Blockchain
Ethereum Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,200
Ethereum is slowly moving higher towards $1,200 against the US Dollar. ETH could clear $1,200 unless it fails to stay above the $1,120 support zone.
- Ethereum extended gains and climbed above the $1,150 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,160 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue to rise if it stays above the key $1,120 support zone.
Ethereum Price Rises Steadily
Ethereum remained steady above the $1,100 pivot level. There was a steady increase initiated above the $1,120 resistance zone.
The bulls were able to push the price above the $1,150 and $1,160 levels. Ether price even broke the $1,185 level and traded as high as $1,194. Recently, there was a minor downside correction below the $1,180 level. The price declined below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,110 swing low to $1,194 high.
However, the price is trading above $1,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,160 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,190 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,120 zone, above which the price may perhaps gain strength. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,250 resistance. If the bulls remain in action, the price might climb towards the $1,320 zone.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,200 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,160 zone. The next major support is near the $1,150 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,110 swing low to $1,194 high.
A downside break below the $1,150 support may perhaps send the price towards the 100 hourly simple moving average or $1,120. Any more losses could spark a move towards $1,050.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,120
Major Resistance Level – $1,200
Blockchain
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
- XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength.
- XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA.
- The price of XRP eyes a rally to $1 as key resistance was flipped into support with more buy orders.
The price of Ripple (XRP) has continued to show its strength as price trends with a key breakout from a downtrend range against tether (USDT). With the crypto market cap bouncing from its weekly low as the market continued to look promising, the price of Ripple (XRP) was not left out as the price broke out of its long-range with price trending to a higher height with eyes set for a possible $1 target. (Data from Binance)
Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market received relief, as most crypto altcoins expected. However, despite the recent price surge in most crypto assets, some altcoins have remained range-bound.
One project that has kept its price moving up on steady over the past few days has been XRP. After the announcement of the court order ruling in favor of Ripple (XRP) winning, the case has been received very well by XRP, a price trend week in and week out as price eyes $1.
The price of XRP saw its price rejected to a weekly low of $0.3 with the court order coming at the right time; the price rose from that low to a height of $0.53, creating a more bullish scenario. If XRP maintains its bullish structure with a strong volume, we could see a price rally to $1.
Weekly resistance for the price of XRP – $0.6-$0.8.
Weekly support for the price of XRP – $0.3.
Price Analysis Of XRP On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the price of XRP continues to show strength as it pulls some gains despite the market appearing to have stalled in price movement; after hitting a daily low of $0.44, the price of XRP rallied to a high of $0.5 before being rejected into an ascending triangle as it struggled to break out with price breaking out and looking more bullish for a rally.
The price of XRP breaking out signals more bullish trends to a high of $0.6 and a possible rally to $1. The price of XRP holding 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is a good sign for price growth.
The prices at $0.50 and $0.4 correspond to the 8 and 20-day EMA values.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XRP shows increasing buy orders as the value is above the 50 mark area daily.
Daily resistance for the XRP price – $0.6-$0.8.
Daily support for the XRP price – $0.45.
Featured Image From Finbold, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Will Mt. Gox Release The 140K BTC On January 2023? Repayment Methods Revealed
The Mt. Gox hack was a watershed moment for bitcoin. And the future repayment to the affected people will surely be another one. Since we’re in a bear market, most people worry about what effect will those 140K BTC will have on the market. Will the Mt. Gox class prove to be holders or will they sell it all as soon as they get it? That’s a question for another day, since the Mt. Gox class has until January 10th, 2023, to complete registration and select their preferred payment method.
The last time we reported on the issue, attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi was appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and the repayment procedures were expected to begin on September 15th. NewsBTC also informed that “the Mt. Gox bitcoin repayments will happen over a period of time, putting only a portion into circulation at a time. This will see that there is a much lesser impact from the BTC coming into the market and wouldn’t tank the price of BTC.”
This time, we’ll learn about the repayment methods and the full KYC procedures that the Mt. Gox class is going through to get that sweet vintage BTC.
Mt. Gox Hack Repayment Options
It’s hard to believe, but it seems that after all these years the Mt. Gox story will come to an end. Ok, there’s been postponement after postponement and a million new requirements, but there’s also been progress. This time, Mt. Gox announced, “Regarding repayment under the Rehabilitation Plan (“Repayment”), the Rehabilitation Trustee has launched a function for creditors to select a repayment method and to register payee information.”
The creditors “who wish to receive Repayment” will have to go here and complete the “Selection and Registration” form before January 10th. This is more than mandatory. “If you do not complete the necessary Selection and Registration, you will not be able to receive any of the Repayments below, and you will need to bring the required documents to the MTGOX Co., Ltd. head office.” They will also have to “receive Repayment in Japanese yen (cash).”
On the other hand, those who complete the forms on time will be able to choose between these repayment methods:
- Early Lump-Sum Repayment
- Repayment for a Portion of Cryptocurrency Rehabilitation Claims in Cryptocurrency
- Repayment by Bank Remittance
- Repayment by Remittance through a Fund Transfer Service Provider
It’s also worth noting that to receive payment in the selected method, these three names have to coincide:
- “Creditor Name (the name notified to the Rehabilitation Trustee by the rehabilitation creditor)”
- “Name of Payee information (Name of the receipt bank account for a bank remittance, the account of a fund transfer service provider, and the cryptocurrency exchange/custodian account, etc.)”
