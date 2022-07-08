News
Enclosing Soldier Field and selling its naming rights proposed to keep Bears in Chicago
Mayor Lori Lightfoot should consider renaming Soldier Field to raise money and “explore the feasibility” of enclosing the stadium with a dome or roof, a panel she appointed to study Chicago’s museum campus recommended.
Lightfoot formed a task force earlier this year to “reimagine the Museum Campus experience targeting year-round tourism and activation on the campus,”
The panel’s work marks Lightfoot’s attempt to keep the Chicago Bears, who are exploring a possible move to Arlington Heights, deflect blame if the venerable sports team leaves, and identify potential ways to improve a stretch of land that also includes the Adler Planetarium, the Field Museum, the Shedd Aquarium and the McCormick Place lakefront building.
Lightfoot’s panel recommends transforming Solidarity Drive into a year-round plaza, creating educational programs for kids and adding large-scale art to rejuvenate the campus. For the museum campus, it recommends improving CTA service and adding a trolley and improving traffic around the area.
But it’s the report’s recommendations involving Soldier Field that will draw the most attention.
“To better utilize Soldier Field year-round, the City should also explore the feasibility of enclosing the stadium. From May to December, Soldier Field is a lively, highly utilized venue. During this time, the stadium is estimated to host anywhere from 96,000-240,000 people each month. However, the arena’s usage is much lower from January to April when the weather limits use of the stadium’s outdoor areas,” the panel said.
“During these colder months, it is estimated that stadium attendance ranges from 1,200 to 66,800 people per month. Although an enclosed venue is unlikely to attract many more major concerts due to limited touring windows among other reasons, it would negate inconsistent weather conditions and allow Chicago to host coveted one-off events such as the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four Championship.”
The report stops short of recommending the roof, though, saying “further analysis is required to fully understand the specific costs, the potential direct and indirect economic impacts, and the full range of potential funding sources available to determine options that are respectful to Chicago taxpayers.”
It does note that the city should consider a sponsorship agreement with naming rights for Soldier Field, which was originally built as a war memorial. Sponsorship agreements at other stadiums, including SoFi Stadium in California and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, have brought in $400 million each, the panel said. Other arenas — like the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans — show that you could keep “Soldier Field” in the name and continue respecting its legacy as a tribute to American soldiers while also bringing in revenue, the panel said.
The Bears signed a purchase agreement for Arlington International Racecourse last fall, creating a rigorous debate over whether the city should attempt to keep them and at what cost. Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, holds 61,500 fans, the smallest capacity in the NFL. One advantage for the Bears of moving to Arlington Heights is they would be able to develop the 326-acre property around the stadium with shopping, dining and entertainment.
While she tries to determine if it’s possible to keep the team in Chicago, the mayor also needs to prepare for a post-Bears future at the lakefront so she can present a forward-looking plan to try to defray the loss of revenue and civic prestige if they leave.
Minnesota man’s restored car expected to fetch $1M at auction
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Tom Maruska certainly doesn’t shy away from a challenge when it comes to restoring classic vehicles.
But the latest project he completed, a one-of-a-kind 1956 Mercury XM-Turnpike Cruiser, stands in a league of its own.
The vehicle was badly rusted out and completely disassembled, aside from still having its wheels attached, when Maruska bought it in 2018 from a fellow car buff in Ojai, California.
Nevertheless, he recognized the former show car’s potential, enough so that he shelled out $100,000 for the distressed automobile and the multiple bins of uncatalogued parts that had been removed from it. Before buying it, he sorted through a sufficient number of the jumbled components to surmise that the majority of the original and most critical pieces were still there.
Much of the damage to the vehicle occurred while it was left parked outside on a Detroit lot, where it was vandalized and then left exposed to the elements for years, well before a fellow classic car aficionado snatched it up, intending to restore it himself. But he never got around to it, and knowing of Maruska’s interest in the vehicle, agreed to sell it to him.
Maruska arranged to have the car hauled back to his Minnesota home and then began the daunting task of making the body sound and fitting a complicated mechanical puzzle back together again.
It didn’t help that there were few references to consult. The one-off concept car had been custom-designed and assembled to go on the car show circuit and to assess the public’s interest in it before inspiring an actual, much-dressed-down production model with quite similar lines in 1957.
But this wasn’t Maruska’s first rodeo.
