I’m a Dollar General expert – how I got $18 worth of products for less than $5
You can make huge savings at Dollar General just by using your phone.
Dubbed “breethecouponqueen” on TikTok, the coupon expert lives up to her name by updating her 134,000+ followers.
Their page is filled with tips and tricks for using coupons at stores like Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and Dollar General.
She also has lots of helpful information on her website on how to get started with couponing, using referral codes and finding weekly deals.
In a recent video, she shared a $5 challenge at Dollar General.
The savvy shopper revealed how she snagged $18.70 worth of products for less than $5.
For this challenge, she only uses her phone with digital coupons on the Dollar General app.
In addition, she benefits from a $3 digital voucher worth $15 to add to your account.
1. Irish Spring
First up, we have Irish Spring Body Wash priced at $5.
However, this is part of an immediate savings offer.
Deal takes effect when $10 is spent then get $3 off at checkout.
But make sure you go to the Dollar General app and activate the dollar off coupon.
2. US Razor
Next are the US razors priced at $6.
Go to your Dollar General app and click on the $5 discount coupon.
Just note that if you can’t find this coupon for the razors, check the end cap at the store.
End caps are items that don’t sell after being in store for a certain amount of time.
3. Puff singles
Next are Puff Single handkerchiefs priced at $1.70.
If you go to the Dollar General app, you will find a $1 coupon.
4. Palm Oil
The next item you can snag is the Palmolive dish soap, priced at $2.50.
Click the 50-cent digital coupon to get the cost down to $2.
5. Sauvitel
Last but not least, the liquid fabric softener from Sauvitel completes the immediate savings offer.
This costs $3.50.
Remember to click the dollar discount digital coupon.
The total before savings is $18.70.
Once you’ve redeemed all the coupons including the $3 off $10, you’ll be spending a total of $4.20 plus tax.
You can also check if you have the $3 to $15 digital coupon.
This is a digital coupon for a store, so it can be stacked with the manufacturer’s coupons.
This Dollar General superfan explains a BIG coupon change and why you may not see the $5 from $25 anymore.
Also, here’s how to get Dollar General items for a dime and all you need is your phone.
Recalled EV? Automakers shouldn’t factor it into fleet-wide fuel economy
In February, I received a letter from Chrysler indicating that our 2017 Pacifica Hybrid was subject to a further recall. Several of the minivans had inexplicably caught fire and, given the evidence, the automaker suspected it could be related to the high-voltage battery. The recall notice told us not to charge the vehicle or park it near a house or garage — or any other building, for that matter.
The fix? The company didn’t have one and couldn’t tell me when they might.
Having covered recalls like this before, I figured we’d be here for the long haul. And I was right. A few days ago, nearly eight months after the first recall, Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, said it had a fix. There would be a software update and dealers would inspect and replace any suspect batteries.
Disturbingly, the automaker still hasn’t found the cause of the dozen fires, but said the fixes will prevent them from happening.
Yes, I’m glad Chrysler and Stellantis have a remedy (which they are legally obligated to provide) that (hopefully) will eliminate a very serious fire hazard. Obviously, I’d prefer the fix also came with an explanation of the fires – I wouldn’t want to know firsthand if the upcoming patch doesn’t address the cause. But Stellantis has assured me that it has been validated to meet the conditions under which the fires occurred.
As the energy transition continues, there will be bumps in the road, and I understand that it is impossible to design a completely trouble-free vehicle. But recalls that prevent electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids from charging lead to additional pollution. Perhaps there should be consequences to that.
techcrunch
News
Act of sabotage shuts down parts of Germany’s rail system: NPR
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
BERLIN — German authorities say a malicious and targeted act of sabotage caused a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said cables vital to the country’s rail network had been intentionally cut in two places, causing a sudden halt to all rail traffic, passenger and freight, in the north of the country. .
Transport Minister Volker Wissing said the affected cables are “essential for managing rail traffic safely”. He said German Federal Police were investigating the incident.
