Meta (Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Plans To Reduce Hiring Workforce

Bullish LPT price prediction is $13.11 to $36.47.

Livepeer (LPT) price might also reach $15 soon.

Bearish LPT price prediction for 2022 is $6.76.

In Livepeer (LPT) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LPT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Livepeer (LPT) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Livepeer (LPT) is $9.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,248,446 at the time of writing. However, LPT has decreased by nearly 0.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Livepeer (LPT) has a circulating supply of 26,216,691 LPT.Livepeer (LPT) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bithumb.

What is Livepeer (LPT)?

Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain’s native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched.

Livepeer’s technology has a wide range of potential applications. LPT’s technological stack has a wide range of applications, including video-enabled decentralized applications, pay-as-you-go streaming platforms, uncensorable live journalism solutions, and blockchain-powered digital conferences.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022

Livepeer(LPT) holds the 143th position on CoinGecko right now. LPT price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

LPT /USDT Ascending channel pattern(Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Livepeer (LPT) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Livepeer (LPT) is in the range of $ 9.23 If the pattern continues, the price of LPT might reach the resistance levels of $10.55 and $12.78. If the trend reverses, then the price of LPT may fall to $8.29 and $6.45.

Livepeer (LPT) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Livepeer(LPT).

LPT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Livepeer (LPT).

Resistance Level 1 $ 13.11 Resistance Level 2 $ 23.96 Resistance Level 3 $ 36.47 Support Level $ 6.79 LPT /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Livepeer (LPT) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LPT might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $36.47.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Livepeer (LPT) might plummet to almost $ 6.79, a bearish signal.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of LPT lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

LPT /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Livepeer (LPT) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Livepeer (LPT) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, LPT has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LPT at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LPT is 47.83. This means that Livepeer (LPT) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LPT may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Livepeer (LPT). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

LPT /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Livepeer (LPT). Currently, the ADX of LPT lies in the range of 16.14 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Livepeer (LPT). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of LPT lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Livepeer (LPT) is at 47.83 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of LPT with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Livepeer (LPT).

BTC Vs ETH Vs LPT Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of LPT is dissimilar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of LPT decreases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of LPT increases.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Livepeer (LPT) might probably attain $20 by 2023.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Livepeer (LPT) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, LPT might rally to hit $27 by 2024.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2025

If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, LPT would rally to hit $32

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2026

If Livepeer(LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, LPT would rally to hit $45.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2027

If Livepeer (LPT) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, LPT would rally to hit $50.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2028

Livepeer (LPT) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, LPT would hit $56 in 2028.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Livepeer(LPT), it would witness major spikes. LPT might hit $62 by 2029.

Livepeer (LPT) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in LPT for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Livepeer (LPT) might hit $70 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Livepeer Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for LPT. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) in 2022 is $36.47. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Livepeer (LPT) price prediction for 2022 is $ 6.79.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of LPT would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $ 99.03 very soon. But, it might also reach $15 if the investors believe that LPT is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Livepeer (LPT)? Livepeer (LPT) is the Ethereum blockchain's native token. Token makes use of a two-layer consensus technique. First, the Livepeer ledger and its transactions are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain and safeguarded by it. The second consensus layer is in charge of distributing newly created LPT and ensuring that transcoding work is completed correctly. In 2017, the Livepeer network was launched. 2. Where can you purchase Livepeer (LPT)? Livepeer (LPT) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange,Huobi Global, Gate.io and Bithumb. 3. Will Livepeer (LPT) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, LPT has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Livepeer (LPT)? On November 09, 2021,Livepeer (LPT) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $99.03.