He had restored a 1954 XM-800 (XM means “Experimental Mercury”). That car, too, never made it to production and indeed didn’t even have a working engine when it was first rolled out for display to gauge public response to the design. It was powered only years later. After falling into Maruska’s talented hands, the restored, working vehicle sold at auction in 2010 for $429,000.
As for the XM-Turnpike Cruiser Maruska plans to bring to auction in January, he said it “should go for north of $1 million. At least I hope it does.”
Several prominent classic vehicle auctions in the Phoenix area draw car collectors from all over the world at the start of the year. Maruska hasn’t yet decided which auction to attend, but said he has received multiple inquiries expressing interest in his XM.
Maruska noted that the market for restored classic cars has heated up in recent years, fueled in part by ultra-wealthy buyers willing to pay top dollar for something unique.
For that very reason, Maruska has shunned opportunities to show the vehicle, knowing that a “concours virgin” will be more valuable to many collectors looking to turn heads and make an impression.
Maruska has now brought 22 tired old vehicles back to their former glory, including a dozen Thunderbirds, and that count continues to grow, as does his reputation. At 73 years old, he said he has no plans to quit his painstaking restoration efforts, although he does admit to being a bit slower to return to vertical when he rolls his creeper out from beneath an undercarriage these days.
Maruska said he still takes pleasure in the work and considers it a hobby, albeit a serious and expensive one, that also keeps him active.
“Otherwise, I’d be sitting in the house watching TV, eating potato chips and getting fat,” he said.
Over the past 3½ years, Marsuska, who formerly owned and ran a floor-covering business, figures he has sunk at least 6,000 hours of work into restoring his latest XM.
Probably the single largest challenge has involved repairing and replicating rusted pieces of the car. In all, 13 sheets of 4-by-8-foot, 18-gauge steel sheet went into the restoration.
Although some literature suggested the vehicle had a 1955 Mercury convertible chassis, Maruska discovered it was actually built atop an 1954 F-250 chassis. The hand-built car was so beefy that it sported 11 leafs in its rear-spring suspension, instead of the three-leaf spring found in typical vehicles of the time.
The folks at Mercury certainly didn’t skimp on chrome either when they designed the Turnpike Cruiser. Maruska said he was lucky to have acquired all the original detail parts with the vehicle but needed to get them rechromed.
Fortunately, they were made of brass and not steel, which would have corroded with the car’s body. He hauled 220-some pieces to AIH Chrome in Dubuque, Iowa, for plating at a total cost of about $80,000.
The vehicle features a unique pair of butterfly windows — Plexiglas panels in the car’s roof that automatically tilt up when triggered by an open door to provide for an easy entrance or exit.
Although the original windshield was long gone, the previous owner knew people in the auto industry who created a clay model of the swept-back piece of glass, which was then used to produce a plaster mold that Maruska inherited when he bought the vehicle. With the help of that mold, Maruska was able to get a new windshield custom-produced.
The side glass was flat, and he was able to have it cut locally at Zenith Auto Glass in Duluth.
The other curved windows in the car were made out of Plexiglas, although they were badly discolored after decades of exposure to the elements. Maruska said that for years he had relied on a single shop to provide custom Plexiglas, but the proprietor had died.
Left to his own devices, Maruska decided to tackle the job himself. He made plaster molds of the old windows and then used those to shape new duplicates.
“I got two free electric ranges off of Craigslist and I took them apart and put them together to make one oven big enough to put these butterfly roof sections in,” he said pointing to the finished result.
Maruska acknowledged there was a learning curve involved and said he went through quite a bit of Plexiglas before he dialed in the exact temperature and technique needed to accurately replicate the original windows.
The car has its original 292-cubic-inch engine, but it was rebuilt at Midwest Engine in Duluth. And Maruska redid the transmission himself.
He did alter the engine compartment a bit, however. All the components but the engine itself had been painted to match the body originally.
“Everything was orange in there, and I just couldn’t do that,” Maruska said.
A few pieces were missing from the original vehicle, including an air cleaner and an intake, as well as a pair of carburetors and valve covers. Maruska subbed out Thunderbird valve covers but ground the bird emblems out, replacing them with those of a 1957 Turnpike Cruiser to return the vehicle to its original appearance. Other pieces he fabricated and replaced as needed to return the engine compartment to its original appearance, minus the orange paint.
Maruska’s already moving on to new projects, including a 1965 Corvette and a 1964 Amphicar, his fourth restoration of the German-built amphibious car.
