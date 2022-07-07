Bitcoin Sets Record For Worst Quarter Since 2011, What’s Next?

The second quarter of the year was dramatically bloody for Bitcoin. The coin ended Q2 down by 56% with the price dropping from $45,000 to $19,900, experiencing its worst quarter since Q3 2011. Bitcoin is now playing with its $20k level, a key zone.
A Historic Decline For Bitcoin
Bitcoin had a 37% decline during June. But it is not just the numbers that have been gloomy.
June was also the month of the unsurprising rejection of Bitwise and Grayscale’s spot-based bitcoin ETF applications –immediately followed by Grayscale’s promised lawsuit–.
Moreover, the effects of the Terraform Lab’s UST stablecoin and Three Arrows Capital collapses seem to have turned into something contagious amongst crypto firms: another crypto lender and trading platform, Vauld, suspended all withdrawals, trading, and deposits quoting the “financial challenges” of current market conditions.
During 2022’s second quarter, Bitcoin opened at $45,000 and declined to below $20,000, managing to recover its key $20k price level just in time to close June above it. As NewsBTC reported recently, the coin “needs to break above $20,500 and continue above $22,000 to clear out any potential short-term downside risk.”
Overall, the latest Arcane Research weekly report notes that this decline “marked a historic quarter for the bitcoin price, and we have to go back 11 years to find a more brutal quarter. Bitcoin ended the quarter just below $20,000, dropping 56%.”
What To Expect
However, the BTC price action could see more positive times soon.
Analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks that the coin could soon flip the $20K-20.4K key level and then “go towards $23K and the summer relief rally.” He added today that the coin is “sustaining” and “looking ready for a big move relatively soon.”
As Arcane Research shared, Bitcoin’s $20k level marks the peak of its last bull run, adding that “Technically speaking, the close of the monthly candle was positive”, with June’s closing price being above the 2017 peak. The report also points to a possible support/resistance flip “where previous resistance will act as support.”
However, macroeconomic factors could be the ones to flip positive expectations later on. Global uncertainty keeps increasing pressure. S&P 500 is down by 20% from its January high, which also reflects on Bitcoin. Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Christian Sewing thinks there is a 50% chance of a global recession, other large banks see it coming as well. An economical decline that size could last for several quarters.
Bloomberg reported about the current effects of inflation rates and noted that “The gauge for the US is already 12.2%, similar to levels witnessed at the start of the pandemic and in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.”
Anna Wong, the chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics, wrote that “The risk of a self-fulfilling recession—and one that can happen as soon as early next year—is higher than before. Even though household and business balance sheets are strong, worries about the future could cause consumers to pull back, which in turn would lead businesses to hire and invest less.”
Likewise, said feared self-fulfilled recession could also paint a grim picture for the crypto market. High-risk assets are expected to suffer investors’ retraction during economic declines, which can lead to panic selling and more gloomy prices.
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
Open Interest Reaches $7.7 Billion
Ethereum open interest still remains high despite ETH’s decline to the low $1,000s back in September. Data shows that the open interest in ETH has reached $7.7 billion this week despite traders often choosing to avoid trades at quarterly closes, even in the crypto market.
This means that there is now $7.7 billion in futures open interest, but the majority of these have actually skewed towards the bearish side. Not surprisingly, given that the crypto market is barely a year into its bear market, investors expect more decline to follow.
ETH steadies above $1,300
Investor sentiment also took a hit since mid-September when the long-awaited Merge upgrade failed to trigger a rally in the price of ETH. The subsequent decline had seen investors begin profit-taking to prevent more losses while watching the market closely. The same is now being seen across the futures markets.
Will Ethereum (ETH) Rally?
A large amount of open interest tends to carry some positive implications for the digital asset. The reason is that so many traders are choosing increasingly bearish positions on Ethereum as of this time, meaning that there is a potential for a short squeeze if the price were to break out from here.
Now, there is not much expected for the crypto market in the way of recovery, given declines across various spheres. But if the Fed were to heed the advice and stop increasing interest rates even in the short term, then the macro markets would likely rally, which would take the crypto market with it.
The next FOMC meeting is expected to happen at the beginning of November, which is less than a month away. There are predictions of more interest rate increases at this time, which would be negative for crypto-assets such as Ethereum.
Presently, bulls are focused on getting the price back up enough to test the $1,500 resistance once more. However, with sell pressure still mounting, ETH is not expected to hit this price anytime soon.

OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume.
OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key resistance was flipped into support with more buy orders.
The price of Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) has continued to show its strength as price trends with key breakouts from a downtrend range against tether (USDT). With the crypto market cap bouncing from its weekly low as the market continued to look promising, the price of Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) was not left out as the price broke out of its long daily range, with the price trending to a higher height. (Data from Binance)
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market received relief, as most crypto altcoins expected. However, despite the recent price surge in most crypto assets, some altcoins have remained range-bound.
As the price of OCEAN could not break out with real volume in previous months, it was stocked in a range-like box. OCEAN’s price continued to move between $0.16 and $0.15 before breaking out and trending higher.
After a long-term movement, and with the month looking good for most altcoins, as many refer to it as the month of Uptober, the price of OCEAN could be set for a break out as the price aims to rally to the $0.2 region.
OCEAN’s use case has attracted a lot of traders, investors, and huge organizations, which could also be a huge catalyst to influence the price of OCEAN shortly as many tips the price to rally to a high of $5.
Weekly resistance for the price of OCEAN – $0.2.
Weekly support for the price of OCEAN – $0.15.
Price Analysis Of OCEAN On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of OCEAN continues to show strength as it pulls some gains despite the market appearing to have stalled in price movement; after hitting a daily low of $0.15, the price of OCEAN rallied to a high of $0.19 before being rejected into a descending triangle as it struggled to break out.
The price of OCEAN is attempting to break out of this descending triangle; if successful, OCEAN could rally aggressively as bulls would be ready to send the price to $0.2-0.3, gaining significant price control.
OCEAN trades at $0.16, with the price looking to break this range to the upside; a break out would bring more relief for OCEAN price as it has seen more downside than upside in the past few weeks.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for OCEAN shows increasing buy orders as the value is above the 50 mark area daily.
Daily resistance for the OCEAN price – $0.2-$0.3.
Daily support for the OCEAN price – $0.15.

The whole smart contract was built on a foundation of harmful code.
There are still significant security concerns in the decentralized financial sector. The Ethereum network was the target of massive rug pull assaults only hours after the BNB Chain exploit. A BNBHACKERINU token was produced by the hacker after the original breach, only to be yanked two hours later.
The first hacker made off with about $100 million worth of BNB tokens. The BSC interchain connection was the target of the vulnerability. Binance CEO and BNB Chain founder Changpeng Zhao notified customers that the BSC chain’s validators had temporarily halted trading.
$100k Worth of Ethereum Stolen
After the original breach on BNB, a hostile actor manufactured bogus tokens, as pointed out by Web3 developer @lorem. While the first BNB Chain hacker used the same email address as the token deployer, this one does not match. A contract variable named “lead deployer” does, in fact, include the BNB hacker’s actual address.
Lorem draws attention to how the whole smart contract was built on a foundation of harmful code. To begin, the bad guy had access to a function that let him generate tokens at will. The hacker was able to do this because three features of the smart contract let him steal the tokens from any account and put them back into circulation.
Nearly $100,000 USD worth of Ethereum was stolen by the hacker. Later, he used a different token, HACKERSHIBA, to carry out the same operations. An on-chain Web3 specialist by the name of ZachXBT explains that the original BNB hacker was not responsible for the rug pull. However, these were fake tokens, something often seen after a significant attack.
Pre-market trading saw declines of more than 1% for the S&P 500.
Non-farm payrolls in the United States for September came in higher than forecast.
When the September non-farm payroll report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was made public, the price of bitcoin dropped by more than 4 percent. The unemployment rate in the United States dropped to 3.5% in September, lower than the forecasted 3.7%. In addition, the likelihood of a rate rise by the Federal Reserve of 75 basis points in November has increased to above 80%, from 75% before.
Non-farm payrolls in the United States for September came in higher than forecast. Below market predictions of 3.7% and unchanged from July figures, the jobless rate dipped to 3.5%. The unemployment rate was 3.7% in August.
All Eyes on Next Interest Rate Hike
Previously because of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach, the crypto and stock markets crashed. Bitcoin’s value dropped precipitously from $20,020 to $19,592 in a matter of minutes. At the time of writing, the BTC price is $19,440, as reported by CMC.
There was a 3% decline in the price of Ethereum, from $1,356 to a low of $1,329. In the wake of the U.S. employment report, prices for other cryptocurrencies also dropped.
Pre-market trading saw declines of more than 1% for the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones. After the U.S. employment data, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) jumped to a high of 112.83, putting downward pressure on crypto and stock prices.
