it, not much longer travel time than it is to go to the West Coast.”
The unique surroundings of Sunday’s venue could be comforting and welcoming for the Giants, too. Or they could be details that throw them an extra bit off.
Tottenham’s glistening, 3-year-old stadium is not in the middle of a vast and empty parking lot like MetLife Stadium. It is smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood, across from churches and businesses and row homes.
A stadium security guard, Pat, said the structure sits in the middle of the old warehouse district, where some families refused to relocate upon construction, keeping the area quaint and unique.
Children were walking home from their middle schools on Thursday past the same parking lot that the Giants’ bus is going to pull into on Sunday morning.
Pat said the 62,000-seat stadium won’t necessarily fill with a ton of locals, but rather, NFL fans from all over the world. He said the international interest, not necessarily London’s, stands out the most as these events.
“Especially Germans,” he said. “A lot of Germans come to these games. They love American football.”
And what would the scene be without the NFL’s omnipresent commercial influence?
There is a cavernous league apparel shop inside the stadium stocked with foam cheeseheads for the Packers faithful, full walls of Barkley and Rodgers jersey and throwbacks as far as the eye can see.
“It gets loud in here,” bartender Niamh said of the fanfare on gameday.
London is calling. On Thursday night, the Giants were in the air and on their way.
***
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was downgraded and did not participate in Thursday’s practice. He appears poised to miss a third straight game. Safety Julian Love (concussion, non-contact) and wideout Richie James (ankle) were upgraded to limited. The rest of the injury report stayed the same. Daniel Jones (ankle) continues to trend toward playing. The team will practice Friday at 1:15 p.m. local (8:15 a.m. ET) in the QB’s final test.
()
Truth Be Told! 56-year-old Actress Elise Neal Looks Better Than Most Younger Instagram Models
56-year-old actress Elise Demetria Neal has set Twitter ablaze after sharing stunning images of herself and fans cannot get enough of her.
Presently, oldies seem to be getting it all right with their body, appearance, and lifestyle. With constant exercising and a good diet, Elise appears to follow the trend of glam oldies. Fans can’t get enough of the banging body even at her age.
I checked out her pictures on Instagram and I’m also of the brutal opinion that she looks better than the bunch of famewhores parading as Instagram models.
Via Media Take Out:
Actress Elise Neal has been one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood for the past 30 years, and she still looks amazing. The gorgeous Elise has been posting a lot more recently across social media – and she’s definitely getting noticed.
Elise, who stars in the new BET+ hit show The Black Hamptons. Has been trending on Twitter for the past 48 hours. With many of her fans and followers marveling at just how great she looks.
Here are just a few pics of Elise – looking stunningly beautiful:
Elise is a popular Hollywood actress. Her big break came with three 1997 films, appearing in Rosewood, Money Talks and Scream 2.
From 1998 to 2002, Neal starred as Yvonne Hughley in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys. Other film appearances include Mission to Mars (2000), Hustle & Flow (2005) and Logan (2017). On television, Neal also starred Tia Jewel in the first two seasons of the UPN/The CW sitcom All of Us from 2003 to 2005. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee.
After sharing an image on her Instagram page, followers were thrilled with her physique and beauty. Elise Neal is the motivation you need to hit the gym before your grandma appears more stunning than you do. Haha!
Here are some videos and pictures of actress Elise Demetria Neal:
The post Truth Be Told! 56-year-old Actress Elise Neal Looks Better Than Most Younger Instagram Models appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan uses YouTube series to give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the life of an NBA star
Growing up as an NBA fan, DeMar DeRozan often felt a disconnect from his favorite players.
“I remember being a kid, looking back, I didn’t know how my favorite player sounded when he talked, what he’d do when I’m not watching him play, what his life is like,” DeRozan said. “I remember … always wanting to know what Nick Van Exel did after games.”
DeRozan never found out how Van Exel spent his time after Los Angeles Lakers games, but he carried the memory of his childhood curiosity into his own NBA journey. In his 14th season in the NBA and second with the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan is using his YouTube channel to give a behind-the-scenes look at his daily life.
DeRozan began the project last summer, releasing two documentary episodes of his offseason routine and trips. This year’s series will stretch longer, encompassing his entire summer leading up to the season.
“I just wanted to get to that element of showing kids who watch us what it’s like to be a player outside of just putting an NBA jersey on,” DeRozan said.
DeRozan isn’t heavily active on social media, posting intermittently on Instagram and Twitter. So turning over his offseason life to a production crew required a new level of openness.
“I never really show what I’m like every day, so it’s cool,” DeRozan said.
The series mostly documents DeRozan’s time on the court and in the gym. The first two episodes from this summer showcased a training trip to Jamaica and games with the MMV Cheaters in the Drew League, a pro-am league he has competed in since he was 14.