One of Maruska’s fastidiously restored Amphicars sold for more than $124,000 in 2006, setting a record auction price that stood unparalleled for more than 15 years until April of this year, when someone else sold one of the quirky vehicles for $161,700.
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
By ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.
Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, was put in charge of the effort, according to a Kremlin statement.
The move by Putin came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of the bridge that link the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge by talking about the weather in Crimea but did not address its cause.
“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea.”
He said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting an unmistakable symbol of Russian power in the region.
Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed three people. The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea accused Ukraine but Moscow didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction on Saturday, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.
The explosion, which Russian authorities was caused by a truck bomb, risked a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for President Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in retaliation, shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.
The Kremlin could use such a move to broaden the power of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel, and expand a partial military mobilization that Putin ordered last month.
Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine. Surovikin, who over the summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a brutal bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.
Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.
On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week. Kirill Stremousov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children, their parents and the elderly could be relocated to two southern Russian regions because Kherson was getting “ready for a difficult period.”
The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Kerch Bridge, on a strait that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a tangible symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Putin himself presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018.
The attack on it “will have a further sapping effort on Russian morale, (and) will give an extra boost to Ukraine’s,” said James Nixey of Chatham House, a think tank in London. “Conceivably the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t defend it while losing a war.”
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in the “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” A man and a woman riding in a vehicle on the bridge were killed, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It didn’t say who the third victim was.
All vehicles crossing the bridge are supposed to undergo state-of-the-art checks for explosives. The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Russian authorities said the man’s home was searched and experts were looking at the truck’s route.
Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was temporarily suspended. Automobile traffic resumed Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact from the blast, with the flow alternating in each direction, Crimea’s Russia-backed regional leader, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram.
Rail traffic was resuming slowly. Two passenger trains departed from the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol and headed toward the bridge Saturday evening. Passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.
While Russia seized areas north of Crimea early during its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim that territory.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through that corridor and by sea. Russia’s Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days.
Russian war bloggers responded to the bridge attack with fury, urging Moscow to retaliate by striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Putin ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.
Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call. “The special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he declared.
Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine was responsible. And Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia faction, said Russia should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure, including power plants, bridges and railways.
Such statements may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.
The parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party stopped short of claiming that Kyiv was responsible, but cast the bridge explosion as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.
“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: If you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” said David Arakhamia of the Servant of the People party.
The Ukrainian postal service announced it would issue stamps commemorating the blast, as it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by a Ukrainian strike.
The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire and Marilyn Monroe singing her “Happy Birthday Mr. President” song. Putin turned 70 on Friday.
In Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature.”
Local authorities in Crimea made conflicting statements about what the damaged bridge would mean for residents. The peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists and home to a Russian naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on vacation on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.
Ukrainian authorities were also just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, assessing the humanitarian toll and the possibility of war crimes after a months-long Russian occupation.
“Some people died in their houses, some people died in the streets, and the bodies are now being sent to experts for examination,” said Mark Tkachenko of the Kramatorsk district police.
The blast on the bridge occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering secondary explosions. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of pounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with surface-to-air missiles in two largely residential neighborhoods.
Kharkiv resident Tetiana Samoilenko’s apartment caught fire in the attack. She was in the kitchen when the blast struck, sending glass flying.
“Now I have no roof over my head. Now I don’t know what to do next,” the 80-year-old said.
Daycare worker fired for wearing ‘Scream’ Halloween mask to scare children
- Four employees have been fired from Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center after videos of the incident were shared online.
- In the video, children can be seen crying and running away from a woman wearing a mask from the movie “Scream.”
- In a tearful apology video, CeeCee says the act was not “malicious”.
A Mississippi woman who said she was fired for wearing a “Scream” mask to scare children at the daycare center where she worked later shared a tearful apology online.
On Wednesday, apparent videos of the woman – known only as CeeCee – in a Halloween mask taunting toddlers inches from their faces circulated widely on social media, leading to her dismissal from the job. Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi, along with three colleagues.
In the video, the children can be seen crying and hiding from the woman as she chases them, but in an apology video obtained by the Daily Mail apparently posted by CeeCee later, she says it wasn’t “malicious”.
Although CeeCee acknowledges that she is the person behind the mask in each video, she claims her co-workers were aware of her plans to scare children who were “evil”. A total of four employees were fired following the stunt, according to a local newspaper.
