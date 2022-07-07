Natural Treatment For Rosacea – Top Tips to Treat Your Rosacea Naturally and Safely

Pin 0 Shares

Have you been looking for the best natural treatment for Rosacea?

If you answered Yes, then keep reading. Below you will find easy,simple and PROVEN everyday things you can do which will naturally allow you to reduce your Rosacea.

As a sufferer of Rosacea you will know that it is very difficult to treat this disease with conventional medicine as the options available are not satisfactory. Antibiotics long term can effect your immune system and laser and light therapy are expensive and not totally effective. Steroid treatment can cause dependency and is NOT recommended

There has been more success with Natural treatment for Rosacea when followed correctly as it is not riddled with nasty side effects and harmful to the body.

Rosacea in most people is characterised by flare ups that come and go. These flare ups or aggravated Rosacea is caused by certain “triggers”

The most effective start for natural treatment is to LIMIT and avoid these triggers.



So before you know what to limit, you need to find out what causes your flare ups. Keep a diary which records what you have eaten or done that day and how your rosacea is. After a few weeks you will see patterns appearing and be able to pinpoint what is causing your Rosacea to get worse.

Triggers of Rosacea are different for different people. This is because everybody is built differently

There are some triggers which are more common in people With Rosacea. You can look out for these and see if they are your triggers. If they are, there are some tips below you can follow to avoid them

#1 Natural treatment or Rosacea

Reducing YOUR Triggers

Weather

Sun Exposure, Hot Weather, Humidity,cold and wind have all been identified as causing flare up in some people who suffer from Rosacea.

Here are some coping Strategies you can use if this effects you

Always protect your face from the Sun – wear a Hat and Sunscreen. The higher the SPF the better, but at least wear 15. And wear this year round. As sunscreen can also irritate the skin, It is better to use one for Children or ones found in the natural health shop. It is also wise to avoid mid day sun when it is most intense ( 10 am till 2pm). If you are in the heat, make sure you keep your body temperature as low as possible by drinking water with Ice and staying in shaded locations with fans or air conditioning. Another great idea is to get yourself a hand held fan which you can direct to your face. In the cold you can protect your face by covering it with a scarf and hat.

Stress

Stress and stressful situations are a very common reason for flare ups. The good thing about this, is that if you recognize that this is one of your triggers, you can use stress management to reduce your Rosacea like

Eating healthy and doing moderate exercise. When your body is fitter, you are more easily able to deal with stress. So give your body the nutrients you need. Sleep well for at least 7 – 8 hours. When you have sleep deprivation, your body releases stress hormones which cause you to feel stress even with minor things Meditate if you can. Learn how to still your mind so that your body can repair and rejuvenate. In these days where noise is everywhere, your mind never gets any peace. In fact most people in the modern world feel uncomfortable when it is quiet and look for some ways ( TV, Radio, telephone etc) to fill it. This never allows the mind to be still and relax. It is in these times of stillness that your mind rejuvenates and repairs. This used to happen when we were asleep but now that there are sounds everywhere, the brain is processing all these sounds and not allowing you to be as relaxed as possible. If you are serious about naturally treating your Rosacea, you will take this seriously. Use this visualization technique – sit in a quiet place where you will not be disturbed and think of a very relaxing time or scene that you remember. If you do not have one then make one up. Think of this and actually imagine you are there in the scene feeling its peace and tranquility Say the word “tranquility” and “serenity” throughout the day to allow the feeling of these words to go through you. Your mind will think of the meaning of these words and give you these feelings. When you are in a times of stress or situations where it is not possible to stay relaxed, take in some deep breaths and count to 10. Realize that you have probably been through worse and survived. Therefore you will survive again.

Exercise

Now this is quite a paradox. As every one says exercise is great for the body and your health. Yes it is but when you overdo it or do it quite intensely, you can create lactic acid in the body and also heats your face up.

The Good news is that you can reduce the acid and irritation by managing your work out

Work out when it is cooler in the day ( so early mornings or early evening are good) Work out for shorter intervals more frequently during the day. It has been found that 2 fifteen minute workouts are just as good as a half an hour work out If you are working out indoors put a fan or open the window to cool the room Keep a damp towel or a water spray so you can keep cooling your face and neck Choose low intensity exercises like walking or swimming and aqua aerobics as long as the chlorine does not irritate your skin Drink cold water to keep your body temperature low by drinking cold water and chewing ice chips

Certain Foods and Drink

Certain foods have been reported by people who have Rosacea to cause irritation and aggravated flare ups. Check if these are your triggers…

Steaming hot tea, coffee and beverages – if you must drink them, do so at a lower temperature and less often. Coffee also causes your body stress and dehydration, both really bad for people with Alcohol – try to reduce or totally cut out Food which are high in Histamine or cause your body to create Histamine. Histamine causes an allergic reaction which effects the face and the eyes, so for Rosacea sufferers, this can be quite a problem. This does not mean that you have to avoid these foods forever, but just until your body balances and your body can cope with some extra stress. Here is the list

Histamine-Rich Foods:

• Alcoholic beverages, especially beer and wine.



• Anchovies



• Avocados



• Cheeses, especially aged or fermented cheese, such as parmesan, blue and Roquefort.



• Cider and home-made root beer.



• Dried fruits such as apricots, dates, prunes, figs and raisins (you may be able to eat these fruits – without reaction – if the fruit is thoroughly washed).



• Eggplant



• Fermented foods, such as pickled or smoked meats, sauerkraut, etc.



• Mackerel



• Mushrooms



• Processed meats – sausage, hot dogs, salami, etc.



• Sardines



• Smoked fish – herring, sardines, etc.



• Sour cream, sour milk, buttermilk, yogurt – especially if not fresh.



• Soured breads, such as pumpernickel, coffee cakes and other foods made with large amounts of yeast.



• Spinach, tomatoes



• Vinegar or vinegar-containing foods, such as mayonnaise, salad dressing, ketchup, chili sauce, pickles, pickled beets, relishes, olives.



• Yogurt

Histamine-Releasing Foods:

• Alcohol



• Bananas



• Chocolate



• Eggs



• Fish



• Milk



• Papayas



• Pineapple



• Shellfish



• Strawberries



• Tomatoes

If you need to eat food containing Histamine, you can occasionally take an anti-histamine 2 hours before a meal can reduce the effects

Your skin care and bathing routine

Your skincare and bathing routine can really trigger your Rosacea

Monitor your Skin care products such as astringents,soaps,perfume, moisturizer,shaving cream, hairsprays and sunscreen Steer clear of ingredients that sting or burn like witch hazel, menthol, peppermint, eucalyptus oil or clove oil Avoid hot water, hot tubs and sauna Take a shower that is warm. Change your towels daily. Wash your towels ( preferably with Clorox) to avoid adult acne causing bacteria to grow and spread. Use natural mild soap. You can get these from natural health shops. Always blot your face dry, never scrub your face. Do not use razors on your face. Men should use an electric shaver as it is more gentle