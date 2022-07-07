Choosing the Perfect Timber for Your Wood Floor

Pin 0 Shares

Home renovation projects are exciting tasks to undertake. Nothing quite trumps the feeling of finishing modifications and improvements to the home – it’s a job that you get to see and enjoy the benefits of finishing every day. One of the most popular things that people love having in their home is solid wooden flooring. Because of their long lasting durability and look, wood floors add value and comfort to any style of decor, making the perfect addition to any home whether it’s during initial building or later renovations.

You don’t just decide you want wood flooring and bang it in though; like every aspect of interior design, wood floors come in a lot of different styles to choose from. Things like patterns and finishes are important to consider, but the most crucial decision you will make is what type of wood you are going to use.

– Matai, New Zealand’s flooring timber of choice. Used extensively in homes throughout the 20th century up until today, Matai wood is popular for its durability and is used as new or recycled. The gorgeous orange-brown colour of the wood is another reason for its extensive use throughout the country.

– Jarrah is a Australian Eucalytpus known for its mix of light and deep red tones. Jarrah is a very popular choice for stairways and flooring, and always results in great feedback. A durable, heavy and hard-wearing wood.

– Rimu was, historically, the main source of wood for New Zealand. Used for everything from construction to furniture, it is a popular wood choice for its attractive colour. While it looks great as flooring, it is not as durable as imported hardwoods like Jarrah or Victorian Ash.

– Tawa is a lighter wood that was a more popular choice between the 1950s and 1970s. It looks good if the light color works into your home decor, and is more durable that both Rimu and Matai.

– Tasmanian Oak is a mixed selection of up to eight Australian Eucalypts. It has light tan and brown through to straw tones coming from the range of Eucalypts. A hard wearing wood that is good for long-lasting wood floors.

– Victorian Ash is, like Tasmanian Oak, a selection of Australian Eucalypts. But a more selective selection including just three of the eight that occur in Tasmanian Oak.

– Kwila/Merbau is a South East Asian wood made up of contemporary light and dark brown tones. Kwila is a cost-effective flooring solution that polishes extremely well and looks good in any modern home.

– American White Oak is the ultimate modern solid wood flooring timber. It comes in a wide range of board sizes up to 222mm. It’s an ideal timber to use if you intend to stain the floor. Hard wearing like the Australian Eucalypts, and harvested from sustainable stocks in the USA.

Evaluate your options in light of your home decor and desired finished effect, then you’ll be well-equipped to choose the perfect wood for your new floors!