Finance
Investors Diversify Their Investments With Commodity Trading
Like Forex and shares, commodity derivatives’ trading is growing popular among the Indian investors, as the market has opened up nation-wide platforms for retail investors and traders to participate in commodities.
Multi-commodity exchanges like the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are established in the country to support retail investors, who want to diversify their portfolios beyond shares, bonds, real estate, and begin commodity trading.
The trading and settlement system in these exchanges is electronic, which makes it convenient to deal in commodity futures like gold, silver, base metals, crude oil, natural gas, agricultural commodities among others, without the actual need of possessing them as physical stocks. Also, live share prices, allows the trader to follow the market movements quickly and make smarter decisions.
Knows the basics
In commodity trading, the investors can fund their account based on their comfort level and risk tolerance level. However, it is essential to start familiarizing the norms of placing orders and trading strategies to deal wisely and prevent from overtrading.
When trading in commodities, the investors need do their homework well, understand the fundamentals of demand and supply, and make decisions based on storage and consumption of products. It offers an excellent portfolio diversification option to the investors because the commodities futures are less volatile compared to equity and bonds.
Retail investors can get involved in commodity trading seeking the support of a broker and trading happens online via the internet similar to the equities. Forward Markets Commission regulates the exchanges, but here brokers do not have to register themselves with the regulator.
Similar to the stocks trading, here too, the investor will require a bank account, a commodity demat account and account with the depository to start. An agreement with the broker is needed. The investor also has to supply the essentials required under Know Your Client format and by the exchanges and broker.
With a minimum amount of Rs 5,000, a retail investor can start their journey into the commodity trading since only a marginal amount (5-10 percent) of the actual value of the commodity contract is paid upfront to exchanges via the brokers.
Every broker and commodity may have a different amount and quantity requirements. For instance, in case of gold, one trading unit (10gms) is between Rs 30,040 and at 10 percent Rs 3,004 is payable upfront. The trading lots and rates of agricultural commodities also differ from exchange to exchange (in kg, quintals or tonnes). However, the base fund starts at approximately Rs 5,000.
Cash vs delivery mechanisms
While every exchange allows cash and delivery mechanisms in trading, when your choice is cash settled, indicate this early on when placing the order that you will not deliver the item. And when taking or making a delivery is your chosen option, keep all warehouse receipts handy for review. Moreover, you have the liberty to change your selection several times between cash settlement and delivery mode, until the expiry of the contract.
Know the fees
A broker may charge from 0.10-0.25 percent of the contract value but cannot exceed the maximum limit laid by the exchange. Transaction charges are also applicable from Rs 6 and Rs 10 per lakh/per contract. While research and collecting information from various channels like financial newspapers and magazine is helpful and following the commodity rates online and at live share prices portals is the way key to being informed and successful commodity trading.
Finance
Forex Broker Admiral Markets Review
Founded in 2001, Admiral Markets is a reliable broker, with market leadership and a modern and simple trading experience for its users. Admiral Markets is a globally recognized broker, with a large number of Australian and international clients, flexible trading account types, competitive trading conditions and comprehensive educational materials, they are an attractive choice for both novice and experienced traders. Admiral Markets has a close relationship with MetaQuotes software, which is the developer of the platform that is now the most recognized in the Forex industry, namely MetaTrader. This relationship allows Admiral Markets to build its own custom version for the platform, namely the MetaTrader Supreme Edition, which is compatible with both MT4 and MT5.
In addition, most Admiral Markets accounts get free access to the Trading Central feature—which provides independent market information and technical analysis—and they also trade cryptocurrencies with this company which is among the most lucrative among Forex brokers. Admiral Markets has put a lot of effort into helping novice traders start trading by publishing a myriad of educational articles, guides and webinars. For clients seeking active support, the MetaTrader Supreme Edition software provides users with chart analysis of Trading Central and analyst recommendations.
Admiral markets reviews are many and varied. These materials are divided into several sections, including structured courses, basic knowledge, and reviews on risk management and webinars that are often held. Admiral Markets provides free and structured Forex and CFD trading material called Forex 101. It is specially designed to teach beginners how to trade. This material contains nine chapters divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced stages, all taught by professional traders. This material covers everything in trading, from how to set up MT4 to how to manage risk. This material is a very useful resource for novice traders.
In order for a client to trade on the admiral market site, he must have an account which you can get by registering for it. Admiral Markets has three different accounts according to usage or experience. When used, we have demo accounts and experience, are under retail or professional requirements. Below, we have admiral, prime admiral, mt5 admiral, and invest admiral market trading accounts. Account designed for new clients with no experience at all in trading. Most of the clients who choose this account do not want to risk their funds until they are convinced of the concept. This account will allow clients to learn the basics in no time due to the use of real trading conditions.
Please visit best forex broker uk for more information about admiral markets review.
Finance
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Additional Resources
- Pay Per Click on Bing
- Pay Per Click on Google
Finance
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Finance
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Finance
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Finance
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
Orioles reliever Dillon Tate joins Team USA roster for World Baseball Classic
Zach Wilson looking to carry ‘resilience’ from first start into game against Dolphins
“Rosy” Earnings Estimates Will Hurt Bitcoin, BTC Struggles At $20K
Magic’s Franz Wagner making preseason debut vs. Spurs
Community Labs Launches Its First Product, Execution Machine (EXM.DEV) – A Decentralized Application Development Platform on the Arweave Blockchain
Column: Chicago Bears have been nothing short of ugly on offense — despite what OC Luke Getsy says
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Chicago Bulls emphasize adaptability — and ‘randomness’ — in their offense after a sluggish start to the preseason
Tommies women’s hockey gets boost from three graduate transfers, seven freshmen
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy