Boris Johnson resigns, remains UK prime minister for now

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “clearly the will” of his Conservative Party that there should be a new leader as he announced his resignation.
Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.
Critics say he should not be allowed to remain as caretaker prime minister and he should be removed from office as soon as possible.
The announcement came after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally succumbed to political reality Thursday and agreed to resign after the latest ethics scandal around his leadership led some 50 senior lawmakers to quit the government.
Johnson had clung to power for two days, defiantly telling lawmakers on Wednesday that he had a “colossal mandate” from voters and intended to get on with the business of government.
But he was forced to concede defeat Thursday morning after two more members of his Cabinet quit and one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, publicly told him to resign for the good of the country.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Johnson would leave office, however.
His resignation will trigger an internal election to pick a new leader of the Conservative Party, who will also be the next prime minister. That process is likely to take place over the summer.
Johnson signaled that he intends to stay in office until that concludes. Such a move would be controversial, and critics say he should not be allowed to remain even as caretaker prime minister.
“Now PM has finally done the decent thing he needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty (Queen Elizabeth II), allow her to appoint a Caretaker under whom Ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly,” George Freeman, who quit as science minister on Thursday, said in a tweet.
Zahawi, who was promoted earlier this week as Johnson tried to shore up his Cabinet, said he and a group of colleagues had privately expressed their concerns to the prime minister on Wednesday and he decided to go public after Johnson ignored the advice to resign.
“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this government,” Zahawi said in a letter posted on Twitter. “But the country deserves a government that is not only stable, but which acts with integrity.”
Thursday morning’s resignations meant that 50 Cabinet secretaries, ministers and lower-level officials had quit the government over two days, often castigating the prime minister for his lack of integrity. With more than 20 positions unfilled, the crisis had stalled the business of some parliamentary committees because there were no ministers available to speak on the government’s behalf.
It is a humiliating defeat for Johnson, who succeeded in leading Britain out of the European Union and was credited with rolling out one of the world’s most successful mass vaccination campaigns to combat COVID-19.
But the perpetually rumpled leader known for greeting critics with bombast and bluster was also dogged by criticism that he was willing to bend, and sometimes break, the rules to achieve his goals.
Johnson, 58, managed to remain in power for almost three years, despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.
Recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against a Conservative lawmaker before he promoted him to a senior position in government proved to be one scandal too many.
The crisis began when Chris Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip amid allegations that he had groped two men at a private club. That triggered a series of reports about past allegations leveled against Pincher.
Johnson tried to deflect criticism with shifting explanations about what he knew and when he knew it, but that just highlighted concerns that the prime minister couldn’t be trusted.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday night, triggering a wave of departures among their Cabinet colleagues and lower level officials.
Javid captured the mood of many lawmakers when he said Johnson’s actions threatened to undermine the integrity of the Conservative Party and the British government.
“At some point we have to conclude that enough is enough,” he said Wednesday in the House of Commons. “I believe that point is now.”
Bernard Jenkin, a senior Conservative Party lawmaker, told the BBC he met with Johnson later in the day and advised him to step down.
“I just said to him, ‘Look, it’s just when you go now, and it’s how you go. You can go with some dignity or you can be forced out like Donald Trump clinging to power and pretending he’s won the election when he’s lost.’
Erlend Fagerli is one of the most renowned freestyle footballers in the world.
Fagerli has played a major role in the sport for over 13 years, his hard work and dedication has earned him eight world championships.
The 25-year-old Norwegian is hoping to claim his ninth title at the 2022 Red Bull Street Style World Finals, which takes place on October 8 in Pula, Croatia.
And he didn’t make the trip alone. Along with his brother Brynjar, the Fagerlis rose to the top of the sport.
It all started in May 2009 when, at the age of 11 and 14, Erlend and Brynjar turned to YouTube for entertainment. They came across freestyle football videos and immediately fell in love with the sport.
“It was like something clicked inside us because we always wanted to do something special,” Erlend told CNN Sport.
Inspired by what they saw, the Fagerli brothers followed their urge to try something new and grabbed the nearest football to start training. Stemming from an already innate admiration for football, the transition to freestyle was easy for Erlend; playing both regular and freestyle for a few years before devoting himself entirely to freestyle football.
