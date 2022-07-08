Article Writing – How to Get Starting in Article Marketing

Pin 0 Shares

For a newbie, getting started in article marketing can be very intimidating. The initial article is always the hardest one to write but as you continue to write articles it gets easier and easier as your progress.

I’m not going to lie to you, writing articles can be VERY boring so you really need to have some discipline if you want to be successful at it.

There are only two type people that have a hard time writing articles:

– People who do not know what to do



– And people who are just straight up scared.

In this article I am going to show you how to get over being scared of writing articles and also show you what to do in order to be a successful article marketer.

The first thing that you need to do is JUST START WRITING. No matter how you feel about your first article SUBMIT IT to any directory because the initial submission is the hardest.

You can always delete the article if you really don’t like it but you have to get started one way or another.



Here are some steps to writing a strong article:

Article Tip 1 – You have to pick a topic to write about. It has to be something that relates to your niche market. For example, if your niche is gardening then you need to write about something related to gardening in order to drive targeted leads to your website.

Article Tip 2 – Next, jot down 5-10 different things that you know about your article topic. After that write 2-3 sentences for each thing that you jotted down. What this will do is give your article some content to elaborate on.

Article Tip 3 – after you’ve elaborated on your article body, write a couple of sentences that introduce what your article is all about. This will be your introduction paragraph.

Article Tip 4 – You are also going to write a couple of sentences recapping what you’ve just discussing within your article. This will be your conclusion or closing paragraph.

Article Tip 5 – Place your name and your website link at the bottom of the article and submit it to an article directory.

Article Tip 6 – Pop some Champagne because you’ve just written and submitted your first article! Now do it again and again (minus the Champagne part).