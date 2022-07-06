News
Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, named NHL’s first Black general manager
Mike Grier, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, made history in the NHL on Tuesday.
Mike Grier was named the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, making him the NHL’s first Black GM. The Sharks announced the move on social media and held a news conference on Tuesday afternoon after an initial report by ESPN.
The Griers are in rare air as one of the few — if any — brother combinations to hold GM roles for teams in different American professional sports leagues. They are the first Black brothers to be GMs of pro teams.
Chris Grier, 52, became Dolphins GM in 2016 after holding various scouting positions within the franchise since 2000.
Mike Grier, 47, played 14 seasons in the NHL for four different teams: the Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers. He retired from playing hockey in 2011.
“Really excited to get to work and be back in the Bay Area,” Grier said in a video released by the Sharks on Twitter. “I know there’s been lots of ups and downs, but I’m ready to work hard and get at it and get this thing back on the tracks.”
Mike Grier spent the past season as New York Rangers’ hockey operations adviser and also worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 to 2018. He replaces Sharks interim GM Joe Will, who took over in November after longtime GM Doug Wilson vacated the role due to medical reasons. Grier will lead a coaching search after San Jose fired coach Bob Boughner, who was formerly coach of the Florida Panthers.
The Grier brothers are sons to Bobby Grier, who held various coaching, scouting and executive positions for the New England Patriots for two decades from 1981 to 2000. Bobby Grier has been a Dolphins consultant since 2017.
The Dolphins’ Chris Grier led what is likely his most successful offseason in Miami this year. He pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and acquired to tackle Terron Armstead in free agency, among a series of other moves to bolster the offense for new coach Mike McDaniel. Grier and the Dolphins also kept their defense intact after the unit spearheaded an effort to win eight of the team’s last nine games in 2021, falling one win short of a playoff berth.
News
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.
Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”
“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”
According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.
“There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”
Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.
But Biden said he believes that as the federal government and many states ease marijuana laws, they should maintain limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales.
The move by Biden puts the federal government on par with other big cities like New York that have been moving toward decriminalizing low-level marijuana arrests for years. But there’s a big divide in the nation as some police departments still believe the drug leads to more serious crime and ignoring low-level offenses emboldens criminals.
The move also fulfills one of the top priorities of the Democratic nominee in one of their party’s most critical Senate races, as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has repeatedly pressed Biden to take the step.
News
Belwin’s new nature preserve in Afton opens to the public this weekend
Oxbow Trails, Belwin Conservancy’s new 40-acre nature preserve, opens to the public this weekend.
Starting Saturday, the trails will be open on weekends from dawn until dusk through the end of November or until the first major snowfall. The trails will open fully next spring.
Located just north of Afton’s Old Village at 2398 St. Croix Trail South, Oxbow Trails features a range of ecosystems including hardwood forests, wetlands and a restored oak savanna. Sturdy footwear is recommended as trails are currently roughed in; dogs are not allowed.
Belwin officials have been working since 2020 to create the new nature preserve in partnership with the city of Afton, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Washington County and others. The project is centered on a 30-acre parcel Belwin purchased from a willing seller using funding from Washington County’s Land and Water Legacy Program. The hiking area also includes 10 acres of land owned by Afton.
“Oxbow Trails provides a unique view of the Valley Creek trout stream and a walk along a beautiful wooded ridge,” said David Freeman, Belwin’s communications specialist. However, he noted, there is no stream access from Oxbow Trails or any other Belwin property.
Restoration work was supported by a grant from the DNR’s Conservation Partners Legacy program, which made it possible to hire contractors to remove invasive and diseased trees and chip them on-site. Now that the first phase has been completed, Belwin has taken over ongoing management and has spread the chips on about 1.25 miles of trails, Freeman said.
Belwin owns about 1,500 acres of land in and around Afton.
News
Breaking down the Mets potential wild card roster decisions
For the first time since 2016, the Mets are back in the postseason. While the club has much bigger aspirations than just a wild card round, what it’s taken to get back to this point should be noted.
It is truly a new era in Queens with owner Steve Cohen and his revamped front office settling in after two seasons. The Mets had a new manager in Buck Showalter this season, a new general manager in Billy Eppler, and a roster littered with stars. Some of them were homegrown, like Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso. Some are stars that Mets fans had always dreamed of but never thought would be possible with the way the previous regime ran things, like Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor.
