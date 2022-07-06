Sony Ericsson W Series Phones – Alias For Music and Entertainment

Pin 0 Shares

The ‘W’ series also known as the Walkman series includes those handsets which have been made specially for the music lovers. As the name suggests, these phones have very good quality sound in them. Sony Ericsson W Series mobile phones have continuously enthralled the users with their best quality sounds. Sony Ericsson W850 is a phone said to be a complete walkman kit. The Walkman 2.0 music player available in the handset has the ability to play different formats of music and there also is the music recognition feature which can help you to recognise all types of music. The information is extracted from the internet. To store these music tracks the gadget has an internal memory of 15 MB which can be expanded further with a microSD card of up to 4 GB. Along with the player, W850 also has a 2 MP camera which comes with an LED flash feature in it. This LED flash has the job to offer so much brightness such that the image has enough clarity.

Another phone among the Sony Ericsson W series mobile phones is the Sony Ericsson W595. It is an advanced phone with advanced features in it. The obvious Walkman player is there in the gadget to play different music formats. It also has the music recognition and shake control features in it. Picture editor comes in the phone to edit snaps taken by its camera or other pictures. A camera of 3.15 MP is provided for the user to capture beautiful snaps. With the presence of these features, the W595 weighs a total of 104 gm. Browsing over the internet is possible through the Sony phone with the availability of GPRS and EDGE technology. Wireless network can be accessed through the presence of the WiFi technology in the gadget. Battery here supports music play of up to 20 hours.

Sony Ericsson W995 is another modern gadget among the large population of Sony Ericsson W series mobile phones. It has the much advanced Walkman 4.0 music player to play all formats of music tracks. It also has the music recognition feature in it. An advanced camera of 8.1 MP comes in the gadget which comes also with the autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging and face detection feature in it. A secondary camera for video calling is provided in the gadget. Through this, one can view live videos of the person he or she is talking to. GPS with Wayfinder navigator is offered in the W995 so that the user can find ways through the unknown places. Picture editor of the gadget enables you with a means to edit the snaps captured with the camera of the phone. The battery of this handset supports music play for up to 20 hours.

The last name among the Sony Ericsson W series mobile phones is of the Sony Ericsson W705. It comes with the Walkman 3.0 music player to listen to different formats of music tracks. It also has the YouTube service in its media centre and supports the shake control and SenseMe features which enable you to use the gadget simply by shaking or inclining it in different directions. You can change the tracks or play games just by shaking it. The gadget also comes with a camera of 3.15 MP which can help you capture high quality snaps. Geotagging is again present here for the same job to tag images with the location information. Messaging of all formats is provided by the gadget so that the user gets the ability to send and receive messages. All of the Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones belonging to W series have the player to play different music formats and there is also can be the presence of other features like the camera, internet browsing, games and radio which all help the user with different kinds of tasks. Finally, it can be stated that the W series has proved to be very successful with its commendable set of gadgets which are attractive both in looks and features.