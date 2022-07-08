Bitcoin Bearish Weekly Momentum Begins To Weaken

- The President explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment.
- Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics.
President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador believes that if the bitcoin experiment his nation is doing is successful. Many other countries across the globe will follow in Latin America’s footsteps. This is what Bukele wrote in an opinion piece titled “Stop Drinking the Elite’s Kool-Aid.” Which was released on September 30, 2022, in English and Spanish. Bukele wrote an editorial in which he attacked three groups of critics. Concluding that they are most terrified of El Salvador’s progressive policies out of fear.
Bukele stated:
“The most vocal detractors, the ones who are afraid and pressuring us to reverse our decision, are the world’s powerful elites and the people who work for or benefit from them. They used to own everything, and in a way they still do; the media, the banks, the NGOs, the international organizations, and almost all the governments and corporations in the world.”
Refutes Loss Allegations
Bukele further refutes the widespread reporting that the entire country’s economy was wrecked by a $50 million loss, as reported by leading publications. The President of El Salvador has dismissed the charges as baseless, arguing that the nation has not made a single bitcoin sale since it began amassing its BTC reserve.
The Salvadoran government official explains that he is aware that bitcoin is a large experiment and that he finds it ludicrous to suggest that the nation has already failed. Some of his latest comments echo those of Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi, who predicted, “I’m sure that in 20 years there will either be very large transaction volume or no volume.”