- “Name set forth in the identification documents submitted by the rehabilitation creditor to verify identity using the service provided by Onfido PTE Ltd.”
BTC price chart for 10/08/2022 on Gemini | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
How Will Repayment Affect The Bitcoin Market?
The 140K BTC that Mt. Gox will release into the wild will for sure affect the bitcoin price, but maybe not as much as people fear. The different payment methods guarantee that everything will happen gradually. And the Mt. Gox class consists of early bitcoiners. They might’ve learned something along the way and not be so eager to sell their BTC. Those coins appreciated considerably since the Mt. Gox hack, but the price might go even higher in the future.
Of course, a portion of the creditors will immediately take some profit. However, they forcibly waited since 2014 for those BTCs. Is there a rush to sell at these prices? Patience is a virtue.
Featured Image: Mt. Gox logo from Wikimedia | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant.
In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities with higher investment holding of a particular asset. Holding a significant amount of cryptocurrency makes it easy for whales to manipulate and influence the crypto price.
Over time, the perception has always been that the whales project negative influences on the market. This is because they always take the upper hand in the uncontrolled market to exert a manipulation pattern on prices. The intention is not to bring instability to the market but to ensure their interests and gains.
The on-chain data provider noted ETH whales have engaged in price manipulations for the second largest crypto assets through their exchange activity.
The analytics firm posted a Quick Take on the Ethereum price pattern. An analyst acknowledged suspicious moves with the whales’ activity on exchanges between 2020 and 2021.
Ethereum Whales Moved Tokens To Exchanges To Hike Price
According to the post, the Ethereum whales deposited most of their ETH holdings on exchanges. They created a situation that spiked the token’s price and sold the deposits using the hiked prices.
Data indicates that ETH’s price surged quickly amid an increase in Ether’s balances on exchanges. However, the analyst noted that this sequence contradicts the average market norm for Ethereum. The usual trend is that when exchange inflows increase, the prices of Ethereum and other assets will plunge.
Hence the post mentioned that the Ethereum whales raised the price of Ether after depositing the token into exchanges. They later sold off the deposited coins from the exchanges at a higher price.
Also, the price of ETH surged just as the average exchange inflows increased between 2020 and 2021. It added that when there’s a rise in exchange inflow, it signifies a short-term high and long-term low.
Crypto Market And Price Manipulations
The crypto market has faced several price manipulations. Such activity and allegations are no longer new in the crypto space. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, aided his view on such a trend during a recent interview with the New York Times.
Buterin stated that Terra’s team tried using market manipulation for hiking LUNA’s value. But it seemed it failed as the Terra ecosystem came crumbling without notifications.
In the case of Ethereum, data from CryptoQuant indicated that the whales started a massive deposit of their holdings on exchanges after the Merge. The action created selling pressure on Ether and brought a drop in its price, causing the token to hit its July levels.
Subsequently, the price later rose again. At the press time, ETH is trading at around $1,329, indicating a loss on the chart.
Featured image from Pixabay, a chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
BNB Holders Should Prepare Themselves For This Trend Reversal
BNB, a native token of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, made it through the bearish month of September with minimal losses.
- BNB currently trades at $285.40 and is up by 3.4% for the past two weeks
- The altcoin’s MVRV declines, indicating possible price drop
- Social volume of BNB dips as interest may be fading
With its $45.8 billion market capitalization, it is the 5th largest digital currency behind Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.
At press time, according to Coingecko, the coin first introduced via ICO in 2017 is trading at $281.40, increasing its price by 3.4% during the last 14 days.
The beginning of October is also looking bright for BNB, as its network has witnessed a number of positive developments that could prove beneficial in its attempt to surge even higher in the coming days.
But experts are now giving words of caution for the asset’s holders as metrics and other indicators might be hinting at a possible trading price drop for the Binance Coin.
BNB Metrics To Pay Attention To
Amid BNB’s fine run, those who own the digital asset should keep a vigilant eye to some of its significant metrics.
For one, the MVRV of the Binance Coin went down last week which meant a bearish signal for the cryptocurrency.
The MVRV is the ratio of an asset’s market capitalization versus its realized capitalization.
Source: Santiment
Moreover, for the past seven days, BNB trading volume also experienced a decline. As of this writing, the coin’s 24-hour volume stood at $924.5 million.
BNB holders should also pay attention to its Relative Strength Index as it put the digital asset in an oversold position.
This could trigger price movement on a downward direction in the days to come.
It is also possible that the crypto community’s interest for BNB is fading, as its social volume also fell.
🎉 #BNBCHAIN Key Metrics Last 7 Days
Even in market volatility, #BNB Chain is moving forward daily💪
• $BNB Burned: 1495 (~ $443K)
• Unique Address Growth: 1.73M New Addresses
• Total Value Locked: $4.45B
• Weekly Active Users: 3.1M#BNB #BSC #WEB3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CLNvV4jnO2
— BSCDaily (@bsc_daily) October 6, 2022
BNB’s Antidote For Metrics Negativity
While metrics are indicating that the good days might be over for BNB holders, the token still has positive things to lean on to.