After just seven years of involvement in the sport, Fagerli won his first world title at the 2016 Superball; but the win that stands out the most for him didn’t come until the 2018 Superball, when he won for the second time.
“It’s really something special to be able to do it once again and prove that you’re not just a one-time freestyler, but you’re in it for the long haul,” he said. .
Despite his repeated successes, Fagerli expresses that his goal is not just to win championships, but rather that his “biggest goal is always to try to get better at freestyle and explore how good we can become. “.
To push herself to new heights, Fagerli trains at least once a day, with the first 10 minutes spent doing nothing but thinking: “During those 10 minutes, you have activated your mind, and maybe be you will be able to discover something during the session.”
It’s a vital time that helps him in his conceptualization of tricks and allows him to create routines advanced enough to win back-to-back world titles, as he did at Red Bull Street Style 2020 and 2021, followed by the Superball tournament. 2021.
Erlend and Brynjar both started their freestyle football journeys on the same day, and the duo never stopped training together.
Throughout their careers they have been partners and rivals and naturally freestyle football has become something that has brought the two brothers even closer together.
“It’s been like a sister project for us to explore our limits in freestyle, and we’ve been doing it for over 13 years now,” Erlend explained. “I don’t even know if I would have even started if he hadn’t existed…we’ve always supported each other, even though we’re also rivals, so that was so important to me.”
However, it hasn’t always been easy for Erlend to have an older brother leading the way. There were also moments of discouragement.
“At the start of freestyle, Brynjar was older and taller, and he was improving so much faster than me…So I was about to quit at that point.”
Feeling he was falling behind, Fagerli did the only thing he could do: he trained.
After setting up his camera, he pulled off the ‘alternate mitch around the world’ for the first time. The trick is to toss the ball in the air twice while whipping both legs around the ball, while in the air.
Upon realizing he had accomplished the feat that would become pivotal to his burgeoning freestyle journey, emotions washed over Fagerli as he broke down in tears of joy.
From then on, it was higher and higher for Fagerli. The Norwegian is not only at the top of his game, but at the top of the sport, which puts him in a position where other competitors look to him for advice and inspiration – and he has noticed his impact on the freestyle soccer.
There are three main formats of this sport: “uppers” (do tricks with the upper body), “lowers” (do tricks with the lower body) and sit-downs (do tricks while seated ).
Prior to Fagerli’s contribution to freestyle, these were mostly divided into separate routines. However, in 2014 Fagerli came up with something new. “I kind of brought in the transitions as well, that’s how you find yourself between those parts, so I think one of the influences for me is that we can combine everything into one flow.”
Being able to influence the way the sport is played is a big part of what makes freestyle fun for Fagerli. Seeing young freestylers performing his tricks and concepts is “such a good feeling” because he hopes they can take inspiration from it to find their own path.
Fagerli has been traveling the world winning world-class tournaments since 2016, and he doesn’t know when he’ll stop, but his sights are set on the 2022 Red Bull Street Style Championship.
If Fagerli triumphs in the upcoming event, he will be the first athlete to win three consecutive Red Bull Street Style titles.
“Anything can happen and it’s always so interesting to see how other freestylers are doing so well because there are so many new guys who are showing great promise… But, of course, my goal is to beat the performance of last year.”
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday the appointment of a new judge to the Pima County Superior Court.
Danielle Kamps Constant will fill the position left vacant by the retirement of Judge Deborah Bernini.
“Danielle’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will greatly benefit the court and allow her to get to work quickly,” Ducey said in a press release.
Constant is the managing partner of the Jennings Strouss and Salmon Tucson office and has been with the firm since 2017, according to the press release. Constant also practices civil litigation with an emphasis on eminent domain and estates of release litigation.
Additionally, Constant is a member of the advisory board for the Salvation Army of Southern Arizona and volunteers for pro bono cases through his firm. She also handles government agency defense, insurance defense, employment, family law cases and serves as a judge pro tem in the Superior Court, according to the press release.
Constant received her bachelor’s degree in history from Dordt University in Iowa in 1999 and graduated from the University of Arizona School of Law in 2002. She was a civil attorney with Gust Rosenfeld and a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office of Pima County, according to the press release.
For 12 years, Constant handled felony jury trials, evidentiary hearings, bench trials and other proceedings, according to the press release. During this time, she was named Criminal Prosecutor of the Year by the Southern Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star.
The war in Ukraine is not only a military event, it’s an intellectual event. The Ukrainians are winning not only because of the superiority of their troops. They are winning because they are fighting for a superior idea — an idea that inspires Ukrainians to fight so doggedly, an idea that inspires people across the West to stand behind Ukraine and back it to the hilt.
That idea is actually two ideas jammed together. The first is liberalism, which promotes democracy, individual dignity, a rule-based international order.
The second idea is nationalism. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a nationalist. He is fighting not just for democracy but also for Ukraine — Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian land, the Ukrainian people and tongue. The symbol of this war is the Ukrainian flag, a nationalist symbol.
There are many people who assume that liberalism and nationalism are opposites. Liberalism, in their mind, is modern and progressive. It’s about freedom of choice, diversity and individual autonomy. Nationalism, meanwhile, is primordial, xenophobic, tribal, aggressive and exclusionary.
Modern countries, by this thinking, should try to tamp down nationalist passions and embrace the universal brotherhood of all humankind. As John Lennon famously sang, “Imagine there’s no countries/ It isn’t hard to do/ Nothing to kill or die for/ And no religion too.”
Those people are not all wrong. Nationalism has a lot of blood on its hands. But it has become clear that there are two kinds of nationalism: the illiberal nationalism of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and the liberal nationalism of Zelenskyy. The former nationalism is backward-looking, xenophobic and authoritarian. The latter nationalism is forward-looking, inclusive and builds a society around the rule of law, not the personal power of the maximum leader. It’s become clear that if it is to survive, liberalism needs to rest on a bed of this kind of nationalism.
Nationalism provides people with a fervent sense of belonging. Countries don’t hold together because citizens make a cold assessment that it’s in their self-interest to do so. Countries are held together by shared loves for a particular way of life, a particular culture, a particular land. These loves have to be stirred in the heart before they can be analyzed by the brain.
Nationalism provides people with a sense of meaning. Nationalists tell stories that stretch from a glorious if broken past forward to a golden future. Individuals live and die, but the nation goes on. People feel their life has significance because they contribute these eternal stories. “Freedom is hollow outside of a meaning-providing system,” Yael Tamir writes in her book “Why Nationalism.”
Democracies need nationalism if they are to defend themselves against their foes. Democracies also need this kind of nationalism if they are to hold together. In his book “The Great Experiment,” Yascha Mounk celebrates the growing diversity enjoyed by many Western nations. But he argues they also need the centripetal force of “cultural patriotism,” to balance the centrifugal forces that this diversity ignites.
Finally, democracies need this kind of nationalism to regenerate the nation. Liberal nationalists are not stuck with a single archaic national narrative. They are perpetually going back, reinterpreting the past, modernizing the story and reinventing the community.
Over the past decades this kind of ardent nationalism has often been regarded as passé within the circles of the educated elites. I suspect there are many people in this country who are proud to wear the Ukrainian flag but wouldn’t be caught dead wearing an American flag because they fear it would mark them as reactionary, jingoistic, low class.
The first problem with this posture is that it opened up a cultural divide between the educated class and the millions of Americans for whom patriotism is a central part of their identity. Second, by associating liberalism with the cosmopolitan global elite, it made liberalism seem like a system used to preserve the privileges of that elite. The populist class backlash combined with an anti-liberal backlash, imperiling democracies across the globe. Third, it opened the door for people like Trump to seize and hijack American patriotism.
Liberal nationalism believes in what liberals believe, but it also believes that nations are moral communities and the borders that define them need to be secure. It believes that it’s sometimes OK to put Americans first — to adopt policies that give American workers an edge over workers elsewhere. It believes it’s important to celebrate diversity, but a country that doesn’t construct a shared moral culture will probably rip itself to shreds.
American nationalism has characteristically been a liberal nationalism. From Alexander Hamilton to Walt Whitman to Theodore Roosevelt, it has often been a song in praise of a liberal revolution, a liberal constitution and a diverse, liberal society. Trumpian nationalism doesn’t flow from that traditional American nationalism but is a repudiation of it.
Ukraine’s tenacity shows how powerful liberal nationalism can be in the face of an authoritarian threat. It shows how liberal nationalism can mobilize a society and inspire it to fantastic achievements. It shows what a renewed American liberal nationalism could do, if only the center and left could get over their squeamishness about patriotic ardor and would embrace and reinvent our national tradition.
Yael Tamir makes the essential point: “Self-centered individualism must therefore be replaced with a more collectivist spirit that nationalism knows how to kindle.”
David Brooks writes a column for the New York Times.
UPDATE: 11:47 p.m. Friday
NFL teams are removing most of the mystery surrounding this week’s injuries, as a significant number of notables have already been ruled out for Sunday’s games.
The most stricken team this week, again, is Detroit. The Lions will be missing star running back D’Andre Swift and receiver D.J. Chark, and standout wideout Amon-Ra St Brown is looking pretty doubtful. So expect QB Jared Goff and TE T.J. Hockensen to connect on another 50 or so passes this week
Dallas will not rush back QB Dak Prescott, so it’s Cooper Rush again this week. The ranks of ruled out receivers include New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman, Washington’s Jahan Dotson and Tennessee’s Treylon Burks.
The tight end ranks are already sparse this season, and will be even more this week with Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, Buffalo’s Dawson Knox and Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate ruled out.
The injury plague has even hit kickers, as Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott and Arizona’s Matt Prater won’t play this week.
There are a couple of injured players expected to return this week, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and New England quarterback Mac Jones, but neither is fantasy gold, to put it mildly.
And keep an eye on Miami, which will have former Viking Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback. His top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are both listed as questionable. He will need both if the Dolphins expect to fight off the Jets.
UPDATE: 1:01 p.m. Wednesday
Well that didn’t take long: The Colts have ruled out Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game in Denver. So they will be depending a whole lot on Nyheim Hines. And we will be reworking the lede to the Pioneer Press version of the update.
ORIGINAL POST: 11 :01 a.m. Wednesday
Fantasy owners who put their faith in Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and took him with the top draft pick are now facing a Week 5 call they’d rather not make.
Taylor injured his ankle in the Colts’ loss to Tennessee last Sunday, and he’s facing a quick turnaround as they play at Denver on Thursday night. It’s quite likely Taylor will not be ready. And even if he plays, he could be on a very limited pitch count.
It’s already been a disappointing first month for Taylor. While he is sixth in the league in rushing with 326 yards, he has only a single touchdown in four games. And he has done very little in the passing game. Not very good for a No. 1 selection.
Taylor’s not the only first-round fantasy pick to woefully underperform so far this year. He has plenty of company:
Dalvin Cook (Vikings) — Cook was the fourth pick, on average, back in August. But since then the oft-injured star has tallied just one touchdown, with 279 rushing yards but only 47 yards receiving. He could begin a personal revival this week against Chicago, but he’s still quite a distance from being early-first-round material.
Joe Mixon (Bengals) — Cincinnati’s offensive line woes have hindered Mixon, who was picked in the No. 6 range this summer. Only 224 yards, and he didn’t get his first touchdown until last Thursday against Miami. And he’s been only slightly better as a receiver than the Colts’ Taylor has been.
Najee Harris (Steelers) — After being taken around the No. 7 slot, Pittsburgh’s RB isn’t even the greatest Harris, having been surpassed by New England’s Damien by 44 yards so far in ‘22. That’s what happens when bad quarterbacking leads defenses to stuff eight or nine in the box to stop Najee.
Alvin Kamara (Saints) — A late-first-round choice, Kamara has played only every other week so far. The guy who once had six touchdowns in a single game now has zero through four. With just 111 total yards a quarter of the way through the season, he’s the most prominent of the disappointing Saints.
SITTING STARS
Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs finally broke free for a big week against Denver, but he’ll find the going much tougher in Kansas City. … The Rams’ defense was better against animal rights protesters than the 49ers on Monday night, but they will tighten the clamps on Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. … Philly’s Miles Sanders has been better than expected, but will cool down in Arizona. … Carolina WR D.J. Moore will remain cooled off against the 49ers. … And despite the elevation of rookie QB Kenny Pickett, we see no Steelers you can start against Buffalo, except for maybe George Pickens.
