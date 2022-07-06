What Is Penny Stock Shorting?

Pin 0 Shares

When it comes to stock market trading, the most classical way of making money is to purchase a hot penny stock and wait till the price of that stock increases. However, one of the most commonly practiced ways to make money in low cap investments is penny stock shorting, in which the traders make money when the price of a particular stock goes down instead of going up.

When you opt for this activity, the first and foremost thing that you would need is a margin account. Now for those who are not acquainted with the term, it is actually the brokerage account in which a broker gives loan to the investor so as to purchase the securities. Interest on that loan amount is calculated on the basis of the amount of money that the customer borrows. There are quite a few traders who use the stock as collateral. In such case if the value of the stock plunges to a considerable extent, the owner of the brokerage account will have to put down additional cash or sell off a part of the stock to make up for that plunge. This is termed as a margin call.

Holding margin accounts are indispensable part of this method. Besides, another advantage of having a margin account is that the investors do not have to wait for the settlement of their accounts before gaining access to the sales proceeds. This is why shorting today is one of the most popular trading strategies among the investors. In shorting of penny stocks, the investors lend stocks from their brokers instead of purchasing them. Naturally, they need to repay these shares to their brokers. For example, if an investor had borrowed 200 shares of a particular stock and had sold them off at the rate of $20.00/stock, then he/she earns $4000.00.

If later the price of those shares plummets then the investor can buy these shares at lesser price and pay back the broker from whom he/she had borrowed them. This phenomenon is called – Covering the shorts. For example, if the price of the shares plunges to $16.00/stock, then the investor can purchase back those same 200 shares at $3200.00. Hence, the profit that the investor makes is $4000.00 – $3200.00 = $800.00

The only hardship that a trader might face is finding a broker who would allow shorting of penny stocks. It’s seen that the majority of the brokers do not opt for shorting under $5.00. Besides, finding stocks that are suitable for shorting can be a little difficult. However, a thorough research on this as well as studying the guidelines available on the internet will surely help the traders in penny stock shorting.