“Teachers asked me if I would or if they could use (the mask) to get their class to listen or clean up. I’m not a child abuser,” she says in her apology.
CeeCee had worked at the daycare for nearly four years before her layoff. At least one worker can be seen laughing in the videos.
“I didn’t go there at my discretion. As in, I didn’t go there with the intention of literally traumatizing these kids. I expected them to react the way they reacted when I did,” she said in the apology.
“But what you all didn’t see was that after I left the room, I took it off and went back into the classroom…and I said ‘CeeCee got the freak. He won’t come back.’ And they hugged me in. I’ve known those kids all their lives.
Although the viral videos sparked outrage, some parents said they did not blame the facility’s owner, Sheila Sanders, for the incidents.
“I know 100% that Mrs. Sheila, the owner and manager, was unaware of this situation that was happening and as soon as she found out, all parties were immediately terminated,” said Kimberly Smith , relative of one of the terrified. children, said the local newspaper.
Sanders, owner of the daycare for 20 years, said she did not learn of the incidents until Wednesday afternoon and video was taken as early as September.
“No one came to tell me it happened in September,” she told the newspaper.
“The people who committed these acts are no longer with us. They have been fired. I was not there at the time and did not know they were doing this. I do not condone this and I do not I’ve ever done. I just want to say it’s taken care of.”
The Mississippi State Health Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line
By ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast, which killed three people.
The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea immediately accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion; Moscow didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.
The explosion risked a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for President Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in retaliation, shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.
The Kremlin could use such a move to broaden the power of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel, and expand a partial military mobilization that Putin ordered last month.
Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would command all Russian troops in Ukraine. Surovikin, who over the summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a brutal bombardment that destroyed much of the city of Aleppo.
Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.
On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week. Kirill Stremousov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and their parents, as well as the elderly, could be relocated to two southern Russian regions because Kherson was getting “ready for a difficult period.”
The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Kerch Bridge, on a strait that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is a tangible symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, is vital to sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine. Putin himself presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018.
The attack on it “will have a further sapping effort on Russian morale, (and) will give an extra boost to Ukraine’s,” said James Nixey of Chatham House, a think tank in London. “Conceivably the Russians can rebuild it, but they can’t defend it while losing a war.”
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in the “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” A man and a woman in a vehicle on the bridge were killed, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It didn’t say who the third victim was.
All vehicles crossing the bridge are supposed to undergo state-of-the-art checks for explosives. The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region, in southern Russia. Russian authorities said the man’s home was searched and experts were looking at the truck’s route.
Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was temporarily suspended. Automobile traffic resumed Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact from the blast, with the flow alternating in each direction, Crimea’s Russia-backed regional leader, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram.
Rail traffic was resuming slowly. Two passenger trains departed from the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol and headed toward the bridge Saturday evening. Passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.
While Russia seized areas north of Crimea early during its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those lands.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through that corridor and by sea. Russia’s Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days.
Russian war bloggers responded to the bridge attack with fury, urging Moscow to retaliate by striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Putin ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.
Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call. “The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he said.
Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine was responsible. And Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia faction, said Russia should respond by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure, including power plants, bridges and railways.
Such statements may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.
The parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party stopped short of claiming that Kyiv was responsible, but appeared to cast the bridge explosion as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.
“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: If you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” said David Arakhamia of the Servant of the People party.
The Ukrainian postal service announced it would issue stamps commemorating the blast, as it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by a Ukrainian strike.
The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire and Marilyn Monroe singing her famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” song. Putin turned 70 on Friday.
In Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature.”
Local authorities in Crimea made conflicting statements about what the damaged bridge would mean for residents. The peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists and home to a naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on vacation on Saturday.
Elsewhere, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.
Ukrainian authorities were also just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, assessing the humanitarian toll and the possibility of war crimes after a months-long Russian occupation.
The blast on the bridge occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering secondary explosions. Ukrainian officials accused Russia of pounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with surface-to-air missiles in two largely residential neighborhoods.
Kharkiv resident Tetiana Samoilenko’s apartment caught fire in the attack. She was in the kitchen when the blast struck, sending glass flying.
“Now I have no roof over my head. Now I don’t know what to do next,” the 80-year-old said.
