Everything You Need to Know About a Vinyl Liner Pool Repair

There are different types of swimming pools, and one popular type is the vinyl liner pool, whose name is derived from the presence of vinyl sheet covering the pool basin. Other types, like the gunite and shotcrete pool, use plaster. Vinyl liner pools have sand underneath, and have floors that meet the walls. The walls are made of galvanized steel or thermoplastic. The wall panels have to be secured together and be supported by structures from behind, so that they will not collapse due to the pressure of the water.

Vinyl liner swimming pools do not last forever. The first sign that your facility is getting old is when the liner bead is coming out of the track. This happens due to a few causes. The usual cause is the incorrect installation of the liner. For instance, if the liner is too small or too big for the pool, the bead may pop out of the track. Another common mistake is putting the liner off center. Fortunately, this is easy to remedy. Heat from a blow dryer can stretch the liner and put it back in place. Some have tried boiling hot water to stretch the liner. If the bead keeps popping out, a liner lock can be the solution.

Safety precautions have to be observed when doing repairs. For instance, do not draw the hair dryer too near the vinyl, and don’t pick it up if it fell into the water-turn it off first. Make sure you unplug electrical equipment (pool filters and pumps) before servicing the facility. There are cases when you need to lower the water level to do repairs. Many owners consult pool repair professionals when dealing with such problems to avoid mistakes and accidents.

Another thing to look for is the color of the liner. After sometime, the color will fade due to the effects of the chemicals and the sun. Harsh chemicals you use on your pool can remove the plasticizers in time. Vinyl weakens when the material that keeps it tough wears off.

Liners may be resistant to punctures-to some extent. After sometime, liners can lose their toughness and become vulnerable to damaging elements. An old liner is prone to damage, but you can easily patch holes with patch kits.

Damage to the vinyl liner can lead to leaking. Sometimes, leaks cannot be detected visually. You can just observe the change in water levels to figure out possible leaking of water. If the water level in your facility goes down by more than an inch in a week, there is a possibility of a leakage. Leaks cannot be allowed to go on, because water spilling out of the basin can erode sand underneath the floor and create sinkholes. Leaking water can also corrode walls.

Although you may be tempted to empty the pool to fix the leaks, this is not the right recourse. The pressure of the water pushes the liner against the walls and the floor. Removing the water removes this pressure as well. This may cause wrinkles to appear on the liner. It also increases the likelihood of a wall collapse.

To avoid costly repairs, regular maintenance and cleaning should be done. Investing in a good filtration system and automatic pool cleaners is more than a good idea.