While he aims to showcase his life, DeRozan also wants the series to provide a platform for his support network, such as longtime personal trainer Jason Estrada and skills trainer Johnny Stephene.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand what we go through as athletes,” DeRozan said. “It’s just not us going out there playing basketball. There’s a foundation we go through that helps us get to the point that we’re at. A lot of those people get lost in the midst of that and without them, I wouldn’t be the player or person that I am.”
()
Lamar Odom Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny’ And Presents Himself As A Better Match For Khloe Kardashian
Former NBA player Lamar Odom tends to make advances to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian after their divorce over his excessive drug use and infidelity.
Presently, the NBA player is in the news for allegedly dating a transgender Daniiellè Alexis. However, he still seems to be interested in Khloe Kardashian. In a recent interview, Odom with his excessive drug use and constant cheating discloses that he still makes a better match than Khloe’s yet again serial cheat of a partner Tristan Thompson.
According to him, Khloe deserves more than Tristan and it is belittling for her to keep going back. Lots of guts! Khloe doesn’t deserve better than Tristan she deserves better than both nits.
Here is what Lamar Odom has to say about Khloe having a second child with rival Tristan Thompson;
“I’m trying to find out the psychology behind it … You want to have a second baby with the same father, but he don’t wanna be with you.”
“It’s too bad, but she’s gonna be alright,” he told TMZ. “She’s a strong girl.” As for what he would do if he were to cross paths with her? “First, I would give her a hug, I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he said, while adding that he would advise the mom of 3-year-old True to “be strong for her daughter.”
His overall stance on Tristan and his wrongdoings, well, “dude is corny for that.”
He followed by apologizing for his actions when they were together;
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan wrote in his Jan. 3 Instagram Story. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”
Via Vlad:
Lamar Odom recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. Where he opened up about several topics including continuing to bring up his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.
Odom explained why he found it odd that a woman who claims to have suffered brain trauma as a result of her dealings with Tristan Thompson. Turn around and want to have multiple children with that person. Many took Odom’s coooments as yet another attempt to win back his ex. By offering himself as a potential candidate for fathering her new child”.
When asked why they didn’t have children while they were together, Odom admitted that his substance abuse problem caused fertility issues.”
Despite Lamar Odom’s constant shots at Khloe Kardashian, she has ignored him, claiming she wants no damn thing to do with him. Looks Like Tristan is winning and Odom is not happy.
Here is the clip of Lamar Odom deceiving himself that he’s a better man than Tristan Thompson:
The post Lamar Odom Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Corny’ And Presents Himself As A Better Match For Khloe Kardashian appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Odom Lamar And Transgender Girlfriend Daniela Daniiellè Alexis’ Rumored Relationship Ends In The Mud
Former NBA player, a divorcee, and an ex-partner for four other women, Lamar Odom is yet again in another failed relationship with his Australian transgender girlfriend Daniiellè Alexis. And Daniiellè seems to be testy about the fallout. Girl expected so much from a man who couldn’t stop drugs for his kid?
It can be somewhat difficult for transgenders to find love so when Daniiellè met Odom it was all joy with her, constantly posting images of them on Instagram. Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband, and ex-fiancé of Liza Morales and Sabrina Parr is not fond of working on relationships. So, the news of him dating a transgender was a massive shock looking at his past relationships. However, the former NBA player couldn’t be the ideal partner for Daniiellè as expected.
Meanwhile, Daniiellè is all emotional and may leave the United States altogether to start a new life in Australia. This is messy! Per Daniiellè’s rant, it appears Odom is acting transphobic and has not accepted her for who she is.
Via Media Take Out:
Lamar Odom was trending last week, when he was seen all across social media with a popular Australian transgender actress. Well it appears that the two have split up – and Daniella (the trans-woman) seems to be in her feelings over things ending.
Daniella posted a very shady IG post a few weeks back, shortly after news of her apparent relationship with Lamar went viral. Daniella posted that she – and other transgenders like herself have “been silenced for years. On the backs of others comfortabilities and lives.”
The post seemed to suggest that someone in her life was “uncomfortable” being around her. Fans are speculating that she’s talking about Lamar.
She continued, “But with time Brought bravery and truth. A source can spin its web the way they please but those in reality know what’s real and what’s not. All you can do is get blessings from the people you love and those close to you, but don’t waste your time trying to get approval from those who are closed and on their own agenda.”
Then yesterday, Daniella told fans that she’s leaving the United States and moving back to Australia. She told fans that she’s “catching flights not feelings” and “she’s going home.”
How in love do you have to be to relocate to an entirely different country because of a breakup?
The post Odom Lamar And Transgender Girlfriend Daniela Daniiellè Alexis’ Rumored Relationship Ends In The Mud appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