The Federal Reserve will take a hawkish position on the next rate rise in November as a result of the September payrolls increase. There are worries that the Fed’s aggressive posture may lead to a recession in the United States, according to a number of analysts. But the Fed has promised to keep inflation within acceptable levels.
HBAR’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as the price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume.
HBAR trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA.
The price of HBAR eyes a recapture of $0.1 as key resistance was flipped into support with more buy orders.
The price of Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has continued to show its strength as price trends with a key breakout from a downtrend range against tether (USDT). With the crypto market cap bouncing from its weekly low as the market continued to look promising, the Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price was not left out as the price broke out of its long daily range, with the price trending to a higher height. (Data from Binance)
Hedera Hashgraph (REEF) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
The crypto market received relief, as most crypto altcoins expected. However, despite the recent price surge in most crypto assets, some altcoins have remained range-bound.
As the price of HBAR could not break out with real volume in previous months, it was stocked in a range-like box. HBAR’s price continued to move between $0.05 and $0.077 before breaking out and trending higher.
After a long-term movement, and with the month looking good for most altcoins, as many refer to it as the month of Uptober, the price of HBAR could be set for a break out as the price aims to rally to the $0.1 region.
HBAR’s use case has attracted a lot of traders, investors, and huge organizations, which could also be a huge catalyst to influence the price of HBAR shortly as many tips the price to rally to a high of $1.
Weekly resistance for the price of HBAR – $0.1.
Weekly support for the price of HBAR – $0.050.
Price Analysis Of HBAR On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of HBAR continues to show strength as it pulls some gains despite the market appearing to have stalled in price movement; after hitting a daily low of $0.05, the price of HBAR rallied to a high of $0.082 before being rejected into a downtrend channel as it struggled to break out.
The price of HBAR is attempting to break out of this downtrend channel; if successful, the price of HBAR could rally aggressively as bulls would be ready to send the price to $0.1, gaining significant price control.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for HBAR shows low buy order as the value is below the 50 mark area on the daily timeframe.
Daily resistance for the HBAR price – $0.1.
Daily support for the HBAR price – $0.055.

Ethereum has been following the general trend in the crypto market, giving back its profit obtained over the past week. The cryptocurrency was moving in tandem with Bitcoin and large cryptocurrencies, but now ETH’s price is reacting to new economic data published in the United States.
At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,300 with a 2% loss and sideways movement in the last week. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization record similar price action with the exception of XRP. This token is showing strength against the trend and continues to knock on profits over the same period.
Ethereum Inbound For Another Sideways Week
Data from Material Indicators (MI) shows that Ethereum is seeing some bids at its current levels. This could signal a short-term rally into previous resistance levels neat $1,340 with potential for $1,400.
As seen in the chart below, the Ethereum price has reacted relatively well to the recent price action with bid (buy) liquidity coming in at today’s low. This has supported the price of ETH allowing it to bounce into the area of around $1,340.
Earlier today, the second cryptocurrency by market cap was experiencing a spike in selling from all investors, from retail to whales. However, the selling has been mitigated in recent hours with large players with bid orders of as much as $100,000 buying into Ethereum’s price action.
These players bought over $800 million in ETH on short timeframes and might be able to sustain ETH for a while. Nevertheless, ETH’s price action might be in jeopardy as the market heads into the weekend.
For Ethereum and Bitcoin, $1,200 and $18,500 are key levels to prevent a fresh leg down into the yearly lows. According to a pseudonym trader, as long as these levels hold, the cryptocurrency will hold the line with more days of sideways movement. The trader said:
The moment $18.5K or $20.5K (for Bitcoin) gives in we’ll likely see it followed by a big move. Chop chop and more chop until then. CPI on Wednesday may change it up a bit but as we speak we’re back to the middle of the range.
Ethereum And Bitcoin Poised For Incoming Volatility
On the latter, the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for September and today’s data on the U.S. economy show that macroeconomic forces are still in control. So far, the economic data has been positive and has even surpassed expert expectations.
This is negative for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and global markets because it signals that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) can keep up and even turn up the pressure to slow down inflation metrics. In that sense, next week’s CPI print could be one of the key events for ETH, BTC, and the entire industry.
Talking about the potential for the Fed to take a less aggressive stance, and pivot its monetary policy, Keith Alan from Material Indicators wrote:
A FED pivot isn’t likely without something of major significance happening. The #FED wants to see consecutive months of declining CPI and increasing unemployment.