They won 101 games, the second-most in franchise history. McNeil won the batting title, Alonso tied with Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge for the league lead in RBI, and Scherzer, one of the best big-game pitchers in baseball, is starting Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Citi Field.
It’s been a remarkable season, but the Mets aren’t done yet. There are still a few lingering questions about their playoff roster for the first round. So let’s take a look at the group that could be active for a best-of-three wild card series against San Diego this weekend.
POSITION PLAYERS
Who is in
Pete Alonso, 1B
Jeff McNeil, INF/OF
Francisco Lindor, SS
Eduardo Escobar, INF
Luis Guillorme, INF
Brandon Nimmo, OF
Mark Canha, OF
Tyler Naquin, OF
Daniel Vogelbach, DH
Tomas Nido, C
James McCann, C
Injured
Starling Marte, OF
On the bubble
Francisco Alvarez, C/DH
Darin Ruf, DH
Terrance Gore, OF/PH
James McCann was supposed to give the Mets a run-producing catcher but he struggled at the plate this season and missed time with a fractured hamate bone in his wrist and strained oblique. The Mets called up 20-year-old top prospect Francisco Alvarez over the weekend for the series in Atlanta to DH against left-handed pitching and he caught his first game Wednesday, with Trevor Williams giving him high praise.
Alvarez recorded his first two first big league hits Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, including a monster home run, both against right-handers. If the Mets don’t include him on a postseason roster then it’s fair to question why they called him up in the first place.
Marte and Ruf finished the season on the injured list, though Ruf is healthy enough to play this weekend. However, he hasn’t produced at all for the Mets since coming to New York to DH against left-handers. The Mets will likely face one left-hander in Blake Snell, but they could opt to use Alvarez instead.
Marte’s status is somewhat day-to-day as he recovers from a fractured right middle finger, but he did play catch and take swings this week.
Terrance Gore was acquired for postseason play. His ability to wreak havoc on the basepaths in late-game, high-leverage situations is impactful. But the Mets haven’t used him much so while the two-time World Series winner has value, it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be included.
PITCHERS
Who is in
Jacob deGrom, RHP
Max Scherzer, RHP
Chris Bassitt, RHP
Edwin Diaz, RHP
Seth Lugo, RHP
Adam Ottavino, RHP
Trevor May, RHP
Drew Smith, RHP
Joely Rodriguez, LHP
David Peterson, LHP
Injured
Tylor Megill, RHP
On the bubble
Mychal Givens, RHP
Taijuan Walker, RHP
Carlos Carrasco, RHP
Trevor Williams, RHP
Showalter could choose to throw Chris Bassitt in Game 2 with the hope of saving deGrom for a possible NLDS start in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next week. And while advance planning is always needed in the playoffs, ultimately the Mets have to get to the next round first. The rotation will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch this weekend.
So, where does that leave Carrasco (15-7, 3.97 ERA) and Walker (12-5, 3.49)? They both pitched Tuesday in a doubleheader against the Nationals, but their outings were limited. They could both be ready to pitch on Sunday, or possibly pitch out of the bullpen if long relief is needed.
Of course, they could be left off of the roster completely with the Mets opting to rest them through the wild card.
In the bullpen, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino are the most trusted high-leverage pitchers. Drew Smith has pitched well in high-leverage situations throughout the last week. Seth Lugo has become the preferred left-handed specialist, holding left-handed hitters to just a .167 average.
But the Mets do need at least one, if not two left-handers in the bullpen. Peterson has adjusted well to a relief role as of late and had some solid showings in key games down the stretch.
The Mets have until noon ET on Friday to submit their roster. Any player who was on the Mets’ 40-man roster or 60-day IL as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31 is eligible for postseason play, and teams are permitted to submit a new 26-man roster before each postseason series.
News
St. Paul School District regains building titles after 57 years
By resolution of the St. Paul City Council, the St. Paul Public School District now owns its own buildings, an oversight dating back 57 years.
In 1965, the city’s “Special School District” became Independent School District No. 625, by order of the state of Minnesota. The same state law that launched ISD 625 also required the transfer of all city-owned property used for school purposes.