Federal police said the crime scenes were in a Berlin suburb and in western North Rhine-Westphalia, German news agency dpa reported.
“We can’t say anything today about the background to this act or the perpetrators,” Wissing said. “The survey will have to give that.”
While the motive for the incident was unclear, it came a day before a state election in the German state of Lower Saxony where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic party is on track to retain power and the Green Party is seen as doubling its share of the vote.
The disruption has caused alarm following acts of sabotage last month that severed the two main gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, an incident that prompted NATO and the European Union to emphasize the need to better protect critical infrastructure.
Material from The Associated Press has been included in this report.
NPR News
News
North Korea launches 2 missiles at sea after US-South Korea drills
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest in a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after warning that the redeployment of a US aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was fueling regional tensions.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected two missile launches on Sunday between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. from the North eastern coastal town of Munchon. He added that the South Korean military has strengthened its surveillance posture and remains ready in close coordination with the United States.
Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino also confirmed the launches, saying Pyongyang’s testing activities are “absolutely unacceptable” as they threaten regional and international peace and security.
Ino said the weapons could be ballistic missiles launched by submarines. “We continue to analyze the details of the missiles, including the possibility that they were launched from the sea,” Ino said.
North Korea’s pursuit of a capability to fire missiles from a submarine would be an alarming development for its rivals as it is harder to detect such launches in advance. North Korea reportedly last tested a missile launch from a submarine in May.
The South Korean and Japanese militaries estimated that the missiles traveled about 350 kilometers (217 miles) and reached maximum altitudes of 90 to 100 kilometers (56 to 60 miles) before falling in waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan .
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately instructed officials to gather and analyze all possible information and expedite testing updates to the public. His office said it was also seeking to ensure the safety of all aircraft and vessels in the waters around Japan while preparing for any eventuality.
South Korea’s presidential office said National Security Director Kim Sung-han convened an emergency meeting on security during the launches, during which members reviewed the defense preparedness of the South and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with the United States and Japan to counter growing threats from North Korea.
Seoul has warned that Pyongyang’s back-to-back provocations will deepen its international isolation and increase “regime instability” by worsening its economy and people’s livelihoods.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the launches posed no immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to its allies. But he said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. He said US commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain “ironclad”.
The launch, the North’s seventh round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea completed two days of naval exercises off the east coast of the Korean peninsula.
The drills involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group, which returned to the area after North Korea fired a powerful missile over Japan last week to protest previous training of the aircraft carrier group with South Korea.
On Saturday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry warned that Reagan’s redeployment was causing a “considerable negative splash” in regional security. The ministry called its recent missile tests a “righteous reaction” to the intimidating military drills between South Korea and the United States.
North Korea views U.S.-South Korean military exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion and is particularly sensitive if those exercises involve strategic U.S. assets such as an aircraft carrier. North Korea has argued that it was forced to pursue a nuclear weapons program to deal with US nuclear threats. US and South Korean officials have repeatedly said they have no intention of attacking the North.
North Korea has launched more than 40 ballistic and cruise missiles in more than 20 different events this year, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council deep into Russia’s war on Ukraine. as a window to accelerate the development of armaments.
The record number of tests included the launch last week of a nuclear-capable missile that flew over Japan for the first time in five years. It is estimated to have traveled about 4,500 to 4,600 kilometers (2,800 to 2,860 miles), a sufficient distance to reach the United States territory of Guam in the Pacific and beyond.
South Korean officials have said Pyongyang could soon up the ante by carrying out an intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear blast, following a traditional pattern of manufacturing diplomatic crises with weapons tests and threats before offering proposals. negotiations aimed at obtaining concessions. There are also concerns about provocations along Korea’s land and sea borders.
Sunday’s launches came on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.
Earlier this year, North Korea tested other nuclear-capable ballistic missiles that put the continental United States, South Korea and Japan within striking range.