For the past seven days, a total of 1.73 million new addresses were registered on the altcoin’s network.
During the same period, the BNB Chain also tallied 3.1 million unique active users, putting the daily average to 778,000.
BNB also accounted for 20.7 million transaction counts as its total locked value (TVL) rose to $5.45 billion.
Finally, there were 1495 BNB tokens burned which meant its circulating supply went down a bit in terms of number.
Currently, BNB coins in circulation are 163, 276,974. The asset’s max supply is 165,116,760.
Crypto total market cap at $907 billion | Featured image from Finbold, Source: TradingView.com
Blockchain
Dogecoin Tanks After Gaining Momentum, Will It Mark New Gains?
The CEO of Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, is a strong proponent of Dogecoin, the leading meme coin. The influence of Musk has created a substantial impact on both DOGE and its community.
In the crypto space, the majority of the trending and significant assets strive with the support of some strong proponents. If a proponent is highly reputable globally or a considerable influencer, he could trigger the trend of the asset.
Many people follow Musk’s social media posts and rely on his judgment for several crypto assets. Hence, Musk has always moved the prices of DOGE over some period.
The largest meme coin, Dogecoin, broke a surprising record in the market with its daily reclaims. DOGE exploded with over an 8% daily increase in value. The sudden move of the meme coin is linked to the latest development in the activities of its strongest vocal proponent.
DOGE Surged With News Of Musk’s Acquisition Of Twitter
In a recent report, Musk restated his decision the acquisition of Twitter. The billionaire plans to take over the social media platform for almost $44 billion.
This news of Musk’s move has created a favorable ground for Dogecoin to rally since the billionaire is a strong vocal proponent. Following the statement, the price of DOGE increased by 8.2%.
Musk has given his resources and time to improve the meme coin in the past. As a result, he has contributed to the rise of Dogecoin. Since its launch in 2013, the meme coin has been seen as a joke and is called ‘Joke Token.’ But Musk used his tweet posts to impact Doge, especially in 2021 positively.
Musk Renewed His Interest In Acquiring Twitter
In April 2022, Musk purchased more than 70 million TWTR shares worth about 9.2% of the firm. Later, the billionaire moved to ultimately acquire Twitter and convert the social media platform to a private company. He pledged about $44 billion for the acquisition.
On its part, Twitter agreed to the offer, but Elon Musk later changed his mind. He threatened to cancel the deal and cited some issues as his withdrawal reasons. These issues include removing fake accounts and trashing out the problems of scams.
Musk later terminated the deal in July, mentioning that Twitter is yet to comply with its part of the contract.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
How This Newly Found Support Will Boost SHIB Price
Shiba Inu, a meme crypto like the Dogecoin, was the fastest growing digital coin of 2021. The rate at which the asset grew was mind blowing, especially after it recorded a 46,000,000% price increase.
- Shiba Inu’s trading price is now its resistance marker
- SHIB token now priced at $0.00001118
- The meme crypto is forecasted to end 2022 with a price of $0.00001501
It attracted a lot of investors and is recognized as one of the reasons a huge percentage of cryptocurrency investors found their way to the market.
It was such a hit back then that it made initial investors that were holding $10 worth of SHIB super rich.
But fast forward to the present, the token is already at a point when some are considering that its era has already ended and crypto experts are not seeing any window for the coin to rise once again.
SHIB is currently changing hands at $0.00001118 according to Coingecko at press time. It already lost 87% of its all-time high value achieved on October 28, 2021.
It has been on a steady decline for the past five months.
Shiba Inu: Breaking Through Resistance
Due to its slump and bearish activity, SHIB turned its support range of $0.00001118 into its new resistance mark.
This meant that for the time being, the token’s price won’t see any upward movement, unless it breaks through the resistance.
Sellers are already at play in the market, initiating the pull towards $0.0000103. If they become successful, Shiba Inu could be facing another immediate decline although it is expected to make a recovery rally soon after.
There was a buying spree from June to August this year courtesy of the SHIBArmy. However, the gains the token got from that activity were trimmed by the sellers that entered and pull the price down once again.
SHIB Seen Rising By End Of 2022
Despite suffering for five months now, all is not lost for the meme token as price predictions for the end of 2022 and the year 2023 point at an eventual price increase.
Source: Santiment
Shiba Inu is in the midst of a metaverse platform deal that is expected to propel token price to $0.00001501 by the end of this year. The lowest price of SHIB at this point is expected to be $0.00001307.
Ever since about the middle of September, SHIB’s social influence has been steadily dwindling. Instead, it showed a tiny increase in price. Despite the traction, this reading reflected the SHIBArmy’s assurance.
Meanwhile, an end to the 2022 bear market by the early part of next year will put the crytpocurrency in a better position.
SHIB is forecasted to trade at a maximum value of $0.00002271 in 2023.
SHIB market cap at $6.4 billion | Featured image from Paper Writer, Chart: TradingView.com