MATCHUP GAME
Detroit’s Jared Goff has been a top-five QB so far for the offensive Lions, and he should get some of his top receivers back against New England. … On the other side, the Patriots’ Damien Harris should run free through the Lions like Rashaad Penny did last week. … London fans will get to see a strong Green Bay rushing attack, as Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will run through the Giants. … Jacksonville RB James Robinson will get back in form against Houston. … Receivers we like this week include Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins vs. Baltimore, Washington’s Terry McLaurin against Tennessee and the Jets’ Garrett Wilson vs. Miami. … And a reminder to pick up Washington RB Brian Robinson now. He might not play against Tennessee, but he’ll be the Commanders’ No. 1 RB before too long.
INJURY WATCH
We’re shocked, shocked that Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa is out this week. Even more shocked if anyone trusts Teddy Bridgewater to post great numbers against the Jets. … Atlanta put RB Cordarrelle Patterson in injured reserve, so Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will be splitting duties for the Falcons. … Guys nursing Week 4 injuries include four receivers (Washington’s Jahan Dotson, Tennessee’s Treylon Burks, Buffalo’s Isaiah McKenzie and Baltimore’s Rashod Bateman) and one meager QB (Giants’ Daniel Jones). Questionable to return this week are Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Chicago RB David Montgomery, Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Saints WR Michael Thomas, Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow and the Detroit pass-catching duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Vikings fans may vaguely remember Mike Boone, a running back who spent three seasons in Minnesota. Well, he’s in Denver now. And with Jamaal Williams blowing out his knee last week, Boone is now sharing RB duties with the now-fumble-prone Melvin Gordon. Boone was the main ball carrier last week in Las Vegas after Williams went down. Even though he had a key drop near game’s end, Boone may see a lot of duty the rest of the season. We’d refrain from counting on him Thursday night against Indianapolis, but he’s worth a pickup.
THE THURSDAY PICK Colts at Broncos (-3½):
Pick: Colts by 7
After the third song of his set Friday night at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, Chris Stapleton told the sold-out crowd “I’m not going to do much talking.”
Indeed, the 44-year-old Kentucky native wasn’t much for chitchat. He also skipped a fancy light show, exploding pyro, sprinting across the stage and all the other typical trappings of an arena rock or country spectacular. On top of that, his face was largely obscured by his massive beard and the shadow cast by his cowboy hat.
Stapleton proved, as he did the first time he sold out the X five years ago, he didn’t need any flash or gimmicks. For two hours, he focused on his songs, as did the crowd of about 15,800 cheering fans.
With a sound that largely draws from rootsy Americana and ’70s Southern rock and soul, Stapleton avoids modern Nashville cliches and is much more of a Tom Petty than he is a Luke Bryan. Stapleton began his career as a songwriter for other acts and found enough success he was able to launch his solo career with 2015’s “Traveller,” which went quadruple platinum and won him his first two of eight (so far) Grammys.
He opened Friday’s show with two of his earliest hits, the rockers “Nobody to Blame” and “Parachute,” and kept things rolling from there. Much like Brandi Carlile, Stapleton is particularly adept at writing songs that sound like classics the first time you hear them and the concert was full of examples like “You Should Probably Leave,” “The Devil Named Music” and “I Was Wrong,” which is probably his finest work to date.
If the set list seemed similar to what he played when he opened for George Strait last December at U.S. Bank Stadium, that’s because it was. He did, however, add a three-song solo set — “What Are You Listening To,” “Traveller,” “Whiskey and You” — and used the opportunity to open up a bit to the crowd and share some personal history. At one point, he said he never imagined headlining a venue this size and that he’d never played Minnesota before. After seeing the reactions from fans in the front, he laughed and clarified he was speaking about a time early in his career and that he did know he’d played here before.
Stapleton’s top-notch band — which includes his wife Morgane on backup vocals — allowed him to shine, both in his thrilling guitar solos and the moments he explored the emotional depths of his rich voice. And the well-lubricated audience hung on his every word. Near the end of his set, he stopped “Fire Away,” asked the fans to turn on their phone’s flashlights and sing along to the final verse. It was a magic moment in an evening full of them.