North Korea’s test spree indicates that its leader, Kim Jong Un, has no intention of resuming diplomacy with the United States and wants to focus on expanding his arsenal of weapons. But some experts say Kim would eventually aim to use his advanced nuclear program to wrest greater external concessions, such as recognition of North Korea as a legitimate nuclear state, which Kim says is essential to securing peace. lifting of crippling UN sanctions.
South Korean officials recently said North Korea is also ready to test a new liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile while remaining ready to conduct its first underground nuclear test since 2017. ___ Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
US election offices step up security for Nov. 8 midterms
When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado cast their ballots in the November 8 midterm elections, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest voting centers.
At an election office in Flagstaff, Arizona, voters will encounter bulletproof glass and must press a buzzer to enter.
In Tallahassee, Florida, election workers will count ballots in a newly reinforced building with super-strong Kevlar fiber walls.
Spurred by a barrage of threats and the intimidating behavior of conspiracy theorists and others upset by former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, some election officials across the United States are stepping up their operations as they prepare for another divisive election.
A Reuters survey of 30 polling stations found that 15 had improved security in various ways, from installing panic buttons to hiring extra security guards to sniper training active and de-escalation.
Reuters focused on offices in battleground states and offices that had openly expressed the need for security improvements, for example in testimony to Congress. While the survey does not address the scale of these movements, it does show how election officials are responding to threats in parts of the country where elections are likely to be decided.
Election officials across the country said they were coordinating more closely with local law enforcement to respond quickly to unrest. Many have also trained workers to defuse conflict and evade active shooters.
Until recently, such security threats were considered hypothetical in a country that has seen few instances of election-related violence since the civil rights battles of the 1960s, when the presence of armed officers was sometimes rather intimidating. than to reassure black voters.
Now those risks are seen as real, said Tammy Patrick, senior adviser at the Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan public interest group founded by entrepreneur and Democratic donor Pierre Omidyar.
“The likelihood of them happening has definitely increased, so everyone takes that to heart,” she said.
Election officials in 12 states, some of whom paid for moderate security upgrades, said they had not received enough money to make the desired upgrades due to bureaucratic hurdles.
In Champaign County, Illinois, clerk Aaron Ammons would like to install metal detectors in his office, where visitors filmed staff and the layout of the space in a way he described as threatening.
“It makes us feel like we’re targets, or that we’re not a priority the same as our men and women in uniform. And we’re on the front lines of democracy, just like them,” Ammons said. .
Ammons told Congress in August that he and his wife received anonymous messages threatening their daughter’s life ahead of the 2020 election, and he told Reuters he recently saw someone filming his home.
The Justice Department said it has investigated more than 1,000 messages to election workers since the 2020 election, including more than 100 that could warrant prosecution. Reuters has documented the fear campaign waged against election workers in a series of investigative reports.
Seven cases have been charged so far. The first conviction came on Thursday, when a Nebraska man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening an election official.
scared workers
One in five US election officials said they are unlikely to keep their job until 2024, when Americans will go to the polls again to elect a president, according to a survey by the Brennan Center for Justice released in March. They cited stress, attacks from politicians and impending retirement as reasons.
The lingering bitterness of the 2020 election has also spooked many temporary workers who register voters, count ballots and perform other tasks that make elections possible, officials say.
Philadelphia raised pay for workers on Election Day from $120 to $250 to help recruiting efforts that have been complicated by fears of harassment, as well as a tight job market, said Omar Sabir, one of the city’s three electoral commissioners. After receiving death threats in 2020, he himself changed his travel habits.
“You have to keep your head on a pivot,” Sabir said.
“Sometimes I have nightmares thinking about it, someone comes up and hurts me.”
Protective measures
Many election officials blame misinformation, like Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, for the upsurge in threats.
