Court Rejects Ripple’s Request To Add Two Attorneys in SEC Lawsuit

Ripple moved to incorporate two attorneys into its legal team for the critical litigation against SEC. On the other hand, the court rejected the defendant’s application for entry. Attorney James Filan took to Twitter to inform people that his clients’ Motions for Admission had been refused due to local regulations. Affidavits were not notarized, according to him. Filan later clarified that the notarized affidavits accompanying the updated Motions for Admission Pro Hac Vice had been submitted.

Crucial Decision Next Week

The defendants have taken a big step forward in their long-running litigation, which is now headed for summary judgement. As attorney Jeremy Hogan pointed out, with the new addition, the team will be more prepared to do preliminary research before advancing with the critical litigation. Meanwhile, he said a crucial decision on the Hinman emails would be made this week.

A letter from the commission asking for permission to submit one omnibus motion to exclude or restrict expert evidence has also been filed in the meantime. It further said that the Defendants did not oppose this motion. The same page restriction will apply to Ripple’s opposition. This proposal has also been approved by the SEC.

According to the letter, the SEC seeks to exclude evidence from ten experts. In this lawsuit, Ripple Labs and several defendants acquired the services of these experts. Initial and rebuttal reports are among the experts’ reports on the case’s subject matter. The authority suggested submitting the omnibus motion in order to save court and SEC resources.