MINNEAPOLIS — Jimmy Snuggerud is not going to be anyone’s third wheel on the Minnesota Gophers dynamic line of young guns. After linemates Logan Cooley and Rhett Pitlick got the biggest share of accolades and attention last weekend, Snuggerud figured it was time to introduce himself to the Gophers’ fan base.
Snuggerud scored his first three collegiate goals, and goalie Justen Close held Minnesota State Mankato at bay for much of the night as the Gophers won 4-1 on Friday in the opener of a two-game home-and-home series between these in-state rivals.
Close, who has started 21 of the Gophers’ past 22 games, had 18 saves in the win. Cooley was named the Big Ten’s top star of the week last week, and Pitlick drew raves for his passing, while Snuggerud didn’t score in his first two college games. That changed, with an exclamation point, on Friday.
“He was frustrated last week. He didn’t get one last week, so I told him frustration is like a bad date. You’ve got to get out of it and start a new day,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “And boy he came through tonight. He can shoot a hockey puck.”
The Mavericks got 21 saves from goalie Keenan Rancier — one of three men in the mix to fill the role of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay, who led the Mavericks to the NCAA title game last spring. They got a goal from defenseman Jake Livingstone in the third period but could not match Snuggerud’s offense. MSU briefly appeared to have scored in the second period, but the goal was disallowed after a review.
“I thought for a guy that’s got the experience that he’s got, that he did a good job tonight,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said of Rancier, who was making his second career start.
Snuggerud, a third-generation Gopher whose father, Dave, was a star in the late 1980s and later played in the NHL, got his first of the game late in a tightly played first period, cashing in during a scramble in front of the Mavericks net.
“It was definitely surreal, watching games here growing up and hearing the crowd chant, to have that happen was really fun,” Snuggerud said.
Early in the second, Snuggerud doubled the home team’s lead, slapping home the rebound of a Ryan Johnson shot after Rancier had made the initial save. His third came on a rocket of a slap shot from the blue line in the third period, with the Gophers on a power play.
“I saw maybe a little bit of the top right open and just shot through,” he said.
A freshman from Chaska, Minn., Snuggerud was a first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues over the summer.
Another freshman, Connor Kurth, added an empty-net goal with just over two minutes on the clock.
PRETEND IT NEVER HAPPENED
For a minute, it looked like defenseman Akito Hirose had scored the Mavericks’ first goal of the season. Near the midway point of the second period, MSU forward Lucas Sowder took away Close’s eyes while Hirose popped a rising shot over the Gophers goalie’s left shoulder.
But while the sizable contingent of southern Minnesota hockey fans cheered, the Gophers coaches asked referees Tony Czech and Brian Aaron to take a closer look. After a relatively lengthy review, they determined that Sowder’s presence in the crease, and perhaps some contact with Close before the puck went in, constituted goalie interference, and the point came off the scoreboard.
“My guess, with the way video is right now, they don’t get many wrong, so I’m assuming they made the right call,” Hastings said. “It’s hockey. You get some that go your way and some that don’t. We’ve all been around it enough years that when you’re on the road, you assume that’s not going to go your way.”
Mozko said the Gophers coaches knew from the way that Close reacted that there was interference and asked for the review immediately.
“Right away we knew, you could see Closer shake and that was a no-brainer. We called it even before we got word from up top,” the Gophers coach said.
Of note, playing games at 3M Arena at Mariucci is nothing new for the Hirose family. Akito’s older brother Taro was named player of the year in the Big Ten in 2019 after a standout junior season at Michigan State.
WEATHERING THE STORM
The Mavericks had ended the Gophers’ past two seasons in the NCAA tournament and looked like the alpha dogs early on in the contest on Friday. With a large crowd of students on hand behind Rancier, MSU didn’t give them much to cheer about, keeping pucks away from their own net and testing Close often.
Motzko said enduring that push by the visitors and keeping them from grabbing the early momentum was a key.
“We weathered the first 10 minutes,” Motzko said, tipping his cap to Hastings’ club. “That’s a good hockey team and well-coached. We knew what we were going to see but we weathered it and then we dug in.”