Justin Roebuck, the Republican clerk for Michigan’s rural and conservative Ottawa County, said Trump’s rhetoric had “really poisoned the well”, inspiring other candidates to cast doubt on the election. In Michigan, Republican candidates for governor, attorney general and other positions questioned the outcome of the 2020 election.
The Roebuck office this year held a three-hour role-play exercise with local emergency management officials to plan how to respond to violent incidents. They also printed a pamphlet explaining voting procedures that workers can hand out to people to defuse confrontations with anyone aggressively questioning their work.
In addition to adding Kevlar walls, the Leon County, Florida Board of Elections conducted active marksmanship training for its employees, installed bullet- and bomb-resistant glass, and invested in security cameras and storing video files, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley, who says he frequently receives hostile and profaning calls from strangers.
“I have to worry about my employees leaving the building and walking to their cars after dark,” he said.
Earley paid to bolster security at his facility with a 2020 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit group funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But Florida and 25 other states have since banned such outside funding.
Funding issues
Election officials say they have struggled to secure federal assistance for security measures.
The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said this year that funds would be available for security at election offices, but that money has been claimed by local police departments and others more familiar with those programs, he said. Amy Cohen, head of the National Association for State Elections. Directors.
A Justice Department spokesperson said the agency’s Election Threats Task Force had worked since its launch in 2021 to direct federal assistance to local election offices to improve security and urged the Congress to provide more such funding.
Some offices have paid for security improvements by cutting elsewhere. Jefferson County, Colorado, cut voter mailouts to pay for four security guards who will monitor the four busiest polling locations in the weeks surrounding the election.
“It’s worth it for us to have the ability to be proactive rather than reactive,” Jefferson County Clerk George Stern said.
USA voanews
News
Black Friday savings are already here with the first deals at Target
We’re still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will kick off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer this year with its own selection of early deals. Right now you can buy a selection of early black friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and more, and Target will be adding new deals weekly as Black Friday approaches.
You can shop the entire sale selection at the link above, but to help save you time we’ve rounded up some of the best deals available below. Deals usually come and go pretty quickly during the holiday shopping season, so we’ll keep updating this page with new deals as they appear. Be sure to check often for the best Black Friday savings Target has to offer.
Cooking aid
Most of these early Black Friday deals don’t have a set expiration, but this KitchenAid stand mixer discount is only available for today, so be sure to place your order soon if you don’t want to. not miss these savings. This 4.5 quart stand mixer is built for serious baking and can mix up to eight dozen cookies in a single batch. It has 10 different speed options and 59 bowl contact points for the best mixing results. It comes with a flat beater and a dough hook, but there are tons of other attachments available for more precise mixing jobs.
LG
Even a simple 2.1-channel soundbar like this LG SP2 can provide a significant improvement over your TV’s built-in speakers. This all-in-one soundbar delivers 100W of total power and features a built-in subwoofer for rich bass. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC port or play audio from your phone, tablet or laptop with a UBS or Bluetooth connection.
Gourmia
There’s a good reason why air fryers have become so popular recently. They are faster and easier to use than traditional fryers and much healthier too. And right now, you can pick up a mid-size Gourmia air fryer for almost half the usual price. It features 1500W of cooking power and 12 pre-programmed functions including frying, baking, dehydrating and more. And the removable basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze, too.
More early Black Friday deals:
CNET
News
3 killed, 4 trapped after building collapses in Delhi in relentless rain
New Delhi:
Three people, including a four-year-old child, were killed and four were trapped after a building collapsed at Delhi’s Lahori Gate.
The fire officer said he received a call about the incident at 7.30pm while it was still raining.
Five fire engines were dispatched to the building located in Old Delhi district.
It has been raining non-stop since Saturday afternoon in Delhi. Traffic police also alerted motorists to watch out for flooded roads, especially under flyovers.
Several urban trees on loose ground weakened by daytime and nighttime rain fell onto the city’s roads, making it extremely dangerous for motorists.
ndtv
