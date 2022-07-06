The Aura and the Aurora

Pin 0 Shares

The Auras of Galaxies

Science observes that galaxies are surrounded by massive halos of dark matter. Curiously a similar observation was made by a Hindu mystic, half a century ago. He too saw halos around galaxies – but they were anything but dark or invisible. He says:

“The divine dispersion of rays poured from an eternal Source, blazing into galaxies, transfigured with ineffable auras.” – Paramahansa Yogananda, 1946

The term “aura” is frequently used in metaphysics to mean a colored radiation emanating from an object. Spherical halos around saints, as depicted in certain paintings, are considered auras around the head region. What were invisible halos to scientists appeared as a colorful aura around the galaxies to this saint, as he observed them half a century ago. Was he seeing what our scientific instruments could not see – the dark matter counterparts of these galaxies? Paramahansa Yogananda also observed in 1946 that the “astral luminaries resemble the aurora borealis”. Based on plasma metaphysics, it is easy to see that the aura is generated in a similar process as the aurora.

The Aurora

Kristian Birkeland put forward the auroral theory which is now widely accepted by scientists. According to him, electrically charged particles ejected from sunspots are captured by Earth’s magnetic field and directed along the field’s lines into the polar regions. The charged particles follow spiral or helical tracks about the lines of force. The incoming particles excite the atoms and molecules in the air and ionize them – stripping them into their non-neutral constituents. This results in the colorful displays that are associated with auroras.

Birkeland used a simple device to prove his theory – he placed a sphere containing an electromagnet inside a large vacuum chamber, which represented the space around the Earth and its magnetic field. He then shot clouds of electrons toward this simulated Earth to produce a light phenomenon that looked like the aurora. This configuration is exactly the same as in a subtle body, as explained below.

Anatomy of the Subtle Body

According to plasma metaphysics, the subtle body is a body of magnetic plasma (or “magma”). It sits inside an ovoid which has a plasma “auric” sheath around it (equivalent to the sphere in the Birkeland device) and contains a magnetized central channel (equivalent to the electromagnet in the Birkeland device).

How is the Aura generated?

The aura that is radiated by a subtle body is generated by a procedure not unlike the one that generates the aurora borealis. There is a tendency for charged particles to follow magnetic lines of force. The energetic charged super particles (identified as “qi”, “prana” or “kundalini” particles) rush towards the various nodes of the chakras (which contain intense magnetic fields) at very high speeds. They spiral around helical paths just before they are absorbed by the chakras near the head and feet (the “poles”) and other chakras around the body. While doing so, they generate a light phenomenon in the subtle bodies – very much like that of the aurora borealis.

Anyone who compares the Kirlian images (or representations) of human auras (or who can actually see them) with the aurora borealis will no doubt find a strong resemblance. However, while the aurora is a natural plasma light show comprising standard particles (i.e. particles described in the physicists’ “Standard Model”) – the aura is a natural plasma light show of super (i.e. supersymmetric) particles!

Conclusion

The electromagnetic processes that give rise to the aurora borealis are the same as those which give rise to the human aura. If this is accepted, then it also confirms that subtle bodies are composed of a magnetic plasma of super particles – which is currently classified under dark matter.

© Copyright Jay Alfred 2007