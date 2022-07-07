Interesting Facts on Satellite TV

Pin 0 Shares

Satellite TV remains one of the least understood major provider technologies for television reception throughout the world, and yet in the end it is a relatively simple technology based on relatively basic physics theories. Despite the fact that many people are not sure exactly how the signal is received and played on the television set, that hasn’t stopped droves and droves of people from signing up as new satellite customers. In fact, over the last few years, given certain advances in satellite technology and improvements in the service, record numbers of television viewers have switched over the satellite TV from regular broadcast or cable services, and virtually all of them have been elated with the outcome-except for perhaps the oddball customer that cannot tell when they are being provided a superior service. What is certain is that satellite television is available to many, many more people throughout the world and always provides a service that is either on par or superior to the best cable packages, and with those two reasons alone it is quite easy to understand the growing popularity of satellite television services.

The technological aspect of it all is really not that complicated, as mentioned above. The basic sequence of events is as follows: an uplink station beams programming material in compressed digital format (contrary to the situation with many cable providers, satellite providers have been digital for a long time now) using very large uplink satellite dishes that are fed with quite a lot of power to enhance the strength of the signal being shot up into space. These uplink dishes can reach dimensions of over 30 feet in diameter, a quality that improves the intensity and the aim of the signal, helping to improve the overall service quality. The geostationary satellites in the sky-geostationary implies that the satellite’s orbital period is the same amount of time as it takes for the Earth to rotate on its axis, which means it is always above the same spot on the planet-have multiple transponders that receive the signal from the uplink dish and retransmit it at a different frequency back down to Earth so that individual satellite TV customers can then decode it and watch it on their TV. The signal frequency is changed on the downlink segment to avoid interference with the uplink signal, which, if such were to happen, would result in an inferior service-uncharacteristic of the industry indeed, and therefore not the case.

The dish sitting atop a subscriber’s roof is angled correctly so as to be able to receive that downlink signal; since the signal is rather weak after making the trip of many thousands of miles from the “bird in the sky” as the satellites are referred to in the industry, satellite TV dishes are concave (also known as parabolic dishes), which concentrates the signal and focuses it on one point, which is where a detector (called a feedhorn) is placed to capture the newly-concentrated signal and relay it to a decoder and ultimately to a TV set where pure entertainment bliss is inevitably to be experienced.