Twelve Europeans in custody after allegedly crossing Canadian border illegally into Minnesota
Twelve people — eight citizens of Great Britain and four citizens of Ireland — were taken into custody by the border patrol last month after they allegedly entered the country illegally near the Canadian border with Minnesota.
A press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave the following details:
A Border Patrol agent with the Warroad Station was notified Sept. 25 that two vehicles had illegally entered the country near Roseau, Minn.
During the search for the vehicles, the agent found them at a gas station in Grygla, Minn. As he drew closer, one vehicle left the station. After speaking to the occupants of the vehicle that remained, one citizen of Britain and three citizens of Ireland were taken into custody.
The next day, an International Falls agent spotted the second vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time, at a restaurant in Bemidji. After speaking to a front desk clerk at a nearby hotel and working with the Beltrami County sheriff’s office, the agent was able to locate an additional eight people who had entered the country illegally — seven from Great Britain and one from Ireland.
“This was a great response by our agents,” Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said. “The communication and collaboration between two of our stations was the reason we were able to catch the migrants. As a reminder, it is unlawful to enter the United States anywhere other than a designated Port of Entry.”
The twelve people were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry and are being held on suspicion of illegally entering the country.
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
By ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.
The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion, though Moscow didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.
The explosion risked a sharp escalation in Russia’s eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a “counterterrorism operation” in retaliation, shedding the term “special military operation” that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.
Such a move could be used by the Kremlin to further broaden the powers of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel and expand a partial military mobilization that Putin ordered last month.
Hours after the explosion, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be named commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. It was the first official appointment of a single commander for all Russian forces in Ukraine.
Surovikin, who over the summer was placed in charge of Russian troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a brutal bombardment that destroyed much of the city of Aleppo.
Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.
On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week, amid an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. Kirill Stremousov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and their parents, as well as the elderly, could be relocated to two southern Russian regions because Kherson was getting “ready for a difficult period.”
The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Kerch Bridge across the Kerch Strait that links the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov is a tangible symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea and has provided an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, opened in 2018 and is key to sustaining Russia’s military operations in southern Ukraine.
While Russia seized the areas north of Crimea early during its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those lands.
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in the “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.” A man and a woman riding in a vehicle across the bridge were killed by the explosion, Russia’s Investigative Committee said. It didn’t provide details on the third victim or what happened to the truck driver.
The blast occurred even though all vehicles crossing the bridge undergo checks for explosives by state-of-the-art control systems, drawing a stream of critical comments from Russian war bloggers who urged Moscow to retaliate by striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.
The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Russia’s Investigative Committee said investigators searched the man’s home and were looking at the truck’s route.
Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was temporarily suspended. Automobile traffic resumed Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact from the blast, with the flow alternating in each direction and vehicles undergoing a “full inspection procedure,” Crimea’s Russia-backed regional leader, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram.
Rail traffic is expected to resume Saturday night, the Russian Transport Ministry said, while passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.
The Russian Defense Ministry said troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through the land corridor along the Sea of Azov and by sea. Russia’s Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days.
Putin was informed about the explosion and he ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.
The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament blamed Ukraine for the explosion, but downplayed the severity of the damage and said the bridge would be promptly repaired.
Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine is responsible.
Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call.
“The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he said.
Sergei Mironov, the head of the Just Russia faction in parliament, said that Russia should respond to the explosion on the bridge by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure including power plants, bridges and railways.
The statements, especially from Zyuganov and Slutsky, may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.
The parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party on Saturday stopped short of claiming that Kyiv was responsible but appeared to cast it as a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea.
“Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,” said David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People party.
The Ukrainian postal service announced that it would issue stamps commemorating the blast like it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by an Ukrainian strike.
The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire and a video with Marilyn Monroe singing her famous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” song. Putin turned 70 on Friday.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature.”
Local authorities in Crimea made conflicting statements about what the damaged bridge would mean for residents and their ability to buy consumer goods. The peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists year-round and home to Sevastopol, a key city and a naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on vacation at the time of the blast.
Elsewhere, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said that Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.
The blast on the bridge occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.
Ukrainian officials accused Russia of pounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with surface-to-air missiles and said at least one person was wounded. The strikes targeted two largely residential neighborhoods, the governor said.
Kharkiv resident Tetiana Samoilenko’s apartment caught fire in the attack. She said she was in the kitchen when the blast struck, sending glass flying.
“Now I have no roof over my head. Now I don’t know what to do next,” the 80-year-old said.
