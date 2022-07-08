Connect with us

Ethereum Rallies 8%, Why BTC Could Surge Above $1,300

3 months ago

Ethereum gained pace and cleared the $1,200 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is up 8% and might continue to climb higher towards $1,300 or $1,320.

  • Ethereum extended gains and climbed above the $1,200 resistance zone.
  • The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a crucial bullish trend line forming with support near $1,210 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to rise if it stays above the key $1,200 support zone.

Ethereum Price Gains Momentum

Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,120 level. The price started a fresh increase and was able to clear a major hurdle near the $1,150 level.

It opened the doors for a sharp increase above the $1,200 level. Ether price even broke the $1,250 level and traded to a new monthly high at $1,276. It is now trading above $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,162 swing low to $1,276 high. There is also a crucial bullish trend line forming with support near $1,210 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,275 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $1,320 zone, above which the price may perhaps gain strength. In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $1,350 resistance. If the bulls remain in action, the price might climb towards the $1,420 zone.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,275 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,230 zone. The next major support is near the $1,210 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $1,162 swing low to $1,276 high.

A downside break below the $1,210 support may perhaps send the price towards the 100 hourly simple moving average or $1,160. If the price fails to stay above the 100 hourly SMA, it could even slide towards the $1,120 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,210

Major Resistance Level – $1,275