That didn’t quite happen. Through title research, the school district recently identified 51 properties whose building titles remained under the city’s name, even though the structures themselves have long been under the school district’s day-to-day jurisdiction.
On Feb. 23, the city council adopted a resolution conveying six school properties dating back to 1965 over to the school district. On Wednesday, at the request of the school district, the city council transferred another 38 properties.
The schools range in location from Battle Creek Elementary School, Harding High School and Como Park Senior High School to the Galtier School and St. Anthony Park School.
The resolution states: “The city council hereby authorizes and directs the proper city officials to convey by quit claim deed the additional properties to the School District, and to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate the property transfer.”
News
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice, but WR Rashod Bateman still sidelined
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Thursday, but wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains sidelined by a foot injury.
Dobbins (chest) missed Wednesday’s practice with what coach John Harbaugh said was a planned rest day. The Ravens’ depth at the position could be shaky entering Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, with running back Justice Hill (hamstring) not expected to play after getting hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bateman’s absence would loom larger. The team’s top wide receiver was unavailable for much of the second half Sunday, didn’t practice Wednesday and was absent for the open portion of practice Thursday. Harbaugh said Wednesday that he was “hopeful” Bateman (11 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns) could play Sunday.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) missed his fifth straight practice Thursday, while guard Ben Cleveland was also missing. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters returned after rest days.
This story may be updated.
News
Gophers women’s hockey ready to ‘show the nation what we have’
Gophers women’s hockey coach Brad Frost added four 2022 Olympians to his roster this season, including his top forward in 2020-21, Grace Zumwinkle. But he’s not messing with his top line.
“Right now,” he said Wednesday, “they’re together.”
Fifth-year seniors Abigail Boreen, Catie Skaja and Taylor Heise will headline an impossibly deep Gophers lineup on Friday when the second-ranked Gophers begin their season against WCHA rival Bemidji State at Ridder Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.
“Obviously,” Frost said, “they showed some great chemistry last year and really played well off of each other.”
All three players had career years as the Gophers rebounded from a difficult season — they missed the NCAA tournament in 2020-21 for the first time since 2007 — and combined for 121 points, best in the nation. Heise led the nation with 66 points and won the Patty Kazmaier Award. Then, after being cut from the Olympic team tryouts, made her first senior Team USA roster.
She capped an astonishing 12 months by finishing with seven goals and 11 assists for the silver-medal winners and being named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“I think I was more ready for it because I didn’t get picked for the (Olympic) team,” she said.
The question now is what does Heise have in store for 2022-23?
“Shoot, she’s 22 years old, so I don’t think she’s reached her full potential,” Frost said. “But obviously the confidence that she gained from last year, and then being with the national team and being the MVP of the World Championships, I mean, she’s feeling good about herself and the way she plays.
“But she also knows that she’s only as good as she makes others. So, if she doesn’t make others around her better, she’s not good enough to do everything by herself — and she knows that.”
Heise and her linemates are a tight group. They lived together all last season, and even had surgery together after last season ended, Heise said. She had surgery to repair a double sports hernia, Skaka had knee surgery and Boreen had back surgery, she said.
“With the injuries we had, you couldn’t get surgery and you couldn’t fix them unless you had the time to take a break, like a good two, three months,” she said.
Asked if the line was physically compromised during the Gophers’ short NCAA tournament stay — they lost in their first game, a second-round matchup with eventual runner-up Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena — Heise said, “I wouldn’t say we were compromised; I think mentally we were very stable. I think body-wise, it’s very difficult to keep up with the fact that you’re going every day. It was forced time off for me, and it was much needed.”
Everyone is healthy now, playing together in exhibition victories over University of Manitoba and the Minnesota Whitecaps, and ready to play a real game. The Gophers are one of just two WCHA teams, along with St. Thomas, yet to have played a regular-season game.
First up are the Beavers, who swept Lindenwood in Bemidji and went 0-1-1 at No. 10 Clarkson in Potsdam, N.Y. It will mark the return for Olympians Zumwinkle and forward Abbey Murphy (USA), and the Minnesota debuts of Olympic forward Josefin Bouveng (Sweden) and blue liner Nelli Laitinen (Finland).
But it’s the player who just missed making the Olympics who will command the most attention at puck drop, and no one is more excited than Heise.
“I think we’re excited to show the nation what we have